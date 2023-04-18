Draymond Green asked for X-ray on right ankle after Game 2 loss to Kings

Marc J. Spears: Warriors star Draymond Green asked for an X-ray on his right ankle after the Game 2 loss to the host Kings after feeling soreness, source confirmed to @andscape @espn . Source adds Green believes the injury came when Kings star Domantas Sabonis grabbed his ankle before the stomp.
Source: Twitter @MarcJSpears
Source: Twitter @MarcJSpears
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
In the Draymond Green-Domantas Sabonis kerfuffle, are you more bothered by: – 10:51 AM
In the Draymond Green-Domantas Sabonis kerfuffle, are you more bothered by: – 10:51 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Warriors’ Draymond Green requests ankle X-rays after controversial play with Domantas Sabonis, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/warri… – 10:43 AM
Warriors’ Draymond Green requests ankle X-rays after controversial play with Domantas Sabonis, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/warri… – 10:43 AM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Mike Brown had a message for his Kings after Game 1.
“Every step you take from here is gonna be m—f—ing hard.”
He was right. But these Kings are up 2-0 on the champion Warriors even still.
Takeaways, Draymond stomp reaction and more, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4423962/2023/0… – 10:43 AM
Mike Brown had a message for his Kings after Game 1.
“Every step you take from here is gonna be m—f—ing hard.”
He was right. But these Kings are up 2-0 on the champion Warriors even still.
Takeaways, Draymond stomp reaction and more, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4423962/2023/0… – 10:43 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Today’s @WhatsWrightShow is LIVE right now on YouTube… We get into Draymond’ stomp, the Warriors being on the brink, all of the first few days of the NBA Playoffs, and discuss whether or not you’re still allowed to ring a doorbell in America. youtube.com/watch?v=fuOe-d… – 10:31 AM
Today’s @WhatsWrightShow is LIVE right now on YouTube… We get into Draymond’ stomp, the Warriors being on the brink, all of the first few days of the NBA Playoffs, and discuss whether or not you’re still allowed to ring a doorbell in America. youtube.com/watch?v=fuOe-d… – 10:31 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Several #NBA protagonists, including Draymond Green and Domantas Sabonis themselves, spoke about the incident that occurred during Game 2 between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 10:30 AM
Several #NBA protagonists, including Draymond Green and Domantas Sabonis themselves, spoke about the incident that occurred during Game 2 between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 10:30 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
NBA Twitter exploded with reactions after Draymond Green was ejected in the fourth quarter of Game 2 for stepping on Domantas Sabonis. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 10:00 AM
NBA Twitter exploded with reactions after Draymond Green was ejected in the fourth quarter of Game 2 for stepping on Domantas Sabonis. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 10:00 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Ejected: Draymond Green stomps on Domantas Sabonis while NBA commissioner watches as Kings take 2-0 lead over Warriors in NBA playoffs
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 9:55 AM
Ejected: Draymond Green stomps on Domantas Sabonis while NBA commissioner watches as Kings take 2-0 lead over Warriors in NBA playoffs
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 9:55 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
The Draymond Stomp is like the Blue/Gold Dress here on Twitter. Fascinating eye-of-the beholder business. pic.twitter.com/c6MVoeqWHy – 9:53 AM
The Draymond Stomp is like the Blue/Gold Dress here on Twitter. Fascinating eye-of-the beholder business. pic.twitter.com/c6MVoeqWHy – 9:53 AM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Back on Reiter Than You from 10-noon ET on @CBSSportsRadio: Draymond melts down, Kings take 2-0 lead, Hurts contract, KD’s quandary, Bryce Young, @tomhaberstroh, Buy/Sell, @DecelCBS vs James Harden, Purdy worries, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@Audacy app
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:51 AM
Back on Reiter Than You from 10-noon ET on @CBSSportsRadio: Draymond melts down, Kings take 2-0 lead, Hurts contract, KD’s quandary, Bryce Young, @tomhaberstroh, Buy/Sell, @DecelCBS vs James Harden, Purdy worries, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@Audacy app
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:51 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Mike Brown, formerly of the Warriors, on Draymond Green’s incident with Domantas Sabonis: “It’s a Flagrant 2 for sure. And it’d be interesting to see what the NBA does after they review it.” pic.twitter.com/B9JQIOFR0n – 9:45 AM
Mike Brown, formerly of the Warriors, on Draymond Green’s incident with Domantas Sabonis: “It’s a Flagrant 2 for sure. And it’d be interesting to see what the NBA does after they review it.” pic.twitter.com/B9JQIOFR0n – 9:45 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Klay Thompson shared his thoughts on the incident between Draymond Green and Domantas Sabonis during Game 2. pic.twitter.com/7ey68OUgkz – 9:36 AM
Klay Thompson shared his thoughts on the incident between Draymond Green and Domantas Sabonis during Game 2. pic.twitter.com/7ey68OUgkz – 9:36 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Sabonis on what happened during the incident with Draymond: pic.twitter.com/OrC2i9bckc – 9:26 AM
Sabonis on what happened during the incident with Draymond: pic.twitter.com/OrC2i9bckc – 9:26 AM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Klay stopped just short of calling Sabonis’ leg grab on Draymond a dirty play.
“You can’t just grab somebody’s foot when they’re taking off in a full sprint. That’s not cool.”
pic.twitter.com/uyMUoEBVZR – 9:15 AM
Klay stopped just short of calling Sabonis’ leg grab on Draymond a dirty play.
“You can’t just grab somebody’s foot when they’re taking off in a full sprint. That’s not cool.”
pic.twitter.com/uyMUoEBVZR – 9:15 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
I wonder if folks will finally start talking about what I’ve been referencing for two weeks:
Are we days away from Draymond’s final game as a Warrior?
He has a player option that he’ll likely decline, looking for a big deal. I would be shocked if GSW gives it to him. – 8:48 AM
I wonder if folks will finally start talking about what I’ve been referencing for two weeks:
Are we days away from Draymond’s final game as a Warrior?
He has a player option that he’ll likely decline, looking for a big deal. I would be shocked if GSW gives it to him. – 8:48 AM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Wow. Hadn’t seen this angle of the Draymond Stomp yet. Looks REALLY bad. pic.twitter.com/QLTMKp4fWG – 8:02 AM
Wow. Hadn’t seen this angle of the Draymond Stomp yet. Looks REALLY bad. pic.twitter.com/QLTMKp4fWG – 8:02 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Playoffs 2023:
Warriors’ star Draymond Green ejected for stomping on Domantas Sabonis nj.com/sports/2023/04… – 7:11 AM
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Playoffs 2023:
Warriors’ star Draymond Green ejected for stomping on Domantas Sabonis nj.com/sports/2023/04… – 7:11 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
A Tuesday edition of The Starting Lineup begins now!
@Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine react to Draymond’s ejection, Sixers going up 2-0, and look ahead to tonight’s games!
📻 https://t.co/AYipQpf6r4
📺 https://t.co/2EGWb8FlWw pic.twitter.com/YnYVMVZYaa – 7:00 AM
A Tuesday edition of The Starting Lineup begins now!
@Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine react to Draymond’s ejection, Sixers going up 2-0, and look ahead to tonight’s games!
📻 https://t.co/AYipQpf6r4
📺 https://t.co/2EGWb8FlWw pic.twitter.com/YnYVMVZYaa – 7:00 AM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
I wrote on Draymond Green’s ejection, and what it could mean for the Warriors’ path forward: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 6:14 AM
I wrote on Draymond Green’s ejection, and what it could mean for the Warriors’ path forward: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 6:14 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Warriors star Draymond Green asked for an X-ray on his right ankle after the Game 2 loss to the host Kings after feeling soreness, source confirmed to @andscape @espn. Source adds Green believes the injury came when Kings star Domantas Sabonis grabbed his ankle before the stomp. – 5:23 AM
Warriors star Draymond Green asked for an X-ray on his right ankle after the Game 2 loss to the host Kings after feeling soreness, source confirmed to @andscape @espn. Source adds Green believes the injury came when Kings star Domantas Sabonis grabbed his ankle before the stomp. – 5:23 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Warriors star Draymond Green asked for an X-ray on his right ankle after the Game 1 loss to the host Kings after feeling soreness, source confirmed to @andscape @espn. Source adds Green believes the injury came when Kings star Domantas Sabonis grabbed his ankle before the stomp. – 5:10 AM
Warriors star Draymond Green asked for an X-ray on his right ankle after the Game 1 loss to the host Kings after feeling soreness, source confirmed to @andscape @espn. Source adds Green believes the injury came when Kings star Domantas Sabonis grabbed his ankle before the stomp. – 5:10 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Malik Monk on his Kings taking a 2-0 series lead over the Warriors with Monday’s Game 2 victory, the altercation with Draymond Green & what the team thought about him antagonizing the crowd with Domantas Sabonis on his back. pic.twitter.com/1pgW2odJb4 – 3:45 AM
Malik Monk on his Kings taking a 2-0 series lead over the Warriors with Monday’s Game 2 victory, the altercation with Draymond Green & what the team thought about him antagonizing the crowd with Domantas Sabonis on his back. pic.twitter.com/1pgW2odJb4 – 3:45 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
“There is no room for that in our game today.”
ESPN story on the incident between Draymond Green and Domantas Sabonis, and the Warriors falling behind 0-2 in the series: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:41 AM
“There is no room for that in our game today.”
ESPN story on the incident between Draymond Green and Domantas Sabonis, and the Warriors falling behind 0-2 in the series: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:41 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis reacts to the Kings Game 2 win over the Warriors, taking a 2-0 series lead, being stomped on by Draymond Green, how he viewed the altercation and Green’s antagonizing the crowd prior to his ejection. pic.twitter.com/6dd0IDMNcA – 3:25 AM
Domantas Sabonis reacts to the Kings Game 2 win over the Warriors, taking a 2-0 series lead, being stomped on by Draymond Green, how he viewed the altercation and Green’s antagonizing the crowd prior to his ejection. pic.twitter.com/6dd0IDMNcA – 3:25 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“My leg got grabbed. Second time in two nights. Referees just watch it.”
On Draymond Green’s point of view with what transpired between him and Domantas Sabonis, leading to Draymond’s ejection in the Warriors’ Game 2 loss to the Kings nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 3:10 AM
“My leg got grabbed. Second time in two nights. Referees just watch it.”
On Draymond Green’s point of view with what transpired between him and Domantas Sabonis, leading to Draymond’s ejection in the Warriors’ Game 2 loss to the Kings nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 3:10 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Draymond Green get ejected, Kings pull away for 2-0 series lead nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/18/wat… – 3:05 AM
Watch Draymond Green get ejected, Kings pull away for 2-0 series lead nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/18/wat… – 3:05 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @ChrisVernonShow is up now. Got into every single playoff series starting with what happened Monday night.
-The Draymond Stomp
-Davion Mitchell: X-Factor!
-Maxey makes up for Harden’s struggles
-Are the Grizzlies in trouble?
-Lakers options
-Russ! Kawhi!… pic.twitter.com/nCHkfW3u9Z – 2:53 AM
New Mismatch with @ChrisVernonShow is up now. Got into every single playoff series starting with what happened Monday night.
-The Draymond Stomp
-Davion Mitchell: X-Factor!
-Maxey makes up for Harden’s struggles
-Are the Grizzlies in trouble?
-Lakers options
-Russ! Kawhi!… pic.twitter.com/nCHkfW3u9Z – 2:53 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Here is Domantas Sabonis on the Draymond Green foul: “There’s no room for that.” pic.twitter.com/6OYWFSwuHH – 2:53 AM
Here is Domantas Sabonis on the Draymond Green foul: “There’s no room for that.” pic.twitter.com/6OYWFSwuHH – 2:53 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Domantas Sabonis: “I fell and I was trying to protect myself and then obviously the incident happened. I feel like there’s no room for that in our game today.”
When I asked him if he grabbed Green’s ankle like Draymond said he did, he repeated that sentiment. – 2:48 AM
Domantas Sabonis: “I fell and I was trying to protect myself and then obviously the incident happened. I feel like there’s no room for that in our game today.”
When I asked him if he grabbed Green’s ankle like Draymond said he did, he repeated that sentiment. – 2:48 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
League source confirms X-rays on Kings center Domantas Sabonis were negative, as reported by @Adrian Wojnarowski. He will undergo further testing tomorrow but it appears he has avoided serious injury following tonight’s incident involving Draymond Green. – 2:39 AM
League source confirms X-rays on Kings center Domantas Sabonis were negative, as reported by @Adrian Wojnarowski. He will undergo further testing tomorrow but it appears he has avoided serious injury following tonight’s incident involving Draymond Green. – 2:39 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
When asked about being down 2-0 in a series for the first time, Draymond Green said it’s exciting, it’s a new challenge. Green says they’ve conquered everything else why not conquer this? … #dubnation are you feeling as confident as Dray? – 1:56 AM
When asked about being down 2-0 in a series for the first time, Draymond Green said it’s exciting, it’s a new challenge. Green says they’ve conquered everything else why not conquer this? … #dubnation are you feeling as confident as Dray? – 1:56 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry shared his view on the Draymond Green and Domantas Sabonis situation. pic.twitter.com/mlQQRy6Eg7 – 1:55 AM
Stephen Curry shared his view on the Draymond Green and Domantas Sabonis situation. pic.twitter.com/mlQQRy6Eg7 – 1:55 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Mike Brown on the Draymond Green situation with Domantas Sabonis. pic.twitter.com/HBz2g6u9lr – 1:45 AM
Mike Brown on the Draymond Green situation with Domantas Sabonis. pic.twitter.com/HBz2g6u9lr – 1:45 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Draymond spoke on his interaction with Sabonis during Monday night’s game. pic.twitter.com/PJTh4sXfJj – 1:44 AM
Draymond spoke on his interaction with Sabonis during Monday night’s game. pic.twitter.com/PJTh4sXfJj – 1:44 AM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Klay stops just short of calling Domantas’ ankle grab on Draymond a dirty play. pic.twitter.com/qdKcYhUBDW – 1:41 AM
Klay stops just short of calling Domantas’ ankle grab on Draymond a dirty play. pic.twitter.com/qdKcYhUBDW – 1:41 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Just throwing this out there…I hope Draymond Green doesn’t get suspended. The ejection should be enough. Let these teams battle this one out whole. – 1:40 AM
Just throwing this out there…I hope Draymond Green doesn’t get suspended. The ejection should be enough. Let these teams battle this one out whole. – 1:40 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Draymond Green postgame talking about the altercation tonight courtesy of @anthonyVslater
pic.twitter.com/MWC6Xf8yYj – 1:40 AM
Draymond Green postgame talking about the altercation tonight courtesy of @anthonyVslater
pic.twitter.com/MWC6Xf8yYj – 1:40 AM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Draymond’s next podcast guest should be Ron Artest’s psychiatrist… – 1:35 AM
Draymond’s next podcast guest should be Ron Artest’s psychiatrist… – 1:35 AM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
News story on Draymond Green’s ejection and what might come next, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4423463/2023/0… – 1:33 AM
News story on Draymond Green’s ejection and what might come next, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4423463/2023/0… – 1:33 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Warriors’ Draymond Green ejected after stomping Sabonis
sportando.basketball/en/warriors-dr… – 1:32 AM
Warriors’ Draymond Green ejected after stomping Sabonis
sportando.basketball/en/warriors-dr… – 1:32 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Domantas Sabonis got stomped on by Draymond Green 😬
pic.twitter.com/yOVn6Nl0u9 – 1:30 AM
Domantas Sabonis got stomped on by Draymond Green 😬
pic.twitter.com/yOVn6Nl0u9 – 1:30 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Mike Brown on the Draymond ejection: “Flagrant 2 for sure. It’ll be interesting to see what the NBA does when they review it.” pic.twitter.com/uXOJD4tKA6 – 1:28 AM
Mike Brown on the Draymond ejection: “Flagrant 2 for sure. It’ll be interesting to see what the NBA does when they review it.” pic.twitter.com/uXOJD4tKA6 – 1:28 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Mike Brown did not have an update on Domantas Sabonis, other than to say he is being checked out now. Brown also didn’t see Draymond Green yelling at the crowd after the incident. – 1:27 AM
Mike Brown did not have an update on Domantas Sabonis, other than to say he is being checked out now. Brown also didn’t see Draymond Green yelling at the crowd after the incident. – 1:27 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Draymond Green on ejection for stepping on Domantas Sabonis: “My leg got grabbed. 2nd time in 2 nights & the referee just watched it. I’ve got to land my foot somewhere & I’m not the most flexible person so it’s not stretching that far. … The explanation was I stomped too hard.” pic.twitter.com/4zmoZdWuZE – 1:24 AM
Draymond Green on ejection for stepping on Domantas Sabonis: “My leg got grabbed. 2nd time in 2 nights & the referee just watched it. I’ve got to land my foot somewhere & I’m not the most flexible person so it’s not stretching that far. … The explanation was I stomped too hard.” pic.twitter.com/4zmoZdWuZE – 1:24 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Shaquille O’Neal said he doesn’t want to be a hypocrite and he would’ve done the same thing Draymond Green did if someone grabbed his leg. – 1:23 AM
Shaquille O’Neal said he doesn’t want to be a hypocrite and he would’ve done the same thing Draymond Green did if someone grabbed his leg. – 1:23 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox talks about his Kings taking a 2-0 series lead over the Warriors, Draymond Green stomping on Domantas Sabonis leading to his ejection and the boost Davion Mitchell gave Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/nPp2BzJJrM – 1:21 AM
De’Aaron Fox talks about his Kings taking a 2-0 series lead over the Warriors, Draymond Green stomping on Domantas Sabonis leading to his ejection and the boost Davion Mitchell gave Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/nPp2BzJJrM – 1:21 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors’ Draymond Green on facing 0-2 series deficit for first time in his career: “A new challenge. … This is one we haven’t seen yet. We’ve conquered all the rest of them, so why not conquer this one? It would be a lot of fun.” pic.twitter.com/wsvjeiuW77 – 1:20 AM
Warriors’ Draymond Green on facing 0-2 series deficit for first time in his career: “A new challenge. … This is one we haven’t seen yet. We’ve conquered all the rest of them, so why not conquer this one? It would be a lot of fun.” pic.twitter.com/wsvjeiuW77 – 1:20 AM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Draymond’s full response to the incident with Domantas. Says it’s the second game in a row that his ankle has been grabbed while trying to run up the court: pic.twitter.com/yalP8O24Yx – 1:19 AM
Draymond’s full response to the incident with Domantas. Says it’s the second game in a row that his ankle has been grabbed while trying to run up the court: pic.twitter.com/yalP8O24Yx – 1:19 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors’ Draymond Green said referees just watched as Kings’ Malik Monk grabbed his leg during Game 1 and Domantas Sabonis did the same in Game 2: “I guess ankle-grabbing is okay.” pic.twitter.com/m7dC0y4itW – 1:17 AM
Warriors’ Draymond Green said referees just watched as Kings’ Malik Monk grabbed his leg during Game 1 and Domantas Sabonis did the same in Game 2: “I guess ankle-grabbing is okay.” pic.twitter.com/m7dC0y4itW – 1:17 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
League source confirms that Domantas Sabonis is undergoing x-rays on his ribs and lungs tonight after being stomped on by Draymond Green. Green was ejected for a Flagrant 2. – 1:13 AM
League source confirms that Domantas Sabonis is undergoing x-rays on his ribs and lungs tonight after being stomped on by Draymond Green. Green was ejected for a Flagrant 2. – 1:13 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green: “My leg got grabbed. Second time in two nights.” Said he needed to put his foot somewhere but officials told him he “stomped too hard.”
Full soundbite pic.twitter.com/nmQj8tP0yC – 1:10 AM
Draymond Green: “My leg got grabbed. Second time in two nights.” Said he needed to put his foot somewhere but officials told him he “stomped too hard.”
Full soundbite pic.twitter.com/nmQj8tP0yC – 1:10 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green said being down 2-0 in a series for the first time is “a new challenge” for a trio that’s seen just about everything over the years.
“This is one we haven’t seen yet. And we’ve conquered all the rest of them so why not go conquer this?” – 1:09 AM
Draymond Green said being down 2-0 in a series for the first time is “a new challenge” for a trio that’s seen just about everything over the years.
“This is one we haven’t seen yet. And we’ve conquered all the rest of them so why not go conquer this?” – 1:09 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green calls being down 0-2 for the first time “exciting.”
“A new challenge,” a smiling Draymond says – 1:08 AM
Draymond Green calls being down 0-2 for the first time “exciting.”
“A new challenge,” a smiling Draymond says – 1:08 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
On his Flagrant 2, Draymond said Sabonis grabbed his leg and he “needed to land my foot somewhere and I’m not the most flexible person. So that’s not stretching too far.” – 1:08 AM
On his Flagrant 2, Draymond said Sabonis grabbed his leg and he “needed to land my foot somewhere and I’m not the most flexible person. So that’s not stretching too far.” – 1:08 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green: “My leg got grabbed, second time in two nights, referees just watching. I got to land my foot somewhere.”
Draymond said his leg was grabbed by Malik Monk the last game. “I guess ankle grabbing is OK.” – 1:07 AM
Draymond Green: “My leg got grabbed, second time in two nights, referees just watching. I got to land my foot somewhere.”
Draymond said his leg was grabbed by Malik Monk the last game. “I guess ankle grabbing is OK.” – 1:07 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
“My leg got grabbed. Second time in two nights … My leg has to land somewhere.” — Draymond Green
Green said he was told he was kicked out because he stomped too hard. – 1:07 AM
“My leg got grabbed. Second time in two nights … My leg has to land somewhere.” — Draymond Green
Green said he was told he was kicked out because he stomped too hard. – 1:07 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green: “My leg got grabbed. Second time in two nights.” – 1:06 AM
Draymond Green: “My leg got grabbed. Second time in two nights.” – 1:06 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Sacramento Kings All-Star Domantas Sabonis is undergoing X-rays on his ribs/lungs, sources tell ESPN. Sabonis is getting evaluated after Draymond Green stepped on him in Game 2. – 1:06 AM
Sacramento Kings All-Star Domantas Sabonis is undergoing X-rays on his ribs/lungs, sources tell ESPN. Sabonis is getting evaluated after Draymond Green stepped on him in Game 2. – 1:06 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox on Draymond Green stomping on Domantas Sabonis with the plain truth: “That shouldn’t happen” – 1:05 AM
De’Aaron Fox on Draymond Green stomping on Domantas Sabonis with the plain truth: “That shouldn’t happen” – 1:05 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green will come to the podium and address the media – 1:04 AM
Draymond Green will come to the podium and address the media – 1:04 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
“That shouldn’t happen, but at the end of the day, we’re protecting our teammate.” -De’Aaron Fox on the Draymond Green situation – 1:03 AM
“That shouldn’t happen, but at the end of the day, we’re protecting our teammate.” -De’Aaron Fox on the Draymond Green situation – 1:03 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Asked about Draymond’s ejection, Steve Kerr said he didn’t see the play live nor did he see the replay. “I was busy with getting the team ready. One of the coaches told me he might get ejected so I was trying to prepare the team for what was next.” – 1:02 AM
Asked about Draymond’s ejection, Steve Kerr said he didn’t see the play live nor did he see the replay. “I was busy with getting the team ready. One of the coaches told me he might get ejected so I was trying to prepare the team for what was next.” – 1:02 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Jordan Poole yukking it up with Draymond trying to get more boos from the crowd after the stomp is definitely a vibe. – 1:00 AM
Jordan Poole yukking it up with Draymond trying to get more boos from the crowd after the stomp is definitely a vibe. – 1:00 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
The Kings beat the Warriors 114-106. Golden State tied it twice after Draymond Green was ejected in the fourth, but couldn’t top Sacramento. mercurynews.com/2023/04/17/dra… – 12:59 AM
The Kings beat the Warriors 114-106. Golden State tied it twice after Draymond Green was ejected in the fourth, but couldn’t top Sacramento. mercurynews.com/2023/04/17/dra… – 12:59 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
• Kings 2-0
• Draymond
• Sabonis
Immediate reaction, fan calls, and everything in-between:
📺 https://t.co/wFboM9nEi9 pic.twitter.com/aBnNlmkQ5C – 12:59 AM
Radio Roulette is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
• Kings 2-0
• Draymond
• Sabonis
Immediate reaction, fan calls, and everything in-between:
📺 https://t.co/wFboM9nEi9 pic.twitter.com/aBnNlmkQ5C – 12:59 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
The best players of the night.
Domantas Sabonis at No. 4, Draymond at 23. pic.twitter.com/GyyROM70VQ – 12:58 AM
The best players of the night.
Domantas Sabonis at No. 4, Draymond at 23. pic.twitter.com/GyyROM70VQ – 12:58 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Draymond Green showing up for Game 3…. pic.twitter.com/rDafegBQd6 – 12:53 AM
Draymond Green showing up for Game 3…. pic.twitter.com/rDafegBQd6 – 12:53 AM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Your newser on the Draymond Green ejection: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 12:53 AM
Your newser on the Draymond Green ejection: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 12:53 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Fuck it. Here’s my fake trade. Draymond Green for DeAndre Ayton.
Both fans are gonna hate it. Obviously won’t happen if either wins the West. But Ishbia gets his Michigan State dude. Warriors go back to two timelines. KD appears on a very special episode of Draymond’s podcast. – 12:53 AM
Fuck it. Here’s my fake trade. Draymond Green for DeAndre Ayton.
Both fans are gonna hate it. Obviously won’t happen if either wins the West. But Ishbia gets his Michigan State dude. Warriors go back to two timelines. KD appears on a very special episode of Draymond’s podcast. – 12:53 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
On the key defensive play of the night the Warriors went zone. They played zone 4.6% of the time all season.
That is either a tribute to Kings offense or the value of Draymond when he is on the floor. – 12:51 AM
On the key defensive play of the night the Warriors went zone. They played zone 4.6% of the time all season.
That is either a tribute to Kings offense or the value of Draymond when he is on the floor. – 12:51 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
honestly surprised anyone has a problem with Draymond getting ejected. whatever you think of whether Sabonis deserved to get his chest stomped on, the rule is very clear. – 12:49 AM
honestly surprised anyone has a problem with Draymond getting ejected. whatever you think of whether Sabonis deserved to get his chest stomped on, the rule is very clear. – 12:49 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Somehow Draymond is always involved in these extra curricular activities – 12:48 AM
Somehow Draymond is always involved in these extra curricular activities – 12:48 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
It feels like there’s a real chance that we’re about to watch Draymond Green’s last two home games as a Golden State Warrior. – 12:47 AM
It feels like there’s a real chance that we’re about to watch Draymond Green’s last two home games as a Golden State Warrior. – 12:47 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
The Sacramento Kings are the first team to put the Golden State Warriors down 0-2 in a playoff series in the Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green era! – 12:46 AM
The Sacramento Kings are the first team to put the Golden State Warriors down 0-2 in a playoff series in the Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green era! – 12:46 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors lose 114-106 to the Kings in Game 2
For the first time ever, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are down 2-0 in a playoff series – 12:45 AM
Warriors lose 114-106 to the Kings in Game 2
For the first time ever, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are down 2-0 in a playoff series – 12:45 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
I’m pre-emptively exhausted about the Draymond drama about to ensue. – 12:44 AM
I’m pre-emptively exhausted about the Draymond drama about to ensue. – 12:44 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Draymond cost his team this one with the stomp. Kings picked Looney apart in pick and roll late. If that’s Green instead, can’t imagine Fox has it that easy. – 12:44 AM
Draymond cost his team this one with the stomp. Kings picked Looney apart in pick and roll late. If that’s Green instead, can’t imagine Fox has it that easy. – 12:44 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Let’s face it — the Warriors probably weren’t winning anything called the Draymond Stomp Game. – 12:44 AM
Let’s face it — the Warriors probably weren’t winning anything called the Draymond Stomp Game. – 12:44 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Is Dillon Brooks “Draymond Green-lite,” or is Draymond Green “Dillon Brooks-heavy?” Discuss. AK – 12:39 AM
Is Dillon Brooks “Draymond Green-lite,” or is Draymond Green “Dillon Brooks-heavy?” Discuss. AK – 12:39 AM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
After Draymond Green ejection, what are implications after tonight? #FeelTheRoar 📷📷📷📷 #GoldBlooded 📷 #DubNation 📷📷📷📷 #NBAPlayoffs 📷📷📷📷 #SacramentoProud 📷
@warriors
@SacramentoKings #NBARulebook pic.twitter.com/tIYCnKNYan – 12:38 AM
After Draymond Green ejection, what are implications after tonight? #FeelTheRoar 📷📷📷📷 #GoldBlooded 📷 #DubNation 📷📷📷📷 #NBAPlayoffs 📷📷📷📷 #SacramentoProud 📷
@warriors
@SacramentoKings #NBARulebook pic.twitter.com/tIYCnKNYan – 12:38 AM
Steve Luhm @sluhm
I never thought Dennis Rodman’s ability to turn a basketball game into a circus would be surpassed. But Draymond Green has done it. – 12:36 AM
I never thought Dennis Rodman’s ability to turn a basketball game into a circus would be surpassed. But Draymond Green has done it. – 12:36 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
For the record, I’d be saying the same thing if it was Sabonis who stomped Draymond. There’s no place for that in the game. Disgusting behavior. – 12:33 AM
For the record, I’d be saying the same thing if it was Sabonis who stomped Draymond. There’s no place for that in the game. Disgusting behavior. – 12:33 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
The entire sequence between Domantas Sabonis and Draymond Green from my point of view of the stomp to the abdomen of Domas, leading up to Green’s ejection. As well as Green taunting Golden 1 Center. pic.twitter.com/aMHqEmcVNK – 12:32 AM
The entire sequence between Domantas Sabonis and Draymond Green from my point of view of the stomp to the abdomen of Domas, leading up to Green’s ejection. As well as Green taunting Golden 1 Center. pic.twitter.com/aMHqEmcVNK – 12:32 AM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Draymond was ejected after being issued a flagrant 2 for stepping on Sabonis 😳
pic.twitter.com/KgBSkr7Osg – 12:32 AM
Draymond was ejected after being issued a flagrant 2 for stepping on Sabonis 😳
pic.twitter.com/KgBSkr7Osg – 12:32 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Sabonis deserves the tech for grabbing Dray’s foot. But there’s zero reason to defend the stomp. It’s completely dirty and there’s no other way to put it. Full stop. – 12:31 AM
Sabonis deserves the tech for grabbing Dray’s foot. But there’s zero reason to defend the stomp. It’s completely dirty and there’s no other way to put it. Full stop. – 12:31 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Warriors have not faced a 2-0 deficit in a playoff series in the Stephen Curry Era … not since the We Believe run in 2007.
They’re straining to avoid that now in Sacramento without Draymond Green, who was red-carded for stamping. – 12:31 AM
The Warriors have not faced a 2-0 deficit in a playoff series in the Stephen Curry Era … not since the We Believe run in 2007.
They’re straining to avoid that now in Sacramento without Draymond Green, who was red-carded for stamping. – 12:31 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
There’s still hope #dubnation. Game 1 against the Grizzlies in the Western Conference Semis last season, Draymond Green got ejected and it lit a fire under the Warriors. They locked in, battled harder and took a 117-116 victory. – 12:31 AM
There’s still hope #dubnation. Game 1 against the Grizzlies in the Western Conference Semis last season, Draymond Green got ejected and it lit a fire under the Warriors. They locked in, battled harder and took a 117-116 victory. – 12:31 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
A Warriors playoff series doesn’t start until Draymond Green gets ejected – 12:29 AM
A Warriors playoff series doesn’t start until Draymond Green gets ejected – 12:29 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
You just can’t throw Draymond out for that. None of it happens if Sabonis doesn’t grab Green’s leg. Flagrant one, tech, whatever. But you can’t toss him from a game like this over a play like that. – 12:28 AM
You just can’t throw Draymond out for that. None of it happens if Sabonis doesn’t grab Green’s leg. Flagrant one, tech, whatever. But you can’t toss him from a game like this over a play like that. – 12:28 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Draymond Green has been kicked out of the game with a flagrant 2 for stomping on Domantas Sabonis. Sabonis is issued a tech for grabbing Draymond’s foot.
Here’s the incident in slow motion and Draymond jawing at the Kings crowd. pic.twitter.com/yn6evRhZoo – 12:28 AM
Draymond Green has been kicked out of the game with a flagrant 2 for stomping on Domantas Sabonis. Sabonis is issued a tech for grabbing Draymond’s foot.
Here’s the incident in slow motion and Draymond jawing at the Kings crowd. pic.twitter.com/yn6evRhZoo – 12:28 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Can’t believe we didn’t get a couple cuts to a horrified Adam Silver during that Draymond meltdown. Why are you depriving us TNT? – 12:28 AM
Can’t believe we didn’t get a couple cuts to a horrified Adam Silver during that Draymond meltdown. Why are you depriving us TNT? – 12:28 AM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
that draymond sequence made me sigh so loud my neighbors called the cops – 12:28 AM
that draymond sequence made me sigh so loud my neighbors called the cops – 12:28 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Draymond ejected with Flagrant 2. Sabonis gets technical for grabbing Green’s leg first.
That seems about right. – 12:27 AM
Draymond ejected with Flagrant 2. Sabonis gets technical for grabbing Green’s leg first.
That seems about right. – 12:27 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
The moment of Draymond’s ejection for Kings fans pic.twitter.com/xJskwjTEUv – 12:26 AM
The moment of Draymond’s ejection for Kings fans pic.twitter.com/xJskwjTEUv – 12:26 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Draymond Green and the Kings crowd. pic.twitter.com/BHQByVLaC1 – 12:26 AM
Draymond Green and the Kings crowd. pic.twitter.com/BHQByVLaC1 – 12:26 AM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Trailing 91-87, Warriors trying to win without Draymond. 7:03 remaining – 12:26 AM
Trailing 91-87, Warriors trying to win without Draymond. 7:03 remaining – 12:26 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Draymond Green stomps on Domantas Sabonis and then acts like this with NBA commissioner Adam Silver in attendance. pic.twitter.com/To9igwXUBA – 12:26 AM
Draymond Green stomps on Domantas Sabonis and then acts like this with NBA commissioner Adam Silver in attendance. pic.twitter.com/To9igwXUBA – 12:26 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
draymond gonna do a full revisionist history of that stamp on the pod we already know – 12:26 AM
draymond gonna do a full revisionist history of that stamp on the pod we already know – 12:26 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
That ejection also begins the flagrant point counter for Draymond Green in these playoffs. Two for a flagrant 2. Four is a one-game suspension. – 12:26 AM
That ejection also begins the flagrant point counter for Draymond Green in these playoffs. Two for a flagrant 2. Four is a one-game suspension. – 12:26 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Draymond ejected with Flagrant 2. Sabonis gets Flagrant 1 for grabbing Green’s leg first.
That seems about right. – 12:25 AM
Draymond ejected with Flagrant 2. Sabonis gets Flagrant 1 for grabbing Green’s leg first.
That seems about right. – 12:25 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The postseason is officially underway now that Draymond Green has been ejected – 12:25 AM
The postseason is officially underway now that Draymond Green has been ejected – 12:25 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green assessed a Flagrant 2 for stomping on Domantas Sabonis. He’ll be ejected with 7:03 left in the fourth.
Sabonis also gets tech for grabbing Green’s leg. – 12:25 AM
Draymond Green assessed a Flagrant 2 for stomping on Domantas Sabonis. He’ll be ejected with 7:03 left in the fourth.
Sabonis also gets tech for grabbing Green’s leg. – 12:25 AM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Draymond Green and Domantas Sabonis get tangled up. In the untangling, Draymond steps on Sabonis’ torso. Sabonis stays down for a few minutes, finally rises. Officials gather to review.
Ruling: Sabonis gets a technical foul. Draymond hit with flagrant-2 ejection – 12:25 AM
Draymond Green and Domantas Sabonis get tangled up. In the untangling, Draymond steps on Sabonis’ torso. Sabonis stays down for a few minutes, finally rises. Officials gather to review.
Ruling: Sabonis gets a technical foul. Draymond hit with flagrant-2 ejection – 12:25 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Draymond Green has been ejected after being tangled up with Domantas Sabonis. – 12:25 AM
Draymond Green has been ejected after being tangled up with Domantas Sabonis. – 12:25 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Officials issue technical to Domantas Sabonis for holding Draymond Green’s leg but a flagrant two slapped to Green who is ejected. – 12:25 AM
Officials issue technical to Domantas Sabonis for holding Draymond Green’s leg but a flagrant two slapped to Green who is ejected. – 12:25 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Sabonis gets a technical foul for grabbing Draymond’s foot. Draymond gets a flagrant 2 for stomping Sabonis. – 12:25 AM
Sabonis gets a technical foul for grabbing Draymond’s foot. Draymond gets a flagrant 2 for stomping Sabonis. – 12:25 AM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Draymond is gonna record a fire podcast in the locker room during the final 7 minutes – 12:25 AM
Draymond is gonna record a fire podcast in the locker room during the final 7 minutes – 12:25 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Draymond Green has been ejected. pic.twitter.com/tUmmnojMhm – 12:25 AM
Draymond Green has been ejected. pic.twitter.com/tUmmnojMhm – 12:25 AM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Sabonis tries to pull Payton (?) down on the rebound to draw a foul and then grabs Draymond. Both cheat plays, but Dray raises him with the stomp. But that’s where it came from. pic.twitter.com/6op2fWMC0Q – 12:25 AM
Sabonis tries to pull Payton (?) down on the rebound to draw a foul and then grabs Draymond. Both cheat plays, but Dray raises him with the stomp. But that’s where it came from. pic.twitter.com/6op2fWMC0Q – 12:25 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Technical foul on Sabonis
Flagrant Foul 2 on Draymond Green. He has been ejected – 12:24 AM
Technical foul on Sabonis
Flagrant Foul 2 on Draymond Green. He has been ejected – 12:24 AM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
Take foul on Sabonis … I didn’t think Dray tried to step down … that’s just how his balance ended up 🤷🏽♂️… – 12:24 AM
Take foul on Sabonis … I didn’t think Dray tried to step down … that’s just how his balance ended up 🤷🏽♂️… – 12:24 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Foul on Sabonis for grabbing Draymond’s foot. AND, Draymond’s gotta go for that stomp. – 12:24 AM
Foul on Sabonis for grabbing Draymond’s foot. AND, Draymond’s gotta go for that stomp. – 12:24 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
An animated Draymond Green riling up the Sacramento crowd while they review him stepping on Sabonis pic.twitter.com/cmc5yJ4b9Q – 12:24 AM
An animated Draymond Green riling up the Sacramento crowd while they review him stepping on Sabonis pic.twitter.com/cmc5yJ4b9Q – 12:24 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Draymond should have a pod up by midnight PT on Spotify, Apple and all major platforms. – 12:24 AM
Draymond should have a pod up by midnight PT on Spotify, Apple and all major platforms. – 12:24 AM
Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp
Draymond screaming at the top of his lungs and calling opposing fans pussies is how we always knew the Warriors dynasty would end. – 12:24 AM
Draymond screaming at the top of his lungs and calling opposing fans pussies is how we always knew the Warriors dynasty would end. – 12:24 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green just went at it with Kings fans in Sacramento. This is a wild scene pic.twitter.com/MWmSrmSPXN – 12:24 AM
Draymond Green just went at it with Kings fans in Sacramento. This is a wild scene pic.twitter.com/MWmSrmSPXN – 12:24 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
How is Draymond not ejected yet he curb stomped a dude for no reason – 12:24 AM
How is Draymond not ejected yet he curb stomped a dude for no reason – 12:24 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
They just showed Draymond on the jumbotron
He smiled and threw up a peace sign – 12:23 AM
They just showed Draymond on the jumbotron
He smiled and threw up a peace sign – 12:23 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Draymond Green followed up an ugly moment where he stomped on Domantas Sabonis by reacting to the crowd chanting “Draymond Sucks” while going out to the court, riling up the crowd and screaming to the crowd back at the Warriors bench. – 12:23 AM
Draymond Green followed up an ugly moment where he stomped on Domantas Sabonis by reacting to the crowd chanting “Draymond Sucks” while going out to the court, riling up the crowd and screaming to the crowd back at the Warriors bench. – 12:23 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors’ Draymond Green egging on Kings fans after stepping on Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/ya0kXOVt37 – 12:23 AM
Warriors’ Draymond Green egging on Kings fans after stepping on Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/ya0kXOVt37 – 12:23 AM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
I do not think Draymond getting suspended for that is out of the question. – 12:23 AM
I do not think Draymond getting suspended for that is out of the question. – 12:23 AM
Deonte Burton @DeonteBurton
Bro pulled his leg towards him lol what u want someone to do draymond simply just trying to get out he flips too much bro lol – 12:23 AM
Bro pulled his leg towards him lol what u want someone to do draymond simply just trying to get out he flips too much bro lol – 12:23 AM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Draymond knew exactly what he was doing to Domas. That’s gross. And then welcoming more chants 🤦♂️ – 12:23 AM
Draymond knew exactly what he was doing to Domas. That’s gross. And then welcoming more chants 🤦♂️ – 12:23 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond has been fiery all night. Just now he goes to center court and eggs fan on as they chant “Draymond sucks.” He then turns to behind the Warriors bench and starts yelling. Throws a peace sign to the Jumbotron. – 12:23 AM
Draymond has been fiery all night. Just now he goes to center court and eggs fan on as they chant “Draymond sucks.” He then turns to behind the Warriors bench and starts yelling. Throws a peace sign to the Jumbotron. – 12:23 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Now Draymond is yelling and flexing at the crowd and standing on the bench. I normally like his villain antics but this is over the top. – 12:23 AM
Now Draymond is yelling and flexing at the crowd and standing on the bench. I normally like his villain antics but this is over the top. – 12:23 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
draymond started his season with a punch and now he might have just ended it with a stamp – 12:22 AM
draymond started his season with a punch and now he might have just ended it with a stamp – 12:22 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Draymond Green should be ejected and suspended for that BS he just did to Sabonis.
That’s pathetic. – 12:22 AM
Draymond Green should be ejected and suspended for that BS he just did to Sabonis.
That’s pathetic. – 12:22 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I don’t care if the guy was grabbing his leg, you definitely can’t do that. Draymond needs to be tossed for that – 12:22 AM
I don’t care if the guy was grabbing his leg, you definitely can’t do that. Draymond needs to be tossed for that – 12:22 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
That’s an ejection and a suspension for Draymond. It’s not even a question. – 12:22 AM
That’s an ejection and a suspension for Draymond. It’s not even a question. – 12:22 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Draymond now with the hand to the ear, clapping at the Kings crowd. – 12:22 AM
Draymond now with the hand to the ear, clapping at the Kings crowd. – 12:22 AM
Howard Chen @TheHoChen
Draymond is not the lightest guy to have step on your chest on the ground – 12:22 AM
Draymond is not the lightest guy to have step on your chest on the ground – 12:22 AM
Deonte Burton @DeonteBurton
This is ridiculous bro he cleat grabs his legs wtf u want dray to do lol shit is crazy – 12:22 AM
This is ridiculous bro he cleat grabs his legs wtf u want dray to do lol shit is crazy – 12:22 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Golden 1 Center crowd erupts at replay of Draymond Green stepping on Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/BerEXGKadf – 12:22 AM
Golden 1 Center crowd erupts at replay of Draymond Green stepping on Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/BerEXGKadf – 12:22 AM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Yellow card to Sabonis for the tactical foul, red card to Draymond for violent conduct. – 12:22 AM
Yellow card to Sabonis for the tactical foul, red card to Draymond for violent conduct. – 12:22 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Draymond is now encouraging the boos from Golden 1 Center – 12:22 AM
Draymond is now encouraging the boos from Golden 1 Center – 12:22 AM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
this Draymond/Sabonis shit has to stop. That’s, what, three times in this series? – 12:21 AM
this Draymond/Sabonis shit has to stop. That’s, what, three times in this series? – 12:21 AM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
He doesn’t get stomped on if he doesn’t grab Dray’s foot. Pretty simple. – 12:21 AM
He doesn’t get stomped on if he doesn’t grab Dray’s foot. Pretty simple. – 12:21 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Wow! Draymond Green came down and kicked Domantas Sabonis on his chest while Sabonis was on the ground
Madness in Sacramento right now – 12:21 AM
Wow! Draymond Green came down and kicked Domantas Sabonis on his chest while Sabonis was on the ground
Madness in Sacramento right now – 12:21 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green just stomped on Domantas Sabonis. Has to be a Flagrant 2. Ejection imminent. Warriors down 91-87 with 7:03 left. – 12:21 AM
Draymond Green just stomped on Domantas Sabonis. Has to be a Flagrant 2. Ejection imminent. Warriors down 91-87 with 7:03 left. – 12:21 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Yeah, Draymond is gone after that one. He knows it. He’s now yelling at his teammates, imploring to finish – 12:21 AM
Yeah, Draymond is gone after that one. He knows it. He’s now yelling at his teammates, imploring to finish – 12:21 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Draymond Green just stomped on Domantas Sabonis. Get his ass out of the game. That’s gotta be a suspension too. Ridiculous. – 12:21 AM
Draymond Green just stomped on Domantas Sabonis. Get his ass out of the game. That’s gotta be a suspension too. Ridiculous. – 12:21 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Tech on Draymond Green after he steps on Domantas Sabonis’s chest/stomach area after Sabonis fell to the ground. Sabonis still on the ground. – 12:21 AM
Tech on Draymond Green after he steps on Domantas Sabonis’s chest/stomach area after Sabonis fell to the ground. Sabonis still on the ground. – 12:21 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Warriors scored, but what defense by Monk on Wiggins just to make them spend 10 seconds getting the ball in to Draymond in the post. – 12:15 AM
Warriors scored, but what defense by Monk on Wiggins just to make them spend 10 seconds getting the ball in to Draymond in the post. – 12:15 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Challenge from Steve Kerr successful. Draymond Green’s 5th foul is wiped away. – 12:14 AM
Challenge from Steve Kerr successful. Draymond Green’s 5th foul is wiped away. – 12:14 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors win the challenge
Draymond on the jumbotron: “You’re fuckin’ awful” – 12:14 AM
Warriors win the challenge
Draymond on the jumbotron: “You’re fuckin’ awful” – 12:14 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings fans chanting “Draymond Sucks” after he gives official Courtney Kirkland an ear full, protesting a foul call, which Steve Kerr will challenge. Kings up 83-77 10:44 4th. It – 12:13 AM
Kings fans chanting “Draymond Sucks” after he gives official Courtney Kirkland an ear full, protesting a foul call, which Steve Kerr will challenge. Kings up 83-77 10:44 4th. It – 12:13 AM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
I think Draymond intentionally hip checked Sabonis but he may have done it well enough to get reversed on the challenge. – 12:12 AM
I think Draymond intentionally hip checked Sabonis but he may have done it well enough to get reversed on the challenge. – 12:12 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green just got called for his fifth foul. GPII doing everything he could to cool Green down afterward. Kerr challenging the play while “Draymond sucks” chant rain down in Golden1. – 12:12 AM
Draymond Green just got called for his fifth foul. GPII doing everything he could to cool Green down afterward. Kerr challenging the play while “Draymond sucks” chant rain down in Golden1. – 12:12 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Wow, that’s a hell of a call 40 feet behind the play. Sac crowd with a “Draymond sucks” chant. – 12:12 AM
Wow, that’s a hell of a call 40 feet behind the play. Sac crowd with a “Draymond sucks” chant. – 12:12 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
GP2 was doing everything he could to hold Draymond back there. Steve Kerr is challenging the foul
Kings fans chanting “Draymond sucks! Draymond sucks!” – 12:11 AM
GP2 was doing everything he could to hold Draymond back there. Steve Kerr is challenging the foul
Kings fans chanting “Draymond sucks! Draymond sucks!” – 12:11 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Fifth foul on Draymond Green with 10:44 left in the fourth quarter. – 12:10 AM
Fifth foul on Draymond Green with 10:44 left in the fourth quarter. – 12:10 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors to start the fourth quarter
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Gary Payton II
Draymond Green – 12:08 AM
Warriors to start the fourth quarter
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Gary Payton II
Draymond Green – 12:08 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Malik Monk and Draymond Green exchanged words at the end of the third quarter before heading to their benches. – 12:05 AM
Malik Monk and Draymond Green exchanged words at the end of the third quarter before heading to their benches. – 12:05 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors down 83-75 going into the fourth quarter
Is this going to be the first time ever that Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson will be down 2-0 in a playoff series? – 12:05 AM
Warriors down 83-75 going into the fourth quarter
Is this going to be the first time ever that Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson will be down 2-0 in a playoff series? – 12:05 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Five fouls on Kevon Looney, four on Draymond Green, still 6:51 left in the third. Would think this would be a time for some extended Jonathan Kuminga. Ended the regular season strong, but has been minimized in this series. Only four first half minutes. – 11:44 PM
Five fouls on Kevon Looney, four on Draymond Green, still 6:51 left in the third. Would think this would be a time for some extended Jonathan Kuminga. Ended the regular season strong, but has been minimized in this series. Only four first half minutes. – 11:44 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Four fouls on Kevon Looney with 7:22 left in the third. Draymond Green is already on the bench with four. – 11:42 PM
Four fouls on Kevon Looney with 7:22 left in the third. Draymond Green is already on the bench with four. – 11:42 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Draymond picks up his fourth foul, and Moses Moody checks in. This foul problem is forcing Kerr to get creative with the rotation. – 11:37 PM
Draymond picks up his fourth foul, and Moses Moody checks in. This foul problem is forcing Kerr to get creative with the rotation. – 11:37 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
gotta be one of the worst fouls of draymond’s season. what was that – 11:36 PM
gotta be one of the worst fouls of draymond’s season. what was that – 11:36 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr searching to open this second half. Two quick fouls on Draymond Green gives him four early in the third quarter and Kerr turns to Moses Moody to replace him. Moody’s first minutes of the series. – 11:36 PM
Steve Kerr searching to open this second half. Two quick fouls on Draymond Green gives him four early in the third quarter and Kerr turns to Moses Moody to replace him. Moody’s first minutes of the series. – 11:36 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Four fouls on Draymond Green with 10:56 left in the third quarter. Picked up his latest personal contesting a Harrison Barnes 3-pointer. – 11:36 PM
Four fouls on Draymond Green with 10:56 left in the third quarter. Picked up his latest personal contesting a Harrison Barnes 3-pointer. – 11:36 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Wonder how much we’ll see the Warriors eschew ball screens with their bigs and/or target Monk in the second half. That’d be one adjustment to watch. I also wonder if they limit Looney’s minutes and/or split him off from Draymond. Seems like they need Payton more in this series – 11:23 PM
Wonder how much we’ll see the Warriors eschew ball screens with their bigs and/or target Monk in the second half. That’d be one adjustment to watch. I also wonder if they limit Looney’s minutes and/or split him off from Draymond. Seems like they need Payton more in this series – 11:23 PM
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
Best lineup Warriors have right now:
Curry
Payton
Klay
Wiggins
Draymond – 11:19 PM
Best lineup Warriors have right now:
Curry
Payton
Klay
Wiggins
Draymond – 11:19 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Kings lead the Warriors 58-52 at halftime. Golden State trailed by 10 points early in the second quarter.
Thirteen total turnovers for Golden State in the first half. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green combined for seven.
Kings won the second quarter 41-29. – 11:17 PM
Kings lead the Warriors 58-52 at halftime. Golden State trailed by 10 points early in the second quarter.
Thirteen total turnovers for Golden State in the first half. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green combined for seven.
Kings won the second quarter 41-29. – 11:17 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Kings guards doing a nice job with early passes to Sabonis to beat Draymond’s rotation. – 11:08 PM
Kings guards doing a nice job with early passes to Sabonis to beat Draymond’s rotation. – 11:08 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
With Looney in foul trouble and Kerr not comfortable playing Draymond big mins, it’s JaMychal Green time. Danger time for GSW, I don’t see how they stop the Kings with this group. – 11:04 PM
With Looney in foul trouble and Kerr not comfortable playing Draymond big mins, it’s JaMychal Green time. Danger time for GSW, I don’t see how they stop the Kings with this group. – 11:04 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Draymond’s anticipating passes aren’t working against a defense that’s overplaying – 10:57 PM
Draymond’s anticipating passes aren’t working against a defense that’s overplaying – 10:57 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jonathan Kuminga in for the first time to start the second quarter
Poole
Klay
DiVincenzo
Kuminga
Draymond – 10:43 PM
Jonathan Kuminga in for the first time to start the second quarter
Poole
Klay
DiVincenzo
Kuminga
Draymond – 10:43 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors had nine turnovers in the first quarter but enter the second with a 23-17 lead over Sacramento. Kings have nine turnovers too and they’re shooting just 8/21 from the field (1-13 from deep). Draymond Green has a team-high seven points for Golden State. – 10:41 PM
Warriors had nine turnovers in the first quarter but enter the second with a 23-17 lead over Sacramento. Kings have nine turnovers too and they’re shooting just 8/21 from the field (1-13 from deep). Draymond Green has a team-high seven points for Golden State. – 10:41 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
did i just witness Draymond get whistled for setting an illegal screen? that’s allowed? – 10:40 PM
did i just witness Draymond get whistled for setting an illegal screen? that’s allowed? – 10:40 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Draymond is in front of the Kings bench and they are all barking – 10:39 PM
Draymond is in front of the Kings bench and they are all barking – 10:39 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andrew Wiggins in for Donte DiVincenzo
Steph
Poole
Wiggins
GP2
Draymond – 10:32 PM
Andrew Wiggins in for Donte DiVincenzo
Steph
Poole
Wiggins
GP2
Draymond – 10:32 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Timeout Warriors. Draymond was at the scorer’s table ready to check in – 10:28 PM
Timeout Warriors. Draymond was at the scorer’s table ready to check in – 10:28 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Donte DiVincenzo is the first Warrior off the bench. Comes in for Draymond Green – 10:22 PM
Donte DiVincenzo is the first Warrior off the bench. Comes in for Draymond Green – 10:22 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
6 of the Warriors’ 9 shot attempts have been from Draymond Green and Kevon Looney so far – 10:21 PM
6 of the Warriors’ 9 shot attempts have been from Draymond Green and Kevon Looney so far – 10:21 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green has 7 of the Warriors’ first 12 points
Super normal game so far – 10:18 PM
Draymond Green has 7 of the Warriors’ first 12 points
Super normal game so far – 10:18 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Andrew Wiggins will return to the starting lineup tonight.
He’ll start alongside Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney. mercurynews.com/2023/04/17/and… – 9:35 PM
Andrew Wiggins will return to the starting lineup tonight.
He’ll start alongside Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney. mercurynews.com/2023/04/17/and… – 9:35 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andrew Wiggins is officially back in the starting lineup
Warriors starters for Game 2 vs. the Kings
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 9:34 PM
Andrew Wiggins is officially back in the starting lineup
Warriors starters for Game 2 vs. the Kings
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 9:34 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Andrew Wiggins is will return to the starting lineup tonight.
He’ll start alongside Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney. mercurynews.com/2023/04/17/and… – 9:33 PM
Andrew Wiggins is will return to the starting lineup tonight.
He’ll start alongside Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney. mercurynews.com/2023/04/17/and… – 9:33 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Draymond Green finished 4th in Defensive POY voting, behind winner Jaren Jackson Jr., 2nd place Brook Lopez and 3rd place Evan Mobley. Bam Adebayo was 5th
Draymond had 3 1st-place votes, 2 2nds and 8 3rds.
No other Warriors received a vote – 7:49 PM
Draymond Green finished 4th in Defensive POY voting, behind winner Jaren Jackson Jr., 2nd place Brook Lopez and 3rd place Evan Mobley. Bam Adebayo was 5th
Draymond had 3 1st-place votes, 2 2nds and 8 3rds.
No other Warriors received a vote – 7:49 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
If Draymond Green is considered a forward on the All-Defense team as he has been in the past, O.G. Anunoby’s chances to make an All-Defense team this season aren’t looking good – 7:39 PM
If Draymond Green is considered a forward on the All-Defense team as he has been in the past, O.G. Anunoby’s chances to make an All-Defense team this season aren’t looking good – 7:39 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
O.G Anunoby finished tied for 7th in Defensive Player of the Year voting, behind Jaren Jackson Jr. (the winner), Brook Lopez, Evan Mobley, Draymond Green, Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo. He received 1 2nd-place vote and 5 3rd-place votes. – 7:15 PM
O.G Anunoby finished tied for 7th in Defensive Player of the Year voting, behind Jaren Jackson Jr. (the winner), Brook Lopez, Evan Mobley, Draymond Green, Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo. He received 1 2nd-place vote and 5 3rd-place votes. – 7:15 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
What makes Draymond Green such a good defender?
🏀 His former teammate, @Marreese Speights, explains what separates him from others #DubNation
Catch Game 2 tonight at 10 PM ET as the #Warriors look to even the series against the #Kings https://t.co/AYipQpf6r4 pic.twitter.com/IsUNW4ahxP – 5:00 PM
What makes Draymond Green such a good defender?
🏀 His former teammate, @Marreese Speights, explains what separates him from others #DubNation
Catch Game 2 tonight at 10 PM ET as the #Warriors look to even the series against the #Kings https://t.co/AYipQpf6r4 pic.twitter.com/IsUNW4ahxP – 5:00 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have never been in a 2-0 playoff hole. No team has been better than the Warriors following a playoff loss since that trio began their first postseason run nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 4:15 PM
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have never been in a 2-0 playoff hole. No team has been better than the Warriors following a playoff loss since that trio began their first postseason run nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 4:15 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Fun two-game slate!
Talking Kerr’s rotation, Steph-Dray PNR, Fox and Monk drives, Embiid doubles, Philly’s outrageous spot-up shooting, Philly ball pressure late, Claxton touches, and a lot more in today’s NBA Matchups.
establishtherun.com/nba-matchups-a… – 2:20 PM
Fun two-game slate!
Talking Kerr’s rotation, Steph-Dray PNR, Fox and Monk drives, Embiid doubles, Philly’s outrageous spot-up shooting, Philly ball pressure late, Claxton touches, and a lot more in today’s NBA Matchups.
establishtherun.com/nba-matchups-a… – 2:20 PM
More on this storyline
HoopsHype: Klay Thompson on the Draymond-Sabonis incident:”What are you gonna do when someone grabs your foot when you’re running full speed?” pic.twitter.com/f921Rcv8fg -via Twitter @hoopshype / April 18, 2023
HoopsHype: Draymond Green: “My leg got grabbed. Second time in two nights. Referees just watch it. I gotta lay on my foot somewhere and I’m not the most flexible person.” pic.twitter.com/ipUVoKDOvN -via Twitter @hoopshype / April 18, 2023
Kendra Andrews: Klay Thompson on Green’s ejection: “What are you gonna to do someone grabs your foot at full when you’re running full speed?… That’s not cool. I’m not saying what Draymond did was right but you can’t just grab somebody’s foot taking off in a full sprint.” -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / April 18, 2023