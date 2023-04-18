Draymond Green ejected after stomping on Domantas Sabonis

Clutch Points: Draymond Green stomps on Domantas Sabonis. He was hit with a flagrant 2 foul and ejected. pic.twitter.com/gYWvNO9lHR
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Ham @James_HamNBA
League source confirms that Domantas Sabonis is undergoing x-rays on his ribs and lungs tonight after being stomped on by Draymond Green. Green was ejected for a Flagrant 2. – 1:13 AM
League source confirms that Domantas Sabonis is undergoing x-rays on his ribs and lungs tonight after being stomped on by Draymond Green. Green was ejected for a Flagrant 2. – 1:13 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green: “My leg got grabbed. Second time in two nights.” Said he needed to put his foot somewhere but officials told him he “stomped too hard.”
Full soundbite pic.twitter.com/nmQj8tP0yC – 1:10 AM
Draymond Green: “My leg got grabbed. Second time in two nights.” Said he needed to put his foot somewhere but officials told him he “stomped too hard.”
Full soundbite pic.twitter.com/nmQj8tP0yC – 1:10 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green said being down 2-0 in a series for the first time is “a new challenge” for a trio that’s seen just about everything over the years.
“This is one we haven’t seen yet. And we’ve conquered all the rest of them so why not go conquer this?” – 1:09 AM
Draymond Green said being down 2-0 in a series for the first time is “a new challenge” for a trio that’s seen just about everything over the years.
“This is one we haven’t seen yet. And we’ve conquered all the rest of them so why not go conquer this?” – 1:09 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox & Domantas Sabonis each refer to the other as the Kings best player. Fox just did in the postgame presser. – 1:08 AM
De’Aaron Fox & Domantas Sabonis each refer to the other as the Kings best player. Fox just did in the postgame presser. – 1:08 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green calls being down 0-2 for the first time “exciting.”
“A new challenge,” a smiling Draymond says – 1:08 AM
Draymond Green calls being down 0-2 for the first time “exciting.”
“A new challenge,” a smiling Draymond says – 1:08 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
On his Flagrant 2, Draymond said Sabonis grabbed his leg and he “needed to land my foot somewhere and I’m not the most flexible person. So that’s not stretching too far.” – 1:08 AM
On his Flagrant 2, Draymond said Sabonis grabbed his leg and he “needed to land my foot somewhere and I’m not the most flexible person. So that’s not stretching too far.” – 1:08 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green: “My leg got grabbed, second time in two nights, referees just watching. I got to land my foot somewhere.”
Draymond said his leg was grabbed by Malik Monk the last game. “I guess ankle grabbing is OK.” – 1:07 AM
Draymond Green: “My leg got grabbed, second time in two nights, referees just watching. I got to land my foot somewhere.”
Draymond said his leg was grabbed by Malik Monk the last game. “I guess ankle grabbing is OK.” – 1:07 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
“My leg got grabbed. Second time in two nights … My leg has to land somewhere.” — Draymond Green
Green said he was told he was kicked out because he stomped too hard. – 1:07 AM
“My leg got grabbed. Second time in two nights … My leg has to land somewhere.” — Draymond Green
Green said he was told he was kicked out because he stomped too hard. – 1:07 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green: “My leg got grabbed. Second time in two nights.” – 1:06 AM
Draymond Green: “My leg got grabbed. Second time in two nights.” – 1:06 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Sacramento Kings All-Star Domantas Sabonis is undergoing X-rays on his ribs/lungs, sources tell ESPN. Sabonis is getting evaluated after Draymond Green stepped on him in Game 2. – 1:06 AM
Sacramento Kings All-Star Domantas Sabonis is undergoing X-rays on his ribs/lungs, sources tell ESPN. Sabonis is getting evaluated after Draymond Green stepped on him in Game 2. – 1:06 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox on Draymond Green stomping on Domantas Sabonis with the plain truth: “That shouldn’t happen” – 1:05 AM
De’Aaron Fox on Draymond Green stomping on Domantas Sabonis with the plain truth: “That shouldn’t happen” – 1:05 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green will come to the podium and address the media – 1:04 AM
Draymond Green will come to the podium and address the media – 1:04 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
“That shouldn’t happen, but at the end of the day, we’re protecting our teammate.” -De’Aaron Fox on the Draymond Green situation – 1:03 AM
“That shouldn’t happen, but at the end of the day, we’re protecting our teammate.” -De’Aaron Fox on the Draymond Green situation – 1:03 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Asked about Draymond’s ejection, Steve Kerr said he didn’t see the play live nor did he see the replay. “I was busy with getting the team ready. One of the coaches told me he might get ejected so I was trying to prepare the team for what was next.” – 1:02 AM
Asked about Draymond’s ejection, Steve Kerr said he didn’t see the play live nor did he see the replay. “I was busy with getting the team ready. One of the coaches told me he might get ejected so I was trying to prepare the team for what was next.” – 1:02 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Jordan Poole yukking it up with Draymond trying to get more boos from the crowd after the stomp is definitely a vibe. – 1:00 AM
Jordan Poole yukking it up with Draymond trying to get more boos from the crowd after the stomp is definitely a vibe. – 1:00 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
The Kings beat the Warriors 114-106. Golden State tied it twice after Draymond Green was ejected in the fourth, but couldn’t top Sacramento. mercurynews.com/2023/04/17/dra… – 12:59 AM
The Kings beat the Warriors 114-106. Golden State tied it twice after Draymond Green was ejected in the fourth, but couldn’t top Sacramento. mercurynews.com/2023/04/17/dra… – 12:59 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
The best players of the night.
Domantas Sabonis at No. 4, Draymond at 23. pic.twitter.com/GyyROM70VQ – 12:58 AM
The best players of the night.
Domantas Sabonis at No. 4, Draymond at 23. pic.twitter.com/GyyROM70VQ – 12:58 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Draymond Green showing up for Game 3…. pic.twitter.com/rDafegBQd6 – 12:53 AM
Draymond Green showing up for Game 3…. pic.twitter.com/rDafegBQd6 – 12:53 AM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Your newser on the Draymond Green ejection: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 12:53 AM
Your newser on the Draymond Green ejection: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 12:53 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Fuck it. Here’s my fake trade. Draymond Green for DeAndre Ayton.
Both fans are gonna hate it. Obviously won’t happen if either wins the West. But Ishbia gets his Michigan State dude. Warriors go back to two timelines. KD appears on a very special episode of Draymond’s podcast. – 12:53 AM
Fuck it. Here’s my fake trade. Draymond Green for DeAndre Ayton.
Both fans are gonna hate it. Obviously won’t happen if either wins the West. But Ishbia gets his Michigan State dude. Warriors go back to two timelines. KD appears on a very special episode of Draymond’s podcast. – 12:53 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
On the key defensive play of the night the Warriors went zone. They played zone 4.6% of the time all season.
That is either a tribute to Kings offense or the value of Draymond when he is on the floor. – 12:51 AM
On the key defensive play of the night the Warriors went zone. They played zone 4.6% of the time all season.
That is either a tribute to Kings offense or the value of Draymond when he is on the floor. – 12:51 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
honestly surprised anyone has a problem with Draymond getting ejected. whatever you think of whether Sabonis deserved to get his chest stomped on, the rule is very clear. – 12:49 AM
honestly surprised anyone has a problem with Draymond getting ejected. whatever you think of whether Sabonis deserved to get his chest stomped on, the rule is very clear. – 12:49 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Somehow Draymond is always involved in these extra curricular activities – 12:48 AM
Somehow Draymond is always involved in these extra curricular activities – 12:48 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
It feels like there’s a real chance that we’re about to watch Draymond Green’s last two home games as a Golden State Warrior. – 12:47 AM
It feels like there’s a real chance that we’re about to watch Draymond Green’s last two home games as a Golden State Warrior. – 12:47 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Not a great night for the “Sabonis can’t guard in space in the playoffs” crowd — of which I admit to being a part at times. – 12:47 AM
Not a great night for the “Sabonis can’t guard in space in the playoffs” crowd — of which I admit to being a part at times. – 12:47 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
The Sacramento Kings are the first team to put the Golden State Warriors down 0-2 in a playoff series in the Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green era! – 12:46 AM
The Sacramento Kings are the first team to put the Golden State Warriors down 0-2 in a playoff series in the Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green era! – 12:46 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kings duo tonight:
Sabonis — Fox —
24 PTS 24 PTS
9 REB 9 AST
4 AST 4 STL
Back-to-back wins for the Beam Team. pic.twitter.com/9ltbB4ephM – 12:45 AM
Kings duo tonight:
Sabonis — Fox —
24 PTS 24 PTS
9 REB 9 AST
4 AST 4 STL
Back-to-back wins for the Beam Team. pic.twitter.com/9ltbB4ephM – 12:45 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors lose 114-106 to the Kings in Game 2
For the first time ever, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are down 2-0 in a playoff series – 12:45 AM
Warriors lose 114-106 to the Kings in Game 2
For the first time ever, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are down 2-0 in a playoff series – 12:45 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
I’m pre-emptively exhausted about the Draymond drama about to ensue. – 12:44 AM
I’m pre-emptively exhausted about the Draymond drama about to ensue. – 12:44 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Draymond cost his team this one with the stomp. Kings picked Looney apart in pick and roll late. If that’s Green instead, can’t imagine Fox has it that easy. – 12:44 AM
Draymond cost his team this one with the stomp. Kings picked Looney apart in pick and roll late. If that’s Green instead, can’t imagine Fox has it that easy. – 12:44 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Let’s face it — the Warriors probably weren’t winning anything called the Draymond Stomp Game. – 12:44 AM
Let’s face it — the Warriors probably weren’t winning anything called the Draymond Stomp Game. – 12:44 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
i feel pretty good about having domas sabonis on my mvp ballot – 12:43 AM
i feel pretty good about having domas sabonis on my mvp ballot – 12:43 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
every time Sabonis gets picked up off the floor he has the same look on his face Leo had in The Revenant after the bear was done. – 12:42 AM
every time Sabonis gets picked up off the floor he has the same look on his face Leo had in The Revenant after the bear was done. – 12:42 AM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
It’s a BS move from Sabonis regardless. Looks like Steph is going up into his motion while Sabonis is sliding under Steph regardless of the charge circle. Sabonis is listed at 7’1” now so try to play some D my dude – 12:42 AM
It’s a BS move from Sabonis regardless. Looks like Steph is going up into his motion while Sabonis is sliding under Steph regardless of the charge circle. Sabonis is listed at 7’1” now so try to play some D my dude – 12:42 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Sabonis is definitely getting the Matthew Dellavedova treatment after this game.
Ice bath to the neck, nobody allowed to talk to you because you can’t speak after the game. – 12:40 AM
Sabonis is definitely getting the Matthew Dellavedova treatment after this game.
Ice bath to the neck, nobody allowed to talk to you because you can’t speak after the game. – 12:40 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Foul on Sabonis after the review. Two free throws for Steph Curry
Five fouls on Sabonis now – 12:40 AM
Foul on Sabonis after the review. Two free throws for Steph Curry
Five fouls on Sabonis now – 12:40 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Is Dillon Brooks “Draymond Green-lite,” or is Draymond Green “Dillon Brooks-heavy?” Discuss. AK – 12:39 AM
Is Dillon Brooks “Draymond Green-lite,” or is Draymond Green “Dillon Brooks-heavy?” Discuss. AK – 12:39 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Refs are going to look and see if Sabonis was in the restricted area – 12:38 AM
Refs are going to look and see if Sabonis was in the restricted area – 12:38 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
That’s an absolutely awful call in favor of Sabonis on Curry. Was still moving forward when the contact occurred. But he also got hosed on the previous one on Wiggins. – 12:38 AM
That’s an absolutely awful call in favor of Sabonis on Curry. Was still moving forward when the contact occurred. But he also got hosed on the previous one on Wiggins. – 12:38 AM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
After Draymond Green ejection, what are implications after tonight? #FeelTheRoar 📷📷📷📷 #GoldBlooded 📷 #DubNation 📷📷📷📷 #NBAPlayoffs 📷📷📷📷 #SacramentoProud 📷
@warriors
@SacramentoKings #NBARulebook pic.twitter.com/tIYCnKNYan – 12:38 AM
After Draymond Green ejection, what are implications after tonight? #FeelTheRoar 📷📷📷📷 #GoldBlooded 📷 #DubNation 📷📷📷📷 #NBAPlayoffs 📷📷📷📷 #SacramentoProud 📷
@warriors
@SacramentoKings #NBARulebook pic.twitter.com/tIYCnKNYan – 12:38 AM
Steve Luhm @sluhm
I never thought Dennis Rodman’s ability to turn a basketball game into a circus would be surpassed. But Draymond Green has done it. – 12:36 AM
I never thought Dennis Rodman’s ability to turn a basketball game into a circus would be surpassed. But Draymond Green has done it. – 12:36 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Is there a set of rules that says when you can or cannot tack on fouls when reviewing a certain play?
Sabonis was given a personal when they reviewed Green’s stomp. But other times, like if a coach challenges they cannot do that? – 12:35 AM
Is there a set of rules that says when you can or cannot tack on fouls when reviewing a certain play?
Sabonis was given a personal when they reviewed Green’s stomp. But other times, like if a coach challenges they cannot do that? – 12:35 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Would Kerr consider Wiggins on Sabonis and Looney on Barnes? Then Looney can kick out Payton after the switch – 12:35 AM
Would Kerr consider Wiggins on Sabonis and Looney on Barnes? Then Looney can kick out Payton after the switch – 12:35 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
For the record, I’d be saying the same thing if it was Sabonis who stomped Draymond. There’s no place for that in the game. Disgusting behavior. – 12:33 AM
For the record, I’d be saying the same thing if it was Sabonis who stomped Draymond. There’s no place for that in the game. Disgusting behavior. – 12:33 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
The entire sequence between Domantas Sabonis and Draymond Green from my point of view of the stomp to the abdomen of Domas, leading up to Green’s ejection. As well as Green taunting Golden 1 Center. pic.twitter.com/aMHqEmcVNK – 12:32 AM
The entire sequence between Domantas Sabonis and Draymond Green from my point of view of the stomp to the abdomen of Domas, leading up to Green’s ejection. As well as Green taunting Golden 1 Center. pic.twitter.com/aMHqEmcVNK – 12:32 AM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Draymond was ejected after being issued a flagrant 2 for stepping on Sabonis 😳
pic.twitter.com/KgBSkr7Osg – 12:32 AM
Draymond was ejected after being issued a flagrant 2 for stepping on Sabonis 😳
pic.twitter.com/KgBSkr7Osg – 12:32 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Sabonis deserves the tech for grabbing Dray’s foot. But there’s zero reason to defend the stomp. It’s completely dirty and there’s no other way to put it. Full stop. – 12:31 AM
Sabonis deserves the tech for grabbing Dray’s foot. But there’s zero reason to defend the stomp. It’s completely dirty and there’s no other way to put it. Full stop. – 12:31 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Warriors have not faced a 2-0 deficit in a playoff series in the Stephen Curry Era … not since the We Believe run in 2007.
They’re straining to avoid that now in Sacramento without Draymond Green, who was red-carded for stamping. – 12:31 AM
The Warriors have not faced a 2-0 deficit in a playoff series in the Stephen Curry Era … not since the We Believe run in 2007.
They’re straining to avoid that now in Sacramento without Draymond Green, who was red-carded for stamping. – 12:31 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
There’s still hope #dubnation. Game 1 against the Grizzlies in the Western Conference Semis last season, Draymond Green got ejected and it lit a fire under the Warriors. They locked in, battled harder and took a 117-116 victory. – 12:31 AM
There’s still hope #dubnation. Game 1 against the Grizzlies in the Western Conference Semis last season, Draymond Green got ejected and it lit a fire under the Warriors. They locked in, battled harder and took a 117-116 victory. – 12:31 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Great playcall by Mike Brown to get Fox coming off a double screen with Thompson in the action. He can’t get over the screen and Fox puts the Kings up 4. Looney in the drop coverage, we’ll see if Kerr changes that up. But that opens up the roll by Sabonis. – 12:30 AM
Great playcall by Mike Brown to get Fox coming off a double screen with Thompson in the action. He can’t get over the screen and Fox puts the Kings up 4. Looney in the drop coverage, we’ll see if Kerr changes that up. But that opens up the roll by Sabonis. – 12:30 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
A Warriors playoff series doesn’t start until Draymond Green gets ejected – 12:29 AM
A Warriors playoff series doesn’t start until Draymond Green gets ejected – 12:29 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
You just can’t throw Draymond out for that. None of it happens if Sabonis doesn’t grab Green’s leg. Flagrant one, tech, whatever. But you can’t toss him from a game like this over a play like that. – 12:28 AM
You just can’t throw Draymond out for that. None of it happens if Sabonis doesn’t grab Green’s leg. Flagrant one, tech, whatever. But you can’t toss him from a game like this over a play like that. – 12:28 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Draymond Green has been kicked out of the game with a flagrant 2 for stomping on Domantas Sabonis. Sabonis is issued a tech for grabbing Draymond’s foot.
Here’s the incident in slow motion and Draymond jawing at the Kings crowd. pic.twitter.com/yn6evRhZoo – 12:28 AM
Draymond Green has been kicked out of the game with a flagrant 2 for stomping on Domantas Sabonis. Sabonis is issued a tech for grabbing Draymond’s foot.
Here’s the incident in slow motion and Draymond jawing at the Kings crowd. pic.twitter.com/yn6evRhZoo – 12:28 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
How is Sabonis back on the court? Woulda thought he had a collapsed lung based on his reaction #dubnation – 12:28 AM
How is Sabonis back on the court? Woulda thought he had a collapsed lung based on his reaction #dubnation – 12:28 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Can’t believe we didn’t get a couple cuts to a horrified Adam Silver during that Draymond meltdown. Why are you depriving us TNT? – 12:28 AM
Can’t believe we didn’t get a couple cuts to a horrified Adam Silver during that Draymond meltdown. Why are you depriving us TNT? – 12:28 AM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
that draymond sequence made me sigh so loud my neighbors called the cops – 12:28 AM
that draymond sequence made me sigh so loud my neighbors called the cops – 12:28 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
That’s a great job by the officials. Great call on Sabonis and there was just no way Green could stay in this game after that – 12:27 AM
That’s a great job by the officials. Great call on Sabonis and there was just no way Green could stay in this game after that – 12:27 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Draymond ejected with Flagrant 2. Sabonis gets technical for grabbing Green’s leg first.
That seems about right. – 12:27 AM
Draymond ejected with Flagrant 2. Sabonis gets technical for grabbing Green’s leg first.
That seems about right. – 12:27 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jim Jackson was on the Sabonis hold the entire way. Doesn’t matter if it’s college or NBA, he’s a top 5 game analyst – 12:27 AM
Jim Jackson was on the Sabonis hold the entire way. Doesn’t matter if it’s college or NBA, he’s a top 5 game analyst – 12:27 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
The moment of Draymond’s ejection for Kings fans pic.twitter.com/xJskwjTEUv – 12:26 AM
The moment of Draymond’s ejection for Kings fans pic.twitter.com/xJskwjTEUv – 12:26 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Draymond Green and the Kings crowd. pic.twitter.com/BHQByVLaC1 – 12:26 AM
Draymond Green and the Kings crowd. pic.twitter.com/BHQByVLaC1 – 12:26 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sabonis misses both freebies. 91-88 Kings with 7:03 remaining. Kings ball. – 12:26 AM
Sabonis misses both freebies. 91-88 Kings with 7:03 remaining. Kings ball. – 12:26 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Sabonis misses both free throws. He nearly airballed the second one – 12:26 AM
Sabonis misses both free throws. He nearly airballed the second one – 12:26 AM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Trailing 91-87, Warriors trying to win without Draymond. 7:03 remaining – 12:26 AM
Trailing 91-87, Warriors trying to win without Draymond. 7:03 remaining – 12:26 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Draymond Green stomps on Domantas Sabonis and then acts like this with NBA commissioner Adam Silver in attendance. pic.twitter.com/To9igwXUBA – 12:26 AM
Draymond Green stomps on Domantas Sabonis and then acts like this with NBA commissioner Adam Silver in attendance. pic.twitter.com/To9igwXUBA – 12:26 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
draymond gonna do a full revisionist history of that stamp on the pod we already know – 12:26 AM
draymond gonna do a full revisionist history of that stamp on the pod we already know – 12:26 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
That ejection also begins the flagrant point counter for Draymond Green in these playoffs. Two for a flagrant 2. Four is a one-game suspension. – 12:26 AM
That ejection also begins the flagrant point counter for Draymond Green in these playoffs. Two for a flagrant 2. Four is a one-game suspension. – 12:26 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Gee, I wonder why Sabonis felt the need to grab onto something after the abuse he’s taken all game. – 12:26 AM
Gee, I wonder why Sabonis felt the need to grab onto something after the abuse he’s taken all game. – 12:26 AM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
I think they could’ve/probably should’ve given Sabonis more of a penalty than that. But I also think Green deserved a Flagrant 2 there. – 12:26 AM
I think they could’ve/probably should’ve given Sabonis more of a penalty than that. But I also think Green deserved a Flagrant 2 there. – 12:26 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Draymond ejected with Flagrant 2. Sabonis gets Flagrant 1 for grabbing Green’s leg first.
That seems about right. – 12:25 AM
Draymond ejected with Flagrant 2. Sabonis gets Flagrant 1 for grabbing Green’s leg first.
That seems about right. – 12:25 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The postseason is officially underway now that Draymond Green has been ejected – 12:25 AM
The postseason is officially underway now that Draymond Green has been ejected – 12:25 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green assessed a Flagrant 2 for stomping on Domantas Sabonis. He’ll be ejected with 7:03 left in the fourth.
Sabonis also gets tech for grabbing Green’s leg. – 12:25 AM
Draymond Green assessed a Flagrant 2 for stomping on Domantas Sabonis. He’ll be ejected with 7:03 left in the fourth.
Sabonis also gets tech for grabbing Green’s leg. – 12:25 AM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Draymond Green and Domantas Sabonis get tangled up. In the untangling, Draymond steps on Sabonis’ torso. Sabonis stays down for a few minutes, finally rises. Officials gather to review.
Ruling: Sabonis gets a technical foul. Draymond hit with flagrant-2 ejection – 12:25 AM
Draymond Green and Domantas Sabonis get tangled up. In the untangling, Draymond steps on Sabonis’ torso. Sabonis stays down for a few minutes, finally rises. Officials gather to review.
Ruling: Sabonis gets a technical foul. Draymond hit with flagrant-2 ejection – 12:25 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Draymond Green has been ejected after being tangled up with Domantas Sabonis. – 12:25 AM
Draymond Green has been ejected after being tangled up with Domantas Sabonis. – 12:25 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Officials issue technical to Domantas Sabonis for holding Draymond Green’s leg but a flagrant two slapped to Green who is ejected. – 12:25 AM
Officials issue technical to Domantas Sabonis for holding Draymond Green’s leg but a flagrant two slapped to Green who is ejected. – 12:25 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Sabonis gets a technical foul for grabbing Draymond’s foot. Draymond gets a flagrant 2 for stomping Sabonis. – 12:25 AM
Sabonis gets a technical foul for grabbing Draymond’s foot. Draymond gets a flagrant 2 for stomping Sabonis. – 12:25 AM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Draymond is gonna record a fire podcast in the locker room during the final 7 minutes – 12:25 AM
Draymond is gonna record a fire podcast in the locker room during the final 7 minutes – 12:25 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Draymond Green has been ejected. pic.twitter.com/tUmmnojMhm – 12:25 AM
Draymond Green has been ejected. pic.twitter.com/tUmmnojMhm – 12:25 AM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Sabonis tries to pull Payton (?) down on the rebound to draw a foul and then grabs Draymond. Both cheat plays, but Dray raises him with the stomp. But that’s where it came from. pic.twitter.com/6op2fWMC0Q – 12:25 AM
Sabonis tries to pull Payton (?) down on the rebound to draw a foul and then grabs Draymond. Both cheat plays, but Dray raises him with the stomp. But that’s where it came from. pic.twitter.com/6op2fWMC0Q – 12:25 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Technical foul on Sabonis
Flagrant Foul 2 on Draymond Green. He has been ejected – 12:24 AM
Technical foul on Sabonis
Flagrant Foul 2 on Draymond Green. He has been ejected – 12:24 AM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
Take foul on Sabonis … I didn’t think Dray tried to step down … that’s just how his balance ended up 🤷🏽♂️… – 12:24 AM
Take foul on Sabonis … I didn’t think Dray tried to step down … that’s just how his balance ended up 🤷🏽♂️… – 12:24 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Foul on Sabonis for grabbing Draymond’s foot. AND, Draymond’s gotta go for that stomp. – 12:24 AM
Foul on Sabonis for grabbing Draymond’s foot. AND, Draymond’s gotta go for that stomp. – 12:24 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
An animated Draymond Green riling up the Sacramento crowd while they review him stepping on Sabonis pic.twitter.com/cmc5yJ4b9Q – 12:24 AM
An animated Draymond Green riling up the Sacramento crowd while they review him stepping on Sabonis pic.twitter.com/cmc5yJ4b9Q – 12:24 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Draymond should have a pod up by midnight PT on Spotify, Apple and all major platforms. – 12:24 AM
Draymond should have a pod up by midnight PT on Spotify, Apple and all major platforms. – 12:24 AM
Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp
Draymond screaming at the top of his lungs and calling opposing fans pussies is how we always knew the Warriors dynasty would end. – 12:24 AM
Draymond screaming at the top of his lungs and calling opposing fans pussies is how we always knew the Warriors dynasty would end. – 12:24 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green just went at it with Kings fans in Sacramento. This is a wild scene pic.twitter.com/MWmSrmSPXN – 12:24 AM
Draymond Green just went at it with Kings fans in Sacramento. This is a wild scene pic.twitter.com/MWmSrmSPXN – 12:24 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
How is Draymond not ejected yet he curb stomped a dude for no reason – 12:24 AM
How is Draymond not ejected yet he curb stomped a dude for no reason – 12:24 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
They just showed Draymond on the jumbotron
He smiled and threw up a peace sign – 12:23 AM
They just showed Draymond on the jumbotron
He smiled and threw up a peace sign – 12:23 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Draymond Green followed up an ugly moment where he stomped on Domantas Sabonis by reacting to the crowd chanting “Draymond Sucks” while going out to the court, riling up the crowd and screaming to the crowd back at the Warriors bench. – 12:23 AM
Draymond Green followed up an ugly moment where he stomped on Domantas Sabonis by reacting to the crowd chanting “Draymond Sucks” while going out to the court, riling up the crowd and screaming to the crowd back at the Warriors bench. – 12:23 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors’ Draymond Green egging on Kings fans after stepping on Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/ya0kXOVt37 – 12:23 AM
Warriors’ Draymond Green egging on Kings fans after stepping on Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/ya0kXOVt37 – 12:23 AM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
I do not think Draymond getting suspended for that is out of the question. – 12:23 AM
I do not think Draymond getting suspended for that is out of the question. – 12:23 AM
Deonte Burton @DeonteBurton
Bro pulled his leg towards him lol what u want someone to do draymond simply just trying to get out he flips too much bro lol – 12:23 AM
Bro pulled his leg towards him lol what u want someone to do draymond simply just trying to get out he flips too much bro lol – 12:23 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Lmao not Sabonis grabbing Draymond’s leg and then playing the victim when he got stepped on #dubnation – 12:23 AM
Lmao not Sabonis grabbing Draymond’s leg and then playing the victim when he got stepped on #dubnation – 12:23 AM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Draymond knew exactly what he was doing to Domas. That’s gross. And then welcoming more chants 🤦♂️ – 12:23 AM
Draymond knew exactly what he was doing to Domas. That’s gross. And then welcoming more chants 🤦♂️ – 12:23 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond has been fiery all night. Just now he goes to center court and eggs fan on as they chant “Draymond sucks.” He then turns to behind the Warriors bench and starts yelling. Throws a peace sign to the Jumbotron. – 12:23 AM
Draymond has been fiery all night. Just now he goes to center court and eggs fan on as they chant “Draymond sucks.” He then turns to behind the Warriors bench and starts yelling. Throws a peace sign to the Jumbotron. – 12:23 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Now Draymond is yelling and flexing at the crowd and standing on the bench. I normally like his villain antics but this is over the top. – 12:23 AM
Now Draymond is yelling and flexing at the crowd and standing on the bench. I normally like his villain antics but this is over the top. – 12:23 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
draymond started his season with a punch and now he might have just ended it with a stamp – 12:22 AM
draymond started his season with a punch and now he might have just ended it with a stamp – 12:22 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Draymond Green should be ejected and suspended for that BS he just did to Sabonis.
That’s pathetic. – 12:22 AM
Draymond Green should be ejected and suspended for that BS he just did to Sabonis.
That’s pathetic. – 12:22 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I don’t care if the guy was grabbing his leg, you definitely can’t do that. Draymond needs to be tossed for that – 12:22 AM
I don’t care if the guy was grabbing his leg, you definitely can’t do that. Draymond needs to be tossed for that – 12:22 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
That’s an ejection and a suspension for Draymond. It’s not even a question. – 12:22 AM
That’s an ejection and a suspension for Draymond. It’s not even a question. – 12:22 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Draymond now with the hand to the ear, clapping at the Kings crowd. – 12:22 AM
Draymond now with the hand to the ear, clapping at the Kings crowd. – 12:22 AM
Howard Chen @TheHoChen
Draymond is not the lightest guy to have step on your chest on the ground – 12:22 AM
Draymond is not the lightest guy to have step on your chest on the ground – 12:22 AM
Deonte Burton @DeonteBurton
This is ridiculous bro he cleat grabs his legs wtf u want dray to do lol shit is crazy – 12:22 AM
This is ridiculous bro he cleat grabs his legs wtf u want dray to do lol shit is crazy – 12:22 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Golden 1 Center crowd erupts at replay of Draymond Green stepping on Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/BerEXGKadf – 12:22 AM
Golden 1 Center crowd erupts at replay of Draymond Green stepping on Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/BerEXGKadf – 12:22 AM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Yellow card to Sabonis for the tactical foul, red card to Draymond for violent conduct. – 12:22 AM
Yellow card to Sabonis for the tactical foul, red card to Draymond for violent conduct. – 12:22 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Draymond is now encouraging the boos from Golden 1 Center – 12:22 AM
Draymond is now encouraging the boos from Golden 1 Center – 12:22 AM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
this Draymond/Sabonis shit has to stop. That’s, what, three times in this series? – 12:21 AM
this Draymond/Sabonis shit has to stop. That’s, what, three times in this series? – 12:21 AM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
He doesn’t get stomped on if he doesn’t grab Dray’s foot. Pretty simple. – 12:21 AM
He doesn’t get stomped on if he doesn’t grab Dray’s foot. Pretty simple. – 12:21 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Wow! Draymond Green came down and kicked Domantas Sabonis on his chest while Sabonis was on the ground
Madness in Sacramento right now – 12:21 AM
Wow! Draymond Green came down and kicked Domantas Sabonis on his chest while Sabonis was on the ground
Madness in Sacramento right now – 12:21 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green just stomped on Domantas Sabonis. Has to be a Flagrant 2. Ejection imminent. Warriors down 91-87 with 7:03 left. – 12:21 AM
Draymond Green just stomped on Domantas Sabonis. Has to be a Flagrant 2. Ejection imminent. Warriors down 91-87 with 7:03 left. – 12:21 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Yeah, Draymond is gone after that one. He knows it. He’s now yelling at his teammates, imploring to finish – 12:21 AM
Yeah, Draymond is gone after that one. He knows it. He’s now yelling at his teammates, imploring to finish – 12:21 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Draymond Green just stomped on Domantas Sabonis. Get his ass out of the game. That’s gotta be a suspension too. Ridiculous. – 12:21 AM
Draymond Green just stomped on Domantas Sabonis. Get his ass out of the game. That’s gotta be a suspension too. Ridiculous. – 12:21 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Tech on Draymond Green after he steps on Domantas Sabonis’s chest/stomach area after Sabonis fell to the ground. Sabonis still on the ground. – 12:21 AM
Tech on Draymond Green after he steps on Domantas Sabonis’s chest/stomach area after Sabonis fell to the ground. Sabonis still on the ground. – 12:21 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Green just stomped on Sabonis while he was down. A tech for sure. Not sure what else was called. – 12:20 AM
Green just stomped on Sabonis while he was down. A tech for sure. Not sure what else was called. – 12:20 AM
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
The way Sabonis does that shoulder down, warriors can take a charge each time – 12:18 AM
The way Sabonis does that shoulder down, warriors can take a charge each time – 12:18 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Warriors scored, but what defense by Monk on Wiggins just to make them spend 10 seconds getting the ball in to Draymond in the post. – 12:15 AM
Warriors scored, but what defense by Monk on Wiggins just to make them spend 10 seconds getting the ball in to Draymond in the post. – 12:15 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Challenge from Steve Kerr successful. Draymond Green’s 5th foul is wiped away. – 12:14 AM
Challenge from Steve Kerr successful. Draymond Green’s 5th foul is wiped away. – 12:14 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors win the challenge
Draymond on the jumbotron: “You’re fuckin’ awful” – 12:14 AM
Warriors win the challenge
Draymond on the jumbotron: “You’re fuckin’ awful” – 12:14 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings fans chanting “Draymond Sucks” after he gives official Courtney Kirkland an ear full, protesting a foul call, which Steve Kerr will challenge. Kings up 83-77 10:44 4th. It – 12:13 AM
Kings fans chanting “Draymond Sucks” after he gives official Courtney Kirkland an ear full, protesting a foul call, which Steve Kerr will challenge. Kings up 83-77 10:44 4th. It – 12:13 AM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
I think Draymond intentionally hip checked Sabonis but he may have done it well enough to get reversed on the challenge. – 12:12 AM
I think Draymond intentionally hip checked Sabonis but he may have done it well enough to get reversed on the challenge. – 12:12 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green just got called for his fifth foul. GPII doing everything he could to cool Green down afterward. Kerr challenging the play while “Draymond sucks” chant rain down in Golden1. – 12:12 AM
Draymond Green just got called for his fifth foul. GPII doing everything he could to cool Green down afterward. Kerr challenging the play while “Draymond sucks” chant rain down in Golden1. – 12:12 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Wow, that’s a hell of a call 40 feet behind the play. Sac crowd with a “Draymond sucks” chant. – 12:12 AM
Wow, that’s a hell of a call 40 feet behind the play. Sac crowd with a “Draymond sucks” chant. – 12:12 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
GP2 was doing everything he could to hold Draymond back there. Steve Kerr is challenging the foul
Kings fans chanting “Draymond sucks! Draymond sucks!” – 12:11 AM
GP2 was doing everything he could to hold Draymond back there. Steve Kerr is challenging the foul
Kings fans chanting “Draymond sucks! Draymond sucks!” – 12:11 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Fifth foul on Draymond Green with 10:44 left in the fourth quarter. – 12:10 AM
Fifth foul on Draymond Green with 10:44 left in the fourth quarter. – 12:10 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors to start the fourth quarter
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Gary Payton II
Draymond Green – 12:08 AM
Warriors to start the fourth quarter
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Gary Payton II
Draymond Green – 12:08 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Solid bounce back game from Domantas Sabonis (20 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 8/10 FTs) in a game where his four co-starters are shooting 13/38 FGs (34.2%)
Both teams had 9 1st quarter turnovers
Warriors have 7:10 assist-TO ratio since, Sacramento 14:4 assist-TO ratio since – 12:08 AM
Solid bounce back game from Domantas Sabonis (20 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 8/10 FTs) in a game where his four co-starters are shooting 13/38 FGs (34.2%)
Both teams had 9 1st quarter turnovers
Warriors have 7:10 assist-TO ratio since, Sacramento 14:4 assist-TO ratio since – 12:08 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings up 83-75 headed to the 4th in Sacramento. Kings led by 14 at one point. Domantas Sabonis with 20 points & 8 boards for Sac. GSW led by Andrew Wiggins’ 20 points. – 12:07 AM
Kings up 83-75 headed to the 4th in Sacramento. Kings led by 14 at one point. Domantas Sabonis with 20 points & 8 boards for Sac. GSW led by Andrew Wiggins’ 20 points. – 12:07 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Malik Monk and Draymond Green exchanged words at the end of the third quarter before heading to their benches. – 12:05 AM
Malik Monk and Draymond Green exchanged words at the end of the third quarter before heading to their benches. – 12:05 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors down 83-75 going into the fourth quarter
Is this going to be the first time ever that Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson will be down 2-0 in a playoff series? – 12:05 AM
Warriors down 83-75 going into the fourth quarter
Is this going to be the first time ever that Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson will be down 2-0 in a playoff series? – 12:05 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings take an 83-75 lead to the fourth quarter. Sabonis is up to 20 points, 8 rebounds. Huerter and Monk have 15 points each and De’Aaron Fox has 13 points, 6 assists. – 12:05 AM
Kings take an 83-75 lead to the fourth quarter. Sabonis is up to 20 points, 8 rebounds. Huerter and Monk have 15 points each and De’Aaron Fox has 13 points, 6 assists. – 12:05 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Good sub here by Brown to get Sabonis in to attack the zone in the middle. Sabonis carves out space down low on Poole for a foul. – 12:03 AM
Good sub here by Brown to get Sabonis in to attack the zone in the middle. Sabonis carves out space down low on Poole for a foul. – 12:03 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings with their largest lead now, up 77-64 after a second chance opportunity from Domantas Sabonis. Domas is up to 18 points now. – 11:51 PM
Kings with their largest lead now, up 77-64 after a second chance opportunity from Domantas Sabonis. Domas is up to 18 points now. – 11:51 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Kevin Looney pins Domantas Sabonis under the rim and prevents the use of his right arm.
/gets called for a foul
“Ref?! How dare you?!” – 11:45 PM
Kevin Looney pins Domantas Sabonis under the rim and prevents the use of his right arm.
/gets called for a foul
“Ref?! How dare you?!” – 11:45 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
That was a tough call on Looney for his 5th, as Sabonis swam under his arm. But Sabonis was the aggressor, and that usually is rewarded in those rebounding scrums. – 11:44 PM
That was a tough call on Looney for his 5th, as Sabonis swam under his arm. But Sabonis was the aggressor, and that usually is rewarded in those rebounding scrums. – 11:44 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Five fouls on Kevon Looney, four on Draymond Green, still 6:51 left in the third. Would think this would be a time for some extended Jonathan Kuminga. Ended the regular season strong, but has been minimized in this series. Only four first half minutes. – 11:44 PM
Five fouls on Kevon Looney, four on Draymond Green, still 6:51 left in the third. Would think this would be a time for some extended Jonathan Kuminga. Ended the regular season strong, but has been minimized in this series. Only four first half minutes. – 11:44 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Four fouls on Kevon Looney with 7:22 left in the third. Draymond Green is already on the bench with four. – 11:42 PM
Four fouls on Kevon Looney with 7:22 left in the third. Draymond Green is already on the bench with four. – 11:42 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Warriors are going to need to get Looney higher up on these Fox/Sabonis pnrs. Fox going downhill at him isn’t going to work. – 11:42 PM
Warriors are going to need to get Looney higher up on these Fox/Sabonis pnrs. Fox going downhill at him isn’t going to work. – 11:42 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Draymond picks up his fourth foul, and Moses Moody checks in. This foul problem is forcing Kerr to get creative with the rotation. – 11:37 PM
Draymond picks up his fourth foul, and Moses Moody checks in. This foul problem is forcing Kerr to get creative with the rotation. – 11:37 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
gotta be one of the worst fouls of draymond’s season. what was that – 11:36 PM
gotta be one of the worst fouls of draymond’s season. what was that – 11:36 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr searching to open this second half. Two quick fouls on Draymond Green gives him four early in the third quarter and Kerr turns to Moses Moody to replace him. Moody’s first minutes of the series. – 11:36 PM
Steve Kerr searching to open this second half. Two quick fouls on Draymond Green gives him four early in the third quarter and Kerr turns to Moses Moody to replace him. Moody’s first minutes of the series. – 11:36 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Four fouls on Draymond Green with 10:56 left in the third quarter. Picked up his latest personal contesting a Harrison Barnes 3-pointer. – 11:36 PM
Four fouls on Draymond Green with 10:56 left in the third quarter. Picked up his latest personal contesting a Harrison Barnes 3-pointer. – 11:36 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Kings in Kobes for the #NBAplayoffs:
• Davion in the “Barcelona” Kobe 6
• Sabonis in the “Mambacita” Kobe 6
• Malik in a Kobe 6 PE
• Trey Lyles in a “Wizenard” Kobe 4 PE pic.twitter.com/7cwcZIDiyx – 11:30 PM
Kings in Kobes for the #NBAplayoffs:
• Davion in the “Barcelona” Kobe 6
• Sabonis in the “Mambacita” Kobe 6
• Malik in a Kobe 6 PE
• Trey Lyles in a “Wizenard” Kobe 4 PE pic.twitter.com/7cwcZIDiyx – 11:30 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Wonder how much we’ll see the Warriors eschew ball screens with their bigs and/or target Monk in the second half. That’d be one adjustment to watch. I also wonder if they limit Looney’s minutes and/or split him off from Draymond. Seems like they need Payton more in this series – 11:23 PM
Wonder how much we’ll see the Warriors eschew ball screens with their bigs and/or target Monk in the second half. That’d be one adjustment to watch. I also wonder if they limit Looney’s minutes and/or split him off from Draymond. Seems like they need Payton more in this series – 11:23 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
One half in the books, and the Kings lead the Warriors 58-52. Stephen Curry leads all scorers with 15 points, and Damontas Sabonis leads the Kings with 12. – 11:20 PM
One half in the books, and the Kings lead the Warriors 58-52. Stephen Curry leads all scorers with 15 points, and Damontas Sabonis leads the Kings with 12. – 11:20 PM
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
Best lineup Warriors have right now:
Curry
Payton
Klay
Wiggins
Draymond – 11:19 PM
Best lineup Warriors have right now:
Curry
Payton
Klay
Wiggins
Draymond – 11:19 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The first half ends with a Domantas Sabonis offensive rebound and two second chance free throws. Fitting. The Warriors have given up 26 offensive rebounds to the Kings in six quarters. Sacramento had the seventh lowest offensive rebound rate this season. – 11:18 PM
The first half ends with a Domantas Sabonis offensive rebound and two second chance free throws. Fitting. The Warriors have given up 26 offensive rebounds to the Kings in six quarters. Sacramento had the seventh lowest offensive rebound rate this season. – 11:18 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings take a 58-2 lead into the break after a very entertaining first half, one that started out ugly as can be. Kings outscore Golden State 41-29 in the 2nd period. Domas Sabonis 12 points and 5 boards for Sac. Stephen Curry 15 – 11:18 PM
Kings take a 58-2 lead into the break after a very entertaining first half, one that started out ugly as can be. Kings outscore Golden State 41-29 in the 2nd period. Domas Sabonis 12 points and 5 boards for Sac. Stephen Curry 15 – 11:18 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Kings lead the Warriors 58-52 at halftime. Golden State trailed by 10 points early in the second quarter.
Thirteen total turnovers for Golden State in the first half. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green combined for seven.
Kings won the second quarter 41-29. – 11:17 PM
Kings lead the Warriors 58-52 at halftime. Golden State trailed by 10 points early in the second quarter.
Thirteen total turnovers for Golden State in the first half. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green combined for seven.
Kings won the second quarter 41-29. – 11:17 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings take a 58-52 lead into the half. Sabonis has 12 points, 5 rebounds. Malik Monk has 11 points and Davion Mitchell has been tremendous with 9 points and tough defense. – 11:17 PM
Kings take a 58-52 lead into the half. Sabonis has 12 points, 5 rebounds. Malik Monk has 11 points and Davion Mitchell has been tremendous with 9 points and tough defense. – 11:17 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis looks to be in some significant discomfort after taking a shot to the jaw. He’s still taking inventory and grimacing minutes after going down below the Kings basket. – 11:11 PM
Domantas Sabonis looks to be in some significant discomfort after taking a shot to the jaw. He’s still taking inventory and grimacing minutes after going down below the Kings basket. – 11:11 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sabonis took a shot to the face. He stayed down on this end of the court for a minute. – 11:09 PM
Sabonis took a shot to the face. He stayed down on this end of the court for a minute. – 11:09 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Kings guards doing a nice job with early passes to Sabonis to beat Draymond’s rotation. – 11:08 PM
Kings guards doing a nice job with early passes to Sabonis to beat Draymond’s rotation. – 11:08 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
looney’s foul trouble is danger time against a domas sabonis who’s looking confident for the first time in this series – 11:07 PM
looney’s foul trouble is danger time against a domas sabonis who’s looking confident for the first time in this series – 11:07 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
I’d look to Sabonis in the post here vs JaMychal as the Kings. Type of guy he can bully. – 11:06 PM
I’d look to Sabonis in the post here vs JaMychal as the Kings. Type of guy he can bully. – 11:06 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
With Looney in foul trouble and Kerr not comfortable playing Draymond big mins, it’s JaMychal Green time. Danger time for GSW, I don’t see how they stop the Kings with this group. – 11:04 PM
With Looney in foul trouble and Kerr not comfortable playing Draymond big mins, it’s JaMychal Green time. Danger time for GSW, I don’t see how they stop the Kings with this group. – 11:04 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Draymond’s anticipating passes aren’t working against a defense that’s overplaying – 10:57 PM
Draymond’s anticipating passes aren’t working against a defense that’s overplaying – 10:57 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jonathan Kuminga in for the first time to start the second quarter
Poole
Klay
DiVincenzo
Kuminga
Draymond – 10:43 PM
Jonathan Kuminga in for the first time to start the second quarter
Poole
Klay
DiVincenzo
Kuminga
Draymond – 10:43 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors had nine turnovers in the first quarter but enter the second with a 23-17 lead over Sacramento. Kings have nine turnovers too and they’re shooting just 8/21 from the field (1-13 from deep). Draymond Green has a team-high seven points for Golden State. – 10:41 PM
Warriors had nine turnovers in the first quarter but enter the second with a 23-17 lead over Sacramento. Kings have nine turnovers too and they’re shooting just 8/21 from the field (1-13 from deep). Draymond Green has a team-high seven points for Golden State. – 10:41 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
did i just witness Draymond get whistled for setting an illegal screen? that’s allowed? – 10:40 PM
did i just witness Draymond get whistled for setting an illegal screen? that’s allowed? – 10:40 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Draymond is in front of the Kings bench and they are all barking – 10:39 PM
Draymond is in front of the Kings bench and they are all barking – 10:39 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andrew Wiggins in for Donte DiVincenzo
Steph
Poole
Wiggins
GP2
Draymond – 10:32 PM
Andrew Wiggins in for Donte DiVincenzo
Steph
Poole
Wiggins
GP2
Draymond – 10:32 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
If Sabonis keeps hedging out on Steph pick-and-rolls — and he should — the relocation 3 is open if Steph gets far enough downhill. The moment of indecision where the two Kings decide how to handle Steph giving it up can be exploited. – 10:29 PM
If Sabonis keeps hedging out on Steph pick-and-rolls — and he should — the relocation 3 is open if Steph gets far enough downhill. The moment of indecision where the two Kings decide how to handle Steph giving it up can be exploited. – 10:29 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Timeout Warriors. Draymond was at the scorer’s table ready to check in – 10:28 PM
Timeout Warriors. Draymond was at the scorer’s table ready to check in – 10:28 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Domantas Sabonis just battled through 4 Warriors for that and-1 – 10:26 PM
Domantas Sabonis just battled through 4 Warriors for that and-1 – 10:26 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Donte DiVincenzo is the first Warrior off the bench. Comes in for Draymond Green – 10:22 PM
Donte DiVincenzo is the first Warrior off the bench. Comes in for Draymond Green – 10:22 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
6 of the Warriors’ 9 shot attempts have been from Draymond Green and Kevon Looney so far – 10:21 PM
6 of the Warriors’ 9 shot attempts have been from Draymond Green and Kevon Looney so far – 10:21 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green has 7 of the Warriors’ first 12 points
Super normal game so far – 10:18 PM
Draymond Green has 7 of the Warriors’ first 12 points
Super normal game so far – 10:18 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Mike Brown knows the Warriors so well. He’s having Sabonis sag back when Looney catches the ball in the middle, taking away the pass – 10:15 PM
Mike Brown knows the Warriors so well. He’s having Sabonis sag back when Looney catches the ball in the middle, taking away the pass – 10:15 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings open the game with a steal and Domantas Sabonis bucket. Great start. – 10:11 PM
Kings open the game with a steal and Domantas Sabonis bucket. Great start. – 10:11 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Andrew Wiggins will return to the starting lineup tonight.
He’ll start alongside Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney. mercurynews.com/2023/04/17/and… – 9:35 PM
Andrew Wiggins will return to the starting lineup tonight.
He’ll start alongside Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney. mercurynews.com/2023/04/17/and… – 9:35 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andrew Wiggins is officially back in the starting lineup
Warriors starters for Game 2 vs. the Kings
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 9:34 PM
Andrew Wiggins is officially back in the starting lineup
Warriors starters for Game 2 vs. the Kings
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 9:34 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Andrew Wiggins is will return to the starting lineup tonight.
He’ll start alongside Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney. mercurynews.com/2023/04/17/and… – 9:33 PM
Andrew Wiggins is will return to the starting lineup tonight.
He’ll start alongside Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney. mercurynews.com/2023/04/17/and… – 9:33 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis getting ready for Game 2 against the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/pAUJo04SXL – 8:55 PM
De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis getting ready for Game 2 against the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/pAUJo04SXL – 8:55 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Draymond Green finished 4th in Defensive POY voting, behind winner Jaren Jackson Jr., 2nd place Brook Lopez and 3rd place Evan Mobley. Bam Adebayo was 5th
Draymond had 3 1st-place votes, 2 2nds and 8 3rds.
No other Warriors received a vote – 7:49 PM
Draymond Green finished 4th in Defensive POY voting, behind winner Jaren Jackson Jr., 2nd place Brook Lopez and 3rd place Evan Mobley. Bam Adebayo was 5th
Draymond had 3 1st-place votes, 2 2nds and 8 3rds.
No other Warriors received a vote – 7:49 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
If Draymond Green is considered a forward on the All-Defense team as he has been in the past, O.G. Anunoby’s chances to make an All-Defense team this season aren’t looking good – 7:39 PM
If Draymond Green is considered a forward on the All-Defense team as he has been in the past, O.G. Anunoby’s chances to make an All-Defense team this season aren’t looking good – 7:39 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
O.G Anunoby finished tied for 7th in Defensive Player of the Year voting, behind Jaren Jackson Jr. (the winner), Brook Lopez, Evan Mobley, Draymond Green, Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo. He received 1 2nd-place vote and 5 3rd-place votes. – 7:15 PM
O.G Anunoby finished tied for 7th in Defensive Player of the Year voting, behind Jaren Jackson Jr. (the winner), Brook Lopez, Evan Mobley, Draymond Green, Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo. He received 1 2nd-place vote and 5 3rd-place votes. – 7:15 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
The Sacramento Kings are officially the 24th pick in June’s NBA Draft.
They’ll also hold Indiana’s pick at No. 37 or 38 of the second round, coming to Sacramento from the Domantas Sabonis trade, as well as the 54th pick of the second round. – 5:13 PM
The Sacramento Kings are officially the 24th pick in June’s NBA Draft.
They’ll also hold Indiana’s pick at No. 37 or 38 of the second round, coming to Sacramento from the Domantas Sabonis trade, as well as the 54th pick of the second round. – 5:13 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
What makes Draymond Green such a good defender?
🏀 His former teammate, @Marreese Speights, explains what separates him from others #DubNation
Catch Game 2 tonight at 10 PM ET as the #Warriors look to even the series against the #Kings https://t.co/AYipQpf6r4 pic.twitter.com/IsUNW4ahxP – 5:00 PM
What makes Draymond Green such a good defender?
🏀 His former teammate, @Marreese Speights, explains what separates him from others #DubNation
Catch Game 2 tonight at 10 PM ET as the #Warriors look to even the series against the #Kings https://t.co/AYipQpf6r4 pic.twitter.com/IsUNW4ahxP – 5:00 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have never been in a 2-0 playoff hole. No team has been better than the Warriors following a playoff loss since that trio began their first postseason run nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 4:15 PM
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have never been in a 2-0 playoff hole. No team has been better than the Warriors following a playoff loss since that trio began their first postseason run nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 4:15 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis digests Game 1’s win over the Warriors, talks Kings adjustments heading into Game 2 tonight, expectations from the Warriors and the boost Sacramento received from Alex Len. pic.twitter.com/g6ATtkNqkB – 2:23 PM
Domantas Sabonis digests Game 1’s win over the Warriors, talks Kings adjustments heading into Game 2 tonight, expectations from the Warriors and the boost Sacramento received from Alex Len. pic.twitter.com/g6ATtkNqkB – 2:23 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Fun two-game slate!
Talking Kerr’s rotation, Steph-Dray PNR, Fox and Monk drives, Embiid doubles, Philly’s outrageous spot-up shooting, Philly ball pressure late, Claxton touches, and a lot more in today’s NBA Matchups.
establishtherun.com/nba-matchups-a… – 2:20 PM
Fun two-game slate!
Talking Kerr’s rotation, Steph-Dray PNR, Fox and Monk drives, Embiid doubles, Philly’s outrageous spot-up shooting, Philly ball pressure late, Claxton touches, and a lot more in today’s NBA Matchups.
establishtherun.com/nba-matchups-a… – 2:20 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Domantas Sabonis is expecting more adjustments in Game 2. The chess match has begun. pic.twitter.com/yZ7NM8nnXJ – 2:17 PM
Domantas Sabonis is expecting more adjustments in Game 2. The chess match has begun. pic.twitter.com/yZ7NM8nnXJ – 2:17 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Kevon Looney and the Warriors bottled up Domantas Sabonis and the Kings’ deadly dribble hand-off action in Game 1. That’s a pretty big storyline heading into Game 2.
Here’s a detailed look.
theathletic.com/4419361/2023/0… – 12:03 PM
Kevon Looney and the Warriors bottled up Domantas Sabonis and the Kings’ deadly dribble hand-off action in Game 1. That’s a pretty big storyline heading into Game 2.
Here’s a detailed look.
theathletic.com/4419361/2023/0… – 12:03 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Playoff Game 1 leaders:
PTS — Kawhi, Mitchell, Fox
REB — Sabonis
AST — Holiday
STL — Tucker
BLK — Davis
3P — Harden
FT — Monk pic.twitter.com/dN6YRUaHwa – 10:35 AM
Playoff Game 1 leaders:
PTS — Kawhi, Mitchell, Fox
REB — Sabonis
AST — Holiday
STL — Tucker
BLK — Davis
3P — Harden
FT — Monk pic.twitter.com/dN6YRUaHwa – 10:35 AM
More on this storyline
Embiid was a force down low, particularly on the defensive end, as the Sixers superstar swatted away three blocks in 37 minutes of action. After seeing the box score, however, the six-time All-Star decided to take a dig at Jaren Jackson Jr.and the Memphis Grizzlies: “Only three blocks? Damn, I need the Memphis scorekeeper,” Embiid said after the game, via ClutchPoints on Twitter. -via Clutch Points / April 18, 2023
Clutch Points: Draymond Green: “Gotta love that sh*t!” 👀 pic.twitter.com/w3i2ydViSw -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / April 18, 2023
You’re close to a bunch of NBA players: Royce O’Neale, Taurean Prince, Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Huerter and Domantas Sabonis, just to name a few. As someone who hangs out with a lot of these guys off the court, what’s the biggest misconception of NBA players? Austin J. Mills: I think that a lot of people forget that they’re just normal human beings. I think because they’re on TV and because they’re, like, these big figures in sports, people just kind of say whatever. And we laugh a lot of times because will look at their DMs or see the messages that they get of people, like, cussing them out, because they ruined their parlay (bet) or things like that. People don’t realize how nuts they would go if someone randomly DM’d them. Like, the average person, if someone else randomly DM’d them and was cussing them out, they would have a hissy fit. I think a lot of people forget and don’t realize that they’re just like normal people who live pretty normal lives and have families they’re trying to put food on the table for. -via The Athletic / April 17, 2023
James Ham: Domantas Sabonis from the locker room. He struggled, but his teammates picked him up. pic.twitter.com/AmWE9VZf7u -via Twitter @James_HamNBA / April 16, 2023
Clutch Points: LIGHT. THE. BEAM. The Kings win their first playoff game in 6,194 days as they take down the Warriors in a THRILLING Game 1 🤯 Sabonis: 12 PTS 16 REB 3 STL Fox: 38 PTS 5 AST 3 STL Monk:32 PTS 3 REB 2 AST pic.twitter.com/6se6i64iKS -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / April 16, 2023