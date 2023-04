Draymond Green ejected after stomping on Domantas Sabonis

You’re close to a bunch of NBA players: Royce O’Neale, Taurean Prince, Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Huerter and Domantas Sabonis, just to name a few. As someone who hangs out with a lot of these guys off the court, what’s the biggest misconception of NBA players? Austin J. Mills: I think that a lot of people forget that they’re just normal human beings. I think because they’re on TV and because they’re, like, these big figures in sports, people just kind of say whatever. And we laugh a lot of times because will look at their DMs or see the messages that they get of people, like, cussing them out, because they ruined their parlay (bet) or things like that. People don’t realize how nuts they would go if someone randomly DM’d them. Like, the average person, if someone else randomly DM’d them and was cussing them out, they would have a hissy fit. I think a lot of people forget and don’t realize that they’re just like normal people who live pretty normal lives and have families they’re trying to put food on the table for. -via The Athletic / April 17, 2023