Giannis Antetokounmpo downgraded to doubtful for Game 2

Milwaukee: Giannis Antetokounmpo (lower back contusion) has been downgraded to doubtful for Wednesday’s Game 2 against Miami. Wesley Matthews (right calf strain) is out.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
If the Celtics can shoot like this and Giannis’s back injury is that bad… – 9:05 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo doubtful to play for #Bucks in Game 2 vs. #Heat jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 8:01 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Especially if Giannis is out, Wes Matthews being out with that calf issue as well is big. Bucks don’t have many guys left who can guard Butler and Matthews was one of them. – 7:29 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
At @TheAthletic:
Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo listed as doubtful for Game 2 vs. Heat with lower back contusion theathletic.com/4426442/2023/0… – 7:26 PM
At @TheAthletic:
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as doubtful for Game 2 against the Miami Heat – 7:07 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Whatever he’s listed as — doubtful, out, retired, training for Creed 4, whatever — if Giannis wakes up tomorrow, I would expect him to play. It’s the playoffs. – 6:58 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
The Bucks announced that Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) is doubtful for Game 2 vs. the Heat on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/bHewmcTOMS – 6:50 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Bucks are listing Giannis as doubtful for Game 2 with a lower back contusion pic.twitter.com/6jQNeM9nRT – 6:50 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: The Bucks may need to play Game 2 vs. the Heat without Giannis. The latest on his status after Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer expressed optimism regarding Giannis’ availability for Game 2 earlier today miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:48 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Giannis listed as doubtful for tomorrow night’s Game 2 by the Bucks. Still, Mike Budenholzer told reporters today he was optimistic Giannis would be able to play. – 6:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bucks’ injury report for Wednesday vs. Heat:
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Doubtful, Lower Back; Contusion
Wesley Matthews, Out, Right Calf; Strain – 6:31 PM
Bucks’ injury report for Wednesday vs. Heat:
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Doubtful, Lower Back; Contusion
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo listed as doubtful for tomorrow’s Game 2 vs. Heat. – 6:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Giannis Antetokounmpo does not practice Tuesday, but Bucks’ Budenholzer optimistic of return. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Duncan Robinson ready if needed; Chris Quinn to talk to Pistons; NBA clarifies Heat’s Game 4 timing element. – 5:07 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Are Celtics title favorites after Giannis injury? w/ @SouichiTerada | @WinningPlaysPod Powered by @FDSportsbook twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:00 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo does not practice Tuesday as Milwaukee #Bucks prepare for Game 2 vs. #Heat jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 4:14 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
In our Anonymous NBA Player Pool at @TheAthletic, Jrue Holiday was the runaway winner for the NBA’s “best defender”.
Giannis Antetokounmpo was the runaway winner in another category as well. Check it out here: https://t.co/UM4sVnhZNS pic.twitter.com/M8xfHftyRm – 4:11 PM
In our Anonymous NBA Player Pool at @TheAthletic, Jrue Holiday was the runaway winner for the NBA’s “best defender”.
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Before Giannis Antetokounmpo fell on his back, Knicks-Cavs Round One was viewed as a match up to determine who lost to the Bucks in East semis.
Maybe not anymore.
Before Giannis Antetokounmpo fell on his back, Knicks-Cavs Round One was viewed as a match up to determine who lost to the Bucks in East semis.
Maybe not anymore.
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 30-point playoff games by an active player:
118 — LeBron
[gap]
71 — Durant
52 — Steph
45 — Harden
34 — Kawhi
Most 30-point playoff games by an active player:
118 — LeBron
[gap]
71 — Durant
52 — Steph
45 — Harden
34 — Kawhi
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Bucks optimistic about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s status
Bucks optimistic about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s status
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bam Adebayo fifth in voting for NBA Defensive Player of the Year, one spot ahead of Giannis. Jimmy Butler got one third-place vote. – 7:20 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
O.G Anunoby finished tied for 7th in Defensive Player of the Year voting, behind Jaren Jackson Jr. (the winner), Brook Lopez, Evan Mobley, Draymond Green, Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo. He received 1 2nd-place vote and 5 3rd-place votes. – 7:15 PM
More on this storyline
Jamal Collier: Giannis Antetokounmpo did not practice today. But coach Mike Budenholzer said he’s still optimistic about his status for Game 2 tomorrow -via Twitter @JamalCollier / April 18, 2023
“What he does on a night-in, night-out basis on both ends of the court is unmatched, and probably goes by a little bit unnoticed under the spotlight of Giannis,” the player said. Meanwhile, it’s only fair to make sure we share the positive perspective on Lillard from one of his supporters here as well since one of his skeptics spoke before. “I don’t think he gets the credit that he deserves,” the player said. “Obviously, he’s hard headed in the way that (he’s decided) that, ‘I’m going to win here (in Portland). You guys are gonna come to me. I’m not gonna go to you, and I’m gonna try to win.’ (But) I respect that about him.” -via The Athletic / April 18, 2023
Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo pledged a $1 million donation for mental health services in Milwaukee last month. In a 2021 interview with GQ Magazine, he said he’d sought therapy to cope with pressure, and this month he told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel he’d thought of quitting basketball in 2020 because of that pressure. “I wouldn’t necessarily describe it as an endemic unhappiness — I think what I would describe is an awareness and openness and energy to really engage, maybe intentionally and proactively, to be well and stay well,” NBA vice president of player development Jamila Wideman said. -via The Athletic / April 18, 2023