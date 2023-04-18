Live stream: Hawks 22, Celtics 13

The Atlanta Hawks (0-1) play against the Boston Celtics (1-0) at TD Garden
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Tuesday April 18, 2023
Atlanta Hawks 22, Boston Celtics 13 (Q1 04:05)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Tough start for the Celtics down 17-9 to the Hawks. Jaylen Brown already with 2 turnovers. Trae Young also with a much better start. Hawks making their 3s early at 3-6. – 7:15 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#hawks come out and win every battle Mazzulla stresses early – shooting, rebounding, turnovers and free throws. #Celtics trailing in 3PA and haven’t attempted a free throw.
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
1Q, 6:45 — Celtics call timeout with the Hawks up 17-9.
Hawks are 3-6 from 3 as they’ve moved the ball and gotten some good looks from De’Andre, John and Trae. They’re 7-13 overall and have heled the Celtics to 4-8 shooting overall. Celtics are 1-4 from 3. – 7:14 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Hawks are hitting shots early and the #Celtics are a little disorganized on offense. ATL 17, BOS 9. – 7:14 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
De’Andre Hunter just picked up his first foul w/ 8:10 in the 1Q. Hawks will need him to stay out of foul trouble so that he can keep some kind of rhythm. – 7:12 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Crowd getting on the #Celtics a little bit through a 2/5 start with a pair of turnovers. They’re down 13-5, with the #Hawks shooting more assertively compared to G1 at 3/5 – 7:11 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Still WAY too early but 8:54 left in 1Q and the Hawks look much more ready than they did in Game 1. They lead 13-5 after Trae Young made a running layup down the lane with 8:25 in 1Q. – 7:11 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Capela is roaming off Horford right now. C’s should be looking for him to hit some shots. – 7:10 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Life at the end of the bench can be boring and tough. But it’s actually the most fun part of the Celtics roster.
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Same starters for Game 2 of the Hawks-Celtics series. pic.twitter.com/gAbcKLgrro – 6:40 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
After Game 1 against the #Hawks Jaylen Brown said: “Rebounding is a key to this series.”
He led the #Celtics pulling down 12 boards, almost double his season average of 6.9 rebounds per game.
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Hawks at Celtics – TD Garden – April 18, 2023 – Game Two Starters
Boston –Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Atlanta – Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, DeAndre Hunter, John Collins, Clint Capela
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Malcolm Brogdon with a nod to @DeionSanders pic.twitter.com/3xtWueBYoJ – 5:47 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Trae going with the Celtics green Dior silk shirt is a helluva statement after that Game 1. h/t @JeffSchultzATL pic.twitter.com/jAq1Upk1fW – 5:47 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Joe Mazzulla says of our team, “This is a very well-connected locker room,” and adds that the guys are prepared to put personal ambitions aside in order to win as a team. – 5:22 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Mazzulla on Derrick White: “More confident, more comfortable, has more of an identity…he can handle for us, he can play off the ball and he’s gotten really comfortable in our defensive coverages.” – 5:19 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Joe Mazzulla was asked if he should’ve expanded his rotation in Game 1 since the Celtics lead went from 32 to 12.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Asked Joe Mazzulla about Grant Williams’ DNP. He said the rotation they’re using gives them the best chance to win vs. Atlanta, and they’ll continue to run that. – 5:18 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
It’s rally towel time ☘️
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Dejounte Murray tore his ACL the preseason after Kawhi Leonard left San Antonio. The two always stayed connected, and Dejounte was better after coming back from his injury. pic.twitter.com/clnfocIMSH – 5:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Danilo Gallinari missed this season due to a torn ACL, but he also went through a very challenging recovery ten years ago when his first surgery did not go well. He explained what happened then and what he learned from it. pic.twitter.com/OTFFGqZ4br – 5:01 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Are Celtics title favorites after Giannis injury? w/ @SouichiTerada | @WinningPlaysPod Powered by @FDSportsbook twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:00 PM
Steve Kyler @stevekylerNBA
Steve Kyler @stevekylerNBA
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Previewing tonight’s game 2, including the only defensive adjustments I can think of for the Hawks: Capela on Smart or the Hawks just going zone bostonsportsjournal.com/live/bsj-game-… – 4:14 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📆 On this day in 1962, the @celtics Bill Russell and @Lakers Elgin Baylor had an epic duel in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
“I can just see the hunger.”
Timelord says the Celtics are locked in for another playoff quest, hoping to erase bad memories.
📗 nbcsports.com/boston/celtics…
Rob had 12 pts, 8 reb in 21:40 in Gm1. @DKSportsbook has Rob at +400 for a double double in Gm2.
pic.twitter.com/7EdzlG3mNN – 3:54 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Hawks star Trae Young voted ‘most overrated’ in NBA, anonymous player poll reveals
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
