Ja Morant listed as questionable for Game 2

Jovan Buha: The Grizzlies list Ja Morant as questionable for Game 2.
Source: Twitter @jovanbuha
Source: Twitter @jovanbuha
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Will Ja Morant play Wednesday? Maybe. But here’s the reason for hope, either way. Column: dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 7:11 PM
Will Ja Morant play Wednesday? Maybe. But here’s the reason for hope, either way. Column: dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 7:11 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Jaren Jackson Jr. continues to say Ja Morant is basically clowning around as to the severity of his injury. Grizzlies say he’ll be a ‘game-time decision’ for Game 2. theathletic.com/4425570/2023/0… – 6:25 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. continues to say Ja Morant is basically clowning around as to the severity of his injury. Grizzlies say he’ll be a ‘game-time decision’ for Game 2. theathletic.com/4425570/2023/0… – 6:25 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Grizzlies officially list Ja Morant (right hand soreness) as questionable for Game 2 at home against the Lakers.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 6:03 PM
The Grizzlies officially list Ja Morant (right hand soreness) as questionable for Game 2 at home against the Lakers.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 6:03 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Memphis Grizzlies say Ja Morant (hand soreness) is questionable for Wednesday’s Game 2 against the Los Angeles Lakers. – 6:02 PM
Memphis Grizzlies say Ja Morant (hand soreness) is questionable for Wednesday’s Game 2 against the Los Angeles Lakers. – 6:02 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is listed as questionable for the game tomorrow.
Steven Adams remains out. (I don’t know where some of y’all saw he was questionable) – 6:01 PM
Ja Morant is listed as questionable for the game tomorrow.
Steven Adams remains out. (I don’t know where some of y’all saw he was questionable) – 6:01 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: This is Jaren Jackson Jr.’s team right now, even if Ja Morant can play.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 4:05 PM
COLUMN: This is Jaren Jackson Jr.’s team right now, even if Ja Morant can play.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 4:05 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
ESPN story on Ja Morant being considered a “game-time decision” for Wednesday vs. Lakers due to the soft-tissue bruising in his right hand: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:53 PM
ESPN story on Ja Morant being considered a “game-time decision” for Wednesday vs. Lakers due to the soft-tissue bruising in his right hand: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:53 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Ja Morant (soft-tissue bruising) will be a game-time decision for Game 2 vs. the Lakers tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/AIW1XKpjRz – 3:47 PM
Ja Morant (soft-tissue bruising) will be a game-time decision for Game 2 vs. the Lakers tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/AIW1XKpjRz – 3:47 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on preparing for Game 2 with Ja Morant’s status unclear: “I mean, we just prepare as if he’s playing. We don’t try to assume anything or try to make any predictions. We just make sure we cover Plan A, Plan B. Plan A he plays, Plan B, what type of… – 3:30 PM
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on preparing for Game 2 with Ja Morant’s status unclear: “I mean, we just prepare as if he’s playing. We don’t try to assume anything or try to make any predictions. We just make sure we cover Plan A, Plan B. Plan A he plays, Plan B, what type of… – 3:30 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant dribbled and shot the ball for the first time with his right hand on Tuesday morning since reaggravating a hand injury from a little more than a week ago. Here is what Taylor Jenkins said on how he looked, and his status for Wednesday’s Game 2.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 3:23 PM
Ja Morant dribbled and shot the ball for the first time with his right hand on Tuesday morning since reaggravating a hand injury from a little more than a week ago. Here is what Taylor Jenkins said on how he looked, and his status for Wednesday’s Game 2.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 3:23 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ja Morant injury update: Grizzlies star dealing with soft tissue bruise, will be game-time decision vs. Lakers
cbssports.com/nba/news/ja-mo… – 3:08 PM
Ja Morant injury update: Grizzlies star dealing with soft tissue bruise, will be game-time decision vs. Lakers
cbssports.com/nba/news/ja-mo… – 3:08 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
No ligament tears for Ja Morant per Taylor Jenkins. Soft-tissue bruising. A reaggravation of his prior right hand contusion. – 2:56 PM
No ligament tears for Ja Morant per Taylor Jenkins. Soft-tissue bruising. A reaggravation of his prior right hand contusion. – 2:56 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins says Ja Morant will be a gametime decision with a soft tissue bruise. He did some dribbling and shooting with his right hand this morning. – 2:56 PM
Taylor Jenkins says Ja Morant will be a gametime decision with a soft tissue bruise. He did some dribbling and shooting with his right hand this morning. – 2:56 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
“He’s going to be a game-time decision,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said of Ja Morant. – 2:55 PM
“He’s going to be a game-time decision,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said of Ja Morant. – 2:55 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is a Gametime decision on Wednesday night, per Taylor Jenkins.
It is a soft tissue bruise. He dribbled and shot with the hand today to test it. – 2:55 PM
Ja Morant is a Gametime decision on Wednesday night, per Taylor Jenkins.
It is a soft tissue bruise. He dribbled and shot with the hand today to test it. – 2:55 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham said the Lakers first need to focus on their own preparation, but will prepare as if Ja Morant will play. His status remains unknown for tomorrow. – 2:46 PM
Darvin Ham said the Lakers first need to focus on their own preparation, but will prepare as if Ja Morant will play. His status remains unknown for tomorrow. – 2:46 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Ja Morant just got ice wrapped on his right hand. He didn’t touch the ball with that hand after the media was allowed in the gym. Grizzlies don’t plan to make him available to reporters today. pic.twitter.com/BnAlBU2uN3 – 2:27 PM
Ja Morant just got ice wrapped on his right hand. He didn’t touch the ball with that hand after the media was allowed in the gym. Grizzlies don’t plan to make him available to reporters today. pic.twitter.com/BnAlBU2uN3 – 2:27 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant is here at practice. He’s shooting some casual hook shots and floaters with his left hand, but I haven’t seen him use his right hand. pic.twitter.com/Ff9OYTkG5b – 2:25 PM
Ja Morant is here at practice. He’s shooting some casual hook shots and floaters with his left hand, but I haven’t seen him use his right hand. pic.twitter.com/Ff9OYTkG5b – 2:25 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Hello from the very end of Grizzlies practice, and Ja Morant is here (but not using his injured right hand to casually dribble or shoot as teammates go through FT drills) pic.twitter.com/DQDLTChHFv – 2:24 PM
Hello from the very end of Grizzlies practice, and Ja Morant is here (but not using his injured right hand to casually dribble or shoot as teammates go through FT drills) pic.twitter.com/DQDLTChHFv – 2:24 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Ja Morant is at practice — but isn’t using his right hand at all, just idly dribbling with left. Hand hanging by his side. Not wrapped. – 2:24 PM
Ja Morant is at practice — but isn’t using his right hand at all, just idly dribbling with left. Hand hanging by his side. Not wrapped. – 2:24 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is out there at the end of practice today (team is just shooting free throws). We haven’t seen him use the right hand yet. It is not wrapped. pic.twitter.com/Sm5UukXY0r – 2:22 PM
Ja Morant is out there at the end of practice today (team is just shooting free throws). We haven’t seen him use the right hand yet. It is not wrapped. pic.twitter.com/Sm5UukXY0r – 2:22 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Ja Morant is on the court at Grizzlies practice. We’ll learn soon what, if anything, he was able to do today. – 2:22 PM
Ja Morant is on the court at Grizzlies practice. We’ll learn soon what, if anything, he was able to do today. – 2:22 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
With Anthony Davis as the nearest defender, Grizzlies players shot 5-for-19 (26.3 percent) in Game 1. Half of those misses were blocked.
On Davis’ defensive masterclass, limiting Ja Morant and the Lakers’ adjustment in the pick-and-roll:
theathletic.com/4423151/2023/0… – 1:58 PM
With Anthony Davis as the nearest defender, Grizzlies players shot 5-for-19 (26.3 percent) in Game 1. Half of those misses were blocked.
On Davis’ defensive masterclass, limiting Ja Morant and the Lakers’ adjustment in the pick-and-roll:
theathletic.com/4423151/2023/0… – 1:58 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Ja Morant in playoff Game 2s:
39.0 PPG
7.0 RPG
8.3 APG
1.3 SPG
The most PPG in Game 2 all-time. pic.twitter.com/Zck8WyFKML – 12:02 PM
Ja Morant in playoff Game 2s:
39.0 PPG
7.0 RPG
8.3 APG
1.3 SPG
The most PPG in Game 2 all-time. pic.twitter.com/Zck8WyFKML – 12:02 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ja Morant injury update: Grizzlies star’s Game 2 status uncertain; no breaks or fractures in hand, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/ja-mo… – 11:21 AM
Ja Morant injury update: Grizzlies star’s Game 2 status uncertain; no breaks or fractures in hand, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/ja-mo… – 11:21 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
No breaks or fractures in Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s right hand, sources say. His status remains up in air for Game 2 vs. Lakers with what’s believed to be a significant pain tolerance injury. Reporting from Run It Back on @FanDuelTV: pic.twitter.com/MKqhnPamfY – 11:11 AM
No breaks or fractures in Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s right hand, sources say. His status remains up in air for Game 2 vs. Lakers with what’s believed to be a significant pain tolerance injury. Reporting from Run It Back on @FanDuelTV: pic.twitter.com/MKqhnPamfY – 11:11 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! Ja Morant’s availability is reportedly in real jeopardy for Game 2. How will this affect the Lakers’ (and Memphis’) approach? Plus, not *one* DPOY vote for Anthony Davis? Really? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/how… – 10:34 AM
Monday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! Ja Morant’s availability is reportedly in real jeopardy for Game 2. How will this affect the Lakers’ (and Memphis’) approach? Plus, not *one* DPOY vote for Anthony Davis? Really? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/how… – 10:34 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers gives his thoughts on the charge call amid the injuries to Ja Morant and Giannis Antetokounmpo, and he defends having it in the game #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/17/six… via @SixersWire – 6:58 PM
Doc Rivers gives his thoughts on the charge call amid the injuries to Ja Morant and Giannis Antetokounmpo, and he defends having it in the game #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/17/six… via @SixersWire – 6:58 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Doc Rivers on whether the NBA should ban charges in wake of the injuries to Ja Morant and Giannis:
“No, not at all, unless they just want a 250-250 game… I think the only thing there is some of the charges people take can be viewed as reckless. And so they can review that.… pic.twitter.com/iSU0GwGdF4 – 6:30 PM
Doc Rivers on whether the NBA should ban charges in wake of the injuries to Ja Morant and Giannis:
“No, not at all, unless they just want a 250-250 game… I think the only thing there is some of the charges people take can be viewed as reckless. And so they can review that.… pic.twitter.com/iSU0GwGdF4 – 6:30 PM
More on this storyline
NBA on ESPN: .@Adrian Wojnarowski has the latest on Ja Morant: “I do not sense a great deal of optimism around this Grizzlies team that Ja Morant will be ready to play in Game 2.” -via Twitter @ESPNNBA / April 18, 2023
Tim MacMahon: “He’s going to be a game-time decision,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said of Ja Morant. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / April 18, 2023
Chris Herrington: No ligament tears for Ja Morant per Taylor Jenkins. Soft-tissue bruising. A reaggravation of his prior right hand contusion. -via Twitter @ChrisHerrington / April 18, 2023