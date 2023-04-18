Ja Morant will be a game-time decision for Game 2 against Lakers

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins says Ja Morant will be a gametime decision with a soft tissue bruise. He did some dribbling and shooting with his right hand this morning. – 2:56 PM
Taylor Jenkins says Ja Morant will be a gametime decision with a soft tissue bruise. He did some dribbling and shooting with his right hand this morning. – 2:56 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
“He’s going to be a game-time decision,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said of Ja Morant. – 2:55 PM
“He’s going to be a game-time decision,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said of Ja Morant. – 2:55 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is a Gametime decision on Wednesday night, per Taylor Jenkins.
It is a soft tissue bruise. He dribbled and shot with the hand today to test it. – 2:55 PM
Ja Morant is a Gametime decision on Wednesday night, per Taylor Jenkins.
It is a soft tissue bruise. He dribbled and shot with the hand today to test it. – 2:55 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant is here at practice. He’s shooting some casual hook shots and floaters with his left hand, but I haven’t seen him use his right hand. pic.twitter.com/Ff9OYTkG5b – 2:25 PM
Ja Morant is here at practice. He’s shooting some casual hook shots and floaters with his left hand, but I haven’t seen him use his right hand. pic.twitter.com/Ff9OYTkG5b – 2:25 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Hello from the very end of Grizzlies practice, and Ja Morant is here (but not using his injured right hand to casually dribble or shoot as teammates go through FT drills) pic.twitter.com/DQDLTChHFv – 2:24 PM
Hello from the very end of Grizzlies practice, and Ja Morant is here (but not using his injured right hand to casually dribble or shoot as teammates go through FT drills) pic.twitter.com/DQDLTChHFv – 2:24 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Ja Morant is at practice — but isn’t using his right hand at all, just idly dribbling with left. Hand hanging by his side. Not wrapped. – 2:24 PM
Ja Morant is at practice — but isn’t using his right hand at all, just idly dribbling with left. Hand hanging by his side. Not wrapped. – 2:24 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is out there at the end of practice today (team is just shooting free throws). We haven’t seen him use the right hand yet. It is not wrapped. pic.twitter.com/Sm5UukXY0r – 2:22 PM
Ja Morant is out there at the end of practice today (team is just shooting free throws). We haven’t seen him use the right hand yet. It is not wrapped. pic.twitter.com/Sm5UukXY0r – 2:22 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Ja Morant is on the court at Grizzlies practice. We’ll learn soon what, if anything, he was able to do today. – 2:22 PM
Ja Morant is on the court at Grizzlies practice. We’ll learn soon what, if anything, he was able to do today. – 2:22 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
With Anthony Davis as the nearest defender, Grizzlies players shot 5-for-19 (26.3 percent) in Game 1. Half of those misses were blocked.
On Davis’ defensive masterclass, limiting Ja Morant and the Lakers’ adjustment in the pick-and-roll:
theathletic.com/4423151/2023/0… – 1:58 PM
With Anthony Davis as the nearest defender, Grizzlies players shot 5-for-19 (26.3 percent) in Game 1. Half of those misses were blocked.
On Davis’ defensive masterclass, limiting Ja Morant and the Lakers’ adjustment in the pick-and-roll:
theathletic.com/4423151/2023/0… – 1:58 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Ja Morant in playoff Game 2s:
39.0 PPG
7.0 RPG
8.3 APG
1.3 SPG
The most PPG in Game 2 all-time. pic.twitter.com/Zck8WyFKML – 12:02 PM
Ja Morant in playoff Game 2s:
39.0 PPG
7.0 RPG
8.3 APG
1.3 SPG
The most PPG in Game 2 all-time. pic.twitter.com/Zck8WyFKML – 12:02 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ja Morant injury update: Grizzlies star’s Game 2 status uncertain; no breaks or fractures in hand, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/ja-mo… – 11:21 AM
Ja Morant injury update: Grizzlies star’s Game 2 status uncertain; no breaks or fractures in hand, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/ja-mo… – 11:21 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
No breaks or fractures in Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s right hand, sources say. His status remains up in air for Game 2 vs. Lakers with what’s believed to be a significant pain tolerance injury. Reporting from Run It Back on @FanDuelTV: pic.twitter.com/MKqhnPamfY – 11:11 AM
No breaks or fractures in Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s right hand, sources say. His status remains up in air for Game 2 vs. Lakers with what’s believed to be a significant pain tolerance injury. Reporting from Run It Back on @FanDuelTV: pic.twitter.com/MKqhnPamfY – 11:11 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! Ja Morant’s availability is reportedly in real jeopardy for Game 2. How will this affect the Lakers’ (and Memphis’) approach? Plus, not *one* DPOY vote for Anthony Davis? Really? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/how… – 10:34 AM
Monday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! Ja Morant’s availability is reportedly in real jeopardy for Game 2. How will this affect the Lakers’ (and Memphis’) approach? Plus, not *one* DPOY vote for Anthony Davis? Really? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/how… – 10:34 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers gives his thoughts on the charge call amid the injuries to Ja Morant and Giannis Antetokounmpo, and he defends having it in the game #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/17/six… via @SixersWire – 6:58 PM
Doc Rivers gives his thoughts on the charge call amid the injuries to Ja Morant and Giannis Antetokounmpo, and he defends having it in the game #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/17/six… via @SixersWire – 6:58 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Doc Rivers on whether the NBA should ban charges in wake of the injuries to Ja Morant and Giannis:
“No, not at all, unless they just want a 250-250 game… I think the only thing there is some of the charges people take can be viewed as reckless. And so they can review that.… pic.twitter.com/iSU0GwGdF4 – 6:30 PM
Doc Rivers on whether the NBA should ban charges in wake of the injuries to Ja Morant and Giannis:
“No, not at all, unless they just want a 250-250 game… I think the only thing there is some of the charges people take can be viewed as reckless. And so they can review that.… pic.twitter.com/iSU0GwGdF4 – 6:30 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says he isn’t sure what fix there is for plays like what happened with Ja Morant and Giannis Antetokounmpo yesterday. He said health, and good luck from a health standpoint, is a part of a journey to winning a championship. – 5:50 PM
Doc Rivers says he isn’t sure what fix there is for plays like what happened with Ja Morant and Giannis Antetokounmpo yesterday. He said health, and good luck from a health standpoint, is a part of a journey to winning a championship. – 5:50 PM
More on this storyline
Chris Herrington: No ligament tears for Ja Morant per Taylor Jenkins. Soft-tissue bruising. A reaggravation of his prior right hand contusion. -via Twitter @ChrisHerrington / April 18, 2023
Mike Trudell: Darvin Ham said the Lakers first need to focus on their own preparation, but will prepare as if Ja Morant will play. His status remains unknown for tomorrow. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / April 18, 2023
Tim MacMahon: Ja Morant just got ice wrapped on his right hand. He didn’t touch the ball with that hand after the media was allowed in the gym. Grizzlies don’t plan to make him available to reporters today. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / April 18, 2023