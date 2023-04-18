Jayson Tatum and Derrick White lead Celtics to take 2-0 lead against Hawks

Clutch Points: Jayson Tatum and the Celtics handle the Hawks to take a 2-0 series lead💪 Jayson Tatum: 29 points, 10 rebounds, 5-of-9 3PM. Derrick White: 26 points, 11-of-16 FG. pic.twitter.com/eeb4MEMtRW
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum on Derrick White: “We need him to continue to play at this level and he can.” – 10:13 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum: “We’re just so much more of a dynamic team when D-White is asserting himself and being aggressive and not being passive.” – 10:11 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Derrick White: “Last year was a whirlwind ever since I got traded for a lot of reasons. But this year from the first day I felt comfortable and trying to get better each and every day. The team is doing a great job of empowering me.” – 10:06 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Derrick White takes the podium wearing a sweatshirt that says W.A.S.H.E.D. academy – 10:02 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Derrick White vs. Hawks this series: 25 PPG, 6 RPG, 4.5 APG, 2.5 BPG, 62% FG, 50% 3pt FG – 9:12 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics top #Hawks 119-106 with a 25-6 4Q run. Tatum 29, White 26, Brown 18, Smart 14, Brogdon 13; Murray 29, Young 24, Hunter 18, Bogdonovic 18.
Game 3 in ATL on Friday. – 9:10 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics withstand a 58-57 #Hawks charge in the 2nd half, with timely buckets from White, Smart, Tatum and Horford. Great 2H passing by Tatum. White with a masterpiece (26-7-2-1-3) & they hold ATL to 42% FG, 33% 3PT. – 9:10 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Tatum tonight:
29 PTS
10 REB
6 AST
5 3P
First Celtic to reach those numbers in a playoff game since Paul Pierce in 2002. pic.twitter.com/RO4Jh08Zaq – 9:09 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Derrick White in Game 1 and Game 2:
24 PTS | 5 REB | 7 AST | 2 BLK
26 PTS | 7 REB | 1 STL | 3 BLK
Shooting over 60% in those games. pic.twitter.com/zgXqeaLA1k – 9:09 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Just grabbing some quick notes for Celtics-Hawks for the pod, and man did I absolutely love this side Spain PnR action the Celtics ran with Smart on the backside of the action to make sure that Trae is involved in a Tatum ball-screen that is tough to pre-switch. pic.twitter.com/1Y9pPDJAef – 9:06 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tatum with a runout dunk and Snyder calls the concession timeout. BOS 119, ATL 97 with 2:16 left. Murray 0 points in 4Q.
#Celtics #Hawks – 9:04 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Derrick White gets an “MVP, MVP” chant as he steps to the line in the fourth quarter. At least for tonight, the people ain’t lying. He’s got 26 points on 11-15 shooting and several major defensive stops. Boston leads Atlanta, 114-97, with 3:51 left. – 9:01 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Just a soft “whoa” from Mike Gorman on that cross-court pass from Jayson Tatum – 8:59 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Horford sinks a 3 on an angry cross-court one-handed pass from Jayson Tatum. #Celtics up 17 with 3:51. Tatum thought he was fouled and angrily found an open Horford. #Hawks – 8:59 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
I never think it’s a good idea to double Tatum at the point of attack. Fires a pass to Horford for 3 that might’ve ended this game. 114-97 BOS. – 8:58 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Tatum just lured a double team to the corner and threw a laser beam to Horford across the court for the dime and started doing the goggles as Horford buries the 3. This game is just about locked up. – 8:58 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
MVP chants for Derrick White during crunch time.
That 4th Q DNP in Utah might have changed the season with how much Joe has leaned on him since. – 8:58 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
MVP chants for Derrick White, who is probably the series MVP so far. – 8:58 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Derrick White with the “M-V-P” chants from the fans! pic.twitter.com/GJYXyVYCJb – 8:57 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Derrick White getting MVP chants at the free throw line. He’s been the best player in this game, so he earned it tonight – 8:57 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
What a game for Derrick White. He’s been relentless at both ends. – 8:56 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
But a jumpball triggered by OO finds Bogi at the top of the key. Hawks down 99-91 before Derrick White makes a lauyup. – 8:49 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The Hawks won’t go away quietly tonight. They cut into Boston’s double-digit lead which stands at 90-81 going into the fourth.
🌟🌟🌟Jayson Tatum (24 pts, 7 reb)
🌟🌟Dejounte Murray (24 pts)
🌟Marcus Smart (11 pts, 5 reb, 5 assists) – 8:39 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Four pass possession ends with Tatum finding Brown out of a skip pass for a LONG 3 at the shot clock buzzer. – 8:29 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Derrick White is so good at transition defense that he just made Trae Young miss a floater by rotating off of Trae to take away the dump off, then he trapped Capela into throwing the ball away for a TO. – 8:22 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Derrick White’s really trying to block every single shot. – 8:20 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Young, who’s now been blocked 3x tonight by the #Celtics and has 5 TOV, gets a trio of shots to fall at the beginning of the 3Q, but Boston’s offensive onslaught continues. Tatum, Horford add 5 after Young’s floater and push C’s ahead 72-55. – 8:18 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
11-6 run for the Celtics out of halftime and they have their largest lead of the game at 17 points, up 72-55. Jayson Tatum is up to 24 points on 10-14 shooting. – 8:17 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Celtics asserting control of Game 2 vs Hawks, lead 61-49 at the half.
🌟🌟🌟Jayson Tatum (18 pts, 7 reb)
🌟🌟Malcolm Brogdon (7 pts, 6 assists, 5 reb)
🌟Derrick White (12 pts on 6-for-8 shooting) pic.twitter.com/ZOeGeYZHag – 8:04 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Derrick White in first half: 12 points on 6-8 shooting. But it was this steal and this block that changed the entire tone of the game. pic.twitter.com/LWFMlMG9SM – 7:59 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Through six quarters in this series Jayson Tatum has attempted two free throws — and zero so far in Game 2. Notable because Tatum is going to the basket a lot. – 7:57 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics lead the Hawks 61-49 at halftime. It’s not a 30-point lead, but the C’s build up a 12-point lead after falling behind by 11 early on. Tatum with 18, White with 12. C’s have a 38-18 points in the paint advantage. – 7:57 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum with 9 points over a 2-minute stretch gets him up to 18 points for the game. – 7:56 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Jayson Tatum has 14 points in 2Q he’s 6-9 from the floor. – 7:56 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Then Al Horford set a beautiful screen that left Hunter and Capela in the paint and Tatum wide open at the top of the key. No one contested the shot… – 7:55 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
7:51; 2Q — Another Hawks timeout with the Celtics extending their lead to 40-32. The Hawks are 3-of-6 from 3 but the Celtics have made 6-of-8 shots this quarter.
Derrick White continues to burn the Hawks. He’s 5-of-7 w/ 10. Tatum has 9 pts. – 7:41 PM
7:51; 2Q — Another Hawks timeout with the Celtics extending their lead to 40-32. The Hawks are 3-of-6 from 3 but the Celtics have made 6-of-8 shots this quarter.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
If the Celtics win the title with Derrick White as their 3rd best player but the pick swap ends up being for the second pick and it’s like Victor Wenbanyama jr. or something, that’s still a great trade right? – 7:40 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
29-10 extended run for the C’s to take a 40-32 lead. Derrick White with another impressive game: 10 point son 5-7 shooting early on. – 7:39 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jayson Tatum (1,725) just passed JoJo White for 11th on the Celtics all-time playoff scoring list. He’s 77 points away from Dennis Johnson and the top ten. – 7:37 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics were +12 in the 1st quarter with Jayson Tatum on the bench – 7:32 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Why Celtics’ Derrick White is the best little shot blocker in the NBA
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4097112/2023/0… – 7:30 PM
Why Celtics’ Derrick White is the best little shot blocker in the NBA
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Derrick White blocks the shit out of a Trae Young floater and then Brogdon hits a half-court buzzer beater. Damn that quarter really turned around. Celtics lead 28-25 after one. – 7:30 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
That was a 12-0 run for the Celtics after Tatum checked out. Rare. – 7:29 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum – still not happy with the refs. Looked like he got run over there on that 3-pointer – 7:19 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum can get to the rim against the Hawks whenever he wants. Need JT to get more aggressive. pic.twitter.com/qVtVLrka8G – 7:17 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
hawks pick up where they left off in the second half of game 1, moving dejounte onto derrick white and hiding trae young on marcus smart. some pretty simple ways boston can attack that matchup, though – 7:16 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Hawks at Celtics – TD Garden – April 18, 2023 – Game Two Starters
Boston –Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Atlanta – Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, DeAndre Hunter, John Collins, Clint Capela
OUT: Boston: Gallinari Atlanta: None pic.twitter.com/BqbosCWCNv – 6:34 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Mazzulla on Derrick White: “More confident, more comfortable, has more of an identity…he can handle for us, he can play off the ball and he’s gotten really comfortable in our defensive coverages.” – 5:19 PM
Vincent Ellis @AlabamaScribe56
Actually love seeing Fox getting national love. Was my second prospect in the 2017 draft behind Tatum (not a knock on Fultz, just didn’t see him enough). Liked Jackson 3rd, Mitchell 4th, Ball 5th.
Redraft.
Tatum
Mitchell
Fox
Bam
Markkanen
Allen
OG
Collins
Kuzma or Kennard – 8:11 AM
