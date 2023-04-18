Josh Hart upgraded to questionable tonight vs. Cavaliers

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Playoffs 2023:
Knicks guard Josh Hart upgraded to questionable for Game 2 on Tuesday nj.com/sports/2023/04… – 11:27 AM
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Playoffs 2023:
Knicks guard Josh Hart upgraded to questionable for Game 2 on Tuesday nj.com/sports/2023/04… – 11:27 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
The Knicks have upgraded Josh Hart to questionable for tonight’s game – 11:25 AM
The Knicks have upgraded Josh Hart to questionable for tonight’s game – 11:25 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Knicks are now listing Josh Hart as questionable for tonight’s Game 2 in Cleveland – 11:22 AM
The Knicks are now listing Josh Hart as questionable for tonight’s Game 2 in Cleveland – 11:22 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks have upgraded Josh Hart to questionable for Game 2 tonight in Cleveland. He was previously listed as doubtful due to an ankle sprain. – 11:20 AM
Knicks have upgraded Josh Hart to questionable for Game 2 tonight in Cleveland. He was previously listed as doubtful due to an ankle sprain. – 11:20 AM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
The Knicks have upgraded Josh Hart from doubtful to questionable for tonight’s Game 2 against the #Cavs. – 11:11 AM
The Knicks have upgraded Josh Hart from doubtful to questionable for tonight’s Game 2 against the #Cavs. – 11:11 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Knicks’ Josh Hart is doubtful for Game 2 on Tuesday nj.com/sports/2023/04… – 8:36 PM
Now on @njdotcom
Knicks’ Josh Hart is doubtful for Game 2 on Tuesday nj.com/sports/2023/04… – 8:36 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New episode of the “Good Word” with guest @McNuttMonica. We had to talk Knicks, their toughness and everything Josh Hart brings. Maybe he won’t fight, but maybe he will
YOUTUBE: youtu.be/7rWp-zOCXGk
APPLE: apple.co/43G8QI9
SPOTIFY: spoti.fi/3mDA5mf pic.twitter.com/OCae4cKOAR – 6:50 PM
New episode of the “Good Word” with guest @McNuttMonica. We had to talk Knicks, their toughness and everything Josh Hart brings. Maybe he won’t fight, but maybe he will
YOUTUBE: youtu.be/7rWp-zOCXGk
APPLE: apple.co/43G8QI9
SPOTIFY: spoti.fi/3mDA5mf pic.twitter.com/OCae4cKOAR – 6:50 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New episode of the “Good Word” with guest @McNuttMonica. We had to talk Knicks, their toughness and everything Josh Hart brings to them. Martin reference!
YOUTUBE: youtu.be/7rWp-zOCXGk
APPLE: apple.co/43G8QI9
SPOTIFY: spoti.fi/3mDA5mf pic.twitter.com/tm5N9o2PdC – 6:08 PM
New episode of the “Good Word” with guest @McNuttMonica. We had to talk Knicks, their toughness and everything Josh Hart brings to them. Martin reference!
YOUTUBE: youtu.be/7rWp-zOCXGk
APPLE: apple.co/43G8QI9
SPOTIFY: spoti.fi/3mDA5mf pic.twitter.com/tm5N9o2PdC – 6:08 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Josh Hart injury update: Knicks guard doubtful for Game 2 vs. Cavaliers with sprained ankle
cbssports.com/nba/news/josh-… – 6:03 PM
Josh Hart injury update: Knicks guard doubtful for Game 2 vs. Cavaliers with sprained ankle
cbssports.com/nba/news/josh-… – 6:03 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Josh Hart doubtful for Game 2.
“Stakes are a little bit higher,” Quentin Grimes said. “I’m just going to come in a little more sharper just knowing that if he doesn’t play, I just have to be more alert at all times, whether I got Darius or Donovan.”
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 5:55 PM
Josh Hart doubtful for Game 2.
“Stakes are a little bit higher,” Quentin Grimes said. “I’m just going to come in a little more sharper just knowing that if he doesn’t play, I just have to be more alert at all times, whether I got Darius or Donovan.”
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 5:55 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Josh Hart (sprained left ankle) is doubtful for Game 2 at Cleveland on Tuesday. – 5:06 PM
Knicks say Josh Hart (sprained left ankle) is doubtful for Game 2 at Cleveland on Tuesday. – 5:06 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Knicks say Josh Hart is doubtful for tomorrow’s Game 2 in Cleveland with a sprained left ankle. – 5:01 PM
The Knicks say Josh Hart is doubtful for tomorrow’s Game 2 in Cleveland with a sprained left ankle. – 5:01 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
New York lists Josh Hart as doubtful for tomorrow night’s Game 2 against the #Cavs. – 5:01 PM
New York lists Josh Hart as doubtful for tomorrow night’s Game 2 against the #Cavs. – 5:01 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Josh Hart sprained his ankle during heroic playoff performance, limited in practice today nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:54 PM
Josh Hart sprained his ankle during heroic playoff performance, limited in practice today nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:54 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Here is where Josh Hart sprained his left ankle – coming down on Randle’s foot in the fourth quarter. nba.com/stats/events?C…) – 2:22 PM
Here is where Josh Hart sprained his left ankle – coming down on Randle’s foot in the fourth quarter. nba.com/stats/events?C…) – 2:22 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Tom Thibodeau said Josh Hart mainly got treatment on his sprained ankle during practice today and ‘did a little bit of’ what the team did during the session. “Just get treatment again tomorrow, see where he is,” Thibodeau said. – 1:45 PM
Tom Thibodeau said Josh Hart mainly got treatment on his sprained ankle during practice today and ‘did a little bit of’ what the team did during the session. “Just get treatment again tomorrow, see where he is,” Thibodeau said. – 1:45 PM
More on this storyline
Hart suffered the injury just before hitting a clutch shot Saturday, then noticeably limped out of his postgame press conference. The reserve guard was a limited participant in Monday’s practice and coach Tom Thibodeau wasn’t making predictions about his Game 2 status. “He did some [running]. It was pretty light,” Thibodeau said. “Just got mainly treatment. Did a little bit of what we were doing. But more mental today, just get treatment again tomorrow, see where he is.” -via New York Daily News / April 17, 2023
New York Knicks PR: Josh Hart (sprained left ankle) is doubtful for Game 2 at Cleveland. -via Twitter @NY_KnicksPR / April 17, 2023
Fred Katz: Josh Hart was limited in practice today, Tom Thibodeau said. Sprained left ankle. Uncertain status for Tuesday. -via Twitter @FredKatz / April 17, 2023