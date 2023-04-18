Josh Hart will play in Game 2

Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Josh Hart just got T’d up by officials. Cavs are taking it to the Knicks. – 8:33 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Josh Hart just picked up a tech. – 8:32 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Josh Hart ankle update: He looks like Josh Hart. – 7:59 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
No surprise to Knicks or Cavs that Josh Hart available for Game 2 newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 7:56 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Here’s NYK’s Josh Hart warming up ahead of Game 2 vs Cavs. He will play on a sprained left ankle. Before warming up, Hart spoke to reporters and said his availability would be based in part on pain tolerance: pic.twitter.com/9KTZVDmpDK7:02 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks officially announce Josh Hart is available – 6:57 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Josh Hart is playing – 6:57 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Josh Hart is available to play tonight in Game 2 against the Cavaliers, the Knicks say – 6:56 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Knicks say Josh Hart is available tonight against the #Cavs. – 6:54 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Josh Hart is available for Game 2 – 6:54 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Knicks guard Josh Hart going through warm ups tonight. He’s got a brace on his left ankle. pic.twitter.com/JMcZ9FUbC96:40 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Asked Josh Hart how is ankle feels.
“It’s attached.”
He’s warming up now with the plan of playing if there are no issues. – 6:27 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Josh Hart said his status for tonight is just based on pain tolerance at this point. He is headed out to go through warmups now. If he makes it through warmups without incident, Hart will play in Game 2. – 6:21 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Thibs sounds optimistic Josh Hart will play in Game 2. Hart will warm up pregame and see how he feels. – 6:02 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Josh Hart will play if he warms up and there are no setbacks, according to Tom Thibodeau – 6:02 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Tom Thibodeau said Josh Hart will play tonight if he makes it through warms ups without an issue. – 6:02 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Knicks G/F Josh Hart is questionable with an ankle injury for tonight’s game. – 5:42 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Josh Hart injury update: Knicks guard expected to play Game 2 vs. Cavaliers, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/josh-…3:31 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
The latest injury report for the Knicks shows Josh Hart as questionable for tonight’s game against #Cavs. – 2:28 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell on Josh Hart being doubtful for Game 2: “He was the X-factor for them. We’re prepared for him to play & if he doesn’t, he doesn’t. At the end of the day he’s a guy that, ever since that trade happened, he’s been nothing but gold for them.” – 2:15 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Playoffs 2023:
Knicks guard Josh Hart upgraded to questionable for Game 2 on Tuesday nj.com/sports/2023/04…11:27 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
The Knicks have upgraded Josh Hart to questionable for tonight’s game – 11:25 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Knicks are now listing Josh Hart as questionable for tonight’s Game 2 in Cleveland – 11:22 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks have upgraded Josh Hart to questionable for Game 2 tonight in Cleveland. He was previously listed as doubtful due to an ankle sprain. – 11:20 AM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
The Knicks have upgraded Josh Hart from doubtful to questionable for tonight’s Game 2 against the #Cavs. – 11:11 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Knicks’ Josh Hart is doubtful for Game 2 on Tuesday nj.com/sports/2023/04…8:36 PM

Fred Katz: Josh Hart said his ankle is just a pain tolerance thing right now. Just left the locker room to warm up on the court, then he’ll see if he can play on it. -via Twitter @FredKatz / April 18, 2023
Fred Katz: Josh Hart is a game-time decision, Tom Thibodeau says -via Twitter @FredKatz / April 18, 2023

