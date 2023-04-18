Klay Thompson: 'What are you gonna to do someone grabs your foot at full when you're running full speed? That's not cool'

Kendra Andrews: Klay Thompson on Green’s ejection: “What are you gonna to do someone grabs your foot at full when you’re running full speed?… That’s not cool. I’m not saying what Draymond did was right but you can’t just grab somebody’s foot taking off in a full sprint.”
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
So am I reading correctly that Klay Thompson said in postgame that Jordan Poole played game 2 with “half a foot.” Why?! That’s not helping! #dubnation – 2:00 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay Thompson on Green’s ejection: “What are you gonna to do someone grabs your foot at full when you’re running full speed?… That’s not cool. I’m not saying what Draymond did was right but you can’t just grab somebody’s foot taking off in a full sprint.” – 1:44 AM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Klay stops just short of calling Domantas’ ankle grab on Draymond a dirty play. pic.twitter.com/qdKcYhUBDW – 1:41 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson says Jordan Poole is “playing with half a foot right now.” – 1:34 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
The Sacramento Kings are the first team to put the Golden State Warriors down 0-2 in a playoff series in the Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green era! – 12:46 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors lose 114-106 to the Kings in Game 2
For the first time ever, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are down 2-0 in a playoff series – 12:45 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
I wonder what’s changed for Klay Thompson in the eyes of the official cause for years he has been allowed to hand check almost more than anyone in the league outside of Paul George. But now they are calling it on him. I understand why he would be frustrated – 12:18 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Klay died on that screen and gave Mitchell an easy look on that with the shot clock running down – 12:15 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors to start the fourth quarter
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Gary Payton II
Draymond Green – 12:08 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors down 83-75 going into the fourth quarter
Is this going to be the first time ever that Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson will be down 2-0 in a playoff series? – 12:05 AM
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
Best lineup Warriors have right now:
Curry
Payton
Klay
Wiggins
Draymond – 11:19 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jonathan Kuminga in for the first time to start the second quarter
Poole
Klay
DiVincenzo
Kuminga
Draymond – 10:43 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Watch De’Aaron Fox sneak up on Klay Thompson, and Harrison Barnes gets a bit of revenge on his former team with the slam. pic.twitter.com/E0YlEdeNmW – 10:24 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
HARRISON BARNES THROWS IT DOWN ON KLAY 💥
(via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/PtGsn1LRTO – 10:23 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
harrison barnes dunking on klay thompson
pic.twitter.com/zBR6EmgS2B – 10:19 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Klay committed the Warriors’ fourth turnover AND got dunked on by HB – 10:18 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Andrew Wiggins will return to the starting lineup tonight.
He’ll start alongside Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney. mercurynews.com/2023/04/17/and… – 9:35 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andrew Wiggins is officially back in the starting lineup
Warriors starters for Game 2 vs. the Kings
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 9:34 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Andrew Wiggins is will return to the starting lineup tonight.
He’ll start alongside Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney. mercurynews.com/2023/04/17/and… – 9:33 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Nightly questionable decisions on the way for tonight’s Prize Picks partnership. Mostly Kings vs. Warriors. I like Monk and Fox to continue to thrive and Steph and Klay to put up big numbers.
DEPOSIT MATCH: bit.ly/KINGSBEATPrize… pic.twitter.com/7FmfhoMl3T – 8:43 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have never been in a 2-0 playoff hole. No team has been better than the Warriors following a playoff loss since that trio began their first postseason run nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 4:15 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
“Oh yeah. Turn that E-40 up.” — Klay Thompson pic.twitter.com/6ZWsEFs8Tm – 2:34 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors open post shootaround. They’re playing E-40’s ‘Tell me When to Go.’
Klay: ‘Yeah, bump that 40!’ – 2:31 PM
Warriors open post shootaround. They’re playing E-40’s ‘Tell me When to Go.’
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson: “Bump that E-40!” pic.twitter.com/ixuz1mPI7I – 2:31 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
It seems Klay Thompson is tired of defending the Warriors’ shot selection.
Is he onto something?
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Klay Thompson had high praise for Andrew Wiggins’ performance in his long-awaited return to the court on Saturday against the Kings in Game 1. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/17/kla… – 1:15 PM
Jason Dumas: Klay Thompson just said that Jordan Poole is “playing with like half a foot right now.” Said he is proud of his resilience. -via Twitter @JDumasReports / April 18, 2023
Kendra Andrews: The Warriors are blasting E-40 post shootaround. Klay Thompson yelled “turn that E-40 up!” while Steph Curry was dancing on the other end of the court. -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / April 17, 2023
Klay Thompson on Sunday said it was “very weird to see” E-40, a devout Warriors fan, get kicked out from his usual seats near the team’s bench in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game against the Kings. “In my time, knowing him, he’s always been respectful,” Thompson said after a team meeting. “He’s always been considerate of those around him.” -via San Jose Mercury-News / April 16, 2023
