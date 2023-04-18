Live stream: Knicks 58, Cavaliers 76

The New York Knicks (1-0) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (0-1) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Tuesday April 18, 2023
New York Knicks 58, Cleveland Cavaliers 76 (Q3 02:14)
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Quickley converts a short runner off a scramble – for his first basket of the series. And Knicks are down 17. – 9:16 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Two ways Thibs is trying to adjust to the Cavs’ extreme defensive pressure & bringing two to Jalen Brunson.
-Blind pig
-Letting Brunson cook one-on-one pic.twitter.com/5nv8R5zGuI – 9:14 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Been really impressed with the rebounding effort by the #Cavs tonight. Knicks have just seven offensive rebounds, Cavs have eight. – 9:06 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Randle 5/15, 5 TOs. Knicks had more success with him as a roll man. Having him iso on Mobley hasn’t been successful in the 2 games. – 9:03 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Looks like Isaac Okoro is now out of the rotation. Life comes at you fast. – 9:02 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
That’s one way to start the second half… and we’re not mad about it. #LetEmKnow
📺 #CavsKnicks on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/TlXYLliR4s – 9:02 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
The Knicks have had some mindnumbingly dumb turnovers tonight. – 9:02 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell just made his first 3-pointer of the night. #Cavs are up 25. – 8:59 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are starting the second half with Caris LeVert in Isaac Okoro’s place. – 8:56 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Darius Garland dropped 26 first half points vs. the Knicks 🔥
He joins LeBron and Kyrie as the only Cavs with more than 25 points in a playoff half over the last 25 seasons 📈 pic.twitter.com/htuKOUNfDQ – 8:52 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Catching up on Knicks/Cavs. JB with a nice adjustment, going almost exclusively with guard PnRs rather than the bigs. Knicks didn’t have an answer, you had Cavs guards getting it on the pop in space and attacking well. – 8:52 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Can’t remember a time when #Cavs Jarrett Allen played with this much force. He was EVERYWHERE in that first half. – 8:50 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs mauled Knicks in 1H – up 59-39; Knicks lowest pt total in 1H this year; CLE outscores NYK, 34-17, in 2Q; Garland dominating – 26pts, 6-10FG, 4-6 3ptFG, 10-11FT, 3asst; LeVert, 11pts, 4-9FG, 3-6 3ptFG; Mitchell, game-hi 8asst; Mobley, 6pts, 6reb; Allen, 5pts, 5reb. pic.twitter.com/YGuVHXEYFl – 8:48 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
i stood up on that darius garland dunk attempt lol
cant remember a time he straight up challenged someone at the rim like that — im seeing only five dunks in his career
annnnnnnd here they are pic.twitter.com/tb91nq8oHi – 8:43 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
This is a good Caris LeVert game. He gets like 20% better when he dribbles 20% less. – 8:43 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
unless i missed a possession which qualifies, the Cavs just scored 19 points off of turnovers in one quarter against the Knicks. to give you some context of how absurd that is, the Kings had 25 points off of Warriors turnovers in the entire game last night. – 8:43 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
What a fun first half. #Cavs have a 59-39 lead the Knicks at halftime. Cavs playing really solid and physical defense, forcing turnovers and grabbing defensive rebounds (they have 15).
Darius Garland is leading the way for Cavs, as he has 26 pts. He’s been solid defensively, too – 8:42 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
GREEN RANGER SINKS ONE IN (and we’re here for it)!
@Danny Green | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/SykWHiBrjP – 8:42 PM
Kory Woods @KoryEWoods
Looking on Twitter to see if there are any comments about Donovan Mitchell’s unselfishness, as he has eight assists in the first half. He’s feeding Darius Garland who has the hot hand.
And most tweets I see are people mad about their parlays being messed up. Wild and sad. – 8:42 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Major point of emphasis for Cavs: They are outrebounding Knicks at halftime, 21-20. Evan Mobley has game-high 6 rebounds, Jarrett Allen 5. – 8:41 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic got 7 votes and Kyrie Irving got 3 votes (one 1st-place apiece) for the NBA’s inaugural Clutch Player of the Year award.
Still stinging from Mavs’ losing record in 55 games that reached clutch time this season? Probably best to ignore Jalen Brunson’s No. 4 finish. pic.twitter.com/Xd5E3JOi8H – 8:41 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Darius Garland at half:
26 PTS
3 AST
6-10 FG
4-6 3P
10-11 FT
More FTs than all the Knicks combined. pic.twitter.com/KWPL9T8R76 – 8:40 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Darius “Coulda Been A Knick” Garland playing ferociously. And Caris LeVert, after atrocious Game 1, looks a little more like Bubble LeVert. Cavs 59-39 at halftime. It’s been bloody. – 8:40 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Halftime: Cavs 59, Knicks 39. Darius Garland has game-high 26 points. Donovan Mitchell 8 assists, Caris LeVert 11 points – 8:40 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
What a half by the #Cavs. They lead the Knicks 59-39 at halftime. Darius Garland just played one of the best halves of his life with 26 points on 10 shots. Caris LeVert has been great off the bench and the Danny Green minutes have gone pretty well. This place is rocking. – 8:40 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
It’s 59-39 Cavs at halftime. Knicks scored 17 points, bled twice and were outplayed in every phase in that second quarter. – 8:40 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Cavs are up 20, Knicks have two guys already treated for bleeding. Cavs said they would punch first this game and they have. – 8:39 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Danny Green unlocked the playoff Cavs and you can’t tell me otherwise – 8:38 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
We got the decaying corpse of Danny Green making threes we are finished – 8:38 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Darius Garland, now that’s bounce back ability. Disappointing game 1, has come out and is completely dominating game 2. Elite mentality – 8:38 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks have 14 turnovers in the first half of Game 2. They had 13 total turnovers in Game 1. They trail by 20 with 15 seconds to play in the first half. Loud “New York sucks! New York sucks!” chants from the crowd here in Cleveland. – 8:38 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Another timeout for a Knick bleeding – Grimes this time. This is greeted with a loud New York sucks chants. – 8:38 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Julius Randle accidentally hit Jalen Brunson in the face 🤕 pic.twitter.com/Jt1romh3Jw – 8:36 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
And the Knicks have 13 turnovers leading to 24 points already so nothing means anything. – 8:36 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
The officiating has been…um…Hartenstein called for a foul that I don’t see. Not called for goaltending, which I do see. Then Hart called for a tech. And the amount of contact not called should play into Knicks hands, but Cavs definitely bringing more fire. – 8:34 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
julius randle accidentally smacking jalen brunson in the face is the perfect encapsulation of this game for the knicks – 8:34 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Josh Hart just got T’d up by officials. Cavs are taking it to the Knicks. – 8:33 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Darius Garland just tried to put Isaiah Hartenstein on a poster and I never thought I would ever type these words out. – 8:32 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Notable that there have not been Ricky Rubio minutes tonight. – 8:29 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
This might be a night where the Knicks will have to determine if Randle just doesn’t have enough to give them and rest might be better. He’s definitely not himself tonight. – 8:27 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
That Isaiah Hartenstein make snapped a seven-minute stretch where Knicks didn’t have a field goal. NYK has missed 20 of 29 shots and has committed 9 turnovers. Cavs up 12 with six minutes to go in first half. CLE has 6 offensive rebounds so far, NYK has 3. – 8:25 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Another 3 by Darius Garland. Cavs open up 38-26 lead with 6 minutes left in first half. Garland playing with high energy – 8:25 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Darius Garland, man, what a response of a half by him. He’s up to 19 already. Four of five from deep. Been awesome on both floor. Best player on the floor so far tonight. #Cavs up 38-26 with 6:02 left before half. – 8:25 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Garland has 19 points — and just took Barrett apart. Got to think Grimes needs to get in the game. – 8:24 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
Knicks w just 3 offensive rebounds so far. That’s a big deal and one to follow. – 8:23 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
I don’t think I’ve seen Isaiah Hartenstein ever miss that push shot. – 8:23 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Brunson and Randle were both down on opposite ends of the court just now at the same time. Allen seemed to apologize for hitting Brunson — no call though. Might get wild here. – 8:21 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson both looked to be shaken up on the same possession. It ends in a Darius Garland 3-pointer. #Cavs up 9. – 8:21 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Knicks going on 6 game minutes without a basket. Cavs settling in – 8:18 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland deserves a ton of credit for his performance on the defensive end tonight. Being really physical and has stymied multiple Knicks on drives. – 8:17 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
After the Knicks just called time Quickley tried an open three before heading into the huddle. He missed that one, too. Just not playing like he has all season long. – 8:16 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Evan Mobley needed that in the worst way. #Cavs up 30-24 after his dunk. Knicks timeout with Jalen Brunson coming back in on the other side. – 8:16 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
i can’t think of another reason why Quickley is standing in a corner with this second unit other than the struggling is getting to his head. – 8:16 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
It’s not a foul on Mitchell Robinson for having his arms forward if he blocks it. – 8:14 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs won the non-Donovan Mitchell minutes by four points. – 8:13 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
You really can’t beat the intensity of playoff basketball. Look at Garland switching onto Quickley and defending the end of quarter play pic.twitter.com/2G3dH3vExH – 8:12 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs are keeping the Knicks off the offensive glass, which was a big point of emphasis heading into this game. The Knicks have just two offensive rebounds, and the Cavs have 10 defensive boards. – 8:11 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
At the end of one quarter, the rebounds:
#Cavs — 10 (3 on the offensive end)
#Knicks — 10 (2 on the offensive end) – 8:10 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Caris LeVert earlier on Game 1:
“I didn’t really feel like it was an off night. I had a couple shots go in and out. I’ve always been a second half player. I played 3 minutes in the second half, so I didn’t necessarily get a chance to make adjustments. I’m anxious to play” – 8:07 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Thibodeau will not be happy with the final 30 seconds of the first quarter — Quickley turnover, lazy on rebound and no one picks up Lavert for open 3 just ahead of buzzer — Cavs 25-22 after one. – 8:06 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Glad to see Danny Green getting some run for Cleveland in this first half. A great dude to cover for 2 years in Philly. – 8:06 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Caris LeVert beats the first quarter buzzer with his second 3-pointer of the night and the #Cavs lead the Knicks 25-22 after the first quarter. Darius Garland has 11 points on 2 of 3 shooting to lead the Cavs. Brunson has eight points on 3 of 9 shooting for the Knicks. – 8:06 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
End 1st Q: Cavs 25, Knicks 22. Caris LeVert drains a 3 with 1.3 seconds left. Darius Garland leads the way with 11 points, 2 assists. – 8:06 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Wow. #Cavs Caris LeVert hits a 3 as the quarter ends to give them a 25-22 lead. – 8:06 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Spida nearly put Isaiah Hartenstein on a poster 👀 pic.twitter.com/ovvw1mDbPY – 8:04 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Knicks doing a super job of sustaining themselves through easy transition buckets. Cavs halfcourt defense makes it a grind. Those pushes off rebounds that both Brunson and Hart just finished are vital for Knicks. That’s their main source of easy baskets – 8:03 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Refs say common foul on Obi Toppin, who popped Darius Garland with an elbow. Didn’t look like a flagrant-1. – 8:02 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Cavs Fans… KEEP THOSE TOWELS IN THE AIR!
@JetsPizza | #Ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/VSkJu77k06 – 8:02 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: #Cavs Darius Garland got hit in the face. They are reviewing it. – 8:02 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Knicks are getting absolutely whatever they want in transition so far tonight. Repeatedly blowing by Cavs defenders on the break for easy buckets. – 8:01 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
That’s two fouls on both Hartenstein and Robinson for the Knicks. – 8:00 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
VERTYYY. VERTYYY. VERTYYY.
📺 #CavsKnicks on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/OlwaP48fAA – 8:00 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
The M-V-P chants for #Cavs Donovan Mitchell have started here early tonight in the first quarter as he was at the free throw line. – 7:59 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Kinda hope Cavs-Knicks embraces its full potential and gives us each game in the low 80s. Just a grimy series played like everybody is shooting on double-rimmed hoops. – 7:58 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Cavs making a very concerted effort to find Jarrett Allen off penetration, which they weren’t able to do enough on Saturday. But they’ve got a couple turnovers trying that now. – 7:57 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
No surprise to Knicks or Cavs that Josh Hart available for Game 2 newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 7:56 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Cavs’ best defensive strategy seems to be “Get the ball the **** outta Jalen Brunson’s hands.” – 7:56 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
This place is really amped up right now. #Cavs playing much better after that first TV timeout. They’re up 17-15 with a pair of FTs from Donovan Mitchell coming after this break. Already been a better Caris LeVert night, too. – 7:55 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks losing the minutes without Julius. Wonder how much restraint Thibodeau has before he puts him back in.
One of Cleveland’s adjustments was putting vet Danny Green into the rotation. – 7:55 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
And would you look at that. My boy @Jason Lloyd calls for Danny Green, and there he is in Game 2 theathletic.com/4416391/2023/0… – 7:54 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
JB is going with Danny Green instead of Ricky Rubio and Dean Wade – for now. Anything is possible in must win game – 7:53 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Good things happen when Darius Garland shoots open 3s. Imagine that. – 7:49 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are playing pretty small here with Cedi Osman at the 4. Have to think that means no Dean Wade. – 7:49 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
RETURN TO SENDER 🚫✉️ @Mitchell Robinson pic.twitter.com/llIvaEf0lA – 7:47 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Not a great start for the Cavs at all. They can’t get anything going offensively and already have Isaac Okoro in foul trouble. Look all out of sorts. – 7:46 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Little has changed in the opening minutes of Game 2. Julius Randle is still beating up the Cavs and Knicks are still getting hands on all the rebounds. – 7:43 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
I’m told #Cavs have a plan in place to play veteran Danny Green tonight so they can have a shooter in the corner. It will be dependent on how the game transpires tho. – 7:41 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
That’s two early fouls on Isaac Okoro. Cedi Osman is the first off the bench. – 7:40 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Ball is up. Game 2 between the #Cavs and Knicks is underway. – 7:36 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Details. Toughness. Together. Compete. 1 More.
Your Junkyard dogs are in the Playoffs. #LetEmKnow
🔗 youtu.be/s3diZ6Ffy4Q – 7:35 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
NYK’s Jalen Brunson finished 4th in voting for NBA’s first ever Clutch Player award. Julius Randle received a third-place vote: pic.twitter.com/nV1QNP6ZdK – 7:32 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Fox wins Clutch Player of the Year. Jalen Brunson finishes fourth. Julius gets a third place vote. pic.twitter.com/vIvqSiHMhn – 7:32 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Great atmosphere for Game 2 between Cavs and Knicks pic.twitter.com/pwfwoWVv3o – 7:32 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
NYK’s Jalen Brunson finished 3rd in voting for NBA’s first ever Clutch Player award. Julius Randle received a third-place vote: pic.twitter.com/PocbIJ9kuI – 7:29 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
CLEEEEEEVELANDDDDDDD! #LetEmKnow
📺 Tune in to #CavsKnicks on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/AD99J6LQjI – 7:27 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Ready for Game 2 of #CavsKnicks?!
Lock in your predictions before tip off and you could win new and exciting playoff prizes by playing Cavs Pick ‘Em, presented by @fuboTV!
PLAY NOW: cavspickem.com – 7:25 PM
Ready for Game 2 of #CavsKnicks?!
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Game 2 of #Cavs #Knicks coming up right NOW on @BallySportsCLE ! – 7:24 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Jalen Brunson finished fourth in Clutch Player of the Year voting. Received a first-place vote, 17 second-place votes and 20 third-place votes. Julius Randle also received a third-place vote.
Here are the full results: pic.twitter.com/iJ9weyxvDs – 7:21 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Here’s NYK’s Josh Hart warming up ahead of Game 2 vs Cavs. He will play on a sprained left ankle. Before warming up, Hart spoke to reporters and said his availability would be based in part on pain tolerance: pic.twitter.com/9KTZVDmpDK – 7:02 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
The Cavs have not been a poor rebounding team all year says @coachthorpe
That will have to change if they want to win this series against the Knicks, whom @jshector says will do anything to get a rebound.
Full episode: link.chtbl.com/TrueHoopSocial3 pic.twitter.com/0tgFa4IB3S – 7:00 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Josh Hart is available to play tonight in Game 2 against the Cavaliers, the Knicks say – 6:56 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Knicks say Josh Hart is available tonight against the #Cavs. – 6:54 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Knicks guard Josh Hart going through warm ups tonight. He’s got a brace on his left ankle. pic.twitter.com/JMcZ9FUbC9 – 6:40 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Cavaliers vs. Knicks score: Live updates from NBA playoffs as Cleveland tries to bounce back in Game 2
cbssports.com/nba/news/caval… – 6:35 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are starting Garland, Mitchell, Okoro, Mobley, and Allen tonight in Game 2 against the Knicks. – 6:34 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Game ✌️, Starting 🖐️!
@fuboTV | #Ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/gHYvGge3bU – 6:33 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Asked Josh Hart how is ankle feels.
“It’s attached.”
He’s warming up now with the plan of playing if there are no issues. – 6:27 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Josh Hart said his status for tonight is just based on pain tolerance at this point. He is headed out to go through warmups now. If he makes it through warmups without incident, Hart will play in Game 2. – 6:21 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Game 2 fits.
@stockx | #Ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/ztfPjLrVIq – 6:12 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch Clippers-Suns at 10 PM ET (and end of Knicks-Cavs if close) with me and @DannyLeroux! Sign in with your cable or streaming provider to get the game and our commentary on @WatchPlayback:
playback.tv/nateduncannba?…
Our upcoming broadcast schedule:
docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d… – 6:06 PM
Watch Clippers-Suns at 10 PM ET (and end of Knicks-Cavs if close) with me and @DannyLeroux! Sign in with your cable or streaming provider to get the game and our commentary on @WatchPlayback:
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Thibs sounds optimistic Josh Hart will play in Game 2. Hart will warm up pregame and see how he feels. – 6:02 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Josh Hart will play if he warms up and there are no setbacks, according to Tom Thibodeau – 6:02 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Tom Thibodeau said Josh Hart will play tonight if he makes it through warms ups without an issue. – 6:02 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Knicks G/F Josh Hart is questionable with an ankle injury for tonight’s game. – 5:42 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Here are my three keys to #Cavs vs. Knicks Game 2. pic.twitter.com/oTprbgMH98 – 5:32 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks play with a physical edge Cavs will try to match
Knicks expect Cavaliers to be more aggressive and battle more on the boards in Game 2. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 4:42 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
The stage is set…
@medmutual | #Ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/JlzZThgZfr – 4:30 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
🔜 Game Two.
🔗 on.nba.com/3UKz2xs
@keybank | #Ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/hrTjROxoHi – 4:00 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Josh Hart injury update: Knicks guard expected to play Game 2 vs. Cavaliers, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/josh-… – 3:31 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Per NBA tracking, RJ Barrett defended Darius Garland for 7 minutes in Game 1. In that span, Garland scored 2 points & had 2 turnovers. Barrett: “Tried to make it as tough for him as much as I can. Felt like I had a good game defensively overall.” More: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 3:24 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
I’m trying to find box scores with MIN, FGA, REB, and AST for the following games:
DET-ATL (10/14/78)
NJN-ATL (11/4/78)
PHI-ATL (11/18/78)
NJN-DET (2/29/80)
NYK-DET (3/5/80)
NJN-ATL (1/2/82)
NJN-ATL (3/6/82)
Any help would be appreciated.
@Pistons_PR
@HawksPR
@BKN_NETSPR – 3:01 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
The latest injury report for the Knicks shows Josh Hart as questionable for tonight’s game against #Cavs. – 2:28 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Derrick Rose (@drose) will host a chess festival during NBA summer league in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/fyH7Ho1gFT – 2:22 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Derrick Rose is holding his inaugural ‘Chesstival’ tournament in Las Vegas. It will be there same time as Summer League.
“Chess is undeniably competitive and strategic at its core, which are two characteristics I’ve carried throughout my career,” he said. – 2:21 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
As the Cavs embark on a new era of postseason basketball without LeBron they do so knowing his shadow is always there. While they respect all his accomplishments — they’re ready to write a few new chapters of their own for Cleveland. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:19 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell on the irony of Jalen Brunson standing in his way again in playoffs, after both changed conferences: “We’ve known each other for a while, been friends for a while & it brings out the best. That’s what makes it fun competing against him, going back & forth” – 2:18 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell on Josh Hart being doubtful for Game 2: “He was the X-factor for them. We’re prepared for him to play & if he doesn’t, he doesn’t. At the end of the day he’s a guy that, ever since that trade happened, he’s been nothing but gold for them.” – 2:15 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell on Jalen Brunson: “I’ve got a lot of respect for him. He’s a winner. HS, college, NBA, he finds ways to win, puts teams in positions to win. You wanna go and compete against the best. Guys that make you work, guys that make you compete & that’s what it is” – 2:14 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Before Giannis Antetokounmpo fell on his back, Knicks-Cavs Round One was viewed as a match up to determine who lost to the Bucks in East semis.
Maybe not anymore.
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 2:01 PM
Derrick Rose @drose
I Know.
@ChesstivalDRose – Vegas 7.8.23
See you there. pic.twitter.com/iiISzSUCDD – 2:00 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
The calm before the storm. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/Py1pfwwsTx – 1:46 PM
