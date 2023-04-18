Knicks vs. Cavaliers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The New York Knicks play against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
The New York Knicks are spending $147,937,936 per win while the Cleveland Cavaliers have not won any games
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Tuesday April 18, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: TNT
Home TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Away TV: MSG
Home Radio: WTAM/WNZN
Away Radio: ESPN NY 98.7
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!