Knicks vs. Cavaliers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Knicks vs. Cavaliers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Knicks vs. Cavaliers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

April 18, 2023- by

By |

The New York Knicks play against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

The New York Knicks are spending $147,937,936 per win while the Cleveland Cavaliers have not won any games

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Tuesday April 18, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: TNT
Home TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Away TV: MSG
Home Radio: WTAM/WNZN
Away Radio: ESPN NY 98.7

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

Game previews

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home