Nikola Jokic questionable for Game 2 due to wrist sprain

Denver: Nikola Jokic (right wrist sprain) has been downgraded to questionable for Wednesday’s Game 2 against Minnesota.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nikola Jokic is sitting with a trainer while the Nuggets close practice with some shooting competitions. Hearing from him and Michael Malone soon, so we should have an update. – 2:19 PM
Nikola Jokic is sitting with a trainer while the Nuggets close practice with some shooting competitions. Hearing from him and Michael Malone soon, so we should have an update. – 2:19 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
All-NBA Team picks: Nikola Jokic edges Joel Embiid for top center slot; three unanimous First-Team choices
cbssports.com/nba/news/all-n… – 11:08 AM
All-NBA Team picks: Nikola Jokic edges Joel Embiid for top center slot; three unanimous First-Team choices
cbssports.com/nba/news/all-n… – 11:08 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
In an anonymous survey of NBA players, Joel Embiid received 50% of 102 votes for MVP.
Nikola Jokic was in 2nd at 25.5%
theathletic.com/4421645/2023/0… – 9:50 AM
In an anonymous survey of NBA players, Joel Embiid received 50% of 102 votes for MVP.
Nikola Jokic was in 2nd at 25.5%
theathletic.com/4421645/2023/0… – 9:50 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Mike Conley was asked last night if it’s hard to not lose your man when Jokic is creating…
“Man, it is. I got caught one time in the first half, where I don’t think he was looking at the corner at all, but just slung it right across my face and I had no idea he even saw him.” pic.twitter.com/jHktzZ1rZe – 3:18 PM
Mike Conley was asked last night if it’s hard to not lose your man when Jokic is creating…
“Man, it is. I got caught one time in the first half, where I don’t think he was looking at the corner at all, but just slung it right across my face and I had no idea he even saw him.” pic.twitter.com/jHktzZ1rZe – 3:18 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Today’s show w/ @ChristopherHine: What went wrong in Game 1
– With two bigs, offense sputters (particularly KAT/Ant)
– The decision to have KAT guard Jokic + how that might have impacted his offense
– Transition D, yikes
– Tim Connelly speaks to the media
open.spotify.com/episode/1lEY95… – 2:42 PM
Today’s show w/ @ChristopherHine: What went wrong in Game 1
– With two bigs, offense sputters (particularly KAT/Ant)
– The decision to have KAT guard Jokic + how that might have impacted his offense
– Transition D, yikes
– Tim Connelly speaks to the media
open.spotify.com/episode/1lEY95… – 2:42 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Three times during this interview Nikola Jokic showed who he is.
1. I don’t mind playing garbage time. Thats what I played my first three years.
2. No, I don’t lick my chops against KAT & Rudy. They’re great players.
3. Jamal can be our No. 1. pic.twitter.com/GGyRbwBTLM – 12:56 PM
Three times during this interview Nikola Jokic showed who he is.
1. I don’t mind playing garbage time. Thats what I played my first three years.
2. No, I don’t lick my chops against KAT & Rudy. They’re great players.
3. Jamal can be our No. 1. pic.twitter.com/GGyRbwBTLM – 12:56 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
i didn’t write about nuggets/wolves because i have something larger coming out on denver later this week, but my main takeaway from game 1 was this perfect pass. jokic literally never even glances at the corner before throwing it pic.twitter.com/V3szrRlXdU – 12:13 PM
i didn’t write about nuggets/wolves because i have something larger coming out on denver later this week, but my main takeaway from game 1 was this perfect pass. jokic literally never even glances at the corner before throwing it pic.twitter.com/V3szrRlXdU – 12:13 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
You rarely see Mike get got like this but these Jokic no-look opposite-corner lasers never get old pic.twitter.com/5dsGTyduXd – 8:07 AM
You rarely see Mike get got like this but these Jokic no-look opposite-corner lasers never get old pic.twitter.com/5dsGTyduXd – 8:07 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA awards 2023: Expert picks for MVP, Sixth Man, more; Embiid, Giannis, Jokic all get multiple votes
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-a… – 8:00 AM
NBA awards 2023: Expert picks for MVP, Sixth Man, more; Embiid, Giannis, Jokic all get multiple votes
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-a… – 8:00 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
The Joker did his thing as Denver conquered Game 1 #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 5:56 AM
The Joker did his thing as Denver conquered Game 1 #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 5:56 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Rudy Gobert bodied Nikola Jokic away like it’s nothing 😳
pic.twitter.com/IfVve3NeBR – 4:49 AM
Rudy Gobert bodied Nikola Jokic away like it’s nothing 😳
pic.twitter.com/IfVve3NeBR – 4:49 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Rudy Gobert sent Nikola Jokic flying 😳
pic.twitter.com/IfVve3NeBR – 4:47 AM
Rudy Gobert sent Nikola Jokic flying 😳
pic.twitter.com/IfVve3NeBR – 4:47 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast w/ @ryenarussillo
—KD vs. Kawhi + Rejuvenated Russ
—The suddenly thriving Lakers
—Warriors-Kings bliss
—Heat-Bucks gets weird
—Brunson, Butler, Joker, D-White, Dr. Pimple Popper, fake Trae
Trades + other 1st playoff weekend heroes
spotify.link/6Hg2XiV43yb – 2:37 AM
New BS Podcast w/ @ryenarussillo
—KD vs. Kawhi + Rejuvenated Russ
—The suddenly thriving Lakers
—Warriors-Kings bliss
—Heat-Bucks gets weird
—Brunson, Butler, Joker, D-White, Dr. Pimple Popper, fake Trae
Trades + other 1st playoff weekend heroes
spotify.link/6Hg2XiV43yb – 2:37 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch when asked if he holds faith in the Towns on Jokic, Gobert lurking tactic:
“We’re gonna look at all. I think that worked for a little bit and then we changed it up. I don’t think we’re married to any one thing right now. We’re gonna look at it and make adjustments.” – 2:17 AM
Chris Finch when asked if he holds faith in the Towns on Jokic, Gobert lurking tactic:
“We’re gonna look at all. I think that worked for a little bit and then we changed it up. I don’t think we’re married to any one thing right now. We’re gonna look at it and make adjustments.” – 2:17 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Nikola Jokic activated his ‘fidget spinner’ mode 😵💫
pic.twitter.com/XUciYCU3pq – 1:28 AM
Nikola Jokic activated his ‘fidget spinner’ mode 😵💫
pic.twitter.com/XUciYCU3pq – 1:28 AM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
The Nuggets dominate the Wolves winning by 29 points 😤
▪️ Murray: 24 PTS/8 REBS/8 AST
▪️ Jokic: 13 PTS/14 REBS/6 AST
▪️ MPJ: 18 PTS/11 REBS/2 AST pic.twitter.com/qE2pQ1HHK5 – 1:28 AM
The Nuggets dominate the Wolves winning by 29 points 😤
▪️ Murray: 24 PTS/8 REBS/8 AST
▪️ Jokic: 13 PTS/14 REBS/6 AST
▪️ MPJ: 18 PTS/11 REBS/2 AST pic.twitter.com/qE2pQ1HHK5 – 1:28 AM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
It’s a game one Winner’s Lounge and there’s plenty to talk about. All good stuff. Come join.
✅ Denver defense
✅ Jokic shows off the footwork
✅ Bruce and KCP: playoff ready
youtube.com/live/nSTln6W82… – 1:23 AM
It’s a game one Winner’s Lounge and there’s plenty to talk about. All good stuff. Come join.
✅ Denver defense
✅ Jokic shows off the footwork
✅ Bruce and KCP: playoff ready
youtube.com/live/nSTln6W82… – 1:23 AM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jokic has a huge ice back wrap on his wrist post-game. Hate that it’s still bugging him that much, but you could see him shake it out a couple of times in the game.
Just give us this playoff run, Nugglife. Calm down please. – 1:18 AM
Jokic has a huge ice back wrap on his wrist post-game. Hate that it’s still bugging him that much, but you could see him shake it out a couple of times in the game.
Just give us this playoff run, Nugglife. Calm down please. – 1:18 AM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
The TNT studio crew just asked Nikola Jokic why he went back in the game up 30:
“That is not a question for me.”
Absolutely right, but also LOL. – 1:16 AM
The TNT studio crew just asked Nikola Jokic why he went back in the game up 30:
“That is not a question for me.”
Absolutely right, but also LOL. – 1:16 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Final Rotations for the Nuggets as they defeat the T’Wolves 109-80:
-Joker: 13-14-6-1, +16, 6 fouls
-Murray: 24-8-8, 9/22 FG, 4/10 3P
-MPJ: 18 and 11, 4/9 from 3
Every Nugget in the rotation was a double-digit +
Nuggets go up 1-0 in the series. Still a long way to go. pic.twitter.com/o7H98lvlma – 1:12 AM
Final Rotations for the Nuggets as they defeat the T’Wolves 109-80:
-Joker: 13-14-6-1, +16, 6 fouls
-Murray: 24-8-8, 9/22 FG, 4/10 3P
-MPJ: 18 and 11, 4/9 from 3
Every Nugget in the rotation was a double-digit +
Nuggets go up 1-0 in the series. Still a long way to go. pic.twitter.com/o7H98lvlma – 1:12 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
against rudy gobert and karl towns, jokic didn’t attempt any shots outside the paint tonight – 1:12 AM
against rudy gobert and karl towns, jokic didn’t attempt any shots outside the paint tonight – 1:12 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic is on the bench with a wrap around his right wrist/hand. Probably has ice on it. He played the 2nd half with the wrist taped. pic.twitter.com/6lXuRYzS5G – 1:12 AM
Nikola Jokic is on the bench with a wrap around his right wrist/hand. Probably has ice on it. He played the 2nd half with the wrist taped. pic.twitter.com/6lXuRYzS5G – 1:12 AM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Just noticed Nikola Jokic has an ice pack wrapped around his right wrist on the bench. – 1:09 AM
Just noticed Nikola Jokic has an ice pack wrapped around his right wrist on the bench. – 1:09 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 3-pointers all-time by a Nugget in the playoffs:
94 — Jamal Murray
89 — Nikola Jokic
67 — Michael Porter Jr pic.twitter.com/G6X3zON5Ar – 1:08 AM
Most 3-pointers all-time by a Nugget in the playoffs:
94 — Jamal Murray
89 — Nikola Jokic
67 — Michael Porter Jr pic.twitter.com/G6X3zON5Ar – 1:08 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Joker tonight:
13 PTS
14 REB
6 AST (1 TOV)
28 MIN
First time he has fouled out since 2019. pic.twitter.com/XsBXlm7pQO – 1:04 AM
Joker tonight:
13 PTS
14 REB
6 AST (1 TOV)
28 MIN
First time he has fouled out since 2019. pic.twitter.com/XsBXlm7pQO – 1:04 AM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
WHY is Malone trying to keep Jokic out there? Challenging his 6th foul?
Just sit your MVP down and be glad every starter seems okay, unlike a LOT of other teams today. – 1:00 AM
WHY is Malone trying to keep Jokic out there? Challenging his 6th foul?
Just sit your MVP down and be glad every starter seems okay, unlike a LOT of other teams today. – 1:00 AM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Jokic picks up his sixth foul. Nuggets take a timeout to challenge. Jokic reached out and touched Ant during his layup, but it looked like pretty minimal contact. – 12:58 AM
Jokic picks up his sixth foul. Nuggets take a timeout to challenge. Jokic reached out and touched Ant during his layup, but it looked like pretty minimal contact. – 12:58 AM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Flagrant 1 on Jokic. Looked like he got Ant around the head/neck area. Edwards wasn’t pleased. That’s Jokic’s fifth foul with 6:50 left. Nuggets up 29. – 12:57 AM
Flagrant 1 on Jokic. Looked like he got Ant around the head/neck area. Edwards wasn’t pleased. That’s Jokic’s fifth foul with 6:50 left. Nuggets up 29. – 12:57 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Not ruling it out that Nikola Jokic committed that foul — and tried to commit one earlier in the possession — so he could sub out of this game, up 30 with seven minutes left. – 12:55 AM
Not ruling it out that Nikola Jokic committed that foul — and tried to commit one earlier in the possession — so he could sub out of this game, up 30 with seven minutes left. – 12:55 AM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Denver is up 30 – why is Jokic back in? Especially if you’re not taking Murray out.
Of course Murray getting in rhythm is nice but come on. – 12:54 AM
Denver is up 30 – why is Jokic back in? Especially if you’re not taking Murray out.
Of course Murray getting in rhythm is nice but come on. – 12:54 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
As long as this lead was over 20, not sure I would have brought joker back – 12:53 AM
As long as this lead was over 20, not sure I would have brought joker back – 12:53 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Why in the world is Jokic in the game? The only thing that can happen is bad. – 12:52 AM
Why in the world is Jokic in the game? The only thing that can happen is bad. – 12:52 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
It’s a 30-point game, and Joker is going to the scorer’s table. That is insane. – 12:52 AM
It’s a 30-point game, and Joker is going to the scorer’s table. That is insane. – 12:52 AM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nuggets lead 87-58 after three. KCP and MPJ have 15 points. Jamal Murray and Bruce Brown have 14 points. Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon have 13 points. – 12:43 AM
Nuggets lead 87-58 after three. KCP and MPJ have 15 points. Jamal Murray and Bruce Brown have 14 points. Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon have 13 points. – 12:43 AM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
No Murray, no Jokic, and the Nuggets extend the lead. Big sequence and just 2:03 left in the 3rd.
81-56 Nuggets – 12:34 AM
No Murray, no Jokic, and the Nuggets extend the lead. Big sequence and just 2:03 left in the 3rd.
81-56 Nuggets – 12:34 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
KCP, Bruce, Mike the #Nuggets are showering 3-pointers on Minny’s head. Lead’s up to 25, the highest of the night. T-Wolves don’t have an answer … especially when Denver increases the lead while Joker sits. – 12:33 AM
KCP, Bruce, Mike the #Nuggets are showering 3-pointers on Minny’s head. Lead’s up to 25, the highest of the night. T-Wolves don’t have an answer … especially when Denver increases the lead while Joker sits. – 12:33 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
KAT is really struggling.
I wonder if Finch, for the most part, bags the plan of KAT guarding Jokic (so Rudy can roam) for the rest of the series. Putting him in a defensive matchup he will likely lose doesn’t do anything to help his confidence on the offensive end. – 12:30 AM
KAT is really struggling.
I wonder if Finch, for the most part, bags the plan of KAT guarding Jokic (so Rudy can roam) for the rest of the series. Putting him in a defensive matchup he will likely lose doesn’t do anything to help his confidence on the offensive end. – 12:30 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I know Murray hasn’t been good, but the Nuggets are now about to go to no Joker/no Murray minutes for the rest of the quarter. – 12:30 AM
I know Murray hasn’t been good, but the Nuggets are now about to go to no Joker/no Murray minutes for the rest of the quarter. – 12:30 AM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jokic: *takes a spinning elbow to the face from a 7-footer*
Refs: Play on
Jokic: *shrugs, having been elbowed in the face by his giant brothers every day growing up* – 12:26 AM
Jokic: *takes a spinning elbow to the face from a 7-footer*
Refs: Play on
Jokic: *shrugs, having been elbowed in the face by his giant brothers every day growing up* – 12:26 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic staying on the court with 4 fouls midway through the 3rd quarter. – 12:25 AM
Nikola Jokic staying on the court with 4 fouls midway through the 3rd quarter. – 12:25 AM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Jokic picks up his fourth foul with 6:39 left in the third. Nuggets up 17 before Karl-Anthony Towns heads to the line. Jokic staying in for now. – 12:25 AM
Jokic picks up his fourth foul with 6:39 left in the third. Nuggets up 17 before Karl-Anthony Towns heads to the line. Jokic staying in for now. – 12:25 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Now Joker’s got four fouls. Malone, who’s working the officials right now, has a decision to make. – 12:25 AM
Now Joker’s got four fouls. Malone, who’s working the officials right now, has a decision to make. – 12:25 AM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
A tiny SLIVER of hope for the Wolves, as Jokic picks up No. 4 with 6:39 left in the third. – 12:24 AM
A tiny SLIVER of hope for the Wolves, as Jokic picks up No. 4 with 6:39 left in the third. – 12:24 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Jokic just picked up No. 4. The door opens juuuuust a crack – 12:24 AM
Jokic just picked up No. 4. The door opens juuuuust a crack – 12:24 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Hope someone got that picture. MPJ buries a fadeaway and falls on the foul. Joker flexes his arm, then hustles to pick MPJ up. Minny’s challenging, but Joker’s support of Mike is … irreversible. – 12:19 AM
Hope someone got that picture. MPJ buries a fadeaway and falls on the foul. Joker flexes his arm, then hustles to pick MPJ up. Minny’s challenging, but Joker’s support of Mike is … irreversible. – 12:19 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Gus Johnson is implying Wilt might have been as good a passer as Jokic because he led the league in assists. Greg Anthony trying to talk sense into him. He’s the best. It’s not close. – 12:16 AM
Gus Johnson is implying Wilt might have been as good a passer as Jokic because he led the league in assists. Greg Anthony trying to talk sense into him. He’s the best. It’s not close. – 12:16 AM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Jokic already has two steals in the first two minutes of the third. MPJ also has one. Joker’s latest theft leads to a KCP transition layup. Nuggets up 15. Timeout Timberwolves. – 12:11 AM
Jokic already has two steals in the first two minutes of the third. MPJ also has one. Joker’s latest theft leads to a KCP transition layup. Nuggets up 15. Timeout Timberwolves. – 12:11 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Wolves have to find Gobert slipping to the rim when Jokic jumps out that hard on Edwards coming off a screen. – 12:10 AM
Wolves have to find Gobert slipping to the rim when Jokic jumps out that hard on Edwards coming off a screen. – 12:10 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Joker comes out with tape on his wrist. pic.twitter.com/iIaDW1u90b – 12:07 AM
Joker comes out with tape on his wrist. pic.twitter.com/iIaDW1u90b – 12:07 AM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Kenny Smith just highlighted why Denver has this double-digit lead, showing that Jokic has a plan every time down and right now Towns is reacting instead of forcing a change in Denver’s defensive response.
Also, shout-out to TNT for the musical (Big) Honey reference. – 12:02 AM
Kenny Smith just highlighted why Denver has this double-digit lead, showing that Jokic has a plan every time down and right now Towns is reacting instead of forcing a change in Denver’s defensive response.
Also, shout-out to TNT for the musical (Big) Honey reference. – 12:02 AM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
At the half: Denver 55, Timberwolves 44
Jokic leads Denver with 13 points & 10 rebounds
Bruce Brown added 11 points. and Murray started coming along.
95.7 defensive rating from Denver.
If you’re Malone, what’s the message to the team? – 11:52 PM
At the half: Denver 55, Timberwolves 44
Jokic leads Denver with 13 points & 10 rebounds
Bruce Brown added 11 points. and Murray started coming along.
95.7 defensive rating from Denver.
If you’re Malone, what’s the message to the team? – 11:52 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nuggets lead 55-44 at halftime. I’m sure Michael Malone can live with 44 points given up at the break. T’Wolves shoot 39.1% from the field in the first half.
Joker leads the Nuggets with 13-10-5. Brown adds 11 points. MPJ and Murray add 9 apiece.
Anthony Edwards w/ 14 for Minny. – 11:52 PM
Nuggets lead 55-44 at halftime. I’m sure Michael Malone can live with 44 points given up at the break. T’Wolves shoot 39.1% from the field in the first half.
Joker leads the Nuggets with 13-10-5. Brown adds 11 points. MPJ and Murray add 9 apiece.
Anthony Edwards w/ 14 for Minny. – 11:52 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the T’Wolves 55-44:
-Joker: 13-10-5, +12 in his 19 minutes
-Murray: 9-4-4 but 3/10 FG, still finding his playoff footing
-MPJ: 9 and 6, 4/11 FG
-AG 3 fouls
Thought Christian Braun made some big defensive plays that quarter. pic.twitter.com/NeUHr8THOa – 11:52 PM
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the T’Wolves 55-44:
-Joker: 13-10-5, +12 in his 19 minutes
-Murray: 9-4-4 but 3/10 FG, still finding his playoff footing
-MPJ: 9 and 6, 4/11 FG
-AG 3 fouls
Thought Christian Braun made some big defensive plays that quarter. pic.twitter.com/NeUHr8THOa – 11:52 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Good half from Denver.
Love what I’ve seen from Jokic, KCP, Bruce, and Malone.
Like what I’ve seen from Braun and Jeff.
AG’s foul trouble is a storyline to watch. Need him on the court in the 2nd half. – 11:51 PM
Good half from Denver.
Love what I’ve seen from Jokic, KCP, Bruce, and Malone.
Like what I’ve seen from Braun and Jeff.
AG’s foul trouble is a storyline to watch. Need him on the court in the 2nd half. – 11:51 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
KAT finishes the half with 4 points (2/8, 0/3 from deep, 0 FTs) and didn’t slow Jokic while guarding him.
Gobert had that block on Jokic and 8 boards, but was a team-worst -12.
The better minutes were when only one of them was on the floor.
Wolves 44, Nuggets 55 at half – 11:51 PM
KAT finishes the half with 4 points (2/8, 0/3 from deep, 0 FTs) and didn’t slow Jokic while guarding him.
Gobert had that block on Jokic and 8 boards, but was a team-worst -12.
The better minutes were when only one of them was on the floor.
Wolves 44, Nuggets 55 at half – 11:51 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic is out of his mind. He’s playing as if time has slowed down and he can see every option in front of him. Just immaculate levels of feel. – 11:41 PM
Jokic is out of his mind. He’s playing as if time has slowed down and he can see every option in front of him. Just immaculate levels of feel. – 11:41 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Gordon picks up his second and third fouls 90 seconds into the second quarter. Jokic returns. – 11:24 PM
Gordon picks up his second and third fouls 90 seconds into the second quarter. Jokic returns. – 11:24 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Joker checking back in way earlier than normal. On pace to play 40 minutes at this rate. – 11:24 PM
Joker checking back in way earlier than normal. On pace to play 40 minutes at this rate. – 11:24 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Two quick fouls on Aaron Gordon against the Towns-Gobert front line — Nikola Jokic has to come back in with 10:27 left in the 2nd quarter.
That didn’t go how Denver wanted. – 11:24 PM
Two quick fouls on Aaron Gordon against the Towns-Gobert front line — Nikola Jokic has to come back in with 10:27 left in the 2nd quarter.
That didn’t go how Denver wanted. – 11:24 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Jokic looked great in his 1st stint. Ultra-aggressive and forced mismatches. With early success, there have to expect that Minny adjusts and he also will have an answer for that. – 11:22 PM
Jokic looked great in his 1st stint. Ultra-aggressive and forced mismatches. With early success, there have to expect that Minny adjusts and he also will have an answer for that. – 11:22 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Once the Nuggets stop muddying their perimeter rotations and swap out Jeff Green Threes for Braun’s the offense will get cleaner. Nuggets still up 3 after one.
Jokic went out with 2+ minutes to go in the first, so he better be back with 8+ mins to go in the 2nd. 9+ even better. – 11:22 PM
Once the Nuggets stop muddying their perimeter rotations and swap out Jeff Green Threes for Braun’s the offense will get cleaner. Nuggets still up 3 after one.
Jokic went out with 2+ minutes to go in the first, so he better be back with 8+ mins to go in the 2nd. 9+ even better. – 11:22 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nuggets lead 26-23 after one. Jokic leads Denver with 7-5-3. Nuggets start 3-10 from 3 – missing some pretty good looks. Kyle Anderson leads Minnesota with 6 points. T’Wolves are 10-24 from the field. – 11:19 PM
Nuggets lead 26-23 after one. Jokic leads Denver with 7-5-3. Nuggets start 3-10 from 3 – missing some pretty good looks. Kyle Anderson leads Minnesota with 6 points. T’Wolves are 10-24 from the field. – 11:19 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Now that Kyle Anderson is on the floor, Jokic has got to do a better job in PNR defense on the drop. Gobert isn’t going to make a floater, but Slo Mo will do that all day, and Conley is a PNR savant. Either switch or be better at getting to the level of the screen – 11:07 PM
Now that Kyle Anderson is on the floor, Jokic has got to do a better job in PNR defense on the drop. Gobert isn’t going to make a floater, but Slo Mo will do that all day, and Conley is a PNR savant. Either switch or be better at getting to the level of the screen – 11:07 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
T-Wolves trying to exhaust Joker in the pick-and-roll. Conley-Anderson working tireless to force a mismatch. Even if no mismatch, Wolves softening up Denver’s defense with those floaters. Can bet that word from Connelly was to tire Joker out defensivey. – 11:07 PM
T-Wolves trying to exhaust Joker in the pick-and-roll. Conley-Anderson working tireless to force a mismatch. Even if no mismatch, Wolves softening up Denver’s defense with those floaters. Can bet that word from Connelly was to tire Joker out defensivey. – 11:07 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Wolves survived the early Jokic bomb and have a 19-18 lead. Timeout Denver. Conley and Anderson getting going on offense. – 11:07 PM
Wolves survived the early Jokic bomb and have a 19-18 lead. Timeout Denver. Conley and Anderson getting going on offense. – 11:07 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jeff Green checks in as the second guy off Denver’s bench. He takes AG out. Suggests, to me, that AG will sub back in for Joker as the backup five. – 11:04 PM
Jeff Green checks in as the second guy off Denver’s bench. He takes AG out. Suggests, to me, that AG will sub back in for Joker as the backup five. – 11:04 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
And Jeff Green enters 30 seconds later for Aaron Gordon. The Gordon-Green frontcourt when Jokic sits looks likely. – 11:04 PM
And Jeff Green enters 30 seconds later for Aaron Gordon. The Gordon-Green frontcourt when Jokic sits looks likely. – 11:04 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Jokic has caught a few Wolves off-ball defenders off guard (Conley, Ant) and it’s led to threes for the Nuggets early. – 10:58 PM
Jokic has caught a few Wolves off-ball defenders off guard (Conley, Ant) and it’s led to threes for the Nuggets early. – 10:58 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic is absolutely dealing. Absolutely dialed in.
It’s the playoffs. You shouldn’t be surprised. – 10:58 PM
Nikola Jokic is absolutely dealing. Absolutely dialed in.
It’s the playoffs. You shouldn’t be surprised. – 10:58 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Joker’s got three ridiculous plays — two dimes for 3s and a cyclone on Rudy — in the first five minutes. Not to mention, Towns, NAW and Rudy all have one foul already. – 10:58 PM
Joker’s got three ridiculous plays — two dimes for 3s and a cyclone on Rudy — in the first five minutes. Not to mention, Towns, NAW and Rudy all have one foul already. – 10:58 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Wolves single covering Jokic so far. Gobert roaming but sticking to AG on two Jokic post ups. – 10:56 PM
Wolves single covering Jokic so far. Gobert roaming but sticking to AG on two Jokic post ups. – 10:56 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
KAT on Jokic, Rudy in the spy role — lurking off Gordon.
This was the Wolves tactic when the beat Denver in January, except it was Anderson on Jokic (KAT was out). – 10:54 PM
KAT on Jokic, Rudy in the spy role — lurking off Gordon.
This was the Wolves tactic when the beat Denver in January, except it was Anderson on Jokic (KAT was out). – 10:54 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
KAT starts out on Jokic, as expected…That leaves Rudy Gobert to roam… – 10:52 PM
KAT starts out on Jokic, as expected…That leaves Rudy Gobert to roam… – 10:52 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nikola Jokic wins the tip to start Game 1. Nickeil Alexander-Walker picks up his first foul 10 seconds in. – 10:51 PM
Nikola Jokic wins the tip to start Game 1. Nickeil Alexander-Walker picks up his first foul 10 seconds in. – 10:51 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Noticed Joker taking a lot of 3-pointers during warmups. Something he’s waiting to deploy to stretch out Minnesota’s defense? – 10:43 PM
Noticed Joker taking a lot of 3-pointers during warmups. Something he’s waiting to deploy to stretch out Minnesota’s defense? – 10:43 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic’s brothers and family just took their seats. Ball Arena is packed and buzzing. Five minutes until starting lineups. – 10:38 PM
Nikola Jokic’s brothers and family just took their seats. Ball Arena is packed and buzzing. Five minutes until starting lineups. – 10:38 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets Game 1 starters:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 10:10 PM
Nuggets Game 1 starters:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 10:10 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch on navigating matchups in this series: “We gotta handle the problem — and the problem is Jokic.” – 9:04 PM
Chris Finch on navigating matchups in this series: “We gotta handle the problem — and the problem is Jokic.” – 9:04 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
For context, here are all of Jokic’s made baskets from that game — notably rarely featuring Kyle Anderson (also points out Garza and Knight got reps on Jokic that game). pic.twitter.com/0jG4gvlEtm – 3:22 PM
For context, here are all of Jokic’s made baskets from that game — notably rarely featuring Kyle Anderson (also points out Garza and Knight got reps on Jokic that game). pic.twitter.com/0jG4gvlEtm – 3:22 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
i checked the digital stream in addition to the cable broadcast and it’s doing the same there too. i am slowly turning into the joker over here please help. – 3:17 PM
i checked the digital stream in addition to the cable broadcast and it’s doing the same there too. i am slowly turning into the joker over here please help. – 3:17 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Asked Kyle Anderson this morning about why he can be a good option on Nikola Jokic, at least at times, during this series.
(Side note: Love how Kyle stays calling himself a guard.) pic.twitter.com/fEdUFY3FlS – 2:48 PM
Asked Kyle Anderson this morning about why he can be a good option on Nikola Jokic, at least at times, during this series.
(Side note: Love how Kyle stays calling himself a guard.) pic.twitter.com/fEdUFY3FlS – 2:48 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic has carried Denver for seasons on end. He drew unwanted vitriol via the MVP race. I asked numerous teammates & coaches about his head space ahead of the playoffs. Call it the Tim Duncan effect, as one teammate did. He doesn’t get rattled.
denverpost.com/2023/04/16/nik… – 11:34 AM
Nikola Jokic has carried Denver for seasons on end. He drew unwanted vitriol via the MVP race. I asked numerous teammates & coaches about his head space ahead of the playoffs. Call it the Tim Duncan effect, as one teammate did. He doesn’t get rattled.
denverpost.com/2023/04/16/nik… – 11:34 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Today’s show w/ @brittrobson: A Wolves-Nuggets series preview
– The importance of who guards who
– How they guard Jokic
– Wolves bench?
– Does DEN view KAT or Ant as head of the snake?
– Thinking about Gobert as a role player
– Initial series expectations
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bri… – 11:25 AM
Today’s show w/ @brittrobson: A Wolves-Nuggets series preview
– The importance of who guards who
– How they guard Jokic
– Wolves bench?
– Does DEN view KAT or Ant as head of the snake?
– Thinking about Gobert as a role player
– Initial series expectations
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bri… – 11:25 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic has found a balance amid a toxic MVP race & the unending pressure to lift a franchise.
“If you want to be successful, you need to be obsessed with it,” Jokic told me.
But he knows there’s a fine line between obsession & mental health.
denverpost.com/2023/04/16/nik… – 9:34 AM
Nikola Jokic has found a balance amid a toxic MVP race & the unending pressure to lift a franchise.
“If you want to be successful, you need to be obsessed with it,” Jokic told me.
But he knows there’s a fine line between obsession & mental health.
denverpost.com/2023/04/16/nik… – 9:34 AM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
After Steve Nash & Dirk Nowitzki owned MVP from 2005-07, the NBA went more than a decade without another international player claiming the title. But now the Nikola Jokic-Joel Embiid-Giannis Antetokounmpo triumvirate is its prime & claiming this time. wapo.st/3ZNhkKE – 8:29 AM
After Steve Nash & Dirk Nowitzki owned MVP from 2005-07, the NBA went more than a decade without another international player claiming the title. But now the Nikola Jokic-Joel Embiid-Giannis Antetokounmpo triumvirate is its prime & claiming this time. wapo.st/3ZNhkKE – 8:29 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Jayson Tatum has played in a whopping 75 playoff games. For context playoff games at the same age:
Bron 60
KD 54
Kyrie 52
Mitchell 40
Beal 39
Giannis 35
Joker 33
Book 32
Dame 28
Embiid 24
Trae 22
Steph 19
Sabonis 14
AD 13
Ingram 6
Fox 1
Ball 0 – 11:55 PM
Jayson Tatum has played in a whopping 75 playoff games. For context playoff games at the same age:
Bron 60
KD 54
Kyrie 52
Mitchell 40
Beal 39
Giannis 35
Joker 33
Book 32
Dame 28
Embiid 24
Trae 22
Steph 19
Sabonis 14
AD 13
Ingram 6
Fox 1
Ball 0 – 11:55 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic averaged 31 points on 58% shooting last playoffs against this Warriors defense with Aaron Gordon and Will Barton as his 2nd and 3rd best players. Rude awakening for Domantas Sabonis tonight. – 10:39 PM
Nikola Jokic averaged 31 points on 58% shooting last playoffs against this Warriors defense with Aaron Gordon and Will Barton as his 2nd and 3rd best players. Rude awakening for Domantas Sabonis tonight. – 10:39 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Have a story coming tomorrow I’m excited to share. It’ll be on the front of our @denverpost postseason playoff preview. A side to Nikola Jokic you haven’t seen before. Keep an eye out for it. – 6:57 PM
Have a story coming tomorrow I’m excited to share. It’ll be on the front of our @denverpost postseason playoff preview. A side to Nikola Jokic you haven’t seen before. Keep an eye out for it. – 6:57 PM
More on this storyline
Michael Singer: Nikola Jokic said he’s exchanged some texts with Tim Connelly and Wolves assistant Micah Nori. Of Nori, Joker said he was the guy who made him run lines in Summer League. “He really believed in me since Day 1.” -via Twitter @msinger / April 18, 2023
Harrison Wind: Nikola Jokic says he participated in practice today, but he wasn’t shooting with the rest of the team just now. He’s not worried about his wrist. Jokic didn’t go through the shooting competition to end practice because, “AG always wins,” he said. -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / April 18, 2023
Harrison Wind: Nuggets practice just opened to media — Nikola Jokic isn’t participating in shooting drills right now. Currently off to the side with a trainer. -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / April 18, 2023