No breaks or fractures in Ja Morant's right hand

Shams Charania: No breaks or fractures in Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s right hand, sources say. His status remains up in air for Game 2 vs. Lakers with what’s believed to be a significant pain tolerance injury. Reporting from Run It Back on @FanDuelTV :
No breaks or fractures in Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s right hand, sources say. His status remains up in air for Game 2 vs. Lakers with what’s believed to be a significant pain tolerance injury. Reporting from Run It Back on @FanDuelTV: pic.twitter.com/MKqhnPamfY – 11:11 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday's @lockedonlakers podcast! Ja Morant's availability is reportedly in real jeopardy for Game 2. How will this affect the Lakers' (and Memphis') approach? Plus, not *one* DPOY vote for Anthony Davis? Really?
Monday's @lockedonlakers podcast! Ja Morant's availability is reportedly in real jeopardy for Game 2. How will this affect the Lakers' (and Memphis') approach? Plus, not *one* DPOY vote for Anthony Davis? Really?
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers gives his thoughts on the charge call amid the injuries to Ja Morant and Giannis Antetokounmpo, and he defends having it in the game
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Doc Rivers on whether the NBA should ban charges in wake of the injuries to Ja Morant and Giannis:
“No, not at all, unless they just want a 250-250 game… I think the only thing there is some of the charges people take can be viewed as reckless. And so they can review that.… pic.twitter.com/iSU0GwGdF4 – 6:30 PM
Doc Rivers on whether the NBA should ban charges in wake of the injuries to Ja Morant and Giannis:
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Ja Morant talked about the pain he was experiencing in his hand after the loss to the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/2NEovrPSGy – 9:26 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Only Ja Morant got Ja More t in trouble this season. But the weight of his offcourt struggles seemed to be pressing on him as he considered his painful right hand injury Sunday
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
Amazing segment just now on @Get Up with @RealJayWilliams demonstrating with @BCusterTV what defenders focus on when they see Ja Morant wearing a wrap on his hand. BTW: Ja sounded despondent when asked about his injury and if he'd be able to play in Game 2.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant suffered an hand injury
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant suffered an hand injury
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Ja Morant says availability for Game 2 'in jeopardy' due to right hand injury
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Ja Morant says Game 2 "in jeopardy." Game 1 was a total loss.
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Ja Morant will try to be there for Grizzlies, but body language tells another story
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Just gonna highlight a nice little play by Dennis Schroder.
This is Rui Hachimura’s first 3. Play is a D’Angelo Russell-Anthony Davis pick-and-roll. Grizzlies keep two on the ball, Santi Aldama helps at the rim. Dennis uses his position to screen Ja Morant away from Rui. Swish. pic.twitter.com/8xv5u53Wst – 9:14 PM
Just gonna highlight a nice little play by Dennis Schroder.
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Playoffs:
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Playoffs:
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant sat slumped at his locker following a difficult Game 1 loss to the Lakers.
He wouldn’t use his re-injured right hand.
“I don’t know man, I’m pretty much numb to everything,” he said. “Not even surprised. One thing after another.”
Ja Morant sat slumped at his locker following a difficult Game 1 loss to the Lakers.
He wouldn’t use his re-injured right hand.
“I don’t know man, I’m pretty much numb to everything,” he said. “Not even surprised. One thing after another.”
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ja Morant injury update: Grizzlies star says status for Game 2 'in jeopardy' after suffering hand injury
Ja Morant injury update: Grizzlies star says status for Game 2 ‘in jeopardy’ after suffering hand injury
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Memphis’ Ja Morant says his Game 2 availability is “in jeopardy” after a Game 1 hand injury.
Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves Game 1 against Miami with a lower back contusion.
Miami’s Tyler Herro leaves the same game with a broken right hand.
Memphis’ Ja Morant says his Game 2 availability is “in jeopardy” after a Game 1 hand injury.
Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves Game 1 against Miami with a lower back contusion.
Miami’s Tyler Herro leaves the same game with a broken right hand.
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant didn't do anything with his right hand after the game. He described his pain level as a 10, and he said his status for Game 2 is in jeopardy.

"I'm just pretty much numb to everything now."
“I’m just pretty much numb to everything now.”
Ja Morant didn’t do anything with his right hand after the game. He described his pain level as a 10, and he said his status for Game 2 is in jeopardy.
“I’m just pretty much numb to everything now.”
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Ja Morant: "[It is] tough, man, especially with everything I've been through pretty much this season. My main focus was to be out there for my guys. It's another incident where that's pretty much in jeopardy."
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Ja Morant said postgame his status for Game 2 is in doubt. Said pain level in right hand is at a 10 right now.
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Parece que la mano derecha de @Ja Morant se llevó la peor parte de su aparatosa caída. Esa es la mano que estaba vendada por un golpe previo.

Rayos X negativos. No arrojan fractura, según el DT Taylor Jenkins.
Rayos X negativos. No arrojan fractura, según el DT Taylor Jenkins. pic.twitter.com/6YDk45STzW – 6:26 PM
Parece que la mano derecha de @Ja Morant se llevó la peor parte de su aparatosa caída. Esa es la mano que estaba vendada por un golpe previo.
The Vertical @Balldontlie
X-rays were negative on Ja Morant’s hand after his hard fall, coach Taylor Jenkins says.
The Grizzlies will evaluate him over the next two days. pic.twitter.com/OwzJ5u6iYz – 6:25 PM
X-rays were negative on Ja Morant’s hand after his hard fall, coach Taylor Jenkins says.
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Ja Morant says his status for Game 2 is "in jeopardy." He was downtrodden and not even able to use his right hand to undo a balled-up pair of socks. "Feels like it's one thing after another."
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Parece que la mano derecha de @JaMorant se llevó la peor parte de su aparatosa caída. Esa es la mano que estaba vendada por un golpe previo.
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant said his pain level in the right hand is a 10.
When asked if he can grip anything in the hand he said, “I haven’t been using it.” – 6:21 PM
Ja Morant said his pain level in the right hand is a 10.
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant said his status in Wednesday is in doubt. Doesn't sound too promising for Game 2.
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant said the game Wednesday is in Jeopardy and he is a lot of pain.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ja Morant injury update: Grizzlies star leaves Game 1 loss vs. Lakers with hand injury, X-rays negative
Ja Morant injury update: Grizzlies star leaves Game 1 loss vs. Lakers with hand injury, X-rays negative
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Ja Morant alone in the locker room. Slumped. Whispering on the cell phone — which he is holding with his left hand. So X-rays negative. Just like the vibe.
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
QUICK COLUMN: Ja Morant's injury, and other troubling signs emerge in Grizzlies Game 1 loss to the Lakers.
QUICK COLUMN: Ja Morant’s injury, and other troubling signs emerge in Grizzlies Game 1 loss to the Lakers.
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins said he can't say if Ja Morant will play Wednesday because he's not a medical expert.

He said is in "some pain."
Taylor Jenkins said he can’t say if Ja Morant will play Wednesday because he’s not a medical expert.
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Taylor Jenkins says x-rays were negative on Ja Morant's hand but there will be more evaluation over the next two days.
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant: “He’s in some pain.”
Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant: “He’s in some pain.”
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
X-rays on Ja Morant were negative, according to Taylor Jenkins.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Ja Morant converted three jumpers (two triples) in the 4th Q, and had some transition attacks towards 8 for 14 FG's, but Anthony Davis had a major role in limiting him to 18 points, and just two assists with 6 turnovers before Ja left the game. No update on Morant's status yet.
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Final: Lakers 128 Grizzlies 112
Ja Morant’s right hand was taped heavier after he returned to the bench late in the fourth quarter. The Grizzlies are down 1-0 in the series.
Final: Lakers 128 Grizzlies 112
Ja Morant’s right hand was taped heavier after he returned to the bench late in the fourth quarter. The Grizzlies are down 1-0 in the series.
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Ja Morant ran to the locker room after he appeared to hurt his right hand on this hard fall.
Ja Morant ran to the locker room after he appeared to hurt his right hand on this hard fall.
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
You should be allowed to take a charge if you’re defending the ball-handler. Slide your feet, take the hit, that’s fine. But that’s it.
Anthony Davis is one of the few people capable of meeting Ja Morant at the summit. The fact that he’s incentivized to make that play is insane. – 5:22 PM
You should be allowed to take a charge if you’re defending the ball-handler. Slide your feet, take the hit, that’s fine. But that’s it.
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Ja Morant: His fall involved a FOOSH (fall on an outstretched hand). This mechanism of injury is the most common for hand and wrist injuries, including sprains and fractures. Hope he's ok.
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
That was a very scary fall by Ja Morant. He was high in the air and slammed down onto the floor.
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
Ja Morant is so high up on some of these falls. Looked like Chubbs falling from Happy's third-story window.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ja Morant plays with a recklessness that just doesn’t bode well for his injury projection going forward.
He needs to make better decisions and not put himself in such vulnerable body positions. It’s often controllable. – 5:15 PM
Ja Morant plays with a recklessness that just doesn’t bode well for his injury projection going forward.
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Ja Morant needs to learn a pull-up jumper counts the same as a poster dunk.
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Ja Morant demonstrating why pulling up in the paint for a floater can be a good move.
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Ja Morant just ran off the court holding his right hand and let out a painful yell on his way to the locker room. He was already dealing with a right hand injury and was wearing a pad on it.
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Ja Morant ran to the locker room in pain — grabbing his already wrapped right hand — after getting called for a charge with 5:48 remaining. Looked like he broke his fall with that hand.
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Ja Morant called for offensive foul on AD, Morant runs off court to Memphis locker room holding his right hand in pain.
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Ja Morant tried to dunk over Anthony Davis and came up clutching that right hand that he injured at the end of the regular season. Ran straight to the locker room.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Ja Morant is in a lot of pain. Appeared to be grabbing his right hand. Just ran straight to the locker room.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Ja Morant ran straight to the locker room holding his hand after Davis drew a charge on his drive.
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant just screamed in pain when running to the Grizzlies locker room.

It's the same injured hand.
Ja Morant just screamed in pain when running to the Grizzlies locker room.
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime: Grizzlies 65 Lakers 59
Halftime: Grizzlies 65 Lakers 59
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Perfect interior defense by Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. on that Rui Hachimura roll to the rim.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
AD is in some discomfort after that collison with Ja Morant. Has been holding his side running up and down the floor.
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Ja Morant is in the "Day One" Ja 1 to kick off the #NBAPlayoffs
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
"De'Aaron Fox is special, and I'm talking potentially Ja Morant kinda special, I'm talking about when Derrick Rose was at the height of his career"

-@stephenasmith
-@stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/Oa2mqZHrvZ – 3:06 PM
“De’Aaron Fox is special, and I’m talking potentially Ja Morant kinda special, I’m talking about when Derrick Rose was at the height of his career”
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Ja Morant and his daughter Kaari getting loose ahead of Game 1 ❤️
Ja Morant and his daughter Kaari getting loose ahead of Game 1 ❤️
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The NBA Countdown crew pick the impact players they expect to shine in the Lakers-Grizzlies series ⤵️
@stephenasmith: Jaren Jackson Jr.
@RealMikeWilbon: Desmond Bane
@JalenRose: Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/CfXeOmbh3T – 2:50 PM
The NBA Countdown crew pick the impact players they expect to shine in the Lakers-Grizzlies series ⤵️
@stephenasmith: Jaren Jackson Jr.
@RealMikeWilbon: Desmond Bane
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Ja Morant is warming up for Game 1 with his right hand taped. Hurt it 9 days ago at Milwaukee. Taylor Jenkins referred to it as a "contusion" during pregame availability and mentioned Morant is "navigating some soreness."
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
My series preview material from the Laker perspective:
-Rui Hachimura as the Lakers x-factor sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/ru…
My series preview material from the Laker perspective:
-Rui Hachimura as the Lakers x-factor sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/ru…
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: In a series involving LeBron James & the Lakers, it's remarkable to write this even though it became abundantly clear with this week's legal proceedings and launch of a new shoe — nobody has more at stake than Ja Morant. Welcome to the playoffs.
COLUMN: In a series involving LeBron James & the Lakers, it’s remarkable to write this even though it became abundantly clear with this week’s legal proceedings and launch of a new shoe — nobody has more at stake than Ja Morant. Welcome to the playoffs.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers-Grizzlies preview:
— How will LA try to slow down Ja Morant?
— Will Memphis double team AD?
— Can JJJ stay out of foul trouble?
— Can Austin Reaves push Desmond Bane for the fifth-best player in the series status?
theathletic.com/4406351/2023/0… – 9:20 PM
Lakers-Grizzlies preview:
— How will LA try to slow down Ja Morant?
— Will Memphis double team AD?
— Can JJJ stay out of foul trouble?
— Can Austin Reaves push Desmond Bane for the fifth-best player in the series status?
— My series prediction and more
Tim Bontemps: Doc Rivers says he isn't sure what fix there is for plays like what happened with Ja Morant and Giannis Antetokounmpo yesterday. He said health, and good luck from a health standpoint, is a part of a journey to winning a championship.
But Morant also made clear he was hurting emotionally too. He had just endured the most tumultuous month of his young career, when he was suspended for eight games in March (and missed a ninth in preparation for his return) following an investigation into a social media post showing Morant at a Denver-area nightclub holding a firearm. The way Morant was leaning in his locker. The look he shared with teammates as they walked past. The frustration in his voice as he spoke with someone on the phone. The bothered, unsettled breaths he took as part of his meditation practice to cope with stress. Morant was suggesting Sunday he was dealing with dual crises of the body and mind.
"It's very tough, stressful," Morant said. "Obviously, I feel like you guys can tell my body language and stuff now. Pretty much taking what happened, I don