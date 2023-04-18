Players poll: Damian Lillard also among most overrated

And how’s this for an oddity worth highlighting? Six players — Deandre Ayton, Tobias Harris, Jaren Jackson Jr., Damian Lillard, Austin Reaves and Nikola Vučević — received votes for both “most overrated” and “most underrated” (a category you can find next). The Lillard inclusion in this section was quite unexpected. “(The Blazers) haven’t really won that much,” the player who voted for Lillard said. “I know he’s a great player individually, but … that’s what happens when you shoot that much. And then just over his career, he (hasn’t) won that much. It’s not his fault, in particular, but I just think he’s a little overhyped.”
Source: Sam Amick, Josh Robbins, Sam Amick and Josh Robbins @ The Athletic
Source: Sam Amick, Josh Robbins, Sam Amick and Josh Robbins @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Atlanta Hawks’ to sign former Notre Dame Mike Brey next season
sportando.basketball/en/atlanta-haw… – 2:00 AM
Atlanta Hawks’ to sign former Notre Dame Mike Brey next season
sportando.basketball/en/atlanta-haw… – 2:00 AM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
Take foul on Sabonis … I didn’t think Dray tried to step down … that’s just how his balance ended up 🤷🏽♂️… – 12:24 AM
Take foul on Sabonis … I didn’t think Dray tried to step down … that’s just how his balance ended up 🤷🏽♂️… – 12:24 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
As @tnoieNDI reported, former Notre Dame coach Mike Brey will join Atlanta coach Quin Snyder’s staff next year. No specific role has been finalized, nor will until after this season, sources tell ESPN. Brey, who has a 30-year history with Snyder, visited with the Hawks in March. – 8:27 PM
As @tnoieNDI reported, former Notre Dame coach Mike Brey will join Atlanta coach Quin Snyder’s staff next year. No specific role has been finalized, nor will until after this season, sources tell ESPN. Brey, who has a 30-year history with Snyder, visited with the Hawks in March. – 8:27 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
As @tnoieNDI reported, former Notre Dame coach Mike Brey will join Atlanta coach Quin Snyder’s staff next year. No specific role has been finalized, nor will until after this season, sources tell ESPN. Brey, who has a 30-year history with Snyder, visited with the Hawks in March. – 8:26 PM
As @tnoieNDI reported, former Notre Dame coach Mike Brey will join Atlanta coach Quin Snyder’s staff next year. No specific role has been finalized, nor will until after this season, sources tell ESPN. Brey, who has a 30-year history with Snyder, visited with the Hawks in March. – 8:26 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
After Saturday, Steph is now 3-13 on game tying or go ahead 3s in the final minute of playoff games. Here’s the full list of guys who have taken at least 10 such shots.
Biggest takeaways: Russ being 1-14 tracks. Kobe a surprising 3-17. Dame an unreal 5-10 & Ray Allen is a God. pic.twitter.com/Gx3zFgPJVu – 12:01 PM
After Saturday, Steph is now 3-13 on game tying or go ahead 3s in the final minute of playoff games. Here’s the full list of guys who have taken at least 10 such shots.
Biggest takeaways: Russ being 1-14 tracks. Kobe a surprising 3-17. Dame an unreal 5-10 & Ray Allen is a God. pic.twitter.com/Gx3zFgPJVu – 12:01 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Jayson Tatum has played in a whopping 75 playoff games. For context playoff games at the same age:
Bron 60
KD 54
Kyrie 52
Mitchell 40
Beal 39
Giannis 35
Joker 33
Book 32
Dame 28
Embiid 24
Trae 22
Steph 19
Sabonis 14
AD 13
Ingram 6
Fox 1
Ball 0 – 11:55 PM
Jayson Tatum has played in a whopping 75 playoff games. For context playoff games at the same age:
Bron 60
KD 54
Kyrie 52
Mitchell 40
Beal 39
Giannis 35
Joker 33
Book 32
Dame 28
Embiid 24
Trae 22
Steph 19
Sabonis 14
AD 13
Ingram 6
Fox 1
Ball 0 – 11:55 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Two thoughts re the sensational Kings-Warriors game: Curry has competition in Fox un-provided by even Lillard; and it was worth the wait to see the capability again of a healthy Dubs team. A sumo series is underway. Prayerfully, the teams have six more like tonight in them… – 11:51 PM
Two thoughts re the sensational Kings-Warriors game: Curry has competition in Fox un-provided by even Lillard; and it was worth the wait to see the capability again of a healthy Dubs team. A sumo series is underway. Prayerfully, the teams have six more like tonight in them… – 11:51 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
There were 27 players named NBA All-Stars this season
9 were on teams that missed playoffs (Doncic, Williamson, Markkanen, Irving, Lillard, DeRozan, Siakam, Gilgeous-Alexander, Haliburton)
Of the other 18, the only one who is not healthy enough to play in Game 1 is Paul George. – 8:43 PM
There were 27 players named NBA All-Stars this season
9 were on teams that missed playoffs (Doncic, Williamson, Markkanen, Irving, Lillard, DeRozan, Siakam, Gilgeous-Alexander, Haliburton)
Of the other 18, the only one who is not healthy enough to play in Game 1 is Paul George. – 8:43 PM
More on this storyline
That perspective might explain The Athletic’s recent story that revealed the majority of polled players selected Chris Paul and Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard as players they most want to win their first NBA championship. “I appreciate it. No one wants it more than I do,” Chris Paul said. “It’s cool. I got a lot of guys around this league that I’ve known for a long time and have been close to, so I appreciate it.” -via sportsnaut.com / April 16, 2023
Damian Lillard: Embiid looked back to see if it went in and then tried to sell the flagrant 😂😂 -via Twitter @Dame_Lillard / April 15, 2023
Main Rumors, Poll, Austin Reaves, Damian Lillard, DeAndre Ayton, Jaren Jackson Jr, Tobias Harris, Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers