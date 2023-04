Players poll: Joel Embiid is MVP

Through two games, Embiid and the concept of “trust” is the series’ key storyline. Embiid led the league in scoring this season, but Brooklyn head coach Jacque Vaughn is not going to let him get 40. So, the man who made “Trust The Process” famous has to follow his own advice. Against Brooklyn, Embiid has to accept the double, get off the ball quickly and trust his teammates to make plays, and eventually, shots. Here is another set in which Embiid gets doubled at the nail and has the vision to find Tucker open in the corner. When the defense rotates back to Tucker, Harris shows why it’s called the “dunker spot.” -via The Athletic / April 18, 2023