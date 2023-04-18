Players poll: Jrue Holiday is best defender and most underrated player

He doubled-down this season; with running mate Khris Middleton missing more than half the season because of injuries, Holiday’s defense helped Milwaukee compile the league’s best overall record. Holiday is finally getting the flowers he always deserved. “He’s literally a guy you avoid,” an opposing player said. “Every offense looks to get the ball away from where he is, both guarding the ball and away from the ball. His hands are unbelievable. It’s always been Jrue Holiday for me.”
Source: Sam Amick, Josh Robbins, Sam Amick and Josh Robbins @ The Athletic
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Here are the voting results for DPOY. O.G. Anunoby finished tied with Jrue Holiday for 7th with one 2nd place vote and five 3rd place votes. pic.twitter.com/bk4OSVFGG4 – 8:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Top players by position in DPOY voting:
Power forward: Jaren Jackson Jr. 🏆
Center: Brook Lopez
Small forward: OG Anunoby
Point guard: Jrue Holiday – 7:29 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
It wouldn’t surprise me at all if Duncan starts on Wednesday
They will probably keep the Strus on Lopez matchup
(Bam on Giannis, Jimmy on Middleton, Gabe on Jrue)
They’ll say space the floor and stay on Grayson
Hope the 3’s still fall
Opens game up for Jimmy and Bam – 12:28 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
🚨Marc Lasry reflects on his time as Bucks co-owner: ‘A phenomenal experience.’ 🚨
• Why he sold.
• What he is most proud of.
– and –
🗣️ Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday & Pat Connaughton weigh in on Lasry’s tenure.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 7:07 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat go up 14 in first, take 33-24 lead into second in Milwaukee. Butler with 14 for Heat. Giannis, Jrue each with two fouls for Bucks. – 6:23 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Giannis called for his second foul with 1:46 left in the first quarter. Jrue Holiday also with two fouls.
This is going about as well as the Heat could have hoped so far. – 6:19 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo joins Jrue Holiday with two fouls in the first quarter. – 6:18 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Mike Budenholzer is going to challenge an offensive foul on Jrue Holiday – which would be his second.
#Bucks trail the #Heat 22-12 with 4:46 to go in the first quarter. – 6:08 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Joe Ingles is tonight’s sixth man for the #Bucks, replacing Jrue Holiday.
#Heat lead 11-7 with 7:20 to go in the first quarter. – 5:59 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Giannis starts on Gabe Vincent, allowing him to serve as weakside help. Jrue Holiday on Jimmy Butler. – 5:53 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo-Khris Middleton-Jrue Holiday-Brook Lopez-Grayson Allen will start Game 1 vs. the #Heat – 5:13 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bucks starters vs. Heat tonight:
G – Jrue Holiday (#21)
G – Grayson Allen (#12)
F – Khris Middleton (#22)
F – Giannis Antetokounmpo (#34)
C – Brook Lopez (#11) – 5:10 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Not a hot take, but the main thing to watch today is if Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo can bend the Bucks defense at all
Yes they’re facing drop, but Brook forces in-between jumpers for Bam and Jrue stays hooked at the hip with Tyler
If pull-ups fall, things can shift a bit – 10:58 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Since March 1, LAL have outscored opponents by 14.5 points per 100 possessions with Austin Reaves on the court, No. 1 in the NBA (min. 10 games, > 30 mpg).
Reaves: + 14.5
Jrue Holiday: +13.5
Brook Lopez: +13.5
Draymond Green: +12.3
D’Angelo Russell: +12.3
Via STAT-alytics – 5:07 PM
“What he does on a night-in, night-out basis on both ends of the court is unmatched, and probably goes by a little bit unnoticed under the spotlight of Giannis,” the player said. Meanwhile, it’s only fair to make sure we share the positive perspective on Lillard from one of his supporters here as well since one of his skeptics spoke before. “I don’t think he gets the credit that he deserves,” the player said. “Obviously, he’s hard headed in the way that (he’s decided) that, ‘I’m going to win here (in Portland). You guys are gonna come to me. I’m not gonna go to you, and I’m gonna try to win.’ (But) I respect that about him.” -via The Athletic / April 18, 2023
NBA Central: Final DPOY results 1. Jaren Jackson Jr. 2. Brook Lopez 3. Evan Mobley 4. Draymond Green 5. Bam Adebayo 6. Giannis Antetokounmpo 7. OG Anunoby/ Jrue Holiday 9. Joel Embiid / Nic Claxton 11. Alex Caruso 12. Jimmy Butler pic.twitter.com/65phBxZRh8 -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / April 17, 2023
“He’s a guy who wanted to talk to us, somebody who wanted to get to know us,” Holiday said. “Any questions I asked financially or otherwise, he was there. A lot of people have his number. Anytime you got to New York or something and get lunch or get a drink or whatever, he’s just always available. It’s been cool – it’s the first time I’ve really gotten to know an owner on this level – because he’s somebody who really seems to care about the players. “You know as the owner sometimes you want to; I guess I feel sometimes you want to quote-unquote ‘control a lot’ or control players and I think Marc did a good job of letting people do their jobs. And I appreciate that.” -via Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel / April 17, 2023