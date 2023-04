Players poll: Nobody would want to fight James Johnson

Just three of the 15 Pacers on full-time contracts will become free agents at the end of the league year — forwards Oshae Brissett and James Johnson, and guard George Hill. Pritchard said he will take his time with the decision of whether or not to re-sign them and those decisions will be heavily influenced by the draft. The Pacers, for the moment, have five picks. It’s unlikely they’ll add five rookies to the roster, but they will need to open space. -via Indianapolis Star / April 11, 2023