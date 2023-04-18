Players poll: Nobody would want to fight James Johnson

James Johnson is 36 years old, which is kinda ancient in pro basketball terms. But few, if any, people in the NBA would dare mess with him. That’s what happens when word gets out that Johnson has earned a black belt in karate and is said to own a 20-0 record in kickboxing matches. Johnson’s nickname is “Bloodsport,” which is a damn cool nickname to have. “The whole league would say the same thing,” one player said of Johnson. “That’s not smoke they want. I’ve seen it in person.”
Source: Sam Amick, Josh Robbins, Sam Amick and Josh Robbins @ The Athletic
Source: Sam Amick, Josh Robbins, Sam Amick and Josh Robbins @ The Athletic
More on this storyline
Just three of the 15 Pacers on full-time contracts will become free agents at the end of the league year — forwards Oshae Brissett and James Johnson, and guard George Hill. Pritchard said he will take his time with the decision of whether or not to re-sign them and those decisions will be heavily influenced by the draft. The Pacers, for the moment, have five picks. It’s unlikely they’ll add five rookies to the roster, but they will need to open space. -via Indianapolis Star / April 11, 2023
Dustin Dopirak: Bennedict Mathurin: “Having James Johnson and George Hill on the team was one of the biggest blessings in my career.” -via Twitter @DustinDopirak / April 10, 2023
Dustin Dopirak: James Johnson asked what he’s thought about in terms of free agency. Said he’s looking forward to his first day off and going back home and being fully present for his sons. -via Twitter @DustinDopirak / April 10, 2023