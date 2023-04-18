Players poll: Trae Young is most overrated player

Apparently it took four titles for players (not named Dillon Brooks) to finally stop questioning Draymond Green’s greatness. He shared this unwelcome distinction with Russell Westbrook in 2019 by earning 17.0 percent of the vote, but slid down to 3.7 percent in this edition. (Westbrook received no votes.) As for Young, it should surprise no one that even his fellow players are somewhat skeptical of him these days. He’s the Atlanta Hawks franchise centerpiece player during this time of great tumult and organizational transition, which means the spotlight will fall mostly on him. Just as it did in a much more flattering way years ago when the Hawks made their unexpected run to the East Finals.
Source: Sam Amick, Josh Robbins, Sam Amick and Josh Robbins @ The Athletic
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Marcus Smart, last year’s DPOY, didn’t get a single vote. If you think he won’t notice — and won’t have a little extra juice against Trae Young — you don’t know much about Marcus Smart. – 7:53 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
also in here:
—derrick white’s confidence (and how the hawks truly have nowhere to hide trae young)
—rob williams dominance
—philly’s mikal bridges adjustment (and how bridges can adjust to that adjustment in game 2)
—austin reaves being jalen brunson 2.0
theringer.com/nba/2023/4/17/… – 12:09 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Trae Young, Robert Williams play cat-and-mouse: 3 takeaways from Celtics-Hawks Game 1
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast w/ @ryenarussillo
—KD vs. Kawhi + Rejuvenated Russ
—The suddenly thriving Lakers
—Warriors-Kings bliss
—Heat-Bucks gets weird
—Brunson, Butler, Joker, D-White, Dr. Pimple Popper, fake Trae
Trades + other 1st playoff weekend heroes
spotify.link/6Hg2XiV43yb – 2:37 AM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Acompáñame en los 15 minutos más vertiginosos de la NBA, el #MediotiempoConÁlvaro, un Instagram Live por la cuenta @RitmoNBA. Trae tu pregunta/observación y las compartimos con el grupo.
En el mediotiempo de @Lakers – @MEMGrizz de hoy domingo.
@NBAMEX @NBALatAm @NBASpain pic.twitter.com/Wjtpt3Ry7L – 12:32 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Jayson Tatum has played in a whopping 75 playoff games. For context playoff games at the same age:
Bron 60
KD 54
Kyrie 52
Mitchell 40
Beal 39
Giannis 35
Joker 33
Book 32
Dame 28
Embiid 24
Trae 22
Steph 19
Sabonis 14
AD 13
Ingram 6
Fox 1
Ball 0 – 11:55 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Tanto de qué hablar el domingo en #PlayoffsAlDía. Lo puedes disfrutar en vivo por las plataformas digitales de @OvacionDigital y @ElMercurio_DEP, así como las de @RitmoNBA y el canal ‘Ritmo NBA-NFL’ en YouTube.
Trae tu pregunta y observación para incluir en el streaming. pic.twitter.com/7wYFJLfcva – 10:39 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Trae Young’s recent playoff struggles put in perspective by historically bad shooting stat
cbssports.com/nba/news/trae-… – 10:26 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Trae Young’s recent playoff struggles put in perspective by historically bad shooting stat
By @bradbotkincbs
cbssports.com/nba/news/trae-… – 10:23 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
White on trying to contain Trae Young:
Just try to be solid on him. He’s a great player, we know that. pic.twitter.com/DnmuhzXZHO – 6:43 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Point guard battle today:
Trae — White —
16 PTS 24 PTS
8 AST 7 AST
5-18 FG 7-13 FG
1-5 3P 4-7 3P pic.twitter.com/tPCDFEz4Cf – 5:59 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics just triple teamed Trae Young on a half court heave up 30. They are completely locked in. – 4:44 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Trae Young still is quite bad at relocating once he gives up the ball. It’s frustrating. – 4:27 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Atlanta’s offense: Can Trae make contested 35-footers?
Boston’s offense: Can everyone make uncontested shots from wherever they want?
Not a great recipe for the Hawks. – 4:22 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Out of the timeout, the Hawks sit JJ and Trae and DJM and De’Andre Hunter return to the floor with Bogi, Bey and OO. – 4:21 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Pretty decent defensive stint by Hauser as Trae tried to single him out. Stayed in front of him when he tried his signature surprise right to left crossover, Trae also took some deep 3s off PnR going at him. – 4:19 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young makes the Hawks fist 3 w/ 10:15 in 2Q. Hawks are now 1-11 from 3. – 4:15 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young stayed in front of Marcus Smart and Smart got tripped up and it forced him to kick out. Bogi was right there to pick the pass off then pushed it ahead to JJ. – 4:13 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Boston takes a 29-19 lead into the second quarter. Tatum w/13. Murray w/eight for Atlanta. Trae Young starts 1-7. Hawks 0-9 from three. – 4:09 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Trae Young struggling to start this game and series. Just 1-7 from the field, and also with a few turnovers in the first quarter. Hawks 0-9 from 3 thus far.
Jayson Tatum basically getting whatever he wants against Atlanta. Getting to rim and finishing. – 4:09 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
That’s what Rob Williams can do at his best. Hawks get an amazing pass to Johnson at the rim, Rob erases. Trae 2 on 1 coming downhill, Rob gets the stop. – 4:06 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Trae Young’s 1-7 for 2 points and, importantly, still 0 assists in his 8 minutes so far. Derrick White’s been all over him early on, including a nice block. – 4:03 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
File under ‘Dumb Little Things’ but Collins does a good job keeping Horford off Trae, because Trae needed to see one go down. pic.twitter.com/oQEuKcF9Cm – 4:00 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
A lot was made of getting switches for the Celtics to cook against Trae Young, but Tatum is perfectly happy going up against Dejounte Murray this quarter – 4:00 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Derrick White’s defense might be his greatest contribution in this series. There’s a reason Trae Young has missed six of his seven shots, and it’s not all Marcus Smart. – 3:58 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
I didn’t think it was possible for Trae to be worse than in last year’s playoffs……. – 3:57 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Rough start for Trae Young.
Has his first pass picked off, his first shot swatted, and then smokes a wide-open layup. – 3:48 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
I’m
not sure Smart rejecting the screen specifially called for to get Trae Young on him is what Joe Mazzulla wanted there – 3:45 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Well the Hawks just gave up a layup because Trae Young ran away from Jaylen Brown before Collins could get in front of him. – 3:45 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Trae Young in wins: 44.9% from the floor/39.2% from three.
Young in losses: 41%/27.4% – 3:26 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Usual Hawks starters for Game 1 at the Celtics.
Trae Young
Dejounte Murray
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela – 3:11 PM
Usual Hawks starters for Game 1 at the Celtics.
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Hawks at Celtics – TD Garden – April 15, 2023 – Game One Starters
Boston –Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Atlanta – Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, DeAndre Hunter, John Collins, Clint Capela
OUT: Boston: Gallinari Atlanta: None pic.twitter.com/T2qXHVeOtU – 3:04 PM
Trae Young: Austin Reaves getting that bag this summer.. My boy cookin!! -via Twitter @TheTraeYoung / April 17, 2023
Kevin Chouinard: Asked Trae Young if adding Saddiq Bey and Jalen Johnson to the rotation made this team the most athletic Hawks team of his career. He paused for a second to really think about it, but after that, he did not equivocate. “Definitely. For sure. We have a lot of athletic guys.” pic.twitter.com/VIN7FjwTDV -via Twitter @KLChouinard / April 13, 2023
I’m told the Hawks are closely monitoring his day to day commitment to the team and what he’s doing as a leader. There are people in the organization, sources tell me, that want to see if he is willing to do what it takes to be a leader. There certainly continue to be question marks around that, but there is no questioning his on-court performance, as Tuesday’s win served to remind everyone. Trae Young’s agent is Klutch Sports’ Rich Paul, and the expectation is that there will be a conversation with team ownership in the offseason about the future direction of the team. -via The Athletic / April 12, 2023
