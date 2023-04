Players poll: Trae Young is most overrated player

I’m told the Hawks are closely monitoring his day to day commitment to the team and what he’s doing as a leader. There are people in the organization, sources tell me, that want to see if he is willing to do what it takes to be a leader. There certainly continue to be question marks around that, but there is no questioning his on-court performance, as Tuesday’s win served to remind everyone. Trae Young’s agent is Klutch Sports’ Rich Paul, and the expectation is that there will be a conversation with team ownership in the offseason about the future direction of the team. -via The Athletic / April 12, 2023