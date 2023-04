Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole listed as questionable for Game 3

Andrew Wiggins made his return Saturday night in Game 1 of the Warriors’ first-round series against the Sacramento Kings, giving Golden State back what it considers the missing piece to its puzzle despite the Game 1 loss. “When you go through all the decisions to put a roster together, all of the pieces have to fit,” Stephen Curry said. “He’s a big part of everything we do. When you go into a season, you want to be as fully healthy as possible because that’s the way all the pieces are meant to fit. We haven’t had it for a very long time and we tried to hold down the fort. Now we have that look back.” -via ESPN / April 16, 2023