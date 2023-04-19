Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole listed as questionable for Game 3

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
All listed as questionable for the Warriors for Game 3
– Andrew Wiggins (right shoulder soreness)
– Gary Payton II (general illness)
– Jordan Poole (left ankle sprain) – 8:57 PM
All listed as questionable for the Warriors for Game 3
– Andrew Wiggins (right shoulder soreness)
– Gary Payton II (general illness)
– Jordan Poole (left ankle sprain) – 8:57 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Andrew Wiggins (right shoulder soreness), Gary Payton II (illness) and Jordan Poole (left ankle sprain) are all questionable for Game 3 tomorrow. – 8:44 PM
Andrew Wiggins (right shoulder soreness), Gary Payton II (illness) and Jordan Poole (left ankle sprain) are all questionable for Game 3 tomorrow. – 8:44 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Golden State Warriors are listing Andrew Wiggins as questionable for Game 3 vs. the Sacramento Kings due to right shoulder soreness. Jordan Poole is questionable with a left ankle sprain. Gary Payton II is questionable due to illness. Draymond Green (suspension) is out. – 8:34 PM
The Golden State Warriors are listing Andrew Wiggins as questionable for Game 3 vs. the Sacramento Kings due to right shoulder soreness. Jordan Poole is questionable with a left ankle sprain. Gary Payton II is questionable due to illness. Draymond Green (suspension) is out. – 8:34 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Steve Kerr’s full comments on Jordan Poole gutting it out during game two: pic.twitter.com/G1YX5wjz8b – 8:05 PM
Steve Kerr’s full comments on Jordan Poole gutting it out during game two: pic.twitter.com/G1YX5wjz8b – 8:05 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Steve Kerr had a lot of praise for Jordan Poole just now. Said a lot of players wouldn’t have played on Monday. Ankle was really swollen. Jordan practiced fully again today. – 5:37 PM
Steve Kerr had a lot of praise for Jordan Poole just now. Said a lot of players wouldn’t have played on Monday. Ankle was really swollen. Jordan practiced fully again today. – 5:37 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr says Jordan Poole was good at practice today, but really gutted it out in Game 2 with his sprained left ankle
“I was really proud of him for playing the other night. His ankle was really swollen.” – 5:35 PM
Steve Kerr says Jordan Poole was good at practice today, but really gutted it out in Game 2 with his sprained left ankle
“I was really proud of him for playing the other night. His ankle was really swollen.” – 5:35 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Warriors GM Bob Myers says the focus has quickly shifted to what now? The team is working on their game plan without Green. What do you think #dubnation start Jonathan Kuminga, or start small with DDV or Jordan Poole??? – 5:28 PM
Warriors GM Bob Myers says the focus has quickly shifted to what now? The team is working on their game plan without Green. What do you think #dubnation start Jonathan Kuminga, or start small with DDV or Jordan Poole??? – 5:28 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr could go a ton of directions to replace Draymond Green in starting lineup
*Jordan Poole (juice the offense)
*Gary Payton II (juice the defense)
*Jonathan Kuminga (activate him with bigger role)
*Donte DiVincenzo (regular spot starter)
*Moses Moody (big role last night) – 11:57 PM
Steve Kerr could go a ton of directions to replace Draymond Green in starting lineup
*Jordan Poole (juice the offense)
*Gary Payton II (juice the defense)
*Jonathan Kuminga (activate him with bigger role)
*Donte DiVincenzo (regular spot starter)
*Moses Moody (big role last night) – 11:57 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Draymond’s season started with him slugging a teammate, in part, it would seem, out of jealousy about a contract extension that Poole got and he didn’t.
His season is ending with him being suspended for stomping on an opponent, costing himself any chance of that extension. – 11:42 PM
Draymond’s season started with him slugging a teammate, in part, it would seem, out of jealousy about a contract extension that Poole got and he didn’t.
His season is ending with him being suspended for stomping on an opponent, costing himself any chance of that extension. – 11:42 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
In his highly-anticipated return to the court, Andrew Wiggins tallied 17 points off the bench in Game 1 against the Kings on Saturday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/16/war… – 1:05 PM
In his highly-anticipated return to the court, Andrew Wiggins tallied 17 points off the bench in Game 1 against the Kings on Saturday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/16/war… – 1:05 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
That’s an absolutely awful call in favor of Sabonis on Curry. Was still moving forward when the contact occurred. But he also got hosed on the previous one on Wiggins. – 12:38 AM
That’s an absolutely awful call in favor of Sabonis on Curry. Was still moving forward when the contact occurred. But he also got hosed on the previous one on Wiggins. – 12:38 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Would Kerr consider Wiggins on Sabonis and Looney on Barnes? Then Looney can kick out Payton after the switch – 12:35 AM
Would Kerr consider Wiggins on Sabonis and Looney on Barnes? Then Looney can kick out Payton after the switch – 12:35 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
i know wiggins has played a ton of minutes but he needs to play more minutes – 12:30 AM
i know wiggins has played a ton of minutes but he needs to play more minutes – 12:30 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Kerr sits Wiggins with Fox still in … Wiggins is up to 35 minutes. That whole break was pretty long, so I can’t imagine Wiggins sits for too long – 12:26 AM
Kerr sits Wiggins with Fox still in … Wiggins is up to 35 minutes. That whole break was pretty long, so I can’t imagine Wiggins sits for too long – 12:26 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Both teams are really going to appreciate the under 7 timeout here. Kerr probably is going to need to get Wiggins a rest before the end of the half. – 12:21 AM
Both teams are really going to appreciate the under 7 timeout here. Kerr probably is going to need to get Wiggins a rest before the end of the half. – 12:21 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Warriors scored, but what defense by Monk on Wiggins just to make them spend 10 seconds getting the ball in to Draymond in the post. – 12:15 AM
Warriors scored, but what defense by Monk on Wiggins just to make them spend 10 seconds getting the ball in to Draymond in the post. – 12:15 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors to start the fourth quarter
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Gary Payton II
Draymond Green – 12:08 AM
Warriors to start the fourth quarter
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Gary Payton II
Draymond Green – 12:08 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Wiggins is at 30 minutes — more than the 28 he played in the last game. Can Kerr push him to 40? – 12:07 AM
Wiggins is at 30 minutes — more than the 28 he played in the last game. Can Kerr push him to 40? – 12:07 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings up 83-75 headed to the 4th in Sacramento. Kings led by 14 at one point. Domantas Sabonis with 20 points & 8 boards for Sac. GSW led by Andrew Wiggins’ 20 points. – 12:07 AM
Kings up 83-75 headed to the 4th in Sacramento. Kings led by 14 at one point. Domantas Sabonis with 20 points & 8 boards for Sac. GSW led by Andrew Wiggins’ 20 points. – 12:07 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Wiggins doing everything he can to keep the Warriors in it and Poole doing everything he can to negate that – 12:06 AM
Wiggins doing everything he can to keep the Warriors in it and Poole doing everything he can to negate that – 12:06 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Poole misses a wide open shooter in the corner with the pass for a TO, then Poole misses a wide open 3, then Wiggins missed the transition layup. Warriors had chances to put pressure on Kings late 3rd and couldn’t. – 12:05 AM
Poole misses a wide open shooter in the corner with the pass for a TO, then Poole misses a wide open 3, then Wiggins missed the transition layup. Warriors had chances to put pressure on Kings late 3rd and couldn’t. – 12:05 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors’ minute count (because this is gonna matter):
Curry 19
Thompson 19
Green 18
Wiggins 18 – 11:22 PM
Warriors’ minute count (because this is gonna matter):
Curry 19
Thompson 19
Green 18
Wiggins 18 – 11:22 PM
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
Best lineup Warriors have right now:
Curry
Payton
Klay
Wiggins
Draymond – 11:19 PM
Best lineup Warriors have right now:
Curry
Payton
Klay
Wiggins
Draymond – 11:19 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
They really need to double Monk when they have Wiggins on him? Gave Huerter a wide open 3, and scrambled the defense to give up the oreb. – 11:15 PM
They really need to double Monk when they have Wiggins on him? Gave Huerter a wide open 3, and scrambled the defense to give up the oreb. – 11:15 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
The Core 3 plus Wiggins plus Payton — where does this rank on the Death Lineup scale? – 11:14 PM
The Core 3 plus Wiggins plus Payton — where does this rank on the Death Lineup scale? – 11:14 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Wiggins came in a salary dump. Now it’s hard to imagine the Warriors beating anyone halfway decent in the playoffs without him. – 11:13 PM
Wiggins came in a salary dump. Now it’s hard to imagine the Warriors beating anyone halfway decent in the playoffs without him. – 11:13 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox vs Andrew Wiggins: Round 1 pic.twitter.com/Afje48hgRk – 10:55 PM
De’Aaron Fox vs Andrew Wiggins: Round 1 pic.twitter.com/Afje48hgRk – 10:55 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andrew Wiggins coming back in. GP2 had a talk with him at the end of the Warriors’ timeout – 10:49 PM
Andrew Wiggins coming back in. GP2 had a talk with him at the end of the Warriors’ timeout – 10:49 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Trying to steal minutes without GPII or Wiggins out there … backfired. – 10:49 PM
Trying to steal minutes without GPII or Wiggins out there … backfired. – 10:49 PM
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
Warriors can throw Wiggins on 🦊 but who do you throw at Monk? – 10:48 PM
Warriors can throw Wiggins on 🦊 but who do you throw at Monk? – 10:48 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
either andrew wiggins or gpII need to have their minutes matched with fox’s. warriors can’t have neither of those dudes out there vs. fox and monk. – 10:48 PM
either andrew wiggins or gpII need to have their minutes matched with fox’s. warriors can’t have neither of those dudes out there vs. fox and monk. – 10:48 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
13 points in 5 possessions to open the quarter for the Kings. 2 Len dunks and three 3s. 13-4 Kings run. No Wiggins or Payton and the perimeter D gets roasted by the Kings. Kuminga and DDV getting lit up by Monk and Fox. – 10:46 PM
13 points in 5 possessions to open the quarter for the Kings. 2 Len dunks and three 3s. 13-4 Kings run. No Wiggins or Payton and the perimeter D gets roasted by the Kings. Kuminga and DDV getting lit up by Monk and Fox. – 10:46 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Payton, Green, and Wiggins are giving it everything right now on D. Even Poole is pushing hard on the sprained ankle. Can they maintain this level of pressure all game? – 10:38 PM
Payton, Green, and Wiggins are giving it everything right now on D. Even Poole is pushing hard on the sprained ankle. Can they maintain this level of pressure all game? – 10:38 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andrew Wiggins in for Donte DiVincenzo
Steph
Poole
Wiggins
GP2
Draymond – 10:32 PM
Andrew Wiggins in for Donte DiVincenzo
Steph
Poole
Wiggins
GP2
Draymond – 10:32 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Donte DiVincenzo is first off the bench tonight. He started Game 1 in place of Andrew Wiggins. – 10:22 PM
Donte DiVincenzo is first off the bench tonight. He started Game 1 in place of Andrew Wiggins. – 10:22 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Andrew Wiggins returns to Warriors’ starting lineup for Game 2 vs. Kings
sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… pic.twitter.com/lnoMuuhKFi – 9:53 PM
Andrew Wiggins returns to Warriors’ starting lineup for Game 2 vs. Kings
sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… pic.twitter.com/lnoMuuhKFi – 9:53 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Andrew Wiggins added to the Warriors stating five tonight. Kings keep it the same. Officials for tonight’s Game 2 in Sacramento . pic.twitter.com/kQod5zNrz5 – 9:49 PM
Andrew Wiggins added to the Warriors stating five tonight. Kings keep it the same. Officials for tonight’s Game 2 in Sacramento . pic.twitter.com/kQod5zNrz5 – 9:49 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Andrew Wiggins will return to the starting lineup tonight.
He’ll start alongside Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney. mercurynews.com/2023/04/17/and… – 9:35 PM
Andrew Wiggins will return to the starting lineup tonight.
He’ll start alongside Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney. mercurynews.com/2023/04/17/and… – 9:35 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andrew Wiggins is officially back in the starting lineup
Warriors starters for Game 2 vs. the Kings
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 9:34 PM
Andrew Wiggins is officially back in the starting lineup
Warriors starters for Game 2 vs. the Kings
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 9:34 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Andrew Wiggins is will return to the starting lineup tonight.
He’ll start alongside Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney. mercurynews.com/2023/04/17/and… – 9:33 PM
Andrew Wiggins is will return to the starting lineup tonight.
He’ll start alongside Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney. mercurynews.com/2023/04/17/and… – 9:33 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andrew Wiggins is back in the Warriors’ starting lineup, joining Curry, Thompson, Green and Looney.
Jordan Poole is available to play. – 9:32 PM
Andrew Wiggins is back in the Warriors’ starting lineup, joining Curry, Thompson, Green and Looney.
Jordan Poole is available to play. – 9:32 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Latest on Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole going into Game 2 of the Kings-Warriors series.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 9:25 PM
Latest on Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole going into Game 2 of the Kings-Warriors series.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 9:25 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Andrew Wiggins is back in the Warriors’ starting lineup tonight for Game 2, per @Shams Charania pic.twitter.com/ggkP1qoqoq – 9:22 PM
Andrew Wiggins is back in the Warriors’ starting lineup tonight for Game 2, per @Shams Charania pic.twitter.com/ggkP1qoqoq – 9:22 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
No official word on Jordan Poole’s status yet tonight. Steve Kerr said he will warm up and test sprained ankle. Andrew Wiggins came through Game 1 well. Played 28 minutes. Kerr not revealing Wiggins’ role/minute total for Game 2. – 8:33 PM
No official word on Jordan Poole’s status yet tonight. Steve Kerr said he will warm up and test sprained ankle. Andrew Wiggins came through Game 1 well. Played 28 minutes. Kerr not revealing Wiggins’ role/minute total for Game 2. – 8:33 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Mike Brown on Andrew Wiggins: “He can turn the tide of a series if he gets loose.” – 8:23 PM
Mike Brown on Andrew Wiggins: “He can turn the tide of a series if he gets loose.” – 8:23 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Golden State #Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins ‘forever grateful’ for team support during absence. Teammates, organization continue to protect privacy of the low-profile forward. @andscape exclusive. #nba #NBAPlayoffs bit.ly/3A6aLsg – 3:10 PM
Golden State #Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins ‘forever grateful’ for team support during absence. Teammates, organization continue to protect privacy of the low-profile forward. @andscape exclusive. #nba #NBAPlayoffs bit.ly/3A6aLsg – 3:10 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
In his highly-anticipated return to the court, Andrew Wiggins tallied 17 points off the bench in Game 1 against the Kings on Saturday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/16/war… – 10:00 AM
In his highly-anticipated return to the court, Andrew Wiggins tallied 17 points off the bench in Game 1 against the Kings on Saturday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/16/war… – 10:00 AM
More on this storyline
Shams Charania: Warriors are placing forward Andrew Wiggins back into the starting lineup tonight for Game 2 vs. Kings, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / April 17, 2023
Clutch Points: “The one thing you do have is the experience of knowing what that atmosphere is… You can go into the memory of it on what to expect and build confidence.” Steph Curry on returning from a long absence and jump right into Playoffs like Andrew Wiggins. pic.twitter.com/87FWwfZETF -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / April 16, 2023
Andrew Wiggins made his return Saturday night in Game 1 of the Warriors’ first-round series against the Sacramento Kings, giving Golden State back what it considers the missing piece to its puzzle despite the Game 1 loss. “When you go through all the decisions to put a roster together, all of the pieces have to fit,” Stephen Curry said. “He’s a big part of everything we do. When you go into a season, you want to be as fully healthy as possible because that’s the way all the pieces are meant to fit. We haven’t had it for a very long time and we tried to hold down the fort. Now we have that look back.” -via ESPN / April 16, 2023
Kerith Burke: Steve Kerr said Jordan Poole practiced today. “I was really proud of him for playing [in game 2]. His ankle was really swollen. It was not pretty.” -via Twitter @KerithBurke / April 19, 2023
Jason Dumas: Klay Thompson just said that Jordan Poole is “playing with like half a foot right now.” Said he is proud of his resilience. -via Twitter @JDumasReports / April 18, 2023
Anthony Slater: Extended conversation between Jordan Poole and Rick Celebrini after shootaround this morning. Poole remains questionable with a left ankle sprain. Left the court after talking with Celebrini. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / April 17, 2023