Bob Myers on Draymond Green: He's a complicated guy, for sure

“He just won’t shut up”
"He just won't shut up" says Draymond Green's antics continues to hurt the Warriors
Connor Letourneau
Steve Kerr on his thoughts about Draymond's incident with Sabonis: "Um…no comment."
Adam Wexler
Madeline Kenney
Draymond Green was at practice today. He addressed the team and then they went through practice.
Dalton Johnson
Draymond Green was at practice and addressed the Warriors about the suspension
Connor Letourneau
Steve Kerr: "Draymond was at practice. He addressed the team. … We spent about a minute on it, then moved on."
Connor Letourneau
Steve Kerr: "He's crossed the line over the years, and that's part of it. … We will go to bat for Draymond, and go to battle with him every day of the week."
Connor Letourneau
Steve Kerr on Draymond's suspension: "I was extremely surprised."
Jason Dumas
Bob Myers on Draymond Green the person.
Connor Letourneau
Bob Myers on Draymond: "Without him, we probably don't have any of the championships. But he's a complicated guy, for sure."
Connor Letourneau
Bob Myers on Draymond: "Without him, we probably don't have any of the championships. But he's a complicated guy, for sure.
Connor Letourneau
Bob Myers on Draymond: "Each time he's messed up, my hope is he learns from it and becomes better."
Madeline Kenney
"We've been here before," Bob Myers said of Draymond Green's suspension. "Once these decisions are made, there's no appellate court, it's over. You can react however you want, but it doesn't change the fact he's not playing."
Kerith Burke
Myers said Draymond cannot be in the building tomorrow when he serves his suspension.
Kendra Andrews
Warriors GM Bob Myers on Draymond Green's suspension: "We've been here before … Once these decisions are made, there's no appellate court. It's over. You can react however you want, but it doesn't change the fact that he's not playing … it doesn't matter."
Kerith Burke
Bob Myers said when he got the news about Draymond's suspension, he told Draymond "whatever you have to say, don't say tonight…I'm always one that would tell somebody to sleep on a reaction, and as far as I know, he hasn't said any thing yet."
Dalton Johnson
Warriors GM Bob Myers reacts to Draymond Green’s suspension
Connor Letourneau
Bob Myers on Draymond's suspension: "I spoke to Draymond last night about it. Told him that, when he shows up today, it's got to be about the team."
Matt George
De'Aaron Fox says he was surprised that Draymond Green received a suspension from the NBA.
Kylen Mills
Zaza Pachulia said he's not disappointed in Draymond: "Is everybody perfect? No, that's not the case. I wish we weren't talking about a suspension, I wish we were not dealing with this. But at the same time, I know his every move is to help the team."
Connor Letourneau
Bob Myers is about to speak to media about the Draymond suspension.
Jay King
The Celtics look good so far
via @TheAthletic
Sean Cunningham
Kings coach Mike Brown on the suspension of Draymond Green for Game 3, De'Aaron Fox winning clutch player of the year, Domantas Sabonis practicing today, how Domas might be officiated going forward and the physicality in the series.
Sirius XM NBA
NBA Statement: “The suspension was based in part of Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts.”
@TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine react to the NBA’s decision to suspended Draymond Green for Game 3 in the Warriors and Kings series
Sean Cunningham
De'Aaron Fox reacts to being names Clutch Player of the Year, attention on this Kings Warriors series, suspension for Draymond Green and Domantas Sabonis being officiated differently.
Chris Mannix
It's pretty clear from listening/reading Joe Dumars interviews that if Draymond didn't incite the crowd after the stomp and if he showed more contrition after the game, we wouldn't be here. The aftermath — which played out in front of Adam Silver — clearly mattered.
Sean Cunningham
Harrison Barnes on heading into Game 3 against the Warriors with the suspension to Draymond Green after the altercation in Game 2 and addresses the physicality of the series.
Danny Leroux
Dunc'd On Prime: LAC/PHX, NYK/CLE, ATL/BOS Game 2s, Draymond Suspended with @NateDuncanNBA
Join us:
NBA on ESPN
NBA Executive Vice President Joe Dumars shed some light on the decision to suspend Draymond Green with @Malika Andrews:
Kylen Mills
Ramona Shelburne says on ESPN that sources tell her the Warriors are furious about the suspension. She also said Joe Dumars just said he didn't talk to Draymond until this morning after the decision was made, typically conversations would happen earlier.
Kerith Burke
And good follow-up questions from Malika regarding why not a fine and whether Draymond interacting with the crowd was a factor.
Wes Goldberg
a lot of the Warriors-Kings talk has been about the dynasty and Draymond Green. so, for @RealGM, I wrote about how De'Aaron Fox is the one having a moment.
Sam Quinn
I shouldn't have to say this, but the Kings are up 2-0 on the Warriors because the Kings have outplayed the Warriors twice and Draymond Green got suspended because Draymond Green stomped on a dude's chest and you can't do that. Sometimes this stuff is that simple.
Sam Amick
The history between Harrison Barnes and Draymond Green is a fascinating subplot to this series. So naturally, I asked Barnes if he cared to unpack it all.
“Maybe I’ll be a guest on the podcast, and maybe, maybe, him and I can just talk it out.”
Tommy Beer
Today’s pod is live:
@EJ_Stewart and I discuss the Knicks Game 2 loss in Cleveland…. Should Randle have been on the floor late in the 4th… How will NY bounce back in Game 3 … and, out in a Golden State, should Draymond Green have been suspended??
Salman Ali
Couple thoughts listening to The Lowe Post:
-The Warriors grumbling about Sabonis’ physicality has to be parody.
-Are both Lowe and Spears really rationalizing Draymond stomping on this guy’s chest?
The Vertical
NBA suspended Draymond Green for Game 3 because of his reputation as a ‘repeat offender’.
Since 2013:
– Suspended four times
– Ejected 17 times
– Amassed 163 technical fouls
– $1.4 million in fines
Zach Lowe
New Lowe Post podcast: @Marc J. Spears and I react to the Draymond Green suspension, break down Kings-Warriors G1-2, and look ahead to G3. Then quick reactions to last night's games — ATL-BOS, NYK-CLE, PHX-LAC
Spotify: spoti.fi/3AcMcKg
Eddie Sefko
I'm tired of the talk shows asking if Draymond should have been suspended. Of course he should have. What does the NBA look like if he wasn't? Yes, Sabonis initiated things, but that's basketball. If you know your opponent has a weakness, physical or emotional, you exploit it.
Dalton Johnson
The Warriors have a 69.4% winning percentage with Draymond Green in the playoffs since 2013
The Kings shot 66.7% (10 of 15) after he was ejected in Game 2 nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 1:30 PM
The Warriors have a 69.4% winning percentage with Draymond Green in the playoffs since 2013
Brian Geltzeiler
I think the Draymond suspension is warranted and I like the fact that the league office invoked Draymond's track record. It's a pattern of behavior and he's been in denial a long time about it and the Warriors have continued to enable him.
Nate Duncan
Dunc'd
Join us:
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Stephen A. Smith was fired up over the NBA’s ‘disgusting’ suspension of Draymond Green. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/19/ste… – 1:20 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Here’s what autofills if you go to YouTube & type in “Draymond Green kicks…”
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Should Draymond have been suspended? Is it time to worry about the Warriors? Will future generations think LeBron > Jordan? & more! Guests: @EphraimSalaam @anthonyVslater @martinweiss
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After the news broke of Draymond Green being suspended for Game 3 against the Kings, NBA Twitter erupted with a wave of must-see reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 1:00 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Hilarious how many are “harmed” Draymond yelled at a crowd. The stomp I get. But egging on a crowd? No birds flipped?
“HOW COULD HE!”
Preferring humility is fine. But the NBA ain’t a decorum pageant
“BUT ADAM WAS THERE!”
Careful. Don’t slip on those pearls lol – 12:19 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Harrison Barnes unplugged: On this Warriors reunion series, Draymond Green, the Kings’ mission and more at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4427732/2023/0… – 12:19 PM
Harrison Barnes unplugged: On this Warriors reunion series, Draymond Green, the Kings’ mission and more at @TheAthletic
The Ringer @ringernba
“A Draymond Green suspension being the final nail in the coffin for this dynasty would feel somehow poetic, unfair and fitting.”
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: LAC/PHX, NYK/CLE, ATL/BOS Game 2s, Draymond Suspended with @Nate Duncan
Join us:
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
NBA exec Joe Dumars hung up the phone at 2:30 a.m. after the Kings-Warriors Game 2. Was back in the office at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. By end of the day, the NBA suspended Draymond Green one game. Dumars explains the decision, including nothing more for Sabonis:
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on the NBA’s Joe Dumars detailing how the league landed on a one-game suspension for Draymond Green: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:54 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
The Draymond situation feels like it’s being adjudicated twice. He was ejected — that should have been enough. This feels excessive, punitive and personal si.com/nba/2023/04/19… – 11:32 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Joe Dumars breaks down why Draymond Green received a one-game suspension following his incident with Domantas Sabonis. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/19/nba… – 11:15 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: LAC/PHX, NYK/CLE, ATL/BOS Game 2s, Draymond Suspended with @DannyLeroux
Join us:
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Draymond Green leads the Warriors by playing with heart. But they need him to play with a brain, too.
(By @sportsreiter)
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Los mejores “hits” de Draymond Green. Es parte de su ser. Ninguna suspensión o multa lo motivará a modificar su comportamiento. Su historial le pasó factura esta vez. #AsíLasCosas
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Thoughts on how much the Draymond Green suspension will hurt the Warriors in Game 3:
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/dr… – 10:42 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
NBA’s Joe Dumars to AP on Draymond: “There was much discussion, and back and forth, looking at the play itself over and over. And then ultimately we came to the decision that the act itself, and repeat offenses, actually did warrant a suspension.”
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
NBA Executive VP Joe Dumars tells ESPN on Draymond Green punishment: “Here’s what it came down to: Excessive and over-the-top actions, conduct detrimental and a repeat offender. That’s what separates this where you end up with a suspension.” Story soon on ESPN. – 10:32 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: LAC/PHX, NYK/CLE, ATL/BOS Game 2s, Draymond Suspended with @NateDuncanNBA
Join us:
Tom Ziller @teamziller
A few more thoughts on Draymond and reactions to Tuesday’s Game 2s.
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: LAC/PHX, NYK/CLE, ATL/BOS Game 2s, Draymond Suspended with @DannyLeroux
Join us:
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Draymond Green suspended, Domantas Sabonis questionable for game 3 eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 5:27 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: LAC/PHX, NYK/CLE, ATL/BOS Game 2s, Draymond Suspended. Join @Danny Leroux
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
My guess is the antics to the crowd cemented Draymond’s suspension. Any plausible explanation presenting the stomp as heat of the moment went out the window. That was Draymond saying, “Hell yeah, I did it, and IDGAF what you think!” But you can’t be the victim *and* the heel. AK – 3:52 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox is Clutch, Draymond Green suspended, Domantas Sabonis questionable kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/deaaron-fox-… – 3:32 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After the news broke of Draymond Green being suspended for Game 3 against the Kings, NBA Twitter erupted with a wave of must-see reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 2:55 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Wrote about Draymond Green’s suspension, all the ways it hurts the Warriors in Game 3 against the Kings and who will have to step up most nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 2:50 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: LAC/PHX, NYK/CLE, ATL/BOS Game 2s, Draymond Suspended. Join @DannyLeroux and me duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 2:31 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Draymond Green suspended 1 game for stepping on Domantas Sabonis’ chest
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Analogy I just made on the pod re Draymond suspension: It’s like a bad call at the end of a tight game. Yes, the call wasn’t great, but you also had so many chances to avoid putting yourself in that position. So it’s ultimately on you that you lost the game. – 2:04 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Column: Draymond Green has been suspended.
Come on …
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Emergency Dubs Talk podcast with @MontePooleNBCS and myself reacting to Draymond Green being suspended for Game 3 against the Kings podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dub… – 1:39 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
X-rays show injury to Domantas Sabonis; Draymond Green suspended for crucial Game 3 in Kings-Warriors playoff series
Dan Favale @danfavale
basketball twitter assembling to argue about draymond and domas pic.twitter.com/ukdbcvLeNG – 1:18 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Domantas Sabonis questionable for Game 3 of Kings-Warriors with sternum contusion after Draymond Green stomp
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
With Dray out on Thursday, there will be an even bigger onus on the Warriors’ role players to produce.
Game 2
JP – 4 pts, 1/7
JoKu – 0 pts, 0/0
Donte – 0 pts, 0/0
4 combined TOs.
None played in the 4th quarter. Here’s what Steph, Klay, Dray and Steve had to say about that. pic.twitter.com/AN60bUCYh0 – 1:10 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Some quick takeways on the Draymond Green suspension for Game 3 theathletic.com/4427216/2023/0… – 1:09 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Domantas Sabonis’ medical update was released 55 minutes after Draymond Green was suspended – 1:03 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Since Draymond Green made his NBA debut in 2012
Warriors’ winning percentage with Draymond: 67.4% (511-247)
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Draymond Green was wrong to stomp on Sabonis and he needs to stop the antics, but it is wild to me Draymond got the same punishment as Dillon Brooks for breaking Gary Payton II’s elbow in the Western semis, forcing him to miss a month. #dubnation – 12:55 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Draymond Green suspended for Game 3 after stepping on Sabonis nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/19/dra… – 12:55 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Draymond Green received a 1⃣ game suspension after stepping on Domantas Sabonis 🚨 pic.twitter.com/EYW3JdGObP – 12:52 AM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Who will be surprised when Draymond Green is on TNT’s air for Game 3? – 12:48 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Charles Barkley said on Inside the NBA that he thinks Draymond Green’s suspension is in part due to the fact that he ran around and incited the crowd after being ejected. He points out that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was there watching the game in person. #dubnation – 12:44 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
“If you don’t grab his leg, that never happens.”
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Domantas Sabonis is questionable for Game 3 with a sternum contusion, per Kings. Announcement comes about an hour after news of Draymond Green’s suspension for Game 3. – 12:42 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Domantas Sabonis is questionable for Game 3 with a sternum contusion, per Kings. Announcement comes about an hour after news of Draymond Green’s suspension. – 12:40 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Feel like the Sabonis update was supposed to come out before the Draymond suspension 😂 – 12:40 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
X-rays show Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis suffered a sternum contusion when Draymond Green stomped on him in Monday’s game against the Golden State Warriors. Sabonis will be listed as questionable for Game 3. – 12:35 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis questionable for Game 3, despite saying last night that he’ll be fine and will play. Imaging shows he suffered a sternum contusion after being stomped on by Draymond Green. pic.twitter.com/cupzfYvmvc – 12:35 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kings say Domantas Sabonis sustained a sternum contusion during the fourth quarter (presumably the Draymond play) on Monday and will be listed as questionable for Thursday’s game versus the Warriors. – 12:35 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Playoffs: NBA suspends Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green for stomping on Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The NBA announced Draymond Green has been suspended for Game 3 against the Kings after stepping on the chest of Domantas Sabonis in Game 2 on Monday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/18/bre… – 12:20 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
ESPN story on the league suspending Draymond Green, a decision “based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts”: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:17 AM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
“What is Draymond supposed to do?!?!”
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
No Draymond Green means Kevon Looney can’t afford foul trouble. He’s the only one to defend Sabonis – 12:15 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Sabonis being hit with technical foul really made me feel like a fine was all that would be next for Draymond. A suspension is surprising – 12:12 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Huge loss for the Warriors: NBA suspends Draymond Green for stomping on Kings’ Sabonis mercurynews.com/2023/04/18/nba… – 12:07 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Draymond Green suspended for Game 3 of Warriors-Kings, NBA cites ‘history of unsportsmanlike acts’
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“The explanation was I stomped too hard.”
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr could go a ton of directions to replace Draymond Green in starting lineup
*Jordan Poole (juice the offense)
*Gary Payton II (juice the defense)
*Jonathan Kuminga (activate him with bigger role)
*Donte DiVincenzo (regular spot starter)
*Moses Moody (big role last night) – 11:57 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
The NBA suspending Draymond Green for a playoff game feels more excessive than his using Domantas Sabonis as a trampoline. – 11:57 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Sabonis got away like a thief in the night: tech + $2000 fine. Draymond out. Might be the series. – 11:56 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Draymond Green will miss Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round matchup against the Sacramento Kings.
Green stomped on Sabonis after the Lithuanian inadvertently grabbed his ankle.
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
NBA suspends Draymond Green for Game 3. Here is its explanation pic.twitter.com/dwDDZCIcry – 11:53 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
And, if you didn’t hear: Draymond’s out for Game 3: pic.twitter.com/YbMfDRs7Rf – 11:52 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been suspended for Game 3 vs. the Sacramento Kings following his ejection Monday night.
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
How many of y’all thought Draymond would get suspended? I figured there was a 10-15% chance, at best. – 11:48 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
Warriors forward Draymond Green suspended one game without pay for stepping on the chest of Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/dGfrS9TQ8p – 11:47 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
According to the NBA’s press release, Draymond Green’s suspension for Game 3 “was based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts.”
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
This is the play that earned Draymond a suspension for Game 3 pic.twitter.com/CMIA4RNdlZ – 11:44 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
ABSOLUTELY on the board, and in fact quite likely, that Draymond only has a couple games left as a Warrior. – 11:44 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Warriors forward Draymond Green has been suspended Game 3 for stepping on the chest of Kings center Domantas Sabonis. “The suspension was based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts,” the NBA said. pic.twitter.com/yia5oIe2te – 11:44 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Did the NBA make the correct decision to suspend Draymond Green for one game? – 11:44 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Quite a season for Draymond Green. Punches a teammate in the face and then gets himself ejected from one playoff game and suspended for another. – 11:43 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Joe Dumars, NBA’s Executive VP of Basketball Operations, announced the suspension for Draymond Green for stepping on Draymond Green, but also noted “the suspension was based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts.” – 11:43 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
The NBA suspends Draymond Green for one game for stomping on Domantas Sabonis. pic.twitter.com/SJCcKX3kTf – 11:43 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Draymond Green has been suspended for Game 3.
StatMuse @statmuse
Warriors win% this season:
.562 — With Draymond
.333 — Without Draymond
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
The NBA has suspended Warriors forward Draymond Green for Game 3 against Sacramento on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/348FrQbmxd – 11:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
No Draymond Green for #Kings #Warriors Game 3. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/3eO5t5fEei – 11:42 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Draymond Green has been suspended for Game 3. Tough blow to the Dubs. pic.twitter.com/BUCRHWm6gL – 11:42 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA has suspended Draymond Green for one game for stepping on the chest of Domantas Sabonis. He will not play in Game 3.
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Draymond suspended for one game. Nothing happens to Sabonis. He started the whole thing. – 11:41 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green has been suspended Game 3 for stepping on Domantas Sabonis, the league announced. – 11:41 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
NBA announces Draymond Green is suspended for one game without pay and that the suspension is based in part on his history for unsportsmanlike acts. pic.twitter.com/MTxh5FZ4ub – 11:40 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The NBA announced Warriors star Draymond Green is suspended one game without pay. – 11:40 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been suspended for one game. – 11:40 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Draymond Green suspended for Game 3 of Warriors-Kings. “The suspension was based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts” pic.twitter.com/hubnoIS0kj – 11:40 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Draymond Green suspended one game, per NBA. He will miss Game 3 vs Kings. pic.twitter.com/x8ZTKqBKrk – 11:40 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Wow, Draymond Green suspended for Game 3.
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Draymond Green has been suspended for Game 3 of Warriors-Kings. pic.twitter.com/CpSVVdBldf – 11:40 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been suspended for one game, league announces. – 11:39 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Draymond Green has been suspended for one game pic.twitter.com/iJSPeEanwC – 11:39 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Draymond Green is suspended for Game 3, NBA says: pic.twitter.com/fdiqBaa4lq – 11:39 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
NBA Twitter exploded with reactions after Draymond Green was ejected in the fourth quarter of Game 2 for stepping on Domantas Sabonis. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 8:00 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Report: Warriors’ Draymond Green unlikely to be suspended after Game 2 ejection vs. Kings
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“It wasn’t like he was trying to injure him”
Mark Kreidler @MarkKreidler
I wrote about Draymond being an ass. Because it’s on Substack, you’ll likely get a fake warning from twitter that it’s an unsafe link. It’s not. That’s just twitter being small. You can’t like or retweet it. I do not care. Just go read. It’s free.
More on this storyline
Madeline Kenney: Steve Kerr said he was “extremely surprised” by Draymond Green’s suspension. “There’s no time to spend worrying about it, thinking about it or complaining, it doesn’t matter. We know what the league decided to do and we have to respond accordingly.” -via Twitter @madkenney / April 19, 2023
Kerith Burke: Kerr on Draymond: “I’ve said many times we don’t have a single championship without Draymond Green. That’s the truth. He’s crossed the line over the years, and that’s part of it, you know. We will go to bat for Draymond, and go to battle with him every day of the week.” -via Twitter @KerithBurke / April 19, 2023
Connor Letourneau: Steve Kerr on talking to Draymond when Draymond’s heated: “It doesn’t seem to make much impact. … There’s no stopping Draymond. You’re not going to be able to put your arm around him and calm him down.” -via Twitter @Con_Chron / April 19, 2023