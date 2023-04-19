Chris Paul receives X-ray on right hand

Chris Haynes: Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul received an X-ray on his right hand following the Game 2 victory and results came back clean, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Going live on @PHNX_Suns from the arena with some postgame updates from Monday, Book, KD, CP3 and more! Hop in here:
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Chris Paul with a straight face says he didn’t even notice Scott Foster as the official tonight.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul on getting a win in a Scott Foster game:
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Chris Paul didn’t attempt a single free throw in the game that ended his 13-game playoff losing streak to Scott Foster. He took 14 shots.
The Ringer @ringernba
Jabari Davis @JabariDavisNBA
The Ringer @ringernba
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
StatMuse @statmuse
Chris Paul in the final 3 minutes:
— Mid-range jumper
— Steal on Westbrook
— Assist to Ayton
— Mid-range jumper
StatMuse @statmuse
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul worked that right hand a little bit after the deflection of the ball. Started dribbling with it.
Hits jumper. Stares into crowd. Gives Durant 5.
Timeout #Clippers. Suns up 121-109 with 2 minutes left in game.
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
When the Suns were grinding through being all out of sorts in the Pelicans series last year and it was tied 2-2, Mikal Bridges had his best performance in purple and orange ever. CP3 followed it up in Game 6.
Phoenix needs that type of half from someone. Who will it be? – 11:07 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Devin Booker’s 3 just erased a 13-point Clippers lead and ties game at 59 at halftime.
23-10 Phoenix run in last 5:32 of 1st half. That’s just powerful offense, and that’s reflected in 57.1% FGs Suns are shooting.
Russell Westbrook: game-high 17 points
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers lead Suns 42-32 with 7:20 left in 1st half.
The Westbrook bench has come in and pushed the lead to double digits for the first time with Kawhi Leonard resting, and CP3/Durant/Ayton all on the floor.
T Mann outscoring Suns bench 8-5 by himself.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Russell Westbrook starts game on Kevin Durant… KD scores right away.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Last time Chris Paul won #NBAPlayoffs game with Scott Foster working as a referee.
Paul was with #Clippers. Game 1 1st round series vs. Grizzlies.
Won 112-91 April 20, 2013.
He’s lost his last 13 playoff games with Foster as a ref.
Foster crew chief Game 2 tonight.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 4/18
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Eric Gordon
Russell Westbrook
PHX
Torrey Craig
Kevin Durant
Deandre Ayton
Devin Booker
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Top clutch scorers last 10 seasons
2022-23: De’Aaron Fox
2021-22: Embiid
2020-21: Dame
2019-20: CP3
2018-19: Harden
2017-18: LeBron
2016-17: Westbrook
2015-16: Reggie Jackson (!!)
2014-15: Harden
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Some stats for the last 13 playoff games that Chris Paul has played in with Scott Foster reffing … all losses for CP3’s teams …
Free throws
CP3’s team: 24.3 per game
Opponents: 26.8 per game
Fouls
CP3’s team: 22.2 per game
Opponents: 22.1 per game
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul, referee Scott Foster meet again with Phoenix Suns down 0-1 to L.A. Clippers
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Chris Paul nemesis Scott Foster will officiate Suns-Clippers Game 2 with playoff streak on the line
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
You probably already know that Chris Paul is one of the smartest players in the league. He’s also one of the best at picking off the playcalls from opposing coaches.
On the Point God’s mastery and manipulation of sign-stealing:
More on this storyline
Gerald Bourguet: Chris Paul and Devin Booker were asked about playing through no calls or bad calls, and Paul confirmed it’s a point of emphasis through the playoffs. Booker added: “It’s mostly us two [complaining], so we gotta hold each other accountable with it.” -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / April 19, 2023
Duane Rankin: “I ain’t notice.” Chris Paul on winning #NBAPlayoffs game with Scott Foster working as a referee. Paul lost his previous 13 playoff games Foster had worked. “We all about in this run minimizing distractions. That is what it is. The league know what it is.” #Suns #Clippers pic.twitter.com/PYM2E9Ey1q -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / April 19, 2023
Law Murray: Phoenix wins Game 2 123-109 to tie series at 1-1. 27-point turnaround after Clippers led 49-36 in 2nd quarter. Game 5 is on the calendar now. Chris Paul snaps Scott Foster streak, Kevin Durant snaps playoff losing streak. Devin Booker: 38 points, 14/22 FGs Game 3 in LA Thu -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / April 19, 2023