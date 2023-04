Damian Lillard on Draymond Green's suspension: 'Crazy'

And how’s this for an oddity worth highlighting? Six players — Deandre Ayton, Tobias Harris, Jaren Jackson Jr., Damian Lillard, Austin Reaves and Nikola Vučević — received votes for both “most overrated” and “most underrated” (a category you can find next). The Lillard inclusion in this section was quite unexpected. “(The Blazers) haven’t really won that much,” the player who voted for Lillard said. “I know he’s a great player individually, but … that’s what happens when you shoot that much. And then just over his career, he (hasn’t) won that much. It’s not his fault, in particular, but I just think he’s a little overhyped.” -via The Athletic / April 18, 2023