Devin Booker, Kevin Durant lead Suns to even series 1-1 vs. Clippers

Law Murray: Phoenix wins Game 2 123-109 to tie series at 1-1. 27-point turnaround after Clippers led 49-36 in 2nd quarter. Game 5 is on the calendar now. Chris Paul snaps Scott Foster streak, Kevin Durant snaps playoff losing streak. Devin Booker: 38 points, 14/22 FGs Game 3 in LA Thu
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Tonight was Devin Booker’s 14th 30-point game in the playoffs. He trails only Amar’e Stoudemire (15) and Charles Barkley (16) in Suns franchise history, and he’s scored in double figures in all 34 career playoff games – 2:15 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kevin Durant’s shot chart from Game 1 to Game 2. pic.twitter.com/sYfYntVuuI – 2:13 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
StatMuse @statmuse
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
StatMuse @statmuse
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
