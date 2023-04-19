Domantas Sabonis likely to play in Game 3

Jason Anderson: Kings center Domantas Sabonis will most likely play in Game 3 vs. the Warriors, per Mike Brown.
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr on his thoughts about Draymond’s incident with Sabonis: “Um…no comment.” – 5:37 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings coach Mike Brown on the suspension of Draymond Green for Game 3, De’Aaron Fox winning clutch player of the year, Domantas Sabonis practicing today, how Domas might be officiated going forward and the physicality in the series. pic.twitter.com/jlC9wvfahv – 4:36 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Mike Brown expects Domantas Sabonis to play tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/1oQ72rn0rn – 4:22 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings center Domantas Sabonis will most likely play in Game 3 vs. the Warriors, per Mike Brown. – 4:22 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox reacts to being names Clutch Player of the Year, attention on this Kings Warriors series, suspension for Draymond Green and Domantas Sabonis being officiated differently. pic.twitter.com/JpCiI57U4r – 4:16 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Here’s Domantas Sabonis at practice. pic.twitter.com/OjbUe7y3GT – 3:44 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Here’s a look at Domantas Sabonis taking part in Kings shoot around today despite his sternum bruise. Shot by @kirstenlizmoran – give her a follow. #dubnation pic.twitter.com/Re2w3jF4oO – 3:42 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Domantas Sabonis is on the practice court with the team this morning. – 3:36 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Was just talking with a Dr about the Domantas Sabonis situation who pointed out that an X-Ray wouldn’t show a contusion. It would be diagnosed through physical exam, with the patient indicating tenderness & describing the pain. Do with that what you will. #dubnation – 2:54 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Couple thoughts listening to The Lowe Post:
-The Warriors grumbling about Sabonis’ physicality has to be parody.
-Are both Lowe and Spears really rationalizing Draymond stomping on this guy’s chest?
We all saw the video. Does this suspension really need to be explained? – 2:52 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
I’m tired of the talk shows asking if Draymond should have been suspended. Of course he should have. What does the NBA look like if he wasn’t? Yes, Sabonis initiated things, but that’s basketball. If you know your opponent has a weakness, physical or emotional, you exploit it. – 1:40 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
NBA exec Joe Dumars hung up the phone at 2:30 a.m. after the Kings-Warriors Game 2. Was back in the office at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. By end of the day, the NBA suspended Draymond Green one game. Dumars explains the decision, including nothing more for Sabonis:
usatoday.com/story/sports/n… – 12:02 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Joe Dumars breaks down why Draymond Green received a one-game suspension following his incident with Domantas Sabonis. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/19/nba… – 11:15 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Draymond Green suspended, Domantas Sabonis questionable for game 3 eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 5:27 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox is Clutch, Draymond Green suspended, Domantas Sabonis questionable kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/deaaron-fox-… – 3:32 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Draymond Green suspended 1 game for stepping on Domantas Sabonis’ chest
sportando.basketball/en/draymond-gr… – 2:10 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
X-rays show injury to Domantas Sabonis; Draymond Green suspended for crucial Game 3 in Kings-Warriors playoff series
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 1:27 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
basketball twitter assembling to argue about draymond and domas pic.twitter.com/ukdbcvLeNG – 1:18 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Domantas Sabonis questionable for Game 3 of Kings-Warriors with sternum contusion after Draymond Green stomp
cbssports.com/nba/news/doman… – 1:15 AM
Domantas Sabonis questionable for Game 3 of Kings-Warriors with sternum contusion after Draymond Green stomp
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Domantas Sabonis’ medical update was released 55 minutes after Draymond Green was suspended – 1:03 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Draymond Green was wrong to stomp on Sabonis and he needs to stop the antics, but it is wild to me Draymond got the same punishment as Dillon Brooks for breaking Gary Payton II’s elbow in the Western semis, forcing him to miss a month. #dubnation – 12:55 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Draymond Green suspended for Game 3 after stepping on Sabonis nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/19/dra… – 12:55 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Draymond Green received a 1⃣ game suspension after stepping on Domantas Sabonis 🚨 pic.twitter.com/EYW3JdGObP – 12:52 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Domantas Sabonis (sternum contusion) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s Game 3 vs. Warriors.
pic.twitter.com/krpZbkNbmY – 12:50 AM
Domantas Sabonis (sternum contusion) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s Game 3 vs. Warriors.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Domantas Sabonis is questionable for Game 3 with a sternum contusion, per Kings. Announcement comes about an hour after news of Draymond Green’s suspension for Game 3. – 12:42 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Sabonis is questionable for Game 3 with a sturnum contusion. Come on. If true the only thing questionable is how soft this dude is. He’s just milking it. – 12:41 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Domantas Sabonis is questionable for Game 3 with a sternum contusion: pic.twitter.com/4Zr6bg4uHl – 12:40 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Domantas Sabonis is questionable for Game 3 with a sternum contusion, per Kings. Announcement comes about an hour after news of Draymond Green’s suspension. – 12:40 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Feel like the Sabonis update was supposed to come out before the Draymond suspension 😂 – 12:40 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Kings say Domantas Sabonis has suffered a sternum contusion and is questionable for Game 3 vs. Warriors. – 12:39 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Kings say center Domantas Sabonis has a sternum contusion and is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game versus the Warriors. – 12:36 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
X-rays show Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis suffered a sternum contusion when Draymond Green stomped on him in Monday’s game against the Golden State Warriors. Sabonis will be listed as questionable for Game 3. – 12:35 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis questionable for Game 3, despite saying last night that he’ll be fine and will play. Imaging shows he suffered a sternum contusion after being stomped on by Draymond Green. pic.twitter.com/cupzfYvmvc – 12:35 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kings say Domantas Sabonis sustained a sternum contusion during the fourth quarter (presumably the Draymond play) on Monday and will be listed as questionable for Thursday’s game versus the Warriors. – 12:35 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Kings say Domantas Sabonis is questionable for Game 3 with a sternum contusion. – 12:34 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Playoffs: NBA suspends Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green for stomping on Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 12:26 AM
Playoffs: NBA suspends Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green for stomping on Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The NBA announced Draymond Green has been suspended for Game 3 against the Kings after stepping on the chest of Domantas Sabonis in Game 2 on Monday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/18/bre… – 12:20 AM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
“What is Draymond supposed to do?!?!”
Not stomp on Sabonis. pic.twitter.com/xHINA7tnG2 – 12:17 AM
“What is Draymond supposed to do?!?!”
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
No Draymond Green means Kevon Looney can’t afford foul trouble. He’s the only one to defend Sabonis – 12:15 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Sabonis being hit with technical foul really made me feel like a fine was all that would be next for Draymond. A suspension is surprising – 12:12 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Huge loss for the Warriors: NBA suspends Draymond Green for stomping on Kings’ Sabonis mercurynews.com/2023/04/18/nba… – 12:07 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Playoffs 2023:
Warriors’ star Draymond Green suspended for Game 3 for stomping on Domantas Sabonis nj.com/sports/2023/04… – 12:06 AM
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Playoffs 2023:
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“The explanation was I stomped too hard.”
From last night: Draymond Green’s perspective on his incident with Domantas Sabonis that led to his ejection nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 11:58 PM
“The explanation was I stomped too hard.”
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
The NBA suspending Draymond Green for a playoff game feels more excessive than his using Domantas Sabonis as a trampoline. – 11:57 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Sabonis got away like a thief in the night: tech + $2000 fine. Draymond out. Might be the series. – 11:56 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Draymond Green will miss Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round matchup against the Sacramento Kings.
Green stomped on Sabonis after the Lithuanian inadvertently grabbed his ankle.
basketnews.com/news-188345-dr… – 11:56 PM
Draymond Green will miss Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round matchup against the Sacramento Kings.
Green stomped on Sabonis after the Lithuanian inadvertently grabbed his ankle.
Bill Herenda @billherenda
Warriors forward Draymond Green suspended one game without pay for stepping on the chest of Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/dGfrS9TQ8p – 11:47 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Warriors forward Draymond Green has been suspended Game 3 for stepping on the chest of Kings center Domantas Sabonis. “The suspension was based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts,” the NBA said. pic.twitter.com/yia5oIe2te – 11:44 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
The NBA suspends Draymond Green for one game for stomping on Domantas Sabonis. pic.twitter.com/SJCcKX3kTf – 11:43 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA has suspended Draymond Green for one game for stepping on the chest of Domantas Sabonis. He will not play in Game 3.
The Warriors are down 0-2 in the series to the Kings, game 3 is a virtual must win. – 11:41 PM
NBA has suspended Draymond Green for one game for stepping on the chest of Domantas Sabonis. He will not play in Game 3.
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Draymond suspended for one game. Nothing happens to Sabonis. He started the whole thing. – 11:41 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green has been suspended Game 3 for stepping on Domantas Sabonis, the league announced. – 11:41 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
NBA Twitter exploded with reactions after Draymond Green was ejected in the fourth quarter of Game 2 for stepping on Domantas Sabonis. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 8:00 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“It wasn’t like he was trying to injure him”
🏀 @Jumpshot8 found nothing wrong with the play of Sabonis on Draymond Green…take a listen ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kJz1tXbGj1 – 5:56 PM
“It wasn’t like he was trying to injure him”
Jason Anderson: Kings center Domantas Sabonis was a full participant in practice today. He is listed as questionable for Game 3 vs. the Warriors due to a bruised sternum. -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / April 19, 2023
Chris Mannix: It’s pretty clear from listening/reading Joe Dumars interviews that if Draymond didn’t incite the crowd after the stomp and if he showed more contrition after the game, we wouldn’t be here. The aftermath — which played out in front of Adam Silver — clearly mattered. -via Twitter @SIChrisMannix / April 19, 2023
Jason Anderson: Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox says Domantas Sabonis “looked good” at practice today. -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / April 19, 2023