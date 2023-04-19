Domantas Sabonis questionable for Game 3 vs. Warriors

Marc Stein: The Kings say Domantas Sabonis is questionable for Game 3 with a sternum contusion.
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Draymond Green suspended 1 game for stepping on Domantas Sabonis’ chest
Draymond Green suspended 1 game for stepping on Domantas Sabonis’ chest
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
X-rays show injury to Domantas Sabonis; Draymond Green suspended for crucial Game 3 in Kings-Warriors playoff series
X-rays show injury to Domantas Sabonis; Draymond Green suspended for crucial Game 3 in Kings-Warriors playoff series
Dan Favale @danfavale
basketball twitter assembling to argue about draymond and domas pic.twitter.com/ukdbcvLeNG – 1:18 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Domantas Sabonis questionable for Game 3 of Kings-Warriors with sternum contusion after Draymond Green stomp
Domantas Sabonis questionable for Game 3 of Kings-Warriors with sternum contusion after Draymond Green stomp
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Domantas Sabonis’ medical update was released 55 minutes after Draymond Green was suspended – 1:03 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Draymond Green was wrong to stomp on Sabonis and he needs to stop the antics, but it is wild to me Draymond got the same punishment as Dillon Brooks for breaking Gary Payton II’s elbow in the Western semis, forcing him to miss a month. #dubnation – 12:55 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Draymond Green suspended for Game 3 after stepping on Sabonis nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/19/dra… – 12:55 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Draymond Green received a 1⃣ game suspension after stepping on Domantas Sabonis 🚨 pic.twitter.com/EYW3JdGObP – 12:52 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Domantas Sabonis (sternum contusion) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s Game 3 vs. Warriors.
Domantas Sabonis (sternum contusion) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s Game 3 vs. Warriors.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Domantas Sabonis is questionable for Game 3 with a sternum contusion, per Kings. Announcement comes about an hour after news of Draymond Green’s suspension for Game 3. – 12:42 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Sabonis is questionable for Game 3 with a sturnum contusion. Come on. If true the only thing questionable is how soft this dude is. He’s just milking it. – 12:41 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Domantas Sabonis is questionable for Game 3 with a sternum contusion: pic.twitter.com/4Zr6bg4uHl – 12:40 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Domantas Sabonis is questionable for Game 3 with a sternum contusion, per Kings. Announcement comes about an hour after news of Draymond Green’s suspension. – 12:40 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Feel like the Sabonis update was supposed to come out before the Draymond suspension 😂 – 12:40 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Kings say Domantas Sabonis has suffered a sternum contusion and is questionable for Game 3 vs. Warriors. – 12:39 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Kings say center Domantas Sabonis has a sternum contusion and is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game versus the Warriors. – 12:36 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis questionable for Game 3, despite saying last night that he’ll be fine and will play. Imaging shows he suffered a sternum contusion after being stomped on by Draymond Green. pic.twitter.com/cupzfYvmvc – 12:35 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kings say Domantas Sabonis sustained a sternum contusion during the fourth quarter (presumably the Draymond play) on Monday and will be listed as questionable for Thursday’s game versus the Warriors. – 12:35 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Kings say Domantas Sabonis is questionable for Game 3 with a sternum contusion. – 12:34 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Playoffs: NBA suspends Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green for stomping on Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis
Playoffs: NBA suspends Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green for stomping on Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The NBA announced Draymond Green has been suspended for Game 3 against the Kings after stepping on the chest of Domantas Sabonis in Game 2 on Monday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/18/bre… – 12:20 AM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
“What is Draymond supposed to do?!?!”
“What is Draymond supposed to do?!?!”
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
No Draymond Green means Kevon Looney can’t afford foul trouble. He’s the only one to defend Sabonis – 12:15 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Sabonis being hit with technical foul really made me feel like a fine was all that would be next for Draymond. A suspension is surprising – 12:12 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Huge loss for the Warriors: NBA suspends Draymond Green for stomping on Kings’ Sabonis mercurynews.com/2023/04/18/nba… – 12:07 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Playoffs 2023:
Warriors’ star Draymond Green suspended for Game 3 for stomping on Domantas Sabonis nj.com/sports/2023/04… – 12:06 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“The explanation was I stomped too hard.”
“The explanation was I stomped too hard.”
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
The NBA suspending Draymond Green for a playoff game feels more excessive than his using Domantas Sabonis as a trampoline. – 11:57 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Sabonis got away like a thief in the night: tech + $2000 fine. Draymond out. Might be the series. – 11:56 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Draymond Green will miss Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round matchup against the Sacramento Kings.
Green stomped on Sabonis after the Lithuanian inadvertently grabbed his ankle.
Draymond Green will miss Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round matchup against the Sacramento Kings.
Green stomped on Sabonis after the Lithuanian inadvertently grabbed his ankle.
Bill Herenda @billherenda
Warriors forward Draymond Green suspended one game without pay for stepping on the chest of Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/dGfrS9TQ8p – 11:47 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Warriors forward Draymond Green has been suspended Game 3 for stepping on the chest of Kings center Domantas Sabonis. “The suspension was based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts,” the NBA said. pic.twitter.com/yia5oIe2te – 11:44 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
The NBA suspends Draymond Green for one game for stomping on Domantas Sabonis. pic.twitter.com/SJCcKX3kTf – 11:43 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA has suspended Draymond Green for one game for stepping on the chest of Domantas Sabonis. He will not play in Game 3.
NBA has suspended Draymond Green for one game for stepping on the chest of Domantas Sabonis. He will not play in Game 3.
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Draymond suspended for one game. Nothing happens to Sabonis. He started the whole thing. – 11:41 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green has been suspended Game 3 for stepping on Domantas Sabonis, the league announced. – 11:41 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
NBA Twitter exploded with reactions after Draymond Green was ejected in the fourth quarter of Game 2 for stepping on Domantas Sabonis. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 8:00 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“It wasn’t like he was trying to injure him”
“It wasn’t like he was trying to injure him”
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
That being said, keeping a close eye on Draymond & Sabonis the rest of the series will be fun. The heat turns up in the Playoffs. Warriors backs are against the wall. And Mike Brown says the Kings are going to keep attacking. – 4:37 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
It is looking unlikely Warriors forward Draymond Green will be suspended for Game 3 vs. Kings after stepping on Domantas Sabonis when Sabonis grabbed his leg on Monday night, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 4:29 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Herring_NBA and @RohanNadkarni: Draymond-Sabonis, Warriors in trouble (or are they?) Lakers bandwagon filling up, changes coming to block/charge, more. open.spotify.com/episode/4BegqV… – 3:43 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
The latest at The Kings Beat: The stomp heard round the NBA, Green and Sabonis mix it up in Kings win kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/stomp-heard-… pic.twitter.com/zUoPAOrO3u – 3:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
After watching multiple replays and angles of the Draymond Green stomp on Domantas Sabonis, I don’t think Sabonis grabbed Draymond’s leg maliciously enough to even remotely warrant that stomp. That man lost his mind. – 2:44 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Column: Draymond Green blamed the Kings and the referees for his Game 2 stomp of Domantas Sabonis, but his untimely ejection should be another moment the Warriors star comes to regret @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/04… – 2:18 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I got a funny feeling [Draymond] will be suspended” – Frank
“I kinda think the ejection was enough” – Scal
@TheFrankIsola and @Scalabrine react to the Draymond and Domantas Sabonis situation
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I got a funny feeling [Draymond] will be suspended” – Frank
“I kinda think the ejection was enough” – Scal
@TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine react to the Draymond and Domatas Sabonis situation
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
In the Draymond Green-Domantas Sabonis kerfuffle, are you more bothered by: – 10:51 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Warriors’ Draymond Green requests ankle X-rays after controversial play with Domantas Sabonis, per report
Warriors’ Draymond Green requests ankle X-rays after controversial play with Domantas Sabonis, per report
Bill Herenda @billherenda
Q2 GM2 @SacramentoKings 41-29 Monk 11 pts Sabonis 8 Huerter 7 Mitchell 7 after 9 Q1 TOs and missed 1st 11 3s Sac ended Q1 down 6, up at 1/2 Talked about it with @C_mendonsa & @SamShaneKFBK this morning on @kfbk @iHeartRadio #FeelTheRoar #SacramentoProud #DubNation #GoldBlooded… pic.twitter.com/OSyZ51QWg1 – 10:34 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Several #NBA protagonists, including Draymond Green and Domantas Sabonis themselves, spoke about the incident that occurred during Game 2 between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors
Several #NBA protagonists, including Draymond Green and Domantas Sabonis themselves, spoke about the incident that occurred during Game 2 between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
NBA Twitter exploded with reactions after Draymond Green was ejected in the fourth quarter of Game 2 for stepping on Domantas Sabonis. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 10:00 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Ejected: Draymond Green stomps on Domantas Sabonis while NBA commissioner watches as Kings take 2-0 lead over Warriors in NBA playoffs
Ejected: Draymond Green stomps on Domantas Sabonis while NBA commissioner watches as Kings take 2-0 lead over Warriors in NBA playoffs
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Mike Brown, formerly of the Warriors, on Draymond Green’s incident with Domantas Sabonis: “It’s a Flagrant 2 for sure. And it’d be interesting to see what the NBA does after they review it.” pic.twitter.com/B9JQIOFR0n – 9:45 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Klay Thompson shared his thoughts on the incident between Draymond Green and Domantas Sabonis during Game 2. pic.twitter.com/7ey68OUgkz – 9:36 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Sabonis on what happened during the incident with Draymond: pic.twitter.com/OrC2i9bckc – 9:26 AM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Klay stopped just short of calling Sabonis’ leg grab on Draymond a dirty play.
“You can’t just grab somebody’s foot when they’re taking off in a full sprint. That’s not cool.”
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Klay Thompson on the Draymond-Sabonis incident: “What are you gonna do when someone grabs your foot when you’re running full speed?” pic.twitter.com/f921Rcv8fg – 7:41 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Playoffs 2023:
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Warriors star Draymond Green asked for an X-ray on his right ankle after the Game 2 loss to the host Kings after feeling soreness, source confirmed to @andscape @espn. Source adds Green believes the injury came when Kings star Domantas Sabonis grabbed his ankle before the stomp. – 5:23 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Warriors star Draymond Green asked for an X-ray on his right ankle after the Game 1 loss to the host Kings after feeling soreness, source confirmed to @andscape @espn. Source adds Green believes the injury came when Kings star Domantas Sabonis grabbed his ankle before the stomp. – 5:10 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond’s IG story of Domantas Sabonis grabbing his right leg with both arms: “Nothing wrong here. Solid basketball play!!” pic.twitter.com/dOIY7XRIC9 – 4:37 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
👑NEW LOCKED ON KINGS POD👑
🏀Kings got the Champs on the ropes!
🏀Draymond Green’s dirty stomp on Sabonis.
🏀Kings winning thanks to…defense?
💻youtu.be/Lyf643pL9Vs
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Malik Monk on his Kings taking a 2-0 series lead over the Warriors with Monday’s Game 2 victory, the altercation with Draymond Green & what the team thought about him antagonizing the crowd with Domantas Sabonis on his back. pic.twitter.com/1pgW2odJb4 – 3:45 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
“There is no room for that in our game today.”
ESPN story on the incident between Draymond Green and Domantas Sabonis, and the Warriors falling behind 0-2 in the series: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:41 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis reacts to the Kings Game 2 win over the Warriors, taking a 2-0 series lead, being stomped on by Draymond Green, how he viewed the altercation and Green’s antagonizing the crowd prior to his ejection. pic.twitter.com/6dd0IDMNcA – 3:25 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Domantas Sabonis was clear that he felt like he was just protecting himself on the ground. “There is no room for that in our game today.” pic.twitter.com/PK1XJFikHe – 3:19 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“My leg got grabbed. Second time in two nights. Referees just watch it.”
On Draymond Green’s point of view with what transpired between him and Domantas Sabonis, leading to Draymond’s ejection in the Warriors’ Game 2 loss to the Kings nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 3:10 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Here is Domantas Sabonis on the Draymond Green foul: “There’s no room for that.” pic.twitter.com/6OYWFSwuHH – 2:53 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Domantas Sabonis: “I fell and I was trying to protect myself and then obviously the incident happened. I feel like there’s no room for that in our game today.”
When I asked him if he grabbed Green’s ankle like Draymond said he did, he repeated that sentiment. – 2:48 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis initial x-rays were negative according to league source. He will have further testing tomorrow – 2:44 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
League source confirms X-rays on Kings center Domantas Sabonis were negative, as reported by @Adrian Wojnarowski. He will undergo further testing tomorrow but it appears he has avoided serious injury following tonight’s incident involving Draymond Green. – 2:39 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
League source confirms that X-Rays on Domantas Sabonis were negative. More tests expected tomorrow. – 2:37 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry shared his view on the Draymond Green and Domantas Sabonis situation. pic.twitter.com/mlQQRy6Eg7 – 1:55 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Mike Brown on the Draymond Green situation with Domantas Sabonis. pic.twitter.com/HBz2g6u9lr – 1:45 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Draymond spoke on his interaction with Sabonis during Monday night’s game. pic.twitter.com/PJTh4sXfJj – 1:44 AM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Klay stops just short of calling Domantas’ ankle grab on Draymond a dirty play. pic.twitter.com/qdKcYhUBDW – 1:41 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Warriors’ Draymond Green ejected after stomping Sabonis
Warriors’ Draymond Green ejected after stomping Sabonis
James Ham @James_HamNBA
“His motor is unbelievable. His mental toughness is unbelievable. His physical toughness is unbelievable.” -Mike Brown on Domantas Sabonis – 1:31 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Domantas Sabonis got stomped on by Draymond Green 😬
Domantas Sabonis got stomped on by Draymond Green 😬
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Mike Brown did not have an update on Domantas Sabonis, other than to say he is being checked out now. Brown also didn’t see Draymond Green yelling at the crowd after the incident. – 1:27 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Draymond Green on ejection for stepping on Domantas Sabonis: “My leg got grabbed. 2nd time in 2 nights & the referee just watched it. I’ve got to land my foot somewhere & I’m not the most flexible person so it’s not stretching that far. … The explanation was I stomped too hard.” pic.twitter.com/4zmoZdWuZE – 1:24 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox talks about his Kings taking a 2-0 series lead over the Warriors, Draymond Green stomping on Domantas Sabonis leading to his ejection and the boost Davion Mitchell gave Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/nPp2BzJJrM – 1:21 AM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Draymond’s full response to the incident with Domantas. Says it’s the second game in a row that his ankle has been grabbed while trying to run up the court: pic.twitter.com/yalP8O24Yx – 1:19 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors’ Draymond Green said referees just watched as Kings’ Malik Monk grabbed his leg during Game 1 and Domantas Sabonis did the same in Game 2: “I guess ankle-grabbing is okay.” pic.twitter.com/m7dC0y4itW – 1:17 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
“Domas is a monster. He played through injuries the whole season.” -Mitchell on Sabonis – 1:16 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
League source confirms that Domantas Sabonis is undergoing x-rays on his ribs and lungs tonight after being stomped on by Draymond Green. Green was ejected for a Flagrant 2. – 1:13 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox & Domantas Sabonis each refer to the other as the Kings best player. Fox just did in the postgame presser. – 1:08 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
On his Flagrant 2, Draymond said Sabonis grabbed his leg and he “needed to land my foot somewhere and I’m not the most flexible person. So that’s not stretching too far.” – 1:08 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Sacramento Kings All-Star Domantas Sabonis is undergoing X-rays on his ribs/lungs, sources tell ESPN. Sabonis is getting evaluated after Draymond Green stepped on him in Game 2. – 1:06 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox on Draymond Green stomping on Domantas Sabonis with the plain truth: “That shouldn’t happen” – 1:05 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
• Kings 2-0
• Draymond
• Sabonis
Immediate reaction, fan calls, and everything in-between:
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
The best players of the night.
Domantas Sabonis at No. 4, Draymond at 23. pic.twitter.com/GyyROM70VQ – 12:58 AM
Domantas Sabonis at No. 4, Draymond at 23. pic.twitter.com/GyyROM70VQ – 12:58 AM
More on this storyline
The NBA has suspended Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green for one game for stepping on the chest of the Kings’ Domantas Sabonis, the league announced Tuesday night. “The suspension was based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts,” the NBA said in a statement. Green will serve his suspension Thursday when the Warriors host the Kings for Game 3 at Chase Center. Sacramento holds a 2-0 lead in the series. The incident between Green and Sabonis occured with 7:03 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Kings’ 114-106 Game 2 win on Monday. -via ESPN / April 19, 2023
Sean Cunningham: Joe Dumars, NBA’s Executive VP of Basketball Operations, announced the suspension for Draymond Green for stepping on Draymond Green, but also noted “the suspension was based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts.” -via Twitter @SeanCunningham / April 19, 2023
Jason Anderson: X-rays show Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis suffered a sternum contusion when Draymond Green stomped on him in Monday’s game against the Golden State Warriors. Sabonis will be listed as questionable for Game 3. -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / April 19, 2023