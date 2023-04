Domantas Sabonis questionable for Game 3 vs. Warriors

The NBA has suspended Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green for one game for stepping on the chest of the Kings’ Domantas Sabonis, the league announced Tuesday night . “The suspension was based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts,” the NBA said in a statement. Green will serve his suspension Thursday when the Warriors host the Kings for Game 3 at Chase Center. Sacramento holds a 2-0 lead in the series. The incident between Green and Sabonis occured with 7:03 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Kings’ 114-106 Game 2 win on Monday. -via ESPN / April 19, 2023