Draymond Green suspended for Game 3 vs. Kings

The NBA has suspended Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green for one game for stepping on the chest of the Kings’ Domantas Sabonis, the league announced Tuesday night. “The suspension was based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts,” the NBA said in a statement. Green will serve his suspension Thursday when the Warriors host the Kings for Game 3 at Chase Center. Sacramento holds a 2-0 lead in the series. The incident between Green and Sabonis occured with 7:03 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Kings’ 114-106 Game 2 win on Monday.
Source: Kendra Andrews @ ESPN
Source: Kendra Andrews @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Draymond Green suspended 1 game for stepping on Domantas Sabonis’ chest
sportando.basketball/en/draymond-gr… – 2:10 AM
Draymond Green suspended 1 game for stepping on Domantas Sabonis’ chest
sportando.basketball/en/draymond-gr… – 2:10 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Analogy I just made on the pod re Draymond suspension: It’s like a bad call at the end of a tight game. Yes, the call wasn’t great, but you also had so many chances to avoid putting yourself in that position. So it’s ultimately on you that you lost the game. – 2:04 AM
Analogy I just made on the pod re Draymond suspension: It’s like a bad call at the end of a tight game. Yes, the call wasn’t great, but you also had so many chances to avoid putting yourself in that position. So it’s ultimately on you that you lost the game. – 2:04 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Column: Draymond Green has been suspended.
Come on …
si.com/nba/2023/04/19… – 1:45 AM
Column: Draymond Green has been suspended.
Come on …
si.com/nba/2023/04/19… – 1:45 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Emergency Dubs Talk podcast with @MontePooleNBCS and myself reacting to Draymond Green being suspended for Game 3 against the Kings podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dub… – 1:39 AM
Emergency Dubs Talk podcast with @MontePooleNBCS and myself reacting to Draymond Green being suspended for Game 3 against the Kings podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dub… – 1:39 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
X-rays show injury to Domantas Sabonis; Draymond Green suspended for crucial Game 3 in Kings-Warriors playoff series
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 1:27 AM
X-rays show injury to Domantas Sabonis; Draymond Green suspended for crucial Game 3 in Kings-Warriors playoff series
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 1:27 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
basketball twitter assembling to argue about draymond and domas pic.twitter.com/ukdbcvLeNG – 1:18 AM
basketball twitter assembling to argue about draymond and domas pic.twitter.com/ukdbcvLeNG – 1:18 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Domantas Sabonis questionable for Game 3 of Kings-Warriors with sternum contusion after Draymond Green stomp
cbssports.com/nba/news/doman… – 1:15 AM
Domantas Sabonis questionable for Game 3 of Kings-Warriors with sternum contusion after Draymond Green stomp
cbssports.com/nba/news/doman… – 1:15 AM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
With Dray out on Thursday, there will be an even bigger onus on the Warriors’ role players to produce.
Game 2
JP – 4 pts, 1/7
JoKu – 0 pts, 0/0
Donte – 0 pts, 0/0
4 combined TOs.
None played in the 4th quarter. Here’s what Steph, Klay, Dray and Steve had to say about that. pic.twitter.com/AN60bUCYh0 – 1:10 AM
With Dray out on Thursday, there will be an even bigger onus on the Warriors’ role players to produce.
Game 2
JP – 4 pts, 1/7
JoKu – 0 pts, 0/0
Donte – 0 pts, 0/0
4 combined TOs.
None played in the 4th quarter. Here’s what Steph, Klay, Dray and Steve had to say about that. pic.twitter.com/AN60bUCYh0 – 1:10 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Some quick takeways on the Draymond Green suspension for Game 3 theathletic.com/4427216/2023/0… – 1:09 AM
Some quick takeways on the Draymond Green suspension for Game 3 theathletic.com/4427216/2023/0… – 1:09 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Domantas Sabonis’ medical update was released 55 minutes after Draymond Green was suspended – 1:03 AM
Domantas Sabonis’ medical update was released 55 minutes after Draymond Green was suspended – 1:03 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Since Draymond Green made his NBA debut in 2012
Warriors’ winning percentage with Draymond: 67.4% (511-247)
Warriors’ winning percentage without Draymond: 51.3% (60-57) – 1:01 AM
Since Draymond Green made his NBA debut in 2012
Warriors’ winning percentage with Draymond: 67.4% (511-247)
Warriors’ winning percentage without Draymond: 51.3% (60-57) – 1:01 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Draymond Green was wrong to stomp on Sabonis and he needs to stop the antics, but it is wild to me Draymond got the same punishment as Dillon Brooks for breaking Gary Payton II’s elbow in the Western semis, forcing him to miss a month. #dubnation – 12:55 AM
Draymond Green was wrong to stomp on Sabonis and he needs to stop the antics, but it is wild to me Draymond got the same punishment as Dillon Brooks for breaking Gary Payton II’s elbow in the Western semis, forcing him to miss a month. #dubnation – 12:55 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Draymond Green suspended for Game 3 after stepping on Sabonis nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/19/dra… – 12:55 AM
Draymond Green suspended for Game 3 after stepping on Sabonis nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/19/dra… – 12:55 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Draymond Green received a 1⃣ game suspension after stepping on Domantas Sabonis 🚨 pic.twitter.com/EYW3JdGObP – 12:52 AM
Draymond Green received a 1⃣ game suspension after stepping on Domantas Sabonis 🚨 pic.twitter.com/EYW3JdGObP – 12:52 AM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Who will be surprised when Draymond Green is on TNT’s air for Game 3? – 12:48 AM
Who will be surprised when Draymond Green is on TNT’s air for Game 3? – 12:48 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Charles Barkley said on Inside the NBA that he thinks Draymond Green’s suspension is in part due to the fact that he ran around and incited the crowd after being ejected. He points out that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was there watching the game in person. #dubnation – 12:44 AM
Charles Barkley said on Inside the NBA that he thinks Draymond Green’s suspension is in part due to the fact that he ran around and incited the crowd after being ejected. He points out that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was there watching the game in person. #dubnation – 12:44 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
“If you don’t grab his leg, that never happens.”
Shaq on Inside the NBA says he thinks Draymond Green’s ejection was an adequate punishment. #dubnation – 12:42 AM
“If you don’t grab his leg, that never happens.”
Shaq on Inside the NBA says he thinks Draymond Green’s ejection was an adequate punishment. #dubnation – 12:42 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Domantas Sabonis is questionable for Game 3 with a sternum contusion, per Kings. Announcement comes about an hour after news of Draymond Green’s suspension for Game 3. – 12:42 AM
Domantas Sabonis is questionable for Game 3 with a sternum contusion, per Kings. Announcement comes about an hour after news of Draymond Green’s suspension for Game 3. – 12:42 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Domantas Sabonis is questionable for Game 3 with a sternum contusion, per Kings. Announcement comes about an hour after news of Draymond Green’s suspension. – 12:40 AM
Domantas Sabonis is questionable for Game 3 with a sternum contusion, per Kings. Announcement comes about an hour after news of Draymond Green’s suspension. – 12:40 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Feel like the Sabonis update was supposed to come out before the Draymond suspension 😂 – 12:40 AM
Feel like the Sabonis update was supposed to come out before the Draymond suspension 😂 – 12:40 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis questionable for Game 3, despite saying last night that he’ll be fine and will play. Imaging shows he suffered a sternum contusion after being stomped on by Draymond Green. pic.twitter.com/cupzfYvmvc – 12:35 AM
Domantas Sabonis questionable for Game 3, despite saying last night that he’ll be fine and will play. Imaging shows he suffered a sternum contusion after being stomped on by Draymond Green. pic.twitter.com/cupzfYvmvc – 12:35 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kings say Domantas Sabonis sustained a sternum contusion during the fourth quarter (presumably the Draymond play) on Monday and will be listed as questionable for Thursday’s game versus the Warriors. – 12:35 AM
Kings say Domantas Sabonis sustained a sternum contusion during the fourth quarter (presumably the Draymond play) on Monday and will be listed as questionable for Thursday’s game versus the Warriors. – 12:35 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Playoffs: NBA suspends Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green for stomping on Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 12:26 AM
Playoffs: NBA suspends Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green for stomping on Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 12:26 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The NBA announced Draymond Green has been suspended for Game 3 against the Kings after stepping on the chest of Domantas Sabonis in Game 2 on Monday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/18/bre… – 12:20 AM
The NBA announced Draymond Green has been suspended for Game 3 against the Kings after stepping on the chest of Domantas Sabonis in Game 2 on Monday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/18/bre… – 12:20 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
ESPN story on the league suspending Draymond Green, a decision “based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts”: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:17 AM
ESPN story on the league suspending Draymond Green, a decision “based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts”: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:17 AM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
“What is Draymond supposed to do?!?!”
Not stomp on Sabonis. pic.twitter.com/xHINA7tnG2 – 12:17 AM
“What is Draymond supposed to do?!?!”
Not stomp on Sabonis. pic.twitter.com/xHINA7tnG2 – 12:17 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
No Draymond Green means Kevon Looney can’t afford foul trouble. He’s the only one to defend Sabonis – 12:15 AM
No Draymond Green means Kevon Looney can’t afford foul trouble. He’s the only one to defend Sabonis – 12:15 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Sabonis being hit with technical foul really made me feel like a fine was all that would be next for Draymond. A suspension is surprising – 12:12 AM
Sabonis being hit with technical foul really made me feel like a fine was all that would be next for Draymond. A suspension is surprising – 12:12 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Huge loss for the Warriors: NBA suspends Draymond Green for stomping on Kings’ Sabonis mercurynews.com/2023/04/18/nba… – 12:07 AM
Huge loss for the Warriors: NBA suspends Draymond Green for stomping on Kings’ Sabonis mercurynews.com/2023/04/18/nba… – 12:07 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Playoffs 2023:
Warriors’ star Draymond Green suspended for Game 3 for stomping on Domantas Sabonis nj.com/sports/2023/04… – 12:06 AM
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Playoffs 2023:
Warriors’ star Draymond Green suspended for Game 3 for stomping on Domantas Sabonis nj.com/sports/2023/04… – 12:06 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Draymond Green suspended for Game 3 of Warriors-Kings, NBA cites ‘history of unsportsmanlike acts’
cbssports.com/nba/news/draym… – 12:00 AM
Draymond Green suspended for Game 3 of Warriors-Kings, NBA cites ‘history of unsportsmanlike acts’
cbssports.com/nba/news/draym… – 12:00 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“The explanation was I stomped too hard.”
From last night: Draymond Green’s perspective on his incident with Domantas Sabonis that led to his ejection nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 11:58 PM
“The explanation was I stomped too hard.”
From last night: Draymond Green’s perspective on his incident with Domantas Sabonis that led to his ejection nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 11:58 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr could go a ton of directions to replace Draymond Green in starting lineup
*Jordan Poole (juice the offense)
*Gary Payton II (juice the defense)
*Jonathan Kuminga (activate him with bigger role)
*Donte DiVincenzo (regular spot starter)
*Moses Moody (big role last night) – 11:57 PM
Steve Kerr could go a ton of directions to replace Draymond Green in starting lineup
*Jordan Poole (juice the offense)
*Gary Payton II (juice the defense)
*Jonathan Kuminga (activate him with bigger role)
*Donte DiVincenzo (regular spot starter)
*Moses Moody (big role last night) – 11:57 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
The NBA suspending Draymond Green for a playoff game feels more excessive than his using Domantas Sabonis as a trampoline. – 11:57 PM
The NBA suspending Draymond Green for a playoff game feels more excessive than his using Domantas Sabonis as a trampoline. – 11:57 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Sabonis got away like a thief in the night: tech + $2000 fine. Draymond out. Might be the series. – 11:56 PM
Sabonis got away like a thief in the night: tech + $2000 fine. Draymond out. Might be the series. – 11:56 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Draymond Green will miss Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round matchup against the Sacramento Kings.
Green stomped on Sabonis after the Lithuanian inadvertently grabbed his ankle.
basketnews.com/news-188345-dr… – 11:56 PM
Draymond Green will miss Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round matchup against the Sacramento Kings.
Green stomped on Sabonis after the Lithuanian inadvertently grabbed his ankle.
basketnews.com/news-188345-dr… – 11:56 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
NBA suspends Draymond Green for Game 3. Here is its explanation pic.twitter.com/dwDDZCIcry – 11:53 PM
NBA suspends Draymond Green for Game 3. Here is its explanation pic.twitter.com/dwDDZCIcry – 11:53 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
And, if you didn’t hear: Draymond’s out for Game 3: pic.twitter.com/YbMfDRs7Rf – 11:52 PM
And, if you didn’t hear: Draymond’s out for Game 3: pic.twitter.com/YbMfDRs7Rf – 11:52 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been suspended for Game 3 vs. the Sacramento Kings following his ejection Monday night.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 11:50 PM
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been suspended for Game 3 vs. the Sacramento Kings following his ejection Monday night.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 11:50 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
How many of y’all thought Draymond would get suspended? I figured there was a 10-15% chance, at best. – 11:48 PM
How many of y’all thought Draymond would get suspended? I figured there was a 10-15% chance, at best. – 11:48 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
Warriors forward Draymond Green suspended one game without pay for stepping on the chest of Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/dGfrS9TQ8p – 11:47 PM
Warriors forward Draymond Green suspended one game without pay for stepping on the chest of Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/dGfrS9TQ8p – 11:47 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
According to the NBA’s press release, Draymond Green’s suspension for Game 3 “was based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts.”
I’m not sure if a reputation suspension is fair here… – 11:46 PM
According to the NBA’s press release, Draymond Green’s suspension for Game 3 “was based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts.”
I’m not sure if a reputation suspension is fair here… – 11:46 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
This is the play that earned Draymond a suspension for Game 3 pic.twitter.com/CMIA4RNdlZ – 11:44 PM
This is the play that earned Draymond a suspension for Game 3 pic.twitter.com/CMIA4RNdlZ – 11:44 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
ABSOLUTELY on the board, and in fact quite likely, that Draymond only has a couple games left as a Warrior. – 11:44 PM
ABSOLUTELY on the board, and in fact quite likely, that Draymond only has a couple games left as a Warrior. – 11:44 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Warriors forward Draymond Green has been suspended Game 3 for stepping on the chest of Kings center Domantas Sabonis. “The suspension was based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts,” the NBA said. pic.twitter.com/yia5oIe2te – 11:44 PM
Warriors forward Draymond Green has been suspended Game 3 for stepping on the chest of Kings center Domantas Sabonis. “The suspension was based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts,” the NBA said. pic.twitter.com/yia5oIe2te – 11:44 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Did the NBA make the correct decision to suspend Draymond Green for one game? – 11:44 PM
Did the NBA make the correct decision to suspend Draymond Green for one game? – 11:44 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Quite a season for Draymond Green. Punches a teammate in the face and then gets himself ejected from one playoff game and suspended for another. – 11:43 PM
Quite a season for Draymond Green. Punches a teammate in the face and then gets himself ejected from one playoff game and suspended for another. – 11:43 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
The NBA suspends Draymond Green for one game for stomping on Domantas Sabonis. pic.twitter.com/SJCcKX3kTf – 11:43 PM
The NBA suspends Draymond Green for one game for stomping on Domantas Sabonis. pic.twitter.com/SJCcKX3kTf – 11:43 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Draymond Green has been suspended for Game 3.
The Warriors trail the Kings, 0-2, in their first round playoff series. – 11:42 PM
Draymond Green has been suspended for Game 3.
The Warriors trail the Kings, 0-2, in their first round playoff series. – 11:42 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Warriors win% this season:
.562 — With Draymond
.333 — Without Draymond
Green led the team in assists, blocks and +/- this season. pic.twitter.com/CmzqJPRDJo – 11:42 PM
Warriors win% this season:
.562 — With Draymond
.333 — Without Draymond
Green led the team in assists, blocks and +/- this season. pic.twitter.com/CmzqJPRDJo – 11:42 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
The NBA has suspended Warriors forward Draymond Green for Game 3 against Sacramento on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/348FrQbmxd – 11:42 PM
The NBA has suspended Warriors forward Draymond Green for Game 3 against Sacramento on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/348FrQbmxd – 11:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
No Draymond Green for #Kings #Warriors Game 3. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/3eO5t5fEei – 11:42 PM
No Draymond Green for #Kings #Warriors Game 3. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/3eO5t5fEei – 11:42 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Draymond Green has been suspended for Game 3. Tough blow to the Dubs. pic.twitter.com/BUCRHWm6gL – 11:42 PM
Draymond Green has been suspended for Game 3. Tough blow to the Dubs. pic.twitter.com/BUCRHWm6gL – 11:42 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA has suspended Draymond Green for one game for stepping on the chest of Domantas Sabonis. He will not play in Game 3.
The Warriors are down 0-2 in the series to the Kings, game 3 is a virtual must win. – 11:41 PM
NBA has suspended Draymond Green for one game for stepping on the chest of Domantas Sabonis. He will not play in Game 3.
The Warriors are down 0-2 in the series to the Kings, game 3 is a virtual must win. – 11:41 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Draymond suspended for one game. Nothing happens to Sabonis. He started the whole thing. – 11:41 PM
Draymond suspended for one game. Nothing happens to Sabonis. He started the whole thing. – 11:41 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green has been suspended Game 3 for stepping on Domantas Sabonis, the league announced. – 11:41 PM
Draymond Green has been suspended Game 3 for stepping on Domantas Sabonis, the league announced. – 11:41 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
NBA announces Draymond Green is suspended for one game without pay and that the suspension is based in part on his history for unsportsmanlike acts. pic.twitter.com/MTxh5FZ4ub – 11:40 PM
NBA announces Draymond Green is suspended for one game without pay and that the suspension is based in part on his history for unsportsmanlike acts. pic.twitter.com/MTxh5FZ4ub – 11:40 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The NBA announced Warriors star Draymond Green is suspended one game without pay. – 11:40 PM
The NBA announced Warriors star Draymond Green is suspended one game without pay. – 11:40 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been suspended for one game. – 11:40 PM
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been suspended for one game. – 11:40 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Draymond Green suspended for Game 3 of Warriors-Kings. “The suspension was based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts” pic.twitter.com/hubnoIS0kj – 11:40 PM
Draymond Green suspended for Game 3 of Warriors-Kings. “The suspension was based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts” pic.twitter.com/hubnoIS0kj – 11:40 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Draymond Green suspended one game, per NBA. He will miss Game 3 vs Kings. pic.twitter.com/x8ZTKqBKrk – 11:40 PM
Draymond Green suspended one game, per NBA. He will miss Game 3 vs Kings. pic.twitter.com/x8ZTKqBKrk – 11:40 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Wow, Draymond Green suspended for Game 3.
“The suspension was based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts.” – 11:40 PM
Wow, Draymond Green suspended for Game 3.
“The suspension was based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts.” – 11:40 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Draymond Green has been suspended for Game 3 of Warriors-Kings. pic.twitter.com/CpSVVdBldf – 11:40 PM
Draymond Green has been suspended for Game 3 of Warriors-Kings. pic.twitter.com/CpSVVdBldf – 11:40 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been suspended for one game, league announces. – 11:39 PM
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been suspended for one game, league announces. – 11:39 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Draymond Green has been suspended for one game pic.twitter.com/iJSPeEanwC – 11:39 PM
Draymond Green has been suspended for one game pic.twitter.com/iJSPeEanwC – 11:39 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Draymond Green is suspended for Game 3, NBA says: pic.twitter.com/fdiqBaa4lq – 11:39 PM
Draymond Green is suspended for Game 3, NBA says: pic.twitter.com/fdiqBaa4lq – 11:39 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
NBA Twitter exploded with reactions after Draymond Green was ejected in the fourth quarter of Game 2 for stepping on Domantas Sabonis. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 8:00 PM
NBA Twitter exploded with reactions after Draymond Green was ejected in the fourth quarter of Game 2 for stepping on Domantas Sabonis. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 8:00 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Report: Warriors’ Draymond Green unlikely to be suspended after Game 2 ejection vs. Kings
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 6:14 PM
Report: Warriors’ Draymond Green unlikely to be suspended after Game 2 ejection vs. Kings
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 6:14 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“It wasn’t like he was trying to injure him”
🏀 @Jumpshot8 found nothing wrong with the play of Sabonis on Draymond Green…take a listen ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kJz1tXbGj1 – 5:56 PM
“It wasn’t like he was trying to injure him”
🏀 @Jumpshot8 found nothing wrong with the play of Sabonis on Draymond Green…take a listen ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kJz1tXbGj1 – 5:56 PM
Mark Kreidler @MarkKreidler
I wrote about Draymond being an ass. Because it’s on Substack, you’ll likely get a fake warning from twitter that it’s an unsafe link. It’s not. That’s just twitter being small. You can’t like or retweet it. I do not care. Just go read. It’s free.
markkreidler.substack.com/p/hes-an-ass-i… – 5:43 PM
I wrote about Draymond being an ass. Because it’s on Substack, you’ll likely get a fake warning from twitter that it’s an unsafe link. It’s not. That’s just twitter being small. You can’t like or retweet it. I do not care. Just go read. It’s free.
markkreidler.substack.com/p/hes-an-ass-i… – 5:43 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Draymond Green unlikely to be suspended after ejection in Warriors-Kings Game 2, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/draym… – 4:49 PM
Draymond Green unlikely to be suspended after ejection in Warriors-Kings Game 2, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/draym… – 4:49 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
That being said, keeping a close eye on Draymond & Sabonis the rest of the series will be fun. The heat turns up in the Playoffs. Warriors backs are against the wall. And Mike Brown says the Kings are going to keep attacking. – 4:37 PM
That being said, keeping a close eye on Draymond & Sabonis the rest of the series will be fun. The heat turns up in the Playoffs. Warriors backs are against the wall. And Mike Brown says the Kings are going to keep attacking. – 4:37 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Herring_NBA and @RohanNadkarni: Draymond-Sabonis, Warriors in trouble (or are they?) Lakers bandwagon filling up, changes coming to block/charge, more. open.spotify.com/episode/4BegqV… – 3:43 PM
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Herring_NBA and @RohanNadkarni: Draymond-Sabonis, Warriors in trouble (or are they?) Lakers bandwagon filling up, changes coming to block/charge, more. open.spotify.com/episode/4BegqV… – 3:43 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“[Draymond] helped put himself in position to get ejected, which now means the Warriors are going to get ejected from this series in the first round.”
@JalenRose thinks Golden State may have an early exit. pic.twitter.com/Pt2eFIcEGB – 3:32 PM
“[Draymond] helped put himself in position to get ejected, which now means the Warriors are going to get ejected from this series in the first round.”
@JalenRose thinks Golden State may have an early exit. pic.twitter.com/Pt2eFIcEGB – 3:32 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
After watching multiple replays and angles of the Draymond Green stomp on Domantas Sabonis, I don’t think Sabonis grabbed Draymond’s leg maliciously enough to even remotely warrant that stomp. That man lost his mind. – 2:44 PM
After watching multiple replays and angles of the Draymond Green stomp on Domantas Sabonis, I don’t think Sabonis grabbed Draymond’s leg maliciously enough to even remotely warrant that stomp. That man lost his mind. – 2:44 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Column: Draymond Green blamed the Kings and the referees for his Game 2 stomp of Domantas Sabonis, but his untimely ejection should be another moment the Warriors star comes to regret @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/04… – 2:18 PM
Column: Draymond Green blamed the Kings and the referees for his Game 2 stomp of Domantas Sabonis, but his untimely ejection should be another moment the Warriors star comes to regret @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/04… – 2:18 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
I know you’ll all be shocked to hear this, but Draymond Green was voted the NBA’s top trash talker in our anonymous player poll. That and MUCH more here, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4421645/2023/0… – 2:02 PM
I know you’ll all be shocked to hear this, but Draymond Green was voted the NBA’s top trash talker in our anonymous player poll. That and MUCH more here, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4421645/2023/0… – 2:02 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I got a funny feeling [Draymond] will be suspended” – Frank
“I kinda think the ejection was enough” – Scal
@TheFrankIsola and @Scalabrine react to the Draymond and Domantas Sabonis situation
#FeelTheRoar | #DubNation | #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/EydjX6OuVh – 1:59 PM
“I got a funny feeling [Draymond] will be suspended” – Frank
“I kinda think the ejection was enough” – Scal
@TheFrankIsola and @Scalabrine react to the Draymond and Domantas Sabonis situation
#FeelTheRoar | #DubNation | #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/EydjX6OuVh – 1:59 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“That’s exciting, right? A new challenge.”
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are in their 28th playoff series together. They’ve never been down 0-2. The Warriors’ dynasty started with them, and they’re fighting to keep it alive nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 12:53 PM
“That’s exciting, right? A new challenge.”
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are in their 28th playoff series together. They’ve never been down 0-2. The Warriors’ dynasty started with them, and they’re fighting to keep it alive nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 12:53 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Adam Silver said that any potential punishment for Draymond Green would be announced today. He was at the game last night in Sacramento. #SBJWCOS – 12:38 PM
Adam Silver said that any potential punishment for Draymond Green would be announced today. He was at the game last night in Sacramento. #SBJWCOS – 12:38 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I got a funny feeling [Draymond] will be suspended” – Frank
“I kinda think the ejection was enough” – Scal
@TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine react to the Draymond and Domatas Sabonis situation
#FEELTHEROAR | #DubNation | #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/eDQtatBAo2 – 12:28 PM
“I got a funny feeling [Draymond] will be suspended” – Frank
“I kinda think the ejection was enough” – Scal
@TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine react to the Draymond and Domatas Sabonis situation
#FEELTHEROAR | #DubNation | #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/eDQtatBAo2 – 12:28 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
New No Dunks!
👑 Kings beat Warriors
🦶 Draymond suspended?
🛎️ Sixers solve Nets
📆 Midseason tourney details
👕 Rank playoff slogans
YouTube: youtube.com/watch?v=nfBSxR…
Apple: apple.co/3CUsJOD
Spotify: spoti.fi/2xpWzKb
Athletic : bit.ly/328C8PN pic.twitter.com/rkJkviqm9B – 12:07 PM
New No Dunks!
👑 Kings beat Warriors
🦶 Draymond suspended?
🛎️ Sixers solve Nets
📆 Midseason tourney details
👕 Rank playoff slogans
YouTube: youtube.com/watch?v=nfBSxR…
Apple: apple.co/3CUsJOD
Spotify: spoti.fi/2xpWzKb
Athletic : bit.ly/328C8PN pic.twitter.com/rkJkviqm9B – 12:07 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
The Draymond Stomp overshadowed the real reason GSW blew Game 2 — 33 mins from Poole/DDV/Kuminga, 1-7 FG, 3 TO.
I led my 3/16 pod w/ this topic: GSW’s front office failed Curry. It’s just a fact. If this were LeBron, it would be First Take’s #1 topic.
apple.news/Au647kcj1SmWzU… – 11:45 AM
The Draymond Stomp overshadowed the real reason GSW blew Game 2 — 33 mins from Poole/DDV/Kuminga, 1-7 FG, 3 TO.
I led my 3/16 pod w/ this topic: GSW’s front office failed Curry. It’s just a fact. If this were LeBron, it would be First Take’s #1 topic.
apple.news/Au647kcj1SmWzU… – 11:45 AM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
In the Draymond Green-Domantas Sabonis kerfuffle, are you more bothered by: – 10:51 AM
In the Draymond Green-Domantas Sabonis kerfuffle, are you more bothered by: – 10:51 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Warriors’ Draymond Green requests ankle X-rays after controversial play with Domantas Sabonis, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/warri… – 10:43 AM
Warriors’ Draymond Green requests ankle X-rays after controversial play with Domantas Sabonis, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/warri… – 10:43 AM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Mike Brown had a message for his Kings after Game 1.
“Every step you take from here is gonna be m—f—ing hard.”
He was right. But these Kings are up 2-0 on the champion Warriors even still.
Takeaways, Draymond stomp reaction and more, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4423962/2023/0… – 10:43 AM
Mike Brown had a message for his Kings after Game 1.
“Every step you take from here is gonna be m—f—ing hard.”
He was right. But these Kings are up 2-0 on the champion Warriors even still.
Takeaways, Draymond stomp reaction and more, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4423962/2023/0… – 10:43 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Today’s @WhatsWrightShow is LIVE right now on YouTube… We get into Draymond’ stomp, the Warriors being on the brink, all of the first few days of the NBA Playoffs, and discuss whether or not you’re still allowed to ring a doorbell in America. youtube.com/watch?v=fuOe-d… – 10:31 AM
Today’s @WhatsWrightShow is LIVE right now on YouTube… We get into Draymond’ stomp, the Warriors being on the brink, all of the first few days of the NBA Playoffs, and discuss whether or not you’re still allowed to ring a doorbell in America. youtube.com/watch?v=fuOe-d… – 10:31 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Several #NBA protagonists, including Draymond Green and Domantas Sabonis themselves, spoke about the incident that occurred during Game 2 between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 10:30 AM
Several #NBA protagonists, including Draymond Green and Domantas Sabonis themselves, spoke about the incident that occurred during Game 2 between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 10:30 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
NBA Twitter exploded with reactions after Draymond Green was ejected in the fourth quarter of Game 2 for stepping on Domantas Sabonis. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 10:00 AM
NBA Twitter exploded with reactions after Draymond Green was ejected in the fourth quarter of Game 2 for stepping on Domantas Sabonis. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 10:00 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Ejected: Draymond Green stomps on Domantas Sabonis while NBA commissioner watches as Kings take 2-0 lead over Warriors in NBA playoffs
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 9:55 AM
Ejected: Draymond Green stomps on Domantas Sabonis while NBA commissioner watches as Kings take 2-0 lead over Warriors in NBA playoffs
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 9:55 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
The Draymond Stomp is like the Blue/Gold Dress here on Twitter. Fascinating eye-of-the beholder business. pic.twitter.com/c6MVoeqWHy – 9:53 AM
The Draymond Stomp is like the Blue/Gold Dress here on Twitter. Fascinating eye-of-the beholder business. pic.twitter.com/c6MVoeqWHy – 9:53 AM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Back on Reiter Than You from 10-noon ET on @CBSSportsRadio: Draymond melts down, Kings take 2-0 lead, Hurts contract, KD’s quandary, Bryce Young, @tomhaberstroh, Buy/Sell, @DecelCBS vs James Harden, Purdy worries, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@Audacy app
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:51 AM
Back on Reiter Than You from 10-noon ET on @CBSSportsRadio: Draymond melts down, Kings take 2-0 lead, Hurts contract, KD’s quandary, Bryce Young, @tomhaberstroh, Buy/Sell, @DecelCBS vs James Harden, Purdy worries, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@Audacy app
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:51 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Mike Brown, formerly of the Warriors, on Draymond Green’s incident with Domantas Sabonis: “It’s a Flagrant 2 for sure. And it’d be interesting to see what the NBA does after they review it.” pic.twitter.com/B9JQIOFR0n – 9:45 AM
Mike Brown, formerly of the Warriors, on Draymond Green’s incident with Domantas Sabonis: “It’s a Flagrant 2 for sure. And it’d be interesting to see what the NBA does after they review it.” pic.twitter.com/B9JQIOFR0n – 9:45 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Klay Thompson shared his thoughts on the incident between Draymond Green and Domantas Sabonis during Game 2. pic.twitter.com/7ey68OUgkz – 9:36 AM
Klay Thompson shared his thoughts on the incident between Draymond Green and Domantas Sabonis during Game 2. pic.twitter.com/7ey68OUgkz – 9:36 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Sabonis on what happened during the incident with Draymond: pic.twitter.com/OrC2i9bckc – 9:26 AM
Sabonis on what happened during the incident with Draymond: pic.twitter.com/OrC2i9bckc – 9:26 AM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Klay stopped just short of calling Sabonis’ leg grab on Draymond a dirty play.
“You can’t just grab somebody’s foot when they’re taking off in a full sprint. That’s not cool.”
pic.twitter.com/uyMUoEBVZR – 9:15 AM
Klay stopped just short of calling Sabonis’ leg grab on Draymond a dirty play.
“You can’t just grab somebody’s foot when they’re taking off in a full sprint. That’s not cool.”
pic.twitter.com/uyMUoEBVZR – 9:15 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
I wonder if folks will finally start talking about what I’ve been referencing for two weeks:
Are we days away from Draymond’s final game as a Warrior?
He has a player option that he’ll likely decline, looking for a big deal. I would be shocked if GSW gives it to him. – 8:48 AM
I wonder if folks will finally start talking about what I’ve been referencing for two weeks:
Are we days away from Draymond’s final game as a Warrior?
He has a player option that he’ll likely decline, looking for a big deal. I would be shocked if GSW gives it to him. – 8:48 AM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Wow. Hadn’t seen this angle of the Draymond Stomp yet. Looks REALLY bad. pic.twitter.com/QLTMKp4fWG – 8:02 AM
Wow. Hadn’t seen this angle of the Draymond Stomp yet. Looks REALLY bad. pic.twitter.com/QLTMKp4fWG – 8:02 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Klay Thompson on the Draymond-Sabonis incident: “What are you gonna do when someone grabs your foot when you’re running full speed?” pic.twitter.com/f921Rcv8fg – 7:41 AM
Klay Thompson on the Draymond-Sabonis incident: “What are you gonna do when someone grabs your foot when you’re running full speed?” pic.twitter.com/f921Rcv8fg – 7:41 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Playoffs 2023:
Warriors’ star Draymond Green ejected for stomping on Domantas Sabonis nj.com/sports/2023/04… – 7:11 AM
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Playoffs 2023:
Warriors’ star Draymond Green ejected for stomping on Domantas Sabonis nj.com/sports/2023/04… – 7:11 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
A Tuesday edition of The Starting Lineup begins now!
@Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine react to Draymond’s ejection, Sixers going up 2-0, and look ahead to tonight’s games!
📻 https://t.co/AYipQpf6r4
📺 https://t.co/2EGWb8FlWw pic.twitter.com/YnYVMVZYaa – 7:00 AM
A Tuesday edition of The Starting Lineup begins now!
@Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine react to Draymond’s ejection, Sixers going up 2-0, and look ahead to tonight’s games!
📻 https://t.co/AYipQpf6r4
📺 https://t.co/2EGWb8FlWw pic.twitter.com/YnYVMVZYaa – 7:00 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Draymond Green: “My leg got grabbed. Second time in two nights. Referees just watch it. I gotta lay on my foot somewhere and I’m not the most flexible person.” pic.twitter.com/ipUVoKDOvN – 6:35 AM
Draymond Green: “My leg got grabbed. Second time in two nights. Referees just watch it. I gotta lay on my foot somewhere and I’m not the most flexible person.” pic.twitter.com/ipUVoKDOvN – 6:35 AM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
I wrote on Draymond Green’s ejection, and what it could mean for the Warriors’ path forward: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 6:14 AM
I wrote on Draymond Green’s ejection, and what it could mean for the Warriors’ path forward: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 6:14 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Warriors star Draymond Green asked for an X-ray on his right ankle after the Game 2 loss to the host Kings after feeling soreness, source confirmed to @andscape @espn. Source adds Green believes the injury came when Kings star Domantas Sabonis grabbed his ankle before the stomp. – 5:23 AM
Warriors star Draymond Green asked for an X-ray on his right ankle after the Game 2 loss to the host Kings after feeling soreness, source confirmed to @andscape @espn. Source adds Green believes the injury came when Kings star Domantas Sabonis grabbed his ankle before the stomp. – 5:23 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Warriors star Draymond Green asked for an X-ray on his right ankle after the Game 1 loss to the host Kings after feeling soreness, source confirmed to @andscape @espn. Source adds Green believes the injury came when Kings star Domantas Sabonis grabbed his ankle before the stomp. – 5:10 AM
Warriors star Draymond Green asked for an X-ray on his right ankle after the Game 1 loss to the host Kings after feeling soreness, source confirmed to @andscape @espn. Source adds Green believes the injury came when Kings star Domantas Sabonis grabbed his ankle before the stomp. – 5:10 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Malik Monk on his Kings taking a 2-0 series lead over the Warriors with Monday’s Game 2 victory, the altercation with Draymond Green & what the team thought about him antagonizing the crowd with Domantas Sabonis on his back. pic.twitter.com/1pgW2odJb4 – 3:45 AM
Malik Monk on his Kings taking a 2-0 series lead over the Warriors with Monday’s Game 2 victory, the altercation with Draymond Green & what the team thought about him antagonizing the crowd with Domantas Sabonis on his back. pic.twitter.com/1pgW2odJb4 – 3:45 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
“There is no room for that in our game today.”
ESPN story on the incident between Draymond Green and Domantas Sabonis, and the Warriors falling behind 0-2 in the series: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:41 AM
“There is no room for that in our game today.”
ESPN story on the incident between Draymond Green and Domantas Sabonis, and the Warriors falling behind 0-2 in the series: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:41 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis reacts to the Kings Game 2 win over the Warriors, taking a 2-0 series lead, being stomped on by Draymond Green, how he viewed the altercation and Green’s antagonizing the crowd prior to his ejection. pic.twitter.com/6dd0IDMNcA – 3:25 AM
Domantas Sabonis reacts to the Kings Game 2 win over the Warriors, taking a 2-0 series lead, being stomped on by Draymond Green, how he viewed the altercation and Green’s antagonizing the crowd prior to his ejection. pic.twitter.com/6dd0IDMNcA – 3:25 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“My leg got grabbed. Second time in two nights. Referees just watch it.”
On Draymond Green’s point of view with what transpired between him and Domantas Sabonis, leading to Draymond’s ejection in the Warriors’ Game 2 loss to the Kings nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 3:10 AM
“My leg got grabbed. Second time in two nights. Referees just watch it.”
On Draymond Green’s point of view with what transpired between him and Domantas Sabonis, leading to Draymond’s ejection in the Warriors’ Game 2 loss to the Kings nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 3:10 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Draymond Green get ejected, Kings pull away for 2-0 series lead nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/18/wat… – 3:05 AM
Watch Draymond Green get ejected, Kings pull away for 2-0 series lead nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/18/wat… – 3:05 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @ChrisVernonShow is up now. Got into every single playoff series starting with what happened Monday night.
-The Draymond Stomp
-Davion Mitchell: X-Factor!
-Maxey makes up for Harden’s struggles
-Are the Grizzlies in trouble?
-Lakers options
-Russ! Kawhi!… pic.twitter.com/nCHkfW3u9Z – 2:53 AM
New Mismatch with @ChrisVernonShow is up now. Got into every single playoff series starting with what happened Monday night.
-The Draymond Stomp
-Davion Mitchell: X-Factor!
-Maxey makes up for Harden’s struggles
-Are the Grizzlies in trouble?
-Lakers options
-Russ! Kawhi!… pic.twitter.com/nCHkfW3u9Z – 2:53 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Here is Domantas Sabonis on the Draymond Green foul: “There’s no room for that.” pic.twitter.com/6OYWFSwuHH – 2:53 AM
Here is Domantas Sabonis on the Draymond Green foul: “There’s no room for that.” pic.twitter.com/6OYWFSwuHH – 2:53 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Domantas Sabonis: “I fell and I was trying to protect myself and then obviously the incident happened. I feel like there’s no room for that in our game today.”
When I asked him if he grabbed Green’s ankle like Draymond said he did, he repeated that sentiment. – 2:48 AM
Domantas Sabonis: “I fell and I was trying to protect myself and then obviously the incident happened. I feel like there’s no room for that in our game today.”
When I asked him if he grabbed Green’s ankle like Draymond said he did, he repeated that sentiment. – 2:48 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
League source confirms X-rays on Kings center Domantas Sabonis were negative, as reported by @Adrian Wojnarowski. He will undergo further testing tomorrow but it appears he has avoided serious injury following tonight’s incident involving Draymond Green. – 2:39 AM
League source confirms X-rays on Kings center Domantas Sabonis were negative, as reported by @Adrian Wojnarowski. He will undergo further testing tomorrow but it appears he has avoided serious injury following tonight’s incident involving Draymond Green. – 2:39 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
When asked about being down 2-0 in a series for the first time, Draymond Green said it’s exciting, it’s a new challenge. Green says they’ve conquered everything else why not conquer this? … #dubnation are you feeling as confident as Dray? – 1:56 AM
When asked about being down 2-0 in a series for the first time, Draymond Green said it’s exciting, it’s a new challenge. Green says they’ve conquered everything else why not conquer this? … #dubnation are you feeling as confident as Dray? – 1:56 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry shared his view on the Draymond Green and Domantas Sabonis situation. pic.twitter.com/mlQQRy6Eg7 – 1:55 AM
Stephen Curry shared his view on the Draymond Green and Domantas Sabonis situation. pic.twitter.com/mlQQRy6Eg7 – 1:55 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Mike Brown on the Draymond Green situation with Domantas Sabonis. pic.twitter.com/HBz2g6u9lr – 1:45 AM
Mike Brown on the Draymond Green situation with Domantas Sabonis. pic.twitter.com/HBz2g6u9lr – 1:45 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay Thompson on Green’s ejection: “What are you gonna to do someone grabs your foot at full when you’re running full speed?… That’s not cool. I’m not saying what Draymond did was right but you can’t just grab somebody’s foot taking off in a full sprint.” – 1:44 AM
Klay Thompson on Green’s ejection: “What are you gonna to do someone grabs your foot at full when you’re running full speed?… That’s not cool. I’m not saying what Draymond did was right but you can’t just grab somebody’s foot taking off in a full sprint.” – 1:44 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Draymond spoke on his interaction with Sabonis during Monday night’s game. pic.twitter.com/PJTh4sXfJj – 1:44 AM
Draymond spoke on his interaction with Sabonis during Monday night’s game. pic.twitter.com/PJTh4sXfJj – 1:44 AM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Klay stops just short of calling Domantas’ ankle grab on Draymond a dirty play. pic.twitter.com/qdKcYhUBDW – 1:41 AM
Klay stops just short of calling Domantas’ ankle grab on Draymond a dirty play. pic.twitter.com/qdKcYhUBDW – 1:41 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Just throwing this out there…I hope Draymond Green doesn’t get suspended. The ejection should be enough. Let these teams battle this one out whole. – 1:40 AM
Just throwing this out there…I hope Draymond Green doesn’t get suspended. The ejection should be enough. Let these teams battle this one out whole. – 1:40 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Draymond Green postgame talking about the altercation tonight courtesy of @anthonyVslater
pic.twitter.com/MWC6Xf8yYj – 1:40 AM
Draymond Green postgame talking about the altercation tonight courtesy of @anthonyVslater
pic.twitter.com/MWC6Xf8yYj – 1:40 AM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Draymond’s next podcast guest should be Ron Artest’s psychiatrist… – 1:35 AM
Draymond’s next podcast guest should be Ron Artest’s psychiatrist… – 1:35 AM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
News story on Draymond Green’s ejection and what might come next, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4423463/2023/0… – 1:33 AM
News story on Draymond Green’s ejection and what might come next, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4423463/2023/0… – 1:33 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Warriors’ Draymond Green ejected after stomping Sabonis
sportando.basketball/en/warriors-dr… – 1:32 AM
Warriors’ Draymond Green ejected after stomping Sabonis
sportando.basketball/en/warriors-dr… – 1:32 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Domantas Sabonis got stomped on by Draymond Green 😬
pic.twitter.com/yOVn6Nl0u9 – 1:30 AM
Domantas Sabonis got stomped on by Draymond Green 😬
pic.twitter.com/yOVn6Nl0u9 – 1:30 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Mike Brown on the Draymond ejection: “Flagrant 2 for sure. It’ll be interesting to see what the NBA does when they review it.” pic.twitter.com/uXOJD4tKA6 – 1:28 AM
Mike Brown on the Draymond ejection: “Flagrant 2 for sure. It’ll be interesting to see what the NBA does when they review it.” pic.twitter.com/uXOJD4tKA6 – 1:28 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Mike Brown did not have an update on Domantas Sabonis, other than to say he is being checked out now. Brown also didn’t see Draymond Green yelling at the crowd after the incident. – 1:27 AM
Mike Brown did not have an update on Domantas Sabonis, other than to say he is being checked out now. Brown also didn’t see Draymond Green yelling at the crowd after the incident. – 1:27 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Draymond Green on ejection for stepping on Domantas Sabonis: “My leg got grabbed. 2nd time in 2 nights & the referee just watched it. I’ve got to land my foot somewhere & I’m not the most flexible person so it’s not stretching that far. … The explanation was I stomped too hard.” pic.twitter.com/4zmoZdWuZE – 1:24 AM
Draymond Green on ejection for stepping on Domantas Sabonis: “My leg got grabbed. 2nd time in 2 nights & the referee just watched it. I’ve got to land my foot somewhere & I’m not the most flexible person so it’s not stretching that far. … The explanation was I stomped too hard.” pic.twitter.com/4zmoZdWuZE – 1:24 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Shaquille O’Neal said he doesn’t want to be a hypocrite and he would’ve done the same thing Draymond Green did if someone grabbed his leg. – 1:23 AM
Shaquille O’Neal said he doesn’t want to be a hypocrite and he would’ve done the same thing Draymond Green did if someone grabbed his leg. – 1:23 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox talks about his Kings taking a 2-0 series lead over the Warriors, Draymond Green stomping on Domantas Sabonis leading to his ejection and the boost Davion Mitchell gave Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/nPp2BzJJrM – 1:21 AM
De’Aaron Fox talks about his Kings taking a 2-0 series lead over the Warriors, Draymond Green stomping on Domantas Sabonis leading to his ejection and the boost Davion Mitchell gave Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/nPp2BzJJrM – 1:21 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors’ Draymond Green on facing 0-2 series deficit for first time in his career: “A new challenge. … This is one we haven’t seen yet. We’ve conquered all the rest of them, so why not conquer this one? It would be a lot of fun.” pic.twitter.com/wsvjeiuW77 – 1:20 AM
Warriors’ Draymond Green on facing 0-2 series deficit for first time in his career: “A new challenge. … This is one we haven’t seen yet. We’ve conquered all the rest of them, so why not conquer this one? It would be a lot of fun.” pic.twitter.com/wsvjeiuW77 – 1:20 AM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Draymond’s full response to the incident with Domantas. Says it’s the second game in a row that his ankle has been grabbed while trying to run up the court: pic.twitter.com/yalP8O24Yx – 1:19 AM
Draymond’s full response to the incident with Domantas. Says it’s the second game in a row that his ankle has been grabbed while trying to run up the court: pic.twitter.com/yalP8O24Yx – 1:19 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors’ Draymond Green said referees just watched as Kings’ Malik Monk grabbed his leg during Game 1 and Domantas Sabonis did the same in Game 2: “I guess ankle-grabbing is okay.” pic.twitter.com/m7dC0y4itW – 1:17 AM
Warriors’ Draymond Green said referees just watched as Kings’ Malik Monk grabbed his leg during Game 1 and Domantas Sabonis did the same in Game 2: “I guess ankle-grabbing is okay.” pic.twitter.com/m7dC0y4itW – 1:17 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
League source confirms that Domantas Sabonis is undergoing x-rays on his ribs and lungs tonight after being stomped on by Draymond Green. Green was ejected for a Flagrant 2. – 1:13 AM
League source confirms that Domantas Sabonis is undergoing x-rays on his ribs and lungs tonight after being stomped on by Draymond Green. Green was ejected for a Flagrant 2. – 1:13 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green: “My leg got grabbed. Second time in two nights.” Said he needed to put his foot somewhere but officials told him he “stomped too hard.”
Full soundbite pic.twitter.com/nmQj8tP0yC – 1:10 AM
Draymond Green: “My leg got grabbed. Second time in two nights.” Said he needed to put his foot somewhere but officials told him he “stomped too hard.”
Full soundbite pic.twitter.com/nmQj8tP0yC – 1:10 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green said being down 2-0 in a series for the first time is “a new challenge” for a trio that’s seen just about everything over the years.
“This is one we haven’t seen yet. And we’ve conquered all the rest of them so why not go conquer this?” – 1:09 AM
Draymond Green said being down 2-0 in a series for the first time is “a new challenge” for a trio that’s seen just about everything over the years.
“This is one we haven’t seen yet. And we’ve conquered all the rest of them so why not go conquer this?” – 1:09 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green calls being down 0-2 for the first time “exciting.”
“A new challenge,” a smiling Draymond says – 1:08 AM
Draymond Green calls being down 0-2 for the first time “exciting.”
“A new challenge,” a smiling Draymond says – 1:08 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
On his Flagrant 2, Draymond said Sabonis grabbed his leg and he “needed to land my foot somewhere and I’m not the most flexible person. So that’s not stretching too far.” – 1:08 AM
On his Flagrant 2, Draymond said Sabonis grabbed his leg and he “needed to land my foot somewhere and I’m not the most flexible person. So that’s not stretching too far.” – 1:08 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green: “My leg got grabbed, second time in two nights, referees just watching. I got to land my foot somewhere.”
Draymond said his leg was grabbed by Malik Monk the last game. “I guess ankle grabbing is OK.” – 1:07 AM
Draymond Green: “My leg got grabbed, second time in two nights, referees just watching. I got to land my foot somewhere.”
Draymond said his leg was grabbed by Malik Monk the last game. “I guess ankle grabbing is OK.” – 1:07 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
“My leg got grabbed. Second time in two nights … My leg has to land somewhere.” — Draymond Green
Green said he was told he was kicked out because he stomped too hard. – 1:07 AM
“My leg got grabbed. Second time in two nights … My leg has to land somewhere.” — Draymond Green
Green said he was told he was kicked out because he stomped too hard. – 1:07 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green: “My leg got grabbed. Second time in two nights.” – 1:06 AM
Draymond Green: “My leg got grabbed. Second time in two nights.” – 1:06 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Sacramento Kings All-Star Domantas Sabonis is undergoing X-rays on his ribs/lungs, sources tell ESPN. Sabonis is getting evaluated after Draymond Green stepped on him in Game 2. – 1:06 AM
Sacramento Kings All-Star Domantas Sabonis is undergoing X-rays on his ribs/lungs, sources tell ESPN. Sabonis is getting evaluated after Draymond Green stepped on him in Game 2. – 1:06 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox on Draymond Green stomping on Domantas Sabonis with the plain truth: “That shouldn’t happen” – 1:05 AM
De’Aaron Fox on Draymond Green stomping on Domantas Sabonis with the plain truth: “That shouldn’t happen” – 1:05 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green will come to the podium and address the media – 1:04 AM
Draymond Green will come to the podium and address the media – 1:04 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
“That shouldn’t happen, but at the end of the day, we’re protecting our teammate.” -De’Aaron Fox on the Draymond Green situation – 1:03 AM
“That shouldn’t happen, but at the end of the day, we’re protecting our teammate.” -De’Aaron Fox on the Draymond Green situation – 1:03 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Asked about Draymond’s ejection, Steve Kerr said he didn’t see the play live nor did he see the replay. “I was busy with getting the team ready. One of the coaches told me he might get ejected so I was trying to prepare the team for what was next.” – 1:02 AM
Asked about Draymond’s ejection, Steve Kerr said he didn’t see the play live nor did he see the replay. “I was busy with getting the team ready. One of the coaches told me he might get ejected so I was trying to prepare the team for what was next.” – 1:02 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Jordan Poole yukking it up with Draymond trying to get more boos from the crowd after the stomp is definitely a vibe. – 1:00 AM
Jordan Poole yukking it up with Draymond trying to get more boos from the crowd after the stomp is definitely a vibe. – 1:00 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
The Kings beat the Warriors 114-106. Golden State tied it twice after Draymond Green was ejected in the fourth, but couldn’t top Sacramento. mercurynews.com/2023/04/17/dra… – 12:59 AM
The Kings beat the Warriors 114-106. Golden State tied it twice after Draymond Green was ejected in the fourth, but couldn’t top Sacramento. mercurynews.com/2023/04/17/dra… – 12:59 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
• Kings 2-0
• Draymond
• Sabonis
Immediate reaction, fan calls, and everything in-between:
📺 https://t.co/wFboM9nEi9 pic.twitter.com/aBnNlmkQ5C – 12:59 AM
Radio Roulette is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
• Kings 2-0
• Draymond
• Sabonis
Immediate reaction, fan calls, and everything in-between:
📺 https://t.co/wFboM9nEi9 pic.twitter.com/aBnNlmkQ5C – 12:59 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
The best players of the night.
Domantas Sabonis at No. 4, Draymond at 23. pic.twitter.com/GyyROM70VQ – 12:58 AM
The best players of the night.
Domantas Sabonis at No. 4, Draymond at 23. pic.twitter.com/GyyROM70VQ – 12:58 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Draymond Green showing up for Game 3…. pic.twitter.com/rDafegBQd6 – 12:53 AM
Draymond Green showing up for Game 3…. pic.twitter.com/rDafegBQd6 – 12:53 AM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Your newser on the Draymond Green ejection: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 12:53 AM
Your newser on the Draymond Green ejection: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 12:53 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Fuck it. Here’s my fake trade. Draymond Green for DeAndre Ayton.
Both fans are gonna hate it. Obviously won’t happen if either wins the West. But Ishbia gets his Michigan State dude. Warriors go back to two timelines. KD appears on a very special episode of Draymond’s podcast. – 12:53 AM
Fuck it. Here’s my fake trade. Draymond Green for DeAndre Ayton.
Both fans are gonna hate it. Obviously won’t happen if either wins the West. But Ishbia gets his Michigan State dude. Warriors go back to two timelines. KD appears on a very special episode of Draymond’s podcast. – 12:53 AM
More on this storyline
Sean Cunningham: Joe Dumars, NBA’s Executive VP of Basketball Operations, announced the suspension for Draymond Green for stepping on Draymond Green, but also noted “the suspension was based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts.” -via Twitter @SeanCunningham / April 19, 2023
Jason Anderson: X-rays show Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis suffered a sternum contusion when Draymond Green stomped on him in Monday’s game against the Golden State Warriors. Sabonis will be listed as questionable for Game 3. -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / April 19, 2023
Shams Charania: It is looking unlikely Warriors forward Draymond Green will be suspended for Game 3 vs. Kings after stepping on Domantas Sabonis when Sabonis grabbed his leg on Monday night, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / April 18, 2023