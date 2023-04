Fan suing Bradley Beal for over $50,000 after Beal confronted him, knocked his hat off post-game

Plaintiff Kyler Briffa of Orange County, Florida, filed suit Tuesday in Florida’s 9th Circuit Court. The suit alleges that after the Wizards lost to the Orlando Magic at Amway Center, Beal was headed to the locker room when he reacted to a remark made by a friend of Briffa’s about losing a bet, turned around and hit Briffa on the side of his head, knocking his hat off. According to the police report on the incident, Briffa’s friend remarked to Beal, “You made me lose $1,300, you f—.” -via ESPN / April 19, 2023