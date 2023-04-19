What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Will Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo play in Game 2 vs. Heat? Well, he’s been upgraded from doubtful to questionable miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 2:03 PM
NEW: Will Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo play in Game 2 vs. Heat? Well, he’s been upgraded from doubtful to questionable miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 2:03 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
At @TheAthletic: Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo upgraded to questionable for Game 2 vs. Heat with lower back contusion theathletic.com/4426442/2023/0… – 2:02 PM
At @TheAthletic: Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo upgraded to questionable for Game 2 vs. Heat with lower back contusion theathletic.com/4426442/2023/0… – 2:02 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Bucks have upgraded Giannis Antetokounmpo (lower back contusion) from doubtful to questionable for tonight’s Game 2 against Miami.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 2:00 PM
The Bucks have upgraded Giannis Antetokounmpo (lower back contusion) from doubtful to questionable for tonight’s Game 2 against Miami.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 2:00 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been upgraded to questionable on new injury report; What we know ahead of Game 2 of the NBA playoff series vs. Heat jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 1:52 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been upgraded to questionable on new injury report; What we know ahead of Game 2 of the NBA playoff series vs. Heat jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 1:52 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been upgraded to questionable for Game 2 on the Bucks latest injury report – 1:49 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been upgraded to questionable for Game 2 on the Bucks latest injury report – 1:49 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
After both Giannis and Ja left Sunday’s Game 1s with injuries on plays where defenders tried to take charges against them, wrote about how we could modify the rule to prevent those midair falls: espn.com/nba/insider/st… (ESPN+) – 1:43 PM
After both Giannis and Ja left Sunday’s Game 1s with injuries on plays where defenders tried to take charges against them, wrote about how we could modify the rule to prevent those midair falls: espn.com/nba/insider/st… (ESPN+) – 1:43 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update: Bucks star’s status upgraded ahead of Game 2 vs. Heat
cbssports.com/nba/news/giann… – 1:43 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update: Bucks star’s status upgraded ahead of Game 2 vs. Heat
cbssports.com/nba/news/giann… – 1:43 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Giannis upgraded from doubtful to questionable for Game 2. Tip at 9 ET. – 1:36 PM
Giannis upgraded from doubtful to questionable for Game 2. Tip at 9 ET. – 1:36 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Giannis upgraded from doubtful to questionable for tonight’s game. So things trending toward him playing, but we’ll see. – 1:35 PM
Giannis upgraded from doubtful to questionable for tonight’s game. So things trending toward him playing, but we’ll see. – 1:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable for tonight vs. Heat. – 1:33 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable for tonight vs. Heat. – 1:33 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So Giannis still doubtful at the moment for game 2
I don’t believe him playing or not playing changes the Heat’s starting lineup idea tonight, but it does shift the defensive structure obviously
Will be interesting to see the fluctuating coverages – 1:18 PM
So Giannis still doubtful at the moment for game 2
I don’t believe him playing or not playing changes the Heat’s starting lineup idea tonight, but it does shift the defensive structure obviously
Will be interesting to see the fluctuating coverages – 1:18 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat preparing for a barrage of three-point attempts from Bucks, especially if Giannis is out tonight.
Spoelstra: “I believe in one of the games, they basically shot 50 threes against us in a game that Giannis didn’t play. But regardless, they average over 40 threes a game.” – 1:10 PM
Heat preparing for a barrage of three-point attempts from Bucks, especially if Giannis is out tonight.
Spoelstra: “I believe in one of the games, they basically shot 50 threes against us in a game that Giannis didn’t play. But regardless, they average over 40 threes a game.” – 1:10 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Bucks may need to play Game 2 tonight vs. the Heat without Giannis. The latest on his status miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:34 AM
The Bucks may need to play Game 2 tonight vs. the Heat without Giannis. The latest on his status miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:34 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Playoffs 2023:
What’s the latest on the health of Ja Morant and Giannis Antetokounmpo? nj.com/sports/2023/04… – 7:47 AM
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Playoffs 2023:
What’s the latest on the health of Ja Morant and Giannis Antetokounmpo? nj.com/sports/2023/04… – 7:47 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Giannis doesn’t practice, listed as doubtful for game 2 eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 7:01 AM
Giannis doesn’t practice, listed as doubtful for game 2 eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 7:01 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
🏀Draymond Green suspended
🏀Last night’s action
🏀Latest on Giannis & Ja Morant’s injuries
The Starting Lineup begins now!
📻Listen on Channel 86 https://t.co/AYipQpeyBw
📺Watch on the NBA App https://t.co/2EGWb8EO6Y pic.twitter.com/WdIuyKYm62 – 6:59 AM
🏀Draymond Green suspended
🏀Last night’s action
🏀Latest on Giannis & Ja Morant’s injuries
The Starting Lineup begins now!
📻Listen on Channel 86 https://t.co/AYipQpeyBw
📺Watch on the NBA App https://t.co/2EGWb8EO6Y pic.twitter.com/WdIuyKYm62 – 6:59 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker’s 14th 30-point game in the postseason tonight ties him for the second most in the NBA since his playoff debut in 2021, per @Stathead. Luka Doncic also has 14. Giannis Antetokounmpo is at 20 (!) – 2:21 AM
Devin Booker’s 14th 30-point game in the postseason tonight ties him for the second most in the NBA since his playoff debut in 2021, per @Stathead. Luka Doncic also has 14. Giannis Antetokounmpo is at 20 (!) – 2:21 AM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
New Locked on Bucks w/@CamilleMonae
🏀 Bud optimistic on Giannis availability for G2
🏀 Injury report list Giannis doubtful, Wes out
🏀 Pat Connaughton mintues?
🏀 Anonymous NBA player poll results
📺 https://t.co/oUs0zKTf1d
🎙️ https://t.co/fq5or6OoXX pic.twitter.com/MA6ukdjuYf – 10:39 PM
New Locked on Bucks w/@CamilleMonae
🏀 Bud optimistic on Giannis availability for G2
🏀 Injury report list Giannis doubtful, Wes out
🏀 Pat Connaughton mintues?
🏀 Anonymous NBA player poll results
📺 https://t.co/oUs0zKTf1d
🎙️ https://t.co/fq5or6OoXX pic.twitter.com/MA6ukdjuYf – 10:39 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
If the Celtics can shoot like this and Giannis’s back injury is that bad… – 9:05 PM
If the Celtics can shoot like this and Giannis’s back injury is that bad… – 9:05 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo doubtful to play for #Bucks in Game 2 vs. #Heat jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 8:01 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo doubtful to play for #Bucks in Game 2 vs. #Heat jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 8:01 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Especially if Giannis is out, Wes Matthews being out with that calf issue as well is big. Bucks don’t have many guys left who can guard Butler and Matthews was one of them. – 7:29 PM
Especially if Giannis is out, Wes Matthews being out with that calf issue as well is big. Bucks don’t have many guys left who can guard Butler and Matthews was one of them. – 7:29 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
At @TheAthletic:
Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo listed as doubtful for Game 2 vs. Heat with lower back contusion theathletic.com/4426442/2023/0… – 7:26 PM
At @TheAthletic:
Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo listed as doubtful for Game 2 vs. Heat with lower back contusion theathletic.com/4426442/2023/0… – 7:26 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as doubtful for Game 2 against the Miami Heat – 7:07 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as doubtful for Game 2 against the Miami Heat – 7:07 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Whatever he’s listed as — doubtful, out, retired, training for Creed 4, whatever — if Giannis wakes up tomorrow, I would expect him to play. It’s the playoffs. – 6:58 PM
Whatever he’s listed as — doubtful, out, retired, training for Creed 4, whatever — if Giannis wakes up tomorrow, I would expect him to play. It’s the playoffs. – 6:58 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
The Bucks announced that Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) is doubtful for Game 2 vs. the Heat on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/bHewmcTOMS – 6:50 PM
The Bucks announced that Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) is doubtful for Game 2 vs. the Heat on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/bHewmcTOMS – 6:50 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Bucks are listing Giannis as doubtful for Game 2 with a lower back contusion pic.twitter.com/6jQNeM9nRT – 6:50 PM
The Bucks are listing Giannis as doubtful for Game 2 with a lower back contusion pic.twitter.com/6jQNeM9nRT – 6:50 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: The Bucks may need to play Game 2 vs. the Heat without Giannis. The latest on his status after Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer expressed optimism regarding Giannis’ availability for Game 2 earlier today miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:48 PM
NEW: The Bucks may need to play Game 2 vs. the Heat without Giannis. The latest on his status after Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer expressed optimism regarding Giannis’ availability for Game 2 earlier today miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:48 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Giannis listed as doubtful for tomorrow night’s Game 2 by the Bucks. Still, Mike Budenholzer told reporters today he was optimistic Giannis would be able to play. – 6:37 PM
Giannis listed as doubtful for tomorrow night’s Game 2 by the Bucks. Still, Mike Budenholzer told reporters today he was optimistic Giannis would be able to play. – 6:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bucks’ injury report for Wednesday vs. Heat:
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Doubtful, Lower Back; Contusion
Wesley Matthews, Out, Right Calf; Strain – 6:31 PM
Bucks’ injury report for Wednesday vs. Heat:
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Doubtful, Lower Back; Contusion
Wesley Matthews, Out, Right Calf; Strain – 6:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo listed as doubtful for tomorrow’s Game 2 vs. Heat. – 6:30 PM
Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo listed as doubtful for tomorrow’s Game 2 vs. Heat. – 6:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Giannis Antetokounmpo does not practice Tuesday, but Bucks’ Budenholzer optimistic of return. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Duncan Robinson ready if needed; Chris Quinn to talk to Pistons; NBA clarifies Heat’s Game 4 timing element. – 5:07 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo does not practice Tuesday, but Bucks’ Budenholzer optimistic of return. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Duncan Robinson ready if needed; Chris Quinn to talk to Pistons; NBA clarifies Heat’s Game 4 timing element. – 5:07 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Are Celtics title favorites after Giannis injury? w/ @SouichiTerada | @WinningPlaysPod Powered by @FDSportsbook twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:00 PM
Are Celtics title favorites after Giannis injury? w/ @SouichiTerada | @WinningPlaysPod Powered by @FDSportsbook twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:00 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo does not practice Tuesday as Milwaukee #Bucks prepare for Game 2 vs. #Heat jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 4:14 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo does not practice Tuesday as Milwaukee #Bucks prepare for Game 2 vs. #Heat jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 4:14 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
In our Anonymous NBA Player Pool at @TheAthletic, Jrue Holiday was the runaway winner for the NBA’s “best defender”.
Giannis Antetokounmpo was the runaway winner in another category as well. Check it out here: https://t.co/UM4sVnhZNS pic.twitter.com/M8xfHftyRm – 4:11 PM
In our Anonymous NBA Player Pool at @TheAthletic, Jrue Holiday was the runaway winner for the NBA’s “best defender”.
Giannis Antetokounmpo was the runaway winner in another category as well. Check it out here: https://t.co/UM4sVnhZNS pic.twitter.com/M8xfHftyRm – 4:11 PM
More on this storyline
Eric Nehm: Just wrapped up at Bucks shootaround. There has been no status change on Giannis Antetokounmpo. He is still listed as doubtful (lower back contusion) for Game 2 on the Bucks’ injury report. -via Twitter @eric_nehm / April 19, 2023
Ira Winderman: Spoelstra’s says preparing for both scenarios with Giannis, who remains listed as doubtful due to back contusion. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / April 19, 2023
Milwaukee: Giannis Antetokounmpo (lower back contusion) has been downgraded to doubtful for Wednesday’s Game 2 against Miami. Wesley Matthews (right calf strain) is out. -via HoopsHype / April 18, 2023