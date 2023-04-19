Giannis Antetokounmpo won't play against Miami due to back injury

Jamal Collier: Giannis Antetokounmpo is OUT tonight, coach Mike Budenholzer says.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Bucks’ Antetokounmpo out for Game 2 vs. Heat with back injury nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/19/buc… – 8:02 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
If Bucks go down 0-2, I wouldn’t panic, but it opens the door to more going wrong and costing them. Milwaukee has been good this year when they know Giannis is out entering a game. Worst news is that this injury could cost Giannis time & the ability to play at his best. – 7:57 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
At @TheAthletic:
Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo out for Game 2 vs. Heat with lower back contusion theathletic.com/4426442/2023/0… – 7:50 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is out vs. Heat tonight miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:44 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
🚨 Giannis (back) is OUT for tonight’s Game 2 between the Bucks and Heat. pic.twitter.com/1XbY74XRpd – 7:30 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
No Giannis. I am absolutely stunned. It’s not like he doesn’t play through stuff, because he does, so his back must be seriously hurting. – 7:27 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update: Bucks star out for Game 2 vs. Heat with back contusion
cbssports.com/nba/news/giann… – 7:24 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
With all that said, Heat better not come out like they’re playing the Bucks without Giannis
They need to come out with the same energy of game 1 – 7:23 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Budenholzer said Giannis had been upgraded to questionable to follow NBA guidelines if there was a chance for him to play. – 7:19 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for Game 2 against the Miami Heat. – 7:19 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play in tonight’s Game 2 against Miami, Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. – 7:18 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play in Game 2 vs. Heat. – 7:18 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Giannis will not play tonight.
Well, then. – 7:18 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Giannis Antetokounmpo is OUT tonight, coach Mike Budenholzer says. – 7:18 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
5:30 injury report still has Giannis listed as Questionable – however he wasn’t on the floor at his usual time with Khris Middleton – 7:09 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Giannis Antetokounmpo remains questionable for tonight’s game on the 6:30 p.m. injury report. But yeah, you know where things seem to be trending. – 6:41 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA 5:30 p.m. injury report still has Giannis as questionable for tonight vs. Heat. Only three more injury reports at the bottom of the hours to go before 9 p.m. game. – 5:33 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Will Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo play in Game 2 vs. Heat? The latest on his status miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 4:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Will Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo play in Game 2 vs. Heat? Well, he’s been upgraded from doubtful to questionable miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 2:03 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
At @TheAthletic: Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo upgraded to questionable for Game 2 vs. Heat with lower back contusion theathletic.com/4426442/2023/0… – 2:02 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Bucks have upgraded Giannis Antetokounmpo (lower back contusion) from doubtful to questionable for tonight’s Game 2 against Miami.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 2:00 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been upgraded to questionable on new injury report; What we know ahead of Game 2 of the NBA playoff series vs. Heat jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 1:52 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been upgraded to questionable for Game 2 on the Bucks latest injury report – 1:49 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
After both Giannis and Ja left Sunday’s Game 1s with injuries on plays where defenders tried to take charges against them, wrote about how we could modify the rule to prevent those midair falls: espn.com/nba/insider/st… (ESPN+) – 1:43 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update: Bucks star’s status upgraded ahead of Game 2 vs. Heat
cbssports.com/nba/news/giann… – 1:43 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Giannis upgraded from doubtful to questionable for Game 2. Tip at 9 ET. – 1:36 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Giannis upgraded from doubtful to questionable for tonight’s game. So things trending toward him playing, but we’ll see. – 1:35 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So Giannis still doubtful at the moment for game 2
I don’t believe him playing or not playing changes the Heat’s starting lineup idea tonight, but it does shift the defensive structure obviously
Will be interesting to see the fluctuating coverages – 1:18 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat preparing for a barrage of three-point attempts from Bucks, especially if Giannis is out tonight.
Spoelstra: “I believe in one of the games, they basically shot 50 threes against us in a game that Giannis didn’t play. But regardless, they average over 40 threes a game.” – 1:10 PM
Heat preparing for a barrage of three-point attempts from Bucks, especially if Giannis is out tonight.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Bucks may need to play Game 2 tonight vs. the Heat without Giannis. The latest on his status miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:34 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Playoffs 2023:
What’s the latest on the health of Ja Morant and Giannis Antetokounmpo? nj.com/sports/2023/04… – 7:47 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Giannis doesn’t practice, listed as doubtful for game 2 eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 7:01 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
🏀Draymond Green suspended
🏀Last night’s action
🏀Latest on Giannis & Ja Morant’s injuries
The Starting Lineup begins now!
📻Listen on Channel 86 https://t.co/AYipQpeyBw
📺Watch on the NBA App https://t.co/2EGWb8EO6Y pic.twitter.com/WdIuyKYm62 – 6:59 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker’s 14th 30-point game in the postseason tonight ties him for the second most in the NBA since his playoff debut in 2021, per @Stathead. Luka Doncic also has 14. Giannis Antetokounmpo is at 20 (!) – 2:21 AM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
New Locked on Bucks w/@CamilleMonae
🏀 Bud optimistic on Giannis availability for G2
🏀 Injury report list Giannis doubtful, Wes out
🏀 Pat Connaughton mintues?
🏀 Anonymous NBA player poll results
📺 https://t.co/oUs0zKTf1d
🎙️ https://t.co/fq5or6OoXX pic.twitter.com/MA6ukdjuYf – 10:39 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
If the Celtics can shoot like this and Giannis’s back injury is that bad… – 9:05 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo doubtful to play for #Bucks in Game 2 vs. #Heat jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 8:01 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Especially if Giannis is out, Wes Matthews being out with that calf issue as well is big. Bucks don’t have many guys left who can guard Butler and Matthews was one of them. – 7:29 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
At @TheAthletic:
Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo listed as doubtful for Game 2 vs. Heat with lower back contusion theathletic.com/4426442/2023/0… – 7:26 PM
At @TheAthletic:
Ira Winderman: Giannis Antetokounmpo has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable for tonight vs. Heat. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / April 19, 2023
Eric Nehm: Just wrapped up at Bucks shootaround. There has been no status change on Giannis Antetokounmpo. He is still listed as doubtful (lower back contusion) for Game 2 on the Bucks’ injury report. -via Twitter @eric_nehm / April 19, 2023
Ira Winderman: Spoelstra’s says preparing for both scenarios with Giannis, who remains listed as doubtful due to back contusion. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / April 19, 2023