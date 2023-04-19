Goran Dragic: I could have re-signed with the Nets but I didn't want to be in that situation, it was a little crazy

And now this championship chase is as veteran depth on the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. “I mean it’s part of the business,” Goran Dragic said of a post-Heat whirlwind that largely has been lean on playing time. “I know I’m not young anymore. I could have re-signed with Brooklyn, but I didn’t want to be in that situation, because it was a little bit crazy. I just tried to find a team that’s calmer and to be more stable. I thought that would be with Chicago.” That stability now comes with familiar faces, both in the Bucks’ locker room and the roster of the opposition in this opening-round series. “I still love basketball,” he said with another smile. “So that’s why I’m still here.”
Source: Ira Winderman @ South Florida Sun-Sentinel

“It feels good to be with familiar faces,” Dragic said, with the Heat facing the Bucks in Game 2 of their series on Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum. “We spent a lot of time together that year. We played tremendously well. And we’re back together.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / April 19, 2023
Interviewed by Mundo Deportivo, the 36-year-old veteran point guard Goran Dragic talked about an interesting idea, putting NBA and EuroLeague teams together to go against in a potential tournament. “It should be noted that EuroLeague teams are not accustomed to playing at such a high tempo. Definitely, top teams like Barça, Real Madrid, Efes… They can compete with NBA teams, but I don’t know how many times they’ll do it, it’s hard to say. But I would like to watch such a tournament, it would be good for basketball. The NBA has a brutal schedule and I don’t know how they can do it. We went to play in Paris with Chicago and frankly, it was tough“, he said. -via EuroHoops.net / April 12, 2023

