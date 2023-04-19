Goran Dragic: I could have re-signed with the Nets but I didn't want to be in that situation, it was a little crazy

And now this championship chase is as veteran depth on the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. “I mean it’s part of the business,” Goran Dragic said of a post-Heat whirlwind that largely has been lean on playing time. “I know I’m not young anymore. I could have re-signed with Brooklyn, but I didn’t want to be in that situation, because it was a little bit crazy. I just tried to find a team that’s calmer and to be more stable. I thought that would be with Chicago.” That stability now comes with familiar faces, both in the Bucks’ locker room and the roster of the opposition in this opening-round series. “I still love basketball,” he said with another smile. “So that’s why I’m still here.”
Source: Ira Winderman @ South Florida Sun-Sentinel
A Heat reunion for Bucks’ Dragic, Leonard, Crowder, as Dragic mulls retirement sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:02 PM
A Heat reunion for Bucks’ Goran Dragic, Meyers Leonard, Jae Crowder, as Dragic mulls retirement. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… For Dragic a sentimental return is at hand in Heat-Bucks series. – 8:59 AM
Bucks gotta get Dragic in to counter Lowry playing defense with his face – 6:08 PM
But for Dragic, 36, it is all about the moment. “I don’t know what’s next,” he said as he sat on the Bucks’ bench during pregame warmups. “It’s gonna depend on what happens this year.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / April 19, 2023
“It feels good to be with familiar faces,” Dragic said, with the Heat facing the Bucks in Game 2 of their series on Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum. “We spent a lot of time together that year. We played tremendously well. And we’re back together.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / April 19, 2023
Interviewed by Mundo Deportivo, the 36-year-old veteran point guard Goran Dragic talked about an interesting idea, putting NBA and EuroLeague teams together to go against in a potential tournament. “It should be noted that EuroLeague teams are not accustomed to playing at such a high tempo. Definitely, top teams like Barça, Real Madrid, Efes… They can compete with NBA teams, but I don’t know how many times they’ll do it, it’s hard to say. But I would like to watch such a tournament, it would be good for basketball. The NBA has a brutal schedule and I don’t know how they can do it. We went to play in Paris with Chicago and frankly, it was tough“, he said. -via EuroHoops.net / April 12, 2023