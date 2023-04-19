Grizzlies even series 1-1 vs. Lakers without Ja Morant

Jovan Buha: Game 2: Grizzlies 103, Lakers 93 The Grizzlies even the series 1-1. LeBron James had 28 points and 12 rebounds. Rui Hachimura had 20 points off the bench. AD (4-14) and DLo (2-11) both struggled offensively. There will be a Game 5 back in Memphis. Up next: Game 3 in LA on Sat.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies score, takeaways: Memphis takes down Los Angeles without Ja Morant to even series at 1-1
One thing that I think is worth noting: I absolutely don’t think Memphis is better without Ja Morant. At all.
I do think it was easier for them to defend, collapse on the Lakers defensively on the interior with length, and limit defensive mismatches against LAL without him. – 10:52 PM
QUICK COLUMN: Anthony Davis was out-dueled by … Xavier Tillman Sr. and John Konchar? How the Memphis Grizzlies’ unlikely heroes outdueled the Lakers’ stars in a crucial Game 2 win without Ja Morant.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 10:41 PM
No Ja Morant, no problem for Memphis over the Lakers
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 10:33 PM
The Grizzlies lost Ja Morant and the Lakers lost 35 points from Game 1 – 10:32 PM
Ja Morant looked like MJ (the other one). His teammates won a huge game without him, beating the Lakers and tying this series, @The Athletic theathletic.com/4430492/2023/0… – 10:15 PM
Lakers vs. Grizzlies score: Memphis takes down Los Angeles without Ja Morant to even series at 1-1
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 10:05 PM
The Grizzlies are 33-17 without Ja Morant since last season including the playoffs (21-7 in 2022, 12-10 in 2023) after beating the Lakers in Game 2. pic.twitter.com/6BGIcJOMQa – 10:03 PM
All even. The Grizzlies led by as many 20 points and knocked off the Lakers without Ja Morant. Now, the series shifts to LA. Big-time performance by Xavier Tillman Sr.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 10:02 PM
And that’s it. Back to LA 1-1 with a likely Ja Morant return. A Game 5 in Memphis is certain. – 10:00 PM
Huge win for Memphis. Leaned into its strength — defense — and shut the Lakers down. Grizz now have until Saturday to get Ja Morant healthy enough to play in Game 3. – 10:00 PM
The Grizzlies didn’t lose consecutive home games all season long and they still haven’t in the 1st Rd of the playoffs, beating the Lakers 103-93 without Ja Morant to tie the series 1-1. Tough nights for AD (4-for-14) and D-Lo (2-for-11). Game 3 Saturday in L.A. – 9:59 PM
LAL trail 59-44 at the half, shooting only 35.7% against a physical Memphis defense. The Grizz are 32-13 in the last two seasons when Tyus Jones starts for Ja Morant, with this type of D, and limited turnovers. – 8:37 PM
Ja Morant out with wrist injury for critical Game 2 vs. Lakers nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/19/ja-… – 7:37 PM
In a bit of a stunner, Grizzlies rule out Ja Morant for Game 2 vs. Lakers with a bruised hand. Things had not been trending that way, and Jaren Jackson Jr. had for days strongly suggested the Memphis star would play, @The Athletic theathletic.com/4430492/2023/0… – 6:49 PM
Ja Morant injury update: Grizzlies star out for Game 2 vs. Lakers with soft tissue bruise
cbssports.com/nba/news/ja-mo… – 6:39 PM
I just grabbed Under 224 in Grizzlies-Lakers Game 2.
Jarred Vanderbilt can defend Jaren Jackson Jr. now that Ja Morant out, which frees LeBron up to play help defense off of Dillon Brooks. Laker offense tends to come out sloppy when they underestimate opponents. – 6:37 PM
Memphis says guard Ja Morant is out tonight against Lakers with right hand soreness. – 6:32 PM
The Memphis Grizzlies announce Ja Morant is out for Game 2 against the Lakers. – 6:32 PM
The Grizzlies say Ja Morant is OUT for Game 2 against the Lakers. – 6:31 PM
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant (hand) is out tonight against the Los Angeles Lakers. – 6:31 PM
Ja Morant (right hand soreness) has been ruled out for Game 2, per Grizzlies. – 6:31 PM
🗣NEW MAILBAG
—Draymond suspension (1:35)
—Walker Kessler or Jaden McDaniels?
—Ja Morant (16:58)
—Playoff overreactions (19:57)
—Win-win trades (50:49)
🎧 bit.ly/hwkx890
🍎 apple.co/3UQEwGJ
✳️ spoti.fi/3LcKU82
📺 bit.ly/hwdkx890
FULL BREAKDOWN⬇️ pic.twitter.com/3Rt3WH61YE – 6:23 PM
Taylor Jenkins says Ja Morant is “steadily improving” hour by hour and has a final test in warm ups to see if he’s confident enough in his injured right hand.
So we’re about to witness quite possibly the most dramatic Memphis Grizzlies warm up routine in franchise history. – 5:59 PM
“He’s feeling a little bit better,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said of Ja Morant, but his status is still a game-time decision. – 5:53 PM
Ja Morant “is feeling a little bit better” according to Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. Morant remains a gametime decision for Game 2 against L.A. – 5:52 PM
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on the status of Ja Morant for tonight’s Game 2: “He’s feeling a little bit better … he has some more tests to do, so going to be a game-time decision for sure.” – 5:52 PM
Taylor Jenkins said Ja Morant is “steadily improving” with “hour-to-hour improvements.” Morant is a game-time decision as of now. – 5:52 PM
Ja Morant will be a game time decision. “Steadily improving.” – 5:52 PM
Ja Morant will still be a game time decision, per Taylor Jenkins. – 5:52 PM
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Playoffs 2023:
What’s the latest on the health of Ja Morant and Giannis Antetokounmpo? nj.com/sports/2023/04… – 7:47 AM
🏀Draymond Green suspended
🏀Last night’s action
🏀Latest on Giannis & Ja Morant’s injuries
The Starting Lineup begins now!
📻Listen on Channel 86 https://t.co/AYipQpeyBw
📺Watch on the NBA App https://t.co/2EGWb8EO6Y pic.twitter.com/WdIuyKYm62 – 6:59 AM
