Ja Morant out for Game 2 against Lakers

Memphis Grizzlies PR: .@Memphis Grizzlies status update: Ja Morant (RT Hand Soreness) is inactive tonight vs @Lakers.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Ja Morant out with wrist injury for critical Game 2 vs. Lakers nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/19/ja-… – 7:37 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
In a bit of a stunner, Grizzlies rule out Ja Morant for Game 2 vs. Lakers with a bruised hand. Things had not been trending that way, and Jaren Jackson Jr. had for days strongly suggested the Memphis star would play, @The Athletic theathletic.com/4430492/2023/0… – 6:49 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ja Morant injury update: Grizzlies star out for Game 2 vs. Lakers with soft tissue bruise
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I just grabbed Under 224 in Grizzlies-Lakers Game 2.
Jarred Vanderbilt can defend Jaren Jackson Jr. now that Ja Morant out, which frees LeBron up to play help defense off of Dillon Brooks. Laker offense tends to come out sloppy when they underestimate opponents. – 6:37 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Memphis says guard Ja Morant is out tonight against Lakers with right hand soreness. – 6:32 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
The Memphis Grizzlies announce Ja Morant is out for Game 2 against the Lakers. – 6:32 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Grizzlies say Ja Morant is OUT for Game 2 against the Lakers. – 6:31 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant (hand) is out tonight against the Los Angeles Lakers. – 6:31 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Ja Morant (right hand soreness) has been ruled out for Game 2, per Grizzlies. – 6:31 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Taylor Jenkins says Ja Morant is “steadily improving” hour by hour and has a final test in warm ups to see if he’s confident enough in his injured right hand.
So we’re about to witness quite possibly the most dramatic Memphis Grizzlies warm up routine in franchise history. – 5:59 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
“He’s feeling a little bit better,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said of Ja Morant, but his status is still a game-time decision. – 5:53 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Ja Morant “is feeling a little bit better” according to Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. Morant remains a gametime decision for Game 2 against L.A. – 5:52 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on the status of Ja Morant for tonight’s Game 2: “He’s feeling a little bit better … he has some more tests to do, so going to be a game-time decision for sure.” – 5:52 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Taylor Jenkins said Ja Morant is “steadily improving” with “hour-to-hour improvements.” Morant is a game-time decision as of now. – 5:52 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Ja Morant will be a game time decision. “Steadily improving.” – 5:52 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Ja Morant will still be a game time decision, per Taylor Jenkins. – 5:52 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Playoffs 2023:
What’s the latest on the health of Ja Morant and Giannis Antetokounmpo? nj.com/sports/2023/04… – 7:47 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
🏀Draymond Green suspended
🏀Last night’s action
🏀Latest on Giannis & Ja Morant’s injuries
The Starting Lineup begins now!
📻Listen on Channel 86 https://t.co/AYipQpeyBw
📺Watch on the NBA App https://t.co/2EGWb8EO6Y pic.twitter.com/WdIuyKYm62 – 6:59 AM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Will Ja Morant play Wednesday? Maybe. But here’s the reason for hope, either way. Column: dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 7:11 PM
Jovan Buha: The Grizzlies list Ja Morant as questionable for Game 2. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / April 18, 2023
NBA on ESPN: .@Adrian Wojnarowski has the latest on Ja Morant: “I do not sense a great deal of optimism around this Grizzlies team that Ja Morant will be ready to play in Game 2.” -via Twitter @ESPNNBA / April 18, 2023
Tim MacMahon: “He’s going to be a game-time decision,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said of Ja Morant. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / April 18, 2023