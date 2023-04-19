JJ Redick: The referees have dictated too much of the series in the Kings' favor

Cameron Salerno: JJ Redick this morning: “The refs have dictated too much in the Kings favor this series.”
J.J. Redick explains why he believes the Warriors can still advance past the Kings. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/18/j-j… – 10:00 PM
J.J. Redick explains why he believes the Warriors can still advance past the Kings. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/18/j-j… – 12:06 PM
More on this storyline
Redick said he has offered some ideas to David Roberts, ESPN’s Head of NBA and Studio production. “I love what they do on NFL Live,” Redick said. “Those guys do a great job of breaking down. If we could do more of that with our coverage, I think that would be great for the fan.” -via Awful Announcing / April 15, 2023
JJ Redick: I don’t really think about a character arc for myself. It seems a little narcissistic to do that. I certainly focus on my own personal growth and I have good times and bad times and like anyone else, good years and bad years. I was an [expletive] for a couple of years in college, my first two years. That’s where a lot of it comes from. I think playing at Duke is where a lot of that comes from. -via For The Win / April 14, 2023
JJ Redick: I think my slow start in the NBA eventually helped me. I was the butt of many a joke my first few years in the NBA. The sort of sticktoitiveness and the grit to carve out a place in the league and then to last fifteen years — I think any human being that looks at that objectively, I would respect them. At the very least, I would respect that journey. -via For The Win / April 14, 2023