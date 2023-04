Kevin Durant chooses Joel Embiid as MVP: He's flat-out unstoppable, he was my guy last year, too

A few samplings from the Embiid supporters who were polled: “There’s not many people in the league you may fear, but I think he’s one of those few people that you have appropriate fear for every time you go out,” one player said. “Dominance,” another player said of Embiid. “He’s the hardest player to stop in the league, and his team is winning.” “I think he’s a clear-cut (No. 1), to be honest — and he plays defense,” said another player of Embiid. “When you’ve got a guy that plays both ends, like Joel Embiid, I think he’s just got to win.” -via The Athletic / April 18, 2023