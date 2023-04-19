Kevin Durant chooses Joel Embiid as MVP: He's flat-out unstoppable, he was my guy last year, too

Kevin Durant on Joel Embiid being his pick in the MVP race: “He’s just flat-out unstoppable…Joel’s my guy. He was my guy last year, too.”
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Clippers knew entering this series that the Phoenix Suns live in the midrange.
But Game 2 was extreme, with the Suns making 21 of 29 non-paint twos — and all attempts by their Big 4 of Durant, Booker, Paul, Ayton.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Most 25-point games in NBA playoff history:
1. LeBron James (183)
2. Michael Jordan (152)
3. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (126)
4. Kobe Bryant (123)
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Kevin Durant picked Joel Embiid for MVP.
“He’s just flat-out unstoppable…Joel’s my guy. He was my guy last year, too.”
The Vertical @Balldontlie
KD and Russ meet up after Game 2 🤝
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We need him to continue to be confident and shoot the ball.”
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“This is the first real look at us as a team against some great competition. I like where we are.”
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“They switch their defense up like every possession.”
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Choose your fighter: Durantula or the Klaw?
A contrast in styles. As good as it gets.
And much appreciated.
Column:
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Going live on @PHNX_Suns from the arena with some postgame updates from Monday, Book, KD, CP3 and more! Hop in here:
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Grit.”
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: PHX 123, LAC 109
Booker: 38 Pts, 9 Ast, 14-22 FG
Durant: 25-6-5, 10-19 FG
Ayton: 14 Pts, 13 Reb, 7-10 FG
Craig: 17 Pts, 5-8 3P
Paul: 16 Pts, 8 Ast, 8-14 FG
Leonard: 31-9-7, 11-20 FG
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul worked that right hand a little bit after the deflection of the ball. Started dribbling with it.
Hits jumper. Stares into crowd. Gives Durant 5.
Timeout #Clippers. Suns up 121-109 with 2 minutes left in game.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Nice luxury to be able to come out of a timeout and run a pindown for Kevin Durant in crunch time of a close playoff game – 12:19 AM
Nice luxury to be able to come out of a timeout and run a pindown for Kevin Durant in crunch time of a close playoff game – 12:19 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Durant getting a breather.
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: PHX 92, LAC 87
Booker: 31 Pts, 7 Ast, 11-16 FG
Durant: 21 Pts, 6 Reb, 9-16 FG
Ayton: 12 Pts, 10 Reb, 6-9 FG
Craig: 15 Pts, 5-7 3P
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
The #Clippers were pointing at each other as if to say who is guarding who.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns scored on eight straight possessions over 3:33 in the late second quarter.
Durant turned it over and then the Suns scored on their last two trips.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Obviously a great finish of the half for Phoenix.
Not hyperbole to say this 2nd half coming up is the highest leverage half of basketball KD has played since G7 of the Rd. 2 vs MIL in ’21.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Devin Booker’s 3 just erased a 13-point Clippers lead and ties game at 59 at halftime.
23-10 Phoenix run in last 5:32 of 1st half. That’s just powerful offense, and that’s reflected in 57.1% FGs Suns are shooting.
Russell Westbrook: game-high 17 points
StatMuse @statmuse
Russ vs KD at half:
17 PTS 16 PTS
6-9 FG 7-13 FG
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: LAC 59, PHX 59
Durant: 16 Pts, 5 Reb, 7-13 FG
Ayton: 12 Pts, 8 Reb, 6-8 FG
Booker: 13 Pts, 4-8 FG
Leonard: 16-6-5, 6-10 FG
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Huge sequence to end the half. The Suns tied it at 59 on a Book triple. They needed it in the worst way.
KD 16-5-3.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Durant with 16 on 7-of-13 shooting with under minute in half.
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Playoff Kawhi in full effect. He has 14 points, 7 assists, five rebounds so far. Froze Craig with a baseline driving dunk and when Suns sent late double, Kawhi split Booker and Shamet, drew Ayton out of paint before hitting Zubac for a dunk. Also has clean steal on KD. – 10:59 PM
Playoff Kawhi in full effect. He has 14 points, 7 assists, five rebounds so far. Froze Craig with a baseline driving dunk and when Suns sent late double, Kawhi split Booker and Shamet, drew Ayton out of paint before hitting Zubac for a dunk. Also has clean steal on KD. – 10:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Definitely heavy starter minutes for #Suns
Durant and Booker 19 minutes
Ayton 18. Paul 15. Craig 12.
Bench minutes: Shamet 10, Okogie 7, Lee and Biyombo 3 minutes each, Warren 2.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers lead 57-48 with 2:24 left.
Both teams went down and scored on six straight possessions, and Batum sent Durant to the line ahead of this mandatory timeout.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Got shot making going on right now. Durant again,
Leonard to Zubac for dunk.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
The curl off Ayton screen gets Durant ball on the move, scores over Zubac
Westbrook answer, fouled by Ayton. Hits FT.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers lead Suns 42-32 with 7:20 left in 1st half.
The Westbrook bench has come in and pushed the lead to double digits for the first time with Kawhi Leonard resting, and CP3/Durant/Ayton all on the floor.
T Mann outscoring Suns bench 8-5 by himself.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Durant and Ayton pick-and-roll is something that’s there for #Suns
Ayton 2.
Powell answer
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul had open corner and elected to go into the paint.
The offense is designed for the guy in the corner to shoot the 3.
#Suns down 33-26.
Damion Lee in for Warren, who played 2 minutes.
Durant in as well. #Suns – 10:42 PM
Paul had open corner and elected to go into the paint.
The offense is designed for the guy in the corner to shoot the 3.
#Suns down 33-26.
Damion Lee in for Warren, who played 2 minutes.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Looks like the plan tonight is an extended stagger of Booker/Durant.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers lead 29-24 through one quarter of play in Game 2
Eric Gordon and Terance Mann have 4 of the 6 Clippers 3s. Kawhi Leonard leads all scorers with 8 points.
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers 29, Suns 22 | End 1 |
Kawhi in a full first quarter of play: 8 points, four rebounds, five assists, 3-6 from the field. 🔥
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
This is new.
Got Ayton and Paul in for Biyombo and Okogie.
So now Paul, Ayton, Booker and Durant in to end quarter,
Mann 3.
Ayton 2.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Look like Booker and Durant are going to play whole 1st quarter.
Go under minute left.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Leonard steal on Durant, coast to coast dunk.
BIyombo to Okogie corner 3 answer.
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
I could be mistaken, but it looks like Durant just told Biyombo to look at Booker on throw ahead as Biyombo went to Okogie.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Tech on Torrey Craig after complaining about foul call.
Okogie in for Craig.
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
The Vertical @Balldontlie
“Russell Westbrook is the ultimate three-and-D player.”
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Durant off curl screen, gets away from Leonard, scores.
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Russ giving KD PROBLEMS on defense 🍿 (via @NBA)
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 62.5% FGs
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers out to a 13-11 lead with 6:56 left in 1st quarter.
Russell Westbrook blocked Kevin Durant again, and KD has two turnovers too.
Phoenix playing with greater urgency and physicality defensively, and they want to play faster.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Westbrook block on Durant from behind.
Gordon open 3.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Russell Westbrook starts game on Kevin Durant… KD scores right away.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Durant offensive rebound, assist on Craig corner 3.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Durant takes 1st shot with Westbrook guarding him.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 4/18
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Eric Gordon
Russell Westbrook
PHX
Torrey Craig
Kevin Durant
Deandre Ayton
Devin Booker
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“The great ones always do.”
Clippers coach Tyronn Lue on possibly seeing a more aggressive Kevin Durant in Game 2: pic.twitter.com/MQgOFOlWDP – 8:53 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers expect Kevin Durant to be more aggressive. Said as much yesterday and Ty Lue said it again, tonight:
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Top clutch scorers last 10 seasons
2022-23: De’Aaron Fox
2021-22: Embiid
2020-21: Dame
2019-20: CP3
2018-19: Harden
2017-18: LeBron
2016-17: Westbrook
2015-16: Reggie Jackson (!!)
2014-15: Harden
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets kept Joel Embiid & James Harden in check in Game 2, but Tyrese Maxey hit 6 3s. Cam Johnson said pick your poison is the Nets’ game plan.
“But at the same time, that’s not a poison you wanna pick: Maxey teeing off open threes from the corner.”
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
KD got one shot in the last six minutes. That is not why he’s in Phoenix. He made the right plays. Him attacking is making the best play.
APPLE: apple.co/43G8QI9
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“You got Kevin freaking Durant, he’s gotta get touches down the stretch”
@TermineRadio & @JumpShot8 breaks down #Clippers #Suns before tonight’s game 2
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
“We have to be more organized. Get to our spots faster, so we can execute our plays with the spacing,” Jalen McDaniels said of the 2nd unit paired w/ James Harden.
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
New column: Enjoyable passing, valuable defense, and a bit of mischief in Joel Embiid’s Game 2
Erik Slater @erikslater_
My article from last night’s game.
The Nets held Joel Embiid and James Harden in check but couldn’t come away with a win. And that development underscores a harsh reality for Brooklyn.
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 30-point playoff games by an active player:
118 — LeBron
[gap]
71 — Durant
52 — Steph
45 — Harden
34 — Kawhi
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Joel Embiid is an incredible player but flops and flailing like this against guys 50+ pounds lighter than him are a regular occurrence.
If you’re gonna do this don’t talk about the other team “begging for fouls” in your postgame presser.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
More on this storyline
Clutch Points: Reporter: “Did you need a win today to prove that you could win with Kevin Durant?” Devin Booker: “That’s a 2-time champ. a 2-time Finals MVP. He’s proven enough. We didn’t lose any games with each other in the regular season & we just dropped Game 1.” (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/koFBxgcbQW -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / April 19, 2023
Law Murray: Phoenix wins Game 2 123-109 to tie series at 1-1. 27-point turnaround after Clippers led 49-36 in 2nd quarter. Game 5 is on the calendar now. Chris Paul snaps Scott Foster streak, Kevin Durant snaps playoff losing streak. Devin Booker: 38 points, 14/22 FGs Game 3 in LA Thu -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / April 19, 2023
StatMuse: Kevin Durant tonight: 25 PTS 6 REB 5 AST 2 BLK 10-19 FG The only player with 500+ points against Kawhi Leonard in the playoffs… Durant has 600. pic.twitter.com/d1K3COR82H -via Twitter @statmuse / April 19, 2023
Magic Johnson: I like the leadership of MVP Joel Embiid and his co-pilot James Harden. They are committed to trying to bring a championship to Philadelphia this season! -via Twitter @MagicJohnson / April 18, 2023
A few samplings from the Embiid supporters who were polled: “There’s not many people in the league you may fear, but I think he’s one of those few people that you have appropriate fear for every time you go out,” one player said. “Dominance,” another player said of Embiid. “He’s the hardest player to stop in the league, and his team is winning.” “I think he’s a clear-cut (No. 1), to be honest — and he plays defense,” said another player of Embiid. “When you’ve got a guy that plays both ends, like Joel Embiid, I think he’s just got to win.” -via The Athletic / April 18, 2023
As several other players shared, their view on this MVP winner was partly formed by Embiid finishing second to Jokić in the 2021-22 campaign. Past seasons aren’t supposed to be part of the MVP calculus, of course, but it’s an undeniable part of the conversation. “To be honest, I just don’t want to see somebody win three times in a row,” another player who selected Embiid said. “He deserved it last year,” another said. “He should get it this year.” -via The Athletic / April 18, 2023