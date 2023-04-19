Kevin Love on people calling for the charge to get banned: I think it's a really bad take

“It’s something that I strongly disagree with. I think it’s a really bad take,” Kevin Love emphasized when discussing those wanting to change the NBA’s charge rule. “… People get upset because they think it’s a dirty play. I fully disagree with that. You’re not undercutting anybody. “I always think about things in terms of intent. My intention is never to do that. There are 450 players, it’s an elite fraternity. You got to plant seeds, plant trees, watch the league grow and I don’t think the large majority of guys in the league are ever going out to intentionally hurt somebody.”
Source: Miami Herald
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Heat veteran Kevin Love does not agree with those calling for the NBA to change the charge rule: “It’s something that I strongly disagree with. I think it’s a really bad take.”
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
How Kevin Love helped the Heat stun the Bucks in Game 1 with a performance he found ‘meaningful’
(By @jackmaloneycbs)
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
How Kevin Love helped the Heat stun the Bucks in Game 1 with a performance he found ‘meaningful’
by @jackmaloneycbs
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Takeaways and postgame reaction from the Heat’s eye-opening Game 1 win over the Bucks:
-Playoff Jimmy delivered
-Giannis and Herro hurt
-Heat’s shot-making was pretty incredible
-Kevin Love was important
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Kevin Love on his individual performance in the Heat’s gritty Game 1 win at Milwaukee:
“It’s very meaningful. This is something I’ve always felt and still thought that I was capable of. To come out and have a game like this and just contribute, that was the biggest thing for me” – 9:32 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Game 1: Heat 130, Bucks 117.
Terrific opening performance by Jimmy Butler and the Heat.
Butler scored a game-high 35 points with five rebounds & 11 assists. But Miami got critical contributions from everyone.
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
End 3Q: Heat 102, Bucks 88.
Great response by Miami overcoming the loss of Tyler Herro. Kevin Love has been huge tonight with 18 points and eight boards off in 18 minutes off the bench. He’s 5-for-7 from the field, including 4 of 6 on 3s.
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Big time Kevin Love game. Sharing this again. My story for @ringer/@ringernba
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kevin Love is playing extremely high level ball
Defensive positioning, shot making, spacing
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Andddddddd Kevin Love just tried to take a charge on Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Kevin Love is good to go for Game 1 today after taking a shot to the head Friday against the Bulls, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.
More on this storyline
Kevin Love heard it all and strongly disagrees. “We were talking because yesterday there was so much, I think it was Cuban or somebody had said we have to take the charge out of the game,” Love said ahead of Game 2 of the Heat’s first-round playoff series against the Bucks on Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum. “But I say it’s like the shift in baseball. I hate that they said no more shift because you’re giving so much power to the offensive player. We already do that, we already did that with the take foul.” -via Miami Herald / April 19, 2023
Love, who ranked second in the NBA this regular season with 33 charges drawn, believes players who are willing to sacrifice their bodies in an attempt to take a charge should be rewarded if they’re in the correct position. “If a guy is running full speed at you and you’re going to stand there and take the charge, listen, I was saying like the Sun Tzu quote: ‘Victory is reserved for those who are willing to pay its price,’” Love continued. “You’re paying the price by doing that. It’s a two-point game or four-point game, it comes down to the last two minutes and you can take a charge or there’s a charge to be had, over the course of a season you can win two games off that. “For me, it’s one of those things where people are going to be upset about it, say they’re going to get hurt. But if guys are going for highlights or they’re going out of control toward the basket and if you’re willing to sacrifice your body to take the charge, you got to be able to reward the defensive player.” -via Miami Herald / April 19, 2023
Darnell Mayberry: Kevin Love on his huge, 18-point performance off the bench in Miami’s Game 1 win at Milwaukee pic.twitter.com/6O4FLkSiAq -via Twitter @DarnellMayberry / April 16, 2023