Kevin Love on people calling for the charge to get banned: I think it's a really bad take

Love, who ranked second in the NBA this regular season with 33 charges drawn, believes players who are willing to sacrifice their bodies in an attempt to take a charge should be rewarded if they’re in the correct position. “If a guy is running full speed at you and you’re going to stand there and take the charge, listen, I was saying like the Sun Tzu quote: ‘Victory is reserved for those who are willing to pay its price,’” Love continued. “You’re paying the price by doing that. It’s a two-point game or four-point game, it comes down to the last two minutes and you can take a charge or there’s a charge to be had, over the course of a season you can win two games off that. “For me, it’s one of those things where people are going to be upset about it, say they’re going to get hurt. But if guys are going for highlights or they’re going out of control toward the basket and if you’re willing to sacrifice your body to take the charge, you got to be able to reward the defensive player.” -via Miami Herald / April 19, 2023