Tyrese Maxey: I feel like the leadership from Joel Embiid has been on another level this year

Dinwiddie shot 5 of 14 from the field and didn’t get to the basket the way he usually does, limiting his offense as the Sixers dared him to shoot 3s. He took just three and hit one. Both Vaughn and Finney-Smith said the Nets need to get downhill more. After limiting the Sixers’ open 3s in the first half, the Nets regressed as their opponents moved the ball and Embiid found the open shooters, usually Maxey in the corner. Maxey had 18 of his 33 points in the second half. “He was the beneficiary of a lot of our rotations,” Johnson said of Maxey. “He was in that corner kinda just waiting on those 3s, and those ones are tough to give up man because he’s just teeing ’em off, making ’em, and he’s a guy that is capable, shoots a high percentage — has been shooting a high percentage — so it’s nothing that we should be surprised by. But man, they were finding him and they kinda stretched our rotations a little bit. It’s another thing that we’ve gotta go back and try to clean up.” -via The Athletic / April 18, 2023