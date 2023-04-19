Tyrese Maxey: I feel like the leadership from Joel Embiid has been on another level this year

Kyle Neubeck: Tyrese Maxey on Joel Embiid’s leadership: “I feel like the leadership coming from Joel has been on another level this year” pic.twitter.com/t7OvCTK09U
Source: Twitter @KyleNeubeck
Source: Twitter @KyleNeubeck
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
“I feel the leadership coming from Joel has been on another level this year,” — Tyrese Maxey pic.twitter.com/i8Q6PCuMyK – 1:13 PM
“I feel the leadership coming from Joel has been on another level this year,” — Tyrese Maxey pic.twitter.com/i8Q6PCuMyK – 1:13 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Tyrese Maxey on Joel Embiid’s leadership: “I feel like the leadership coming from Joel has been on another level this year” pic.twitter.com/t7OvCTK09U – 1:03 PM
Tyrese Maxey on Joel Embiid’s leadership: “I feel like the leadership coming from Joel has been on another level this year” pic.twitter.com/t7OvCTK09U – 1:03 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Kevin Durant picked Joel Embiid for MVP.
“He’s just flat-out unstoppable…Joel’s my guy. He was my guy last year, too.”
boardroom.tv/the-etcs-kevin… – 10:42 AM
Kevin Durant picked Joel Embiid for MVP.
“He’s just flat-out unstoppable…Joel’s my guy. He was my guy last year, too.”
boardroom.tv/the-etcs-kevin… – 10:42 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Facing double teams at every turn, Joel Embiid is happy to facilitate and ‘play the right way’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 8:00 PM
Facing double teams at every turn, Joel Embiid is happy to facilitate and ‘play the right way’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 8:00 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
How will the Sixers survive minutes without Joel Embiid? Inside their search to find the right lineup. inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:59 PM
How will the Sixers survive minutes without Joel Embiid? Inside their search to find the right lineup. inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:59 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers-Nets Game 2 takeaways: Joel Embiid’s passing, irresistible Tyrese Maxey, physicality overflows inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:58 PM
Sixers-Nets Game 2 takeaways: Joel Embiid’s passing, irresistible Tyrese Maxey, physicality overflows inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:58 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Top clutch scorers last 10 seasons
2022-23: De’Aaron Fox
2021-22: Embiid
2020-21: Dame
2019-20: CP3
2018-19: Harden
2017-18: LeBron
2016-17: Westbrook
2015-16: Reggie Jackson (!!)
2014-15: Harden
2013-14: Durant – 7:27 PM
Top clutch scorers last 10 seasons
2022-23: De’Aaron Fox
2021-22: Embiid
2020-21: Dame
2019-20: CP3
2018-19: Harden
2017-18: LeBron
2016-17: Westbrook
2015-16: Reggie Jackson (!!)
2014-15: Harden
2013-14: Durant – 7:27 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Joel Embiid finished fifth in voting for the new Clutch Player of the Year award pic.twitter.com/4BZUVJD9d5 – 7:18 PM
Joel Embiid finished fifth in voting for the new Clutch Player of the Year award pic.twitter.com/4BZUVJD9d5 – 7:18 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets kept Joel Embiid & James Harden in check in Game 2, but Tyrese Maxey hit 6 3s. Cam Johnson said pick your poison is the Nets’ game plan.
“But at the same time, that’s not a poison you wanna pick: Maxey teeing off open threes from the corner.”
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 4:37 PM
The Nets kept Joel Embiid & James Harden in check in Game 2, but Tyrese Maxey hit 6 3s. Cam Johnson said pick your poison is the Nets’ game plan.
“But at the same time, that’s not a poison you wanna pick: Maxey teeing off open threes from the corner.”
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 4:37 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“He is a star” 🤩🤩
@Scalabrine and @TheFrankIsola believe Tyrese Maxey is the second best player on the Philadelphia 76ers
#NBAPlayoffs | #BrotherlyLove pic.twitter.com/mR7oK8DbtF – 4:34 PM
“He is a star” 🤩🤩
@Scalabrine and @TheFrankIsola believe Tyrese Maxey is the second best player on the Philadelphia 76ers
#NBAPlayoffs | #BrotherlyLove pic.twitter.com/mR7oK8DbtF – 4:34 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
“We have to be more organized. Get to our spots faster, so we can execute our plays with the spacing,” Jalen McDaniels said of the 2nd unit paired w/ James Harden.
How will the #Sixers survive minutes without Joel Embiid? inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 1:07 PM
“We have to be more organized. Get to our spots faster, so we can execute our plays with the spacing,” Jalen McDaniels said of the 2nd unit paired w/ James Harden.
How will the #Sixers survive minutes without Joel Embiid? inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 1:07 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
New column: Enjoyable passing, valuable defense, and a bit of mischief in Joel Embiid’s Game 2
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 12:33 PM
New column: Enjoyable passing, valuable defense, and a bit of mischief in Joel Embiid’s Game 2
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 12:33 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
My article from last night’s game.
The Nets held Joel Embiid and James Harden in check but couldn’t come away with a win. And that development underscores a harsh reality for Brooklyn.
Full story: clutchpoints.com/nets-news-joel… – 12:23 PM
My article from last night’s game.
The Nets held Joel Embiid and James Harden in check but couldn’t come away with a win. And that development underscores a harsh reality for Brooklyn.
Full story: clutchpoints.com/nets-news-joel… – 12:23 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
This play is the issue with the Nets’ defensive process in the 2nd half. Why are you closing out hard to PJ?
That’s the exact shot you want PHI to take.
Closing hard to him leads to a wide-open Maxey three. Completely illogical. DFS misses a rotation, but it’s just unnecessary. pic.twitter.com/6iZHqd8XrU – 12:10 PM
This play is the issue with the Nets’ defensive process in the 2nd half. Why are you closing out hard to PJ?
That’s the exact shot you want PHI to take.
Closing hard to him leads to a wide-open Maxey three. Completely illogical. DFS misses a rotation, but it’s just unnecessary. pic.twitter.com/6iZHqd8XrU – 12:10 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Joel Embiid is an incredible player but flops and flailing like this against guys 50+ pounds lighter than him are a regular occurrence.
If you’re gonna do this don’t talk about the other team “begging for fouls” in your postgame presser.
pic.twitter.com/teFrPINzs0 – 11:42 AM
Joel Embiid is an incredible player but flops and flailing like this against guys 50+ pounds lighter than him are a regular occurrence.
If you’re gonna do this don’t talk about the other team “begging for fouls” in your postgame presser.
pic.twitter.com/teFrPINzs0 – 11:42 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Facing double teams at every turn, Joel Embiid is happy to facilitate and ‘play the right way’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 11:39 AM
Facing double teams at every turn, Joel Embiid is happy to facilitate and ‘play the right way’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 11:39 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
All-NBA Team picks: Nikola Jokic edges Joel Embiid for top center slot; three unanimous First-Team choices
cbssports.com/nba/news/all-n… – 11:08 AM
All-NBA Team picks: Nikola Jokic edges Joel Embiid for top center slot; three unanimous First-Team choices
cbssports.com/nba/news/all-n… – 11:08 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
NOTES | Cam Johnson doesn’t care about dunks, only wins. But his poster on Joel Embiid was still sick.
Nets need more from Spencer Dinwiddie after struggles in Games 1 & 2
Plus Joel Embiid heard Jacque Vaughn’s comments on officiating @nydnsports nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 10:43 AM
NOTES | Cam Johnson doesn’t care about dunks, only wins. But his poster on Joel Embiid was still sick.
Nets need more from Spencer Dinwiddie after struggles in Games 1 & 2
Plus Joel Embiid heard Jacque Vaughn’s comments on officiating @nydnsports nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 10:43 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers-Nets Game 2 takeaways: Joel Embiid’s passing, irresistible Tyrese Maxey, physicality overflows inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #NBA – 10:43 AM
Sixers-Nets Game 2 takeaways: Joel Embiid’s passing, irresistible Tyrese Maxey, physicality overflows inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #NBA – 10:43 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
How will the Sixers survive minutes without Joel Embiid? Inside their search to find the right lineup. inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #NBA – 10:42 AM
How will the Sixers survive minutes without Joel Embiid? Inside their search to find the right lineup. inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #NBA – 10:42 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid was a runaway MVP winner in our anonymous player poll: theathletic.com/4421645/2023/0… – 10:36 AM
Joel Embiid was a runaway MVP winner in our anonymous player poll: theathletic.com/4421645/2023/0… – 10:36 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Story off Game 2. The Nets contained both Joel Embiid and James Harden but couldn’t hit the shots they needed to to capitalize on it. On a missed opportunity and a 2-0 series deficit: theathletic.com/4423373/2023/0… – 10:34 AM
Story off Game 2. The Nets contained both Joel Embiid and James Harden but couldn’t hit the shots they needed to to capitalize on it. On a missed opportunity and a 2-0 series deficit: theathletic.com/4423373/2023/0… – 10:34 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The Nets have issued a challenge to the Sixers and Joel Embiid — someone else is going to have to beat them.
Through a 2-0 start to the series, he has met the challenge, embracing his role as a playmaker from the middle of the floor:
phillyvoice.com/joel-embiids-g… – 9:54 AM
The Nets have issued a challenge to the Sixers and Joel Embiid — someone else is going to have to beat them.
Through a 2-0 start to the series, he has met the challenge, embracing his role as a playmaker from the middle of the floor:
phillyvoice.com/joel-embiids-g… – 9:54 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
In an anonymous survey of NBA players, Joel Embiid received 50% of 102 votes for MVP.
Nikola Jokic was in 2nd at 25.5%
theathletic.com/4421645/2023/0… – 9:50 AM
In an anonymous survey of NBA players, Joel Embiid received 50% of 102 votes for MVP.
Nikola Jokic was in 2nd at 25.5%
theathletic.com/4421645/2023/0… – 9:50 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers-Nets Game 2 takeaways: Joel Embiid’s passing, irresistible Tyrese Maxey, physicality overflows inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #NBA – 9:45 AM
Sixers-Nets Game 2 takeaways: Joel Embiid’s passing, irresistible Tyrese Maxey, physicality overflows inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #NBA – 9:45 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
“Trust” was the word that kept coming up.
After getting out of sorts as a team in the first half, the Sixers trusted Joel Embiid at the nail. And he trusted his teammates: theathletic.com/4423727/2023/0… – 9:43 AM
“Trust” was the word that kept coming up.
After getting out of sorts as a team in the first half, the Sixers trusted Joel Embiid at the nail. And he trusted his teammates: theathletic.com/4423727/2023/0… – 9:43 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Joel Embiid last night:
✅ 20 PTS
✅ 19 REB
✅ 7 AST
✅ 3 BLK
Embiid is the first @sixers player to record game highs (either outright or tied) in rebounds, assists, and blocks in a playoff game since the NBA began tracking blocks in 1973-74.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:01 AM
Joel Embiid last night:
✅ 20 PTS
✅ 19 REB
✅ 7 AST
✅ 3 BLK
Embiid is the first @sixers player to record game highs (either outright or tied) in rebounds, assists, and blocks in a playoff game since the NBA began tracking blocks in 1973-74.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:01 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Troell Embiid: “I had three blocks… only three blocks? I probably need the Memphis goalkeeper.” 💀
Salute to the new DPOY. pic.twitter.com/bVOVWdhgPV – 8:44 AM
Troell Embiid: “I had three blocks… only three blocks? I probably need the Memphis goalkeeper.” 💀
Salute to the new DPOY. pic.twitter.com/bVOVWdhgPV – 8:44 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
How will the Sixers survive minutes without Joel Embiid? Inside their search to find the right lineup. inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:30 AM
How will the Sixers survive minutes without Joel Embiid? Inside their search to find the right lineup. inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:30 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
How will the #Sixers survive minutes without Joel Embiid? Inside their search to find the right lineup. inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:06 AM
How will the #Sixers survive minutes without Joel Embiid? Inside their search to find the right lineup. inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:06 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers-Nets Game 2 takeaways: Joel Embiid’s passing, irresistible Tyrese Maxey, physicality overflows inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:04 AM
#Sixers-Nets Game 2 takeaways: Joel Embiid’s passing, irresistible Tyrese Maxey, physicality overflows inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:04 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers-Nets Game 2 takeaways: Joel Embiid’s passing, irresistible Tyrese Maxey, physicality overflows inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:56 AM
Sixers-Nets Game 2 takeaways: Joel Embiid’s passing, irresistible Tyrese Maxey, physicality overflows inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:56 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @ChrisVernonShow is up now. Got into every single playoff series starting with what happened Monday night.
-The Draymond Stomp
-Davion Mitchell: X-Factor!
-Maxey makes up for Harden’s struggles
-Are the Grizzlies in trouble?
-Lakers options
-Russ! Kawhi!… pic.twitter.com/nCHkfW3u9Z – 2:53 AM
New Mismatch with @ChrisVernonShow is up now. Got into every single playoff series starting with what happened Monday night.
-The Draymond Stomp
-Davion Mitchell: X-Factor!
-Maxey makes up for Harden’s struggles
-Are the Grizzlies in trouble?
-Lakers options
-Russ! Kawhi!… pic.twitter.com/nCHkfW3u9Z – 2:53 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Embiid gets help from Maxey, Harris as 76ers win to go up 2-0 on Nets nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/18/emb… – 12:34 AM
Embiid gets help from Maxey, Harris as 76ers win to go up 2-0 on Nets nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/18/emb… – 12:34 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Jacque Vaughn said he wanted the Nets to take 40 threes in Game 2 — they did.
Vaughn wanted them to be more aggressive on the glass.
BKN got outrebounded by 27.
The Sixers have a 2-0 series lead. Joel Embiid hasn’t even had his say on offense yet:
thepaintedlines.com/maxeys-big-nig… – 12:23 AM
Jacque Vaughn said he wanted the Nets to take 40 threes in Game 2 — they did.
Vaughn wanted them to be more aggressive on the glass.
BKN got outrebounded by 27.
The Sixers have a 2-0 series lead. Joel Embiid hasn’t even had his say on offense yet:
thepaintedlines.com/maxeys-big-nig… – 12:23 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Joel Embiid said Jacque Vaughn took a page out of Nick Nurse’s book “begging for free throws and calling out the referees. They got a lot of calls, which I guess is good for them.”
Vaughn said officials missed travel and 3-seconds violations in Game 1. He had 8 turnovers today – 12:08 AM
Joel Embiid said Jacque Vaughn took a page out of Nick Nurse’s book “begging for free throws and calling out the referees. They got a lot of calls, which I guess is good for them.”
Vaughn said officials missed travel and 3-seconds violations in Game 1. He had 8 turnovers today – 12:08 AM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Joel Embiid on trusting his @Philadelphia 76ers teammates:
“A lot of people think I just love scoring the basketball, which I don’t think it’s true. I enjoy winning, and doing whatever it takes to win… I believe in playing the right way, which is getting your teammates involved.” – 12:07 AM
Joel Embiid on trusting his @Philadelphia 76ers teammates:
“A lot of people think I just love scoring the basketball, which I don’t think it’s true. I enjoy winning, and doing whatever it takes to win… I believe in playing the right way, which is getting your teammates involved.” – 12:07 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
This Joel Embiid press conference sounds like it’s full of bangers. – 11:27 PM
This Joel Embiid press conference sounds like it’s full of bangers. – 11:27 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Joel Embiid had a mature, composed performance to lead Philly to a Game 2 win.
He then decided to light everyone fire at the podium phillyvoice.com/sixers-nets-ga… – 11:21 PM
Joel Embiid had a mature, composed performance to lead Philly to a Game 2 win.
He then decided to light everyone fire at the podium phillyvoice.com/sixers-nets-ga… – 11:21 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid on his three blocks tonight: “I probably need the Memphis scorekeeper in Philly…I thought I had more, but that’s the level I’ve got to get to and I’m gonna do it every game.” – 11:11 PM
Joel Embiid on his three blocks tonight: “I probably need the Memphis scorekeeper in Philly…I thought I had more, but that’s the level I’ve got to get to and I’m gonna do it every game.” – 11:11 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Raptors coach Nick Nurse caught a stray from Joel Embiid 😂
“I saw after the game last time, they (Nets) kind of took the Nick Nurse route of begging for free throws and calling out the referees. Then they come out and they got a lot of calls, which I guess is good for them.” pic.twitter.com/xlCvITf7hq – 11:03 PM
Raptors coach Nick Nurse caught a stray from Joel Embiid 😂
“I saw after the game last time, they (Nets) kind of took the Nick Nurse route of begging for free throws and calling out the referees. Then they come out and they got a lot of calls, which I guess is good for them.” pic.twitter.com/xlCvITf7hq – 11:03 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
“Only three blocks? I probably need the Memphis scorekeeper in Philly.”
— Joel Embiid after seeing he was credited with three blocks in the Sixers’ Game 2 win 💀 pic.twitter.com/IFXs7WQ658 – 11:02 PM
“Only three blocks? I probably need the Memphis scorekeeper in Philly.”
— Joel Embiid after seeing he was credited with three blocks in the Sixers’ Game 2 win 💀 pic.twitter.com/IFXs7WQ658 – 11:02 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid: “I saw after the game last time, they kinda took the Nick Nurse route of begging for free throws and calling out the referees. And they did come out and they got a lot of calls, which I guess is good for them.” pic.twitter.com/2OcRaxWmFL – 10:58 PM
Joel Embiid: “I saw after the game last time, they kinda took the Nick Nurse route of begging for free throws and calling out the referees. And they did come out and they got a lot of calls, which I guess is good for them.” pic.twitter.com/2OcRaxWmFL – 10:58 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid: “I don’t remember getting dunked on.”
“I had, what, 3 blocks? Only 3 blocks? I probably need the Memphis scorekeeper. What was it, Denver, Memphis, whatever?” pic.twitter.com/ax1pHK9jxB – 10:55 PM
Joel Embiid: “I don’t remember getting dunked on.”
“I had, what, 3 blocks? Only 3 blocks? I probably need the Memphis scorekeeper. What was it, Denver, Memphis, whatever?” pic.twitter.com/ax1pHK9jxB – 10:55 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Cam Johnson pretty mum on his dunk over Joel Embiid. Similar to Mikal Bridges after Game 1, he can careless about it since they lost. “It’s two points.” – 10:44 PM
Cam Johnson pretty mum on his dunk over Joel Embiid. Similar to Mikal Bridges after Game 1, he can careless about it since they lost. “It’s two points.” – 10:44 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid said he saw what the Nets and Vaughn said after Game 1 regarding the officiating: “They kind of took the Nick Nurse route of begging for free throws” – 10:41 PM
Embiid said he saw what the Nets and Vaughn said after Game 1 regarding the officiating: “They kind of took the Nick Nurse route of begging for free throws” – 10:41 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid says Harden has been getting fouled a lot and calls it “insane” that he hasn’t been to the free throw line once in these first 2 games. – 10:38 PM
Embiid says Harden has been getting fouled a lot and calls it “insane” that he hasn’t been to the free throw line once in these first 2 games. – 10:38 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid, discussing his blocked shots, says, “I probably need the Memphis score-keeper in Philly. What was it, Memphis? Denver?” – 10:36 PM
Embiid, discussing his blocked shots, says, “I probably need the Memphis score-keeper in Philly. What was it, Memphis? Denver?” – 10:36 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid looks down at the box score and sees he only got credited for three blocks tonight. “i probably need the Memphis scorekeeper in Philly” – 10:36 PM
Embiid looks down at the box score and sees he only got credited for three blocks tonight. “i probably need the Memphis scorekeeper in Philly” – 10:36 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Joel Embiid asked how the Johnson dunk impacted his approach on defense: “I don’t remember getting dunked on” – 10:35 PM
Joel Embiid asked how the Johnson dunk impacted his approach on defense: “I don’t remember getting dunked on” – 10:35 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid, asked about Cam Johnson’s dunk on him in the first half, says, “I don’t know, I don’t remember getting dunked on.” – 10:35 PM
Embiid, asked about Cam Johnson’s dunk on him in the first half, says, “I don’t know, I don’t remember getting dunked on.” – 10:35 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
In the middle of Tyrese Maxey’s press conference, Sam Cassell started fist pumping and cheering “Maxey! Maxey!” before yelling “My protege, Tyrese Maxey!”
Maxey: “That man’s crazy.” pic.twitter.com/ZqStyouRxa – 10:27 PM
In the middle of Tyrese Maxey’s press conference, Sam Cassell started fist pumping and cheering “Maxey! Maxey!” before yelling “My protege, Tyrese Maxey!”
Maxey: “That man’s crazy.” pic.twitter.com/ZqStyouRxa – 10:27 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
With Tyrese Maxey at the podium and Sam Cassell passing by off to the side, Cassell had some fun.
Quietly chanted, “Max-ey, Max-ey!” Then, more loudly, “That’s my protege!” – 10:25 PM
With Tyrese Maxey at the podium and Sam Cassell passing by off to the side, Cassell had some fun.
Quietly chanted, “Max-ey, Max-ey!” Then, more loudly, “That’s my protege!” – 10:25 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sixers assistant Sam Cassell just came through with a big beaming smile on his face with Maxey at the podium talking to the media. Bellows from the back hallway: “My protege! Tyrese Maxey!” – 10:19 PM
Sixers assistant Sam Cassell just came through with a big beaming smile on his face with Maxey at the podium talking to the media. Bellows from the back hallway: “My protege! Tyrese Maxey!” – 10:19 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Maxey had 33 points and Joel Embiid added 20, 19 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks to lead the Sixers to a 96-84 victory over the Nets. – 10:05 PM
Maxey had 33 points and Joel Embiid added 20, 19 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks to lead the Sixers to a 96-84 victory over the Nets. – 10:05 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
It took them a while to hammer it, but the Sixers finally figured out that inviting the doubles from Brooklyn was to their benefit.
And nobody seized that opportunity quite like Tyrese Maxey:
phillyvoice.com/instant-observ… – 10:02 PM
It took them a while to hammer it, but the Sixers finally figured out that inviting the doubles from Brooklyn was to their benefit.
And nobody seized that opportunity quite like Tyrese Maxey:
phillyvoice.com/instant-observ… – 10:02 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Embiid was dominant in the 76ers’ Game 2 W 💪 pic.twitter.com/VAt4KJuDz8 – 9:59 PM
Embiid was dominant in the 76ers’ Game 2 W 💪 pic.twitter.com/VAt4KJuDz8 – 9:59 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Final: Sixers win 96-84, take 2-0 lead in the first-round series against the Nets.
* Embiid: 20/19/7 on 6-11 shooting.
* Maxey: 33 on 13-23, incl. 6-13 from 3.
* Harris: 20/12 on 8-14.
Nets shot just 37.5% from field and 13-42 from 3 in the loss. – 9:58 PM
Final: Sixers win 96-84, take 2-0 lead in the first-round series against the Nets.
* Embiid: 20/19/7 on 6-11 shooting.
* Maxey: 33 on 13-23, incl. 6-13 from 3.
* Harris: 20/12 on 8-14.
Nets shot just 37.5% from field and 13-42 from 3 in the loss. – 9:58 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
76ers vs. Nets score: Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey lead Philadelphia to comeback victory to take 2-0 lead
cbssports.com/nba/news/76ers… – 9:57 PM
76ers vs. Nets score: Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey lead Philadelphia to comeback victory to take 2-0 lead
cbssports.com/nba/news/76ers… – 9:57 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers beat Brooklyn, 96-84. They lead the series 2-0.
Ugly game. A 33-point night for Tyrese Maxey. A strong energy game from Joel Embiid. Tobias Harris against played a great game. James Harden did not.
The Nets’ small-ball threw the Sixers off, but they did just enough. – 9:57 PM
Sixers beat Brooklyn, 96-84. They lead the series 2-0.
Ugly game. A 33-point night for Tyrese Maxey. A strong energy game from Joel Embiid. Tobias Harris against played a great game. James Harden did not.
The Nets’ small-ball threw the Sixers off, but they did just enough. – 9:57 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: Philly 96, Brooklyn 84.
Tyrese Maxey finishes with 33 points for Philly, while Joel Embiid had 20 points, 19 rebounds and 7 assists.
Cam Johnson had 28 for Brooklyn, which executed its gameplan and wound up even in shots on the night, but couldn’t hit enough to hang. – 9:57 PM
Final: Philly 96, Brooklyn 84.
Tyrese Maxey finishes with 33 points for Philly, while Joel Embiid had 20 points, 19 rebounds and 7 assists.
Cam Johnson had 28 for Brooklyn, which executed its gameplan and wound up even in shots on the night, but couldn’t hit enough to hang. – 9:57 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Maxey tonight:
33 PTS
13-23 FG
6-13 3P
His most 3s ever in a playoff game. pic.twitter.com/MLrmEF7Saz – 9:56 PM
Maxey tonight:
33 PTS
13-23 FG
6-13 3P
His most 3s ever in a playoff game. pic.twitter.com/MLrmEF7Saz – 9:56 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Embiid tonight:
20 PTS
19 REB
7 AST
3 BLK
First player to reach those numbers in a playoff game since KG in 2004. pic.twitter.com/W8s9e63sKR – 9:55 PM
Embiid tonight:
20 PTS
19 REB
7 AST
3 BLK
First player to reach those numbers in a playoff game since KG in 2004. pic.twitter.com/W8s9e63sKR – 9:55 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Sixers beat the Nets 96-84 to take a 2-0 lead in the series. Cam Johnson with 28 points, but just six shots in the second half. Joel Embiid and James Harden with off nights, but Nets couldn’t capitalize. Found something in the second quarter, but couldn’t sustain it. – 9:55 PM
Final: Sixers beat the Nets 96-84 to take a 2-0 lead in the series. Cam Johnson with 28 points, but just six shots in the second half. Joel Embiid and James Harden with off nights, but Nets couldn’t capitalize. Found something in the second quarter, but couldn’t sustain it. – 9:55 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Well, at least there’s one major Dallas presence in the NBA playoffs. Kid named Maxey. Twenty-two years old, 21st pick in the ’20 draft. Maybe you’ve heard of him. Led Philly in scoring with 33 points tonight as the Sixers took a 2-0 lead on Brooklyn. – 9:55 PM
Well, at least there’s one major Dallas presence in the NBA playoffs. Kid named Maxey. Twenty-two years old, 21st pick in the ’20 draft. Maybe you’ve heard of him. Led Philly in scoring with 33 points tonight as the Sixers took a 2-0 lead on Brooklyn. – 9:55 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Credit Doc with some zone and closing with McDaniels over Tucker (assuming no injury). A low scoring Embiid night here but some excellent team defense in that second half. – 9:52 PM
Credit Doc with some zone and closing with McDaniels over Tucker (assuming no injury). A low scoring Embiid night here but some excellent team defense in that second half. – 9:52 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid to Tyrese Maxey in the corner for a 3, and that should just about do it here in Philly. – 9:50 PM
Joel Embiid to Tyrese Maxey in the corner for a 3, and that should just about do it here in Philly. – 9:50 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Brooklyn’s defense has been exceptional tonight, particularly on Embiid, but these guys can’t buy a bucket.
14 points in the 3rd
13 with 3:55 left
They don’t have anybody to bail them out in late games anymore – 9:47 PM
Brooklyn’s defense has been exceptional tonight, particularly on Embiid, but these guys can’t buy a bucket.
14 points in the 3rd
13 with 3:55 left
They don’t have anybody to bail them out in late games anymore – 9:47 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Huge game from Tyrese Maxey: 28 points on 11-19 from the field, 1-3 from the line.
Saving the Sixers on a night their offense has been rough, to put it kindly. – 9:47 PM
Huge game from Tyrese Maxey: 28 points on 11-19 from the field, 1-3 from the line.
Saving the Sixers on a night their offense has been rough, to put it kindly. – 9:47 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Simply put, a DPOY worthy defensive performance from Embiid. An absolute clinic. – 9:44 PM
Simply put, a DPOY worthy defensive performance from Embiid. An absolute clinic. – 9:44 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
With his latest 3, @TyreseMaxey has matched his playoff-career high (5).
Tyrese tonight:
28 PTS / 11-19 fg / 5-10 3fg
(and counting) – 9:44 PM
With his latest 3, @TyreseMaxey has matched his playoff-career high (5).
Tyrese tonight:
28 PTS / 11-19 fg / 5-10 3fg
(and counting) – 9:44 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Embiid back in with 6:37 left after a long rest. Missed opportunity by the Nets to not capitalize more when he was out. – 9:38 PM
Embiid back in with 6:37 left after a long rest. Missed opportunity by the Nets to not capitalize more when he was out. – 9:38 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The Sixers broke even with the Nets here in the 5+ minutes that Embiid was off the floor, and despite not struggling, by strict definition, those are definitely 5 minutes that I am going to skip on the rewatch.
76-71 Sixers with 6:43 left. – 9:36 PM
The Sixers broke even with the Nets here in the 5+ minutes that Embiid was off the floor, and despite not struggling, by strict definition, those are definitely 5 minutes that I am going to skip on the rewatch.
76-71 Sixers with 6:43 left. – 9:36 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Joel Embiid and James Harden have 17 combined points on 6/20 shooting and the Nets are down 5.
Brooklyn just can’t score.
Mikal Bridges and Spencer Dinwiddie are struggling and the supporting pieces can’t hit shots when presented openings. – 9:36 PM
Joel Embiid and James Harden have 17 combined points on 6/20 shooting and the Nets are down 5.
Brooklyn just can’t score.
Mikal Bridges and Spencer Dinwiddie are struggling and the supporting pieces can’t hit shots when presented openings. – 9:36 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Joel Embiid is back on the bench after going to the locker room. – 9:31 PM
Joel Embiid is back on the bench after going to the locker room. – 9:31 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 3: Sixers 68, Nets 63.
Tyrese Maxey is up to 23 points on 9-for-15 shooting. Cam Johnson has 25 to lead Brooklyn.
Brooklyn has to take advantage of the non-Embiid minutes coming here to start the fourth. Nets are 10-for-32 from 3, and are even on shots w/ Philly tonight. – 9:23 PM
After 3: Sixers 68, Nets 63.
Tyrese Maxey is up to 23 points on 9-for-15 shooting. Cam Johnson has 25 to lead Brooklyn.
Brooklyn has to take advantage of the non-Embiid minutes coming here to start the fourth. Nets are 10-for-32 from 3, and are even on shots w/ Philly tonight. – 9:23 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers lead 68-63 at the end of 3. They’re up to 8-26 shooting from 3, which is hashtag notgreat, but they started 4-17. They’re getting good looks, especially in that third quarter.
Embiid’s at 12 points (4-9 shooting), 17 rebounds and 6 assists. Maxey has 23 on 9-15 shooting. – 9:22 PM
Sixers lead 68-63 at the end of 3. They’re up to 8-26 shooting from 3, which is hashtag notgreat, but they started 4-17. They’re getting good looks, especially in that third quarter.
Embiid’s at 12 points (4-9 shooting), 17 rebounds and 6 assists. Maxey has 23 on 9-15 shooting. – 9:22 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Spencer Dinwiddie hasn’t been able to get reliable one on one offense vs the likes of Maxey, Niang, and Reed. That’s a problem for the Nets, who really need him to do that with their 5-out spacing. – 9:22 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie hasn’t been able to get reliable one on one offense vs the likes of Maxey, Niang, and Reed. That’s a problem for the Nets, who really need him to do that with their 5-out spacing. – 9:22 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Embiid was single covered four times at the end of the quarter: 1-4, 2 points, 2 turnovers.
That’s (uncharacteristically) not good enough from him. Has to eat against single coverage. – 9:22 PM
Embiid was single covered four times at the end of the quarter: 1-4, 2 points, 2 turnovers.
That’s (uncharacteristically) not good enough from him. Has to eat against single coverage. – 9:22 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Joel Embiid called for traveling on Nic Claxton. Claxton said yesterday he didn’t expect the refs to make such a call. – 9:18 PM
Joel Embiid called for traveling on Nic Claxton. Claxton said yesterday he didn’t expect the refs to make such a call. – 9:18 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Great block by Joel Embiid on Mikal Bridges pic.twitter.com/l0cyvQgMKK – 9:16 PM
Great block by Joel Embiid on Mikal Bridges pic.twitter.com/l0cyvQgMKK – 9:16 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
This is very bad coaching from Jacque Vaughn right now.
Nets built a 10-point lead fronting Embiid and playing straight-up defense. They’ve reverted to doubling him above the foul line and are giving up open shots everywhere.
They now trail by 8. Really bad. – 9:10 PM
This is very bad coaching from Jacque Vaughn right now.
Nets built a 10-point lead fronting Embiid and playing straight-up defense. They’ve reverted to doubling him above the foul line and are giving up open shots everywhere.
They now trail by 8. Really bad. – 9:10 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
A big corner 3 from Tobias puts the Sixers up 8. Embiid is hype. The JV team went away after the first minute of the third quarter. – 9:10 PM
A big corner 3 from Tobias puts the Sixers up 8. Embiid is hype. The JV team went away after the first minute of the third quarter. – 9:10 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Sixers really starting to figure out the double on Embiid right at the top. Sixers are getting him the ball near the 3-point line, and that leaves very easy passing angles. – 9:07 PM
Sixers really starting to figure out the double on Embiid right at the top. Sixers are getting him the ball near the 3-point line, and that leaves very easy passing angles. – 9:07 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets are once again getting too obsessed with doubling Embiid 15 feet away from the basket.
Giving up wide open looks as a result. – 9:07 PM
Nets are once again getting too obsessed with doubling Embiid 15 feet away from the basket.
Giving up wide open looks as a result. – 9:07 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Joel Embiid has tied it at 51 all with 9:37 left in the third. – 9:05 PM
Joel Embiid has tied it at 51 all with 9:37 left in the third. – 9:05 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
And now the Nets are taking a timeout….40 seconds later.
PJ Tucker did a PJ Tucker thing, stealing an O board to get Tyrese Maxey another look from the corner. Harris pick-6 a few seconds later. Sixers down 2. – 9:01 PM
And now the Nets are taking a timeout….40 seconds later.
PJ Tucker did a PJ Tucker thing, stealing an O board to get Tyrese Maxey another look from the corner. Harris pick-6 a few seconds later. Sixers down 2. – 9:01 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Nice playcall by Doc ATO, knew the double would come off Maxey, Tucker sets the flare screen to prevent the rotation to him. – 9:01 PM
Nice playcall by Doc ATO, knew the double would come off Maxey, Tucker sets the flare screen to prevent the rotation to him. – 9:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
PJ Tucker with an offensive rebound and found Maxey for a corner 3. Those are the plays that killed the Nets in Game 1. And just like that Tobias Harris makes it a two-point game. Timeout Jacque Vaughn. – 9:00 PM
PJ Tucker with an offensive rebound and found Maxey for a corner 3. Those are the plays that killed the Nets in Game 1. And just like that Tobias Harris makes it a two-point game. Timeout Jacque Vaughn. – 9:00 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Don’t understand why the Sixers aren’t leaning into what happened in Game 1 with Embiid at the elbow.
Doubles will come, just handle them better as a team and hit the glass after. – 8:58 PM
Don’t understand why the Sixers aren’t leaning into what happened in Game 1 with Embiid at the elbow.
Doubles will come, just handle them better as a team and hit the glass after. – 8:58 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
First possession of the second half: Embiid drive from impossibly far away, Harden blown by on defense. Doc Rivers timeout one minute into the half. – 8:57 PM
First possession of the second half: Embiid drive from impossibly far away, Harden blown by on defense. Doc Rivers timeout one minute into the half. – 8:57 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
These refs have done a great job not falling for the Embiid/Harden flops.
Tons of flailing and falling down on clean defensive plays. Officiating has been solid. – 8:57 PM
These refs have done a great job not falling for the Embiid/Harden flops.
Tons of flailing and falling down on clean defensive plays. Officiating has been solid. – 8:57 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Cam Johnson has 22 pts on 9-of-13 shooting in the first half of Game 2 vs. PHI. Nets are up five at the half. TNT’s Grant Hill – who knows plenty about dunking on people – breaks down Cam Johnson’s dunk over a contesting Joel Embiid: pic.twitter.com/hCG1I9QvBN – 8:48 PM
Cam Johnson has 22 pts on 9-of-13 shooting in the first half of Game 2 vs. PHI. Nets are up five at the half. TNT’s Grant Hill – who knows plenty about dunking on people – breaks down Cam Johnson’s dunk over a contesting Joel Embiid: pic.twitter.com/hCG1I9QvBN – 8:48 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Cam Johnson with a dunk of the playoffs nominee on Joel Embiid 👀 pic.twitter.com/L2BKOx6pN8 – 8:48 PM
Cam Johnson with a dunk of the playoffs nominee on Joel Embiid 👀 pic.twitter.com/L2BKOx6pN8 – 8:48 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Joel Embiid in 1st half:
15 rebounds
5 assists
He is the 1st player with 15 rebounds and 5 assists in a playoff half over the last 25 years. – 8:45 PM
Joel Embiid in 1st half:
15 rebounds
5 assists
He is the 1st player with 15 rebounds and 5 assists in a playoff half over the last 25 years. – 8:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cam freaking Johnson punches one over Joel Embiid.
Wow.
#Nets up 49-44 at half over #76ers in Game 2. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/fUkJgXagu8 – 8:44 PM
Cam freaking Johnson punches one over Joel Embiid.
Wow.
#Nets up 49-44 at half over #76ers in Game 2. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/fUkJgXagu8 – 8:44 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Joel Embiid is the only player since at least 1997 to have at least 15 rebounds and 5 assists in a playoff half – 8:43 PM
Joel Embiid is the only player since at least 1997 to have at least 15 rebounds and 5 assists in a playoff half – 8:43 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Feels like a small miracle the Sixers are down 5. Everyone but Maxey is combined 11–for-32. – 8:41 PM
Feels like a small miracle the Sixers are down 5. Everyone but Maxey is combined 11–for-32. – 8:41 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Cam Johnson has 22 at the half, and a nasty posterization of Joel Embiid. The #Nets lead 49-44 at the break. They’ve held Philadelphia to .425 shooting, and 4-of-16 from deep. Mikal Bridges’ defense on Harden has been a huge part of that. #76ers – 8:40 PM
Cam Johnson has 22 at the half, and a nasty posterization of Joel Embiid. The #Nets lead 49-44 at the break. They’ve held Philadelphia to .425 shooting, and 4-of-16 from deep. Mikal Bridges’ defense on Harden has been a huge part of that. #76ers – 8:40 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
I think Embiid has handled Brooklyn’s coverage properly — the Sixers have to get their spacing in order and Harden has to, uh, play better.
Poor half in a lot of ways and they’re still only down five. Extremely winnable game – 8:40 PM
I think Embiid has handled Brooklyn’s coverage properly — the Sixers have to get their spacing in order and Harden has to, uh, play better.
Poor half in a lot of ways and they’re still only down five. Extremely winnable game – 8:40 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Nets 49, Sixers 44. Brooklyn led by as many as 10 in a clunky first half for the Sixers, who committed 11 turnovers and went 4-of-16 from deep. Cam Johnson (!) leads all scorers with 22 points. Embiid with 8 points, 15 (!) rebounds and 5 assists. Maxey with 15 points. – 8:40 PM
Halftime: Nets 49, Sixers 44. Brooklyn led by as many as 10 in a clunky first half for the Sixers, who committed 11 turnovers and went 4-of-16 from deep. Cam Johnson (!) leads all scorers with 22 points. Embiid with 8 points, 15 (!) rebounds and 5 assists. Maxey with 15 points. – 8:40 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Halftime: Nets 49, 76ers 44.
Tyrese Maxey had 15 points for Philly, while Joel Embiid is up to 8 points, 15 rebounds and 5 assists.
Cam Johnson has 22 points for Brooklyn, which has gotten up 22 3s so far – ahead of Jacque Vaughn’s requested 40 triple-pace from pregame. – 8:40 PM
Halftime: Nets 49, 76ers 44.
Tyrese Maxey had 15 points for Philly, while Joel Embiid is up to 8 points, 15 rebounds and 5 assists.
Cam Johnson has 22 points for Brooklyn, which has gotten up 22 3s so far – ahead of Jacque Vaughn’s requested 40 triple-pace from pregame. – 8:40 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Embiid at half:
8 PTS
15 REB (!!)
5 AST
His most rebounds ever in a half. pic.twitter.com/FooomuyTX5 – 8:39 PM
Embiid at half:
8 PTS
15 REB (!!)
5 AST
His most rebounds ever in a half. pic.twitter.com/FooomuyTX5 – 8:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
PJ Tucker apparently didn’t tell Joel Embiid that he’s going to have to beat Cameron Johnson to the launch pad. #WhenInDoubtDunk – 8:38 PM
PJ Tucker apparently didn’t tell Joel Embiid that he’s going to have to beat Cameron Johnson to the launch pad. #WhenInDoubtDunk – 8:38 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tyrese Maxey tied James Harden for ninth on the Sixers all-time three-point list with 35. – 8:38 PM
Tyrese Maxey tied James Harden for ninth on the Sixers all-time three-point list with 35. – 8:38 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Speaking of not having something on a bingo card, Cam Johnson staring down Joel Embiid after a poster was definitely not on mine. – 8:37 PM
Speaking of not having something on a bingo card, Cam Johnson staring down Joel Embiid after a poster was definitely not on mine. – 8:37 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
It’s been a very strong first half for Tyrese Maxey, who leads the @Philadelphia 76ers in scoring thus far.
15 PTS / 6-8 fg / 2-3 3fg – 8:36 PM
It’s been a very strong first half for Tyrese Maxey, who leads the @Philadelphia 76ers in scoring thus far.
15 PTS / 6-8 fg / 2-3 3fg – 8:36 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Per @Stathead Joel Embiid has 15 rebounds in a half for the first time in his career (reg or postseason)
stathead.com/tiny/oQVbj – 8:36 PM
Per @Stathead Joel Embiid has 15 rebounds in a half for the first time in his career (reg or postseason)
stathead.com/tiny/oQVbj – 8:36 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Joel Embiid is chasing lot of Wilt.
Most rebound in a playoff game in 76ers history. pic.twitter.com/xtQI0tQlMw – 8:36 PM
Joel Embiid is chasing lot of Wilt.
Most rebound in a playoff game in 76ers history. pic.twitter.com/xtQI0tQlMw – 8:36 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Maxey has been a major bright spot for the Sixers. He has 15 points on 6-for-8 shooting, including going 2 of 3 on threes. His three with 1:03 left in half pulled the Sixers within five points. – 8:36 PM
Maxey has been a major bright spot for the Sixers. He has 15 points on 6-for-8 shooting, including going 2 of 3 on threes. His three with 1:03 left in half pulled the Sixers within five points. – 8:36 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid up to 15 rebounds to go with eight points and four assists. – 8:33 PM
Embiid up to 15 rebounds to go with eight points and four assists. – 8:33 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Royce O’Neale giving the Nets good minutes against Embiid right now. Wrote last month how he’s been their Swiss Army Knife this season: theathletic.com/4340018/2023/0… – 8:31 PM
Royce O’Neale giving the Nets good minutes against Embiid right now. Wrote last month how he’s been their Swiss Army Knife this season: theathletic.com/4340018/2023/0… – 8:31 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Royce O’Neale is doing a tremendous job fronting Joel Embiid in the post.
He’s battling down there. – 8:30 PM
Royce O’Neale is doing a tremendous job fronting Joel Embiid in the post.
He’s battling down there. – 8:30 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
turnovers are really hurting philly right now. (embiid has 3. harden has 4.) they also aren’t hitting the offensive glass nearly as well as they did in game 1 – 8:28 PM
turnovers are really hurting philly right now. (embiid has 3. harden has 4.) they also aren’t hitting the offensive glass nearly as well as they did in game 1 – 8:28 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Nets micro lineup with O’Neale at the 5 is destroying Philly right now. Time to stop jacking 3s and pound it down low to Embiid – 8:26 PM
Nets micro lineup with O’Neale at the 5 is destroying Philly right now. Time to stop jacking 3s and pound it down low to Embiid – 8:26 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Harden (four) and Embiid (three) have seven of the Sixers’ 10 turnovers. – 8:23 PM
Harden (four) and Embiid (three) have seven of the Sixers’ 10 turnovers. – 8:23 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Maxey has *got* to find a way to make that entry pass when Embiid has Spencer Dinwiddie 1-on-1 in the post. – 8:16 PM
Maxey has *got* to find a way to make that entry pass when Embiid has Spencer Dinwiddie 1-on-1 in the post. – 8:16 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Vaugh has to feel good about forcing Embiid to pass on one end with doubles then pulling him away from the rim with small-shooter heavy lineups on the other. Now comes the Paul Reed stretch. – 8:04 PM
Vaugh has to feel good about forcing Embiid to pass on one end with doubles then pulling him away from the rim with small-shooter heavy lineups on the other. Now comes the Paul Reed stretch. – 8:04 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets are tied 25-all with Philadelphia after one. Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith have 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting, but they have no answer for Embiid (nine boards). #76ers – 8:03 PM
The #Nets are tied 25-all with Philadelphia after one. Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith have 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting, but they have no answer for Embiid (nine boards). #76ers – 8:03 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
All tied up at 25 after 1 here in Philadelphia. Slow start for both teams offensively, though Brooklyn is 5-for-10 from 3 (and 4-for-13 on 2s). The 76ers already have five turnovers.
Cam Johnson leads all scorers with 10 points.
Tyrese Maxey has nine to lead the 76ers. – 8:03 PM
All tied up at 25 after 1 here in Philadelphia. Slow start for both teams offensively, though Brooklyn is 5-for-10 from 3 (and 4-for-13 on 2s). The 76ers already have five turnovers.
Cam Johnson leads all scorers with 10 points.
Tyrese Maxey has nine to lead the 76ers. – 8:03 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers and Nets tied at 25 at end of 1. Sixers are shooting just 2-10 from 3, which doesn’t help. Also with 5 turnovers, after having just 8 in all of Game 1.
Tyrese Maxey has 9 to lead the Sixers. Embiid has 6 and Harris 5. Cam Johnson leads both teams with 10 on 4-6 shooting. – 8:02 PM
Sixers and Nets tied at 25 at end of 1. Sixers are shooting just 2-10 from 3, which doesn’t help. Also with 5 turnovers, after having just 8 in all of Game 1.
Tyrese Maxey has 9 to lead the Sixers. Embiid has 6 and Harris 5. Cam Johnson leads both teams with 10 on 4-6 shooting. – 8:02 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Rebounds in the 1st quarter:
9 — Embiid
9 — Nets pic.twitter.com/7WPbLo0YbQ – 8:01 PM
Rebounds in the 1st quarter:
9 — Embiid
9 — Nets pic.twitter.com/7WPbLo0YbQ – 8:01 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 25, Nets 25 at the end of the first quarter. Three-point shooting is the difference so far in this one. Nets are 5-of-10, while Sixers are 2-of-10. Sixers also had 5 turnovers for 8 points in the period. Maxey has 9 points on 4-of-6 shooting. – 8:01 PM
Sixers 25, Nets 25 at the end of the first quarter. Three-point shooting is the difference so far in this one. Nets are 5-of-10, while Sixers are 2-of-10. Sixers also had 5 turnovers for 8 points in the period. Maxey has 9 points on 4-of-6 shooting. – 8:01 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Tyrese Maxey has 4 2-point FG attempts in the 1st quarter, after 3 all game in Game 1. – 7:58 PM
Tyrese Maxey has 4 2-point FG attempts in the 1st quarter, after 3 all game in Game 1. – 7:58 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Nets have gone 5-out here against Embiid, who is defending Finney-Smith. – 7:55 PM
Nets have gone 5-out here against Embiid, who is defending Finney-Smith. – 7:55 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Been a mammoth defensive quarter for Embiid so far. A couple blocks, stopped a leak-out by himself, and has nearly doubled his rebound total from Game 1 in the first 9 minutes. – 7:54 PM
Been a mammoth defensive quarter for Embiid so far. A couple blocks, stopped a leak-out by himself, and has nearly doubled his rebound total from Game 1 in the first 9 minutes. – 7:54 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Nice response by the Sixers after finding themselves in an early 17-11 deficit. A couple of shots from Maxey took the lid off the rim, then some incredible transition defense from Embiid and a putback on the other end and the Sixers have taken a 21-17 lead with 3:35 left in 1st. – 7:52 PM
Nice response by the Sixers after finding themselves in an early 17-11 deficit. A couple of shots from Maxey took the lid off the rim, then some incredible transition defense from Embiid and a putback on the other end and the Sixers have taken a 21-17 lead with 3:35 left in 1st. – 7:52 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Timeout Jacque Vaughn. Both he and Seth Curry are pissed on a no-call on a missed layup. Embiid puts the Sixers up 21-17 with 3:35 left in the first quarter. Sixers are just 2-for-8 from 3, but Embiid has four points, eight boards and three assists. Doing it all. – 7:52 PM
Timeout Jacque Vaughn. Both he and Seth Curry are pissed on a no-call on a missed layup. Embiid puts the Sixers up 21-17 with 3:35 left in the first quarter. Sixers are just 2-for-8 from 3, but Embiid has four points, eight boards and three assists. Doing it all. – 7:52 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Brooklyn has allowed ten unanswered points to trail 21-17. Joel Embiid already has eight boards. #Nets #76ers – 7:52 PM
Brooklyn has allowed ten unanswered points to trail 21-17. Joel Embiid already has eight boards. #Nets #76ers – 7:52 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Good energy from Joel Embiid to get the Sixers back in front after the slow start.
Three early buckets via coast-to-coast Embiid drives, some of his best transition defense in a while and then a putback after McDaniels missed the layup. – 7:52 PM
Good energy from Joel Embiid to get the Sixers back in front after the slow start.
Three early buckets via coast-to-coast Embiid drives, some of his best transition defense in a while and then a putback after McDaniels missed the layup. – 7:52 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Embiid realizing that Nets don’t have their double teams set up well when he pushes in transition. 3 guys collapsing on him and he’s setting up open 3s. – 7:52 PM
Embiid realizing that Nets don’t have their double teams set up well when he pushes in transition. 3 guys collapsing on him and he’s setting up open 3s. – 7:52 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
When Embiid is running the floor like this on top of all the production and attention he creates in the halfcourt, the Sixers go up at least a level or two – 7:52 PM
When Embiid is running the floor like this on top of all the production and attention he creates in the halfcourt, the Sixers go up at least a level or two – 7:52 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid has been locked in and engaged from the opening moments of the game tonight. He’s already up to four points, eight rebounds and three assists in eight minutes tonight, and his energy is setting the tone for Philadelphia. – 7:51 PM
Joel Embiid has been locked in and engaged from the opening moments of the game tonight. He’s already up to four points, eight rebounds and three assists in eight minutes tonight, and his energy is setting the tone for Philadelphia. – 7:51 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets lead the Sixers 15-9 with 6:05 left in the first quarter. Sixers start 0-for-5 from 3 and 4-for-12 from the floor. Nets open 3-for-6 from 3. Physicality is there a bit more as Embiid has hit the floor a few times. Harden struggling with the layups again. – 7:44 PM
Nets lead the Sixers 15-9 with 6:05 left in the first quarter. Sixers start 0-for-5 from 3 and 4-for-12 from the floor. Nets open 3-for-6 from 3. Physicality is there a bit more as Embiid has hit the floor a few times. Harden struggling with the layups again. – 7:44 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Like the Nets not simply conceding the switch on pick-and-rolls if Joel Embiid doesn’t actually make contact on the screen. – 7:43 PM
Like the Nets not simply conceding the switch on pick-and-rolls if Joel Embiid doesn’t actually make contact on the screen. – 7:43 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Will the Nets do something different with Embiid? Can they race on offense?
Will the Warriors keep the same strategy on Fox? How can the Kings race even more?
@David Thorpe and @jshector discuss ahead of tonight’s game 2s
Full episode: https://t.co/9QGJS9wpcy pic.twitter.com/LvgD2FYDEm – 7:30 PM
Will the Nets do something different with Embiid? Can they race on offense?
Will the Warriors keep the same strategy on Fox? How can the Kings race even more?
@David Thorpe and @jshector discuss ahead of tonight’s game 2s
Full episode: https://t.co/9QGJS9wpcy pic.twitter.com/LvgD2FYDEm – 7:30 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Joel Embiid received 1 first-place vote and 2 third-place votes for Defensive Player of the Year. – 7:27 PM
Joel Embiid received 1 first-place vote and 2 third-place votes for Defensive Player of the Year. – 7:27 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers are starting Harden-Maxey-Harris-Tucker-Embiid in Game 2 tonight. – 7:03 PM
Sixers are starting Harden-Maxey-Harris-Tucker-Embiid in Game 2 tonight. – 7:03 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Some of the key notes from Vaughn pregame:
—Wants the Nets to get up 40+ threes
—Trapping Embiid is about trying to speed the Sixers up as much as it is stopping Joel
—Hoping to keep a lot of their gameplan from the first half intact, just doing it better and for longer – 6:06 PM
Some of the key notes from Vaughn pregame:
—Wants the Nets to get up 40+ threes
—Trapping Embiid is about trying to speed the Sixers up as much as it is stopping Joel
—Hoping to keep a lot of their gameplan from the first half intact, just doing it better and for longer – 6:06 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Emptying out the notebook as we get ready for Game 2, with some quick thoughts on how the Sixers defended Bridges, the (lack of) consequences in bringing Embiid up to the level of the screen against the Nets, doubling off of James Harden, and more.
dailysix.com/sixers-vs-nets… – 3:19 PM
Emptying out the notebook as we get ready for Game 2, with some quick thoughts on how the Sixers defended Bridges, the (lack of) consequences in bringing Embiid up to the level of the screen against the Nets, doubling off of James Harden, and more.
dailysix.com/sixers-vs-nets… – 3:19 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Fun two-game slate!
Talking Kerr’s rotation, Steph-Dray PNR, Fox and Monk drives, Embiid doubles, Philly’s outrageous spot-up shooting, Philly ball pressure late, Claxton touches, and a lot more in today’s NBA Matchups.
establishtherun.com/nba-matchups-a… – 2:20 PM
Fun two-game slate!
Talking Kerr’s rotation, Steph-Dray PNR, Fox and Monk drives, Embiid doubles, Philly’s outrageous spot-up shooting, Philly ball pressure late, Claxton touches, and a lot more in today’s NBA Matchups.
establishtherun.com/nba-matchups-a… – 2:20 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Game 1 starting five
PG: De’Aaron Fox
SG: Malik Monk
SF: Jimmy Butler
PF: Anthony Davis
C: Joel Embiid – 2:16 PM
Game 1 starting five
PG: De’Aaron Fox
SG: Malik Monk
SF: Jimmy Butler
PF: Anthony Davis
C: Joel Embiid – 2:16 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2023 NBA playoffs picks, best bets: Joel Embiid set for huge Game 2; lots of points in Warriors-Kings
(By @SamQuinnCBS)
cbssports.com/nba/news/2023-… – 9:58 AM
2023 NBA playoffs picks, best bets: Joel Embiid set for huge Game 2; lots of points in Warriors-Kings
(By @SamQuinnCBS)
cbssports.com/nba/news/2023-… – 9:58 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Mikal Bridges scored 23 points on 16 FGA in the first half of Game 1.
He took 2 shots in the 2nd half.
“I just thought he had the highway in the first half. In the second half, it was a traffic jam,” Doc Rivers said.
How Joel Embiid helped silence him:
thepaintedlines.com/how-joel-embii… pic.twitter.com/wQE83l6Rze – 9:55 AM
Mikal Bridges scored 23 points on 16 FGA in the first half of Game 1.
He took 2 shots in the 2nd half.
“I just thought he had the highway in the first half. In the second half, it was a traffic jam,” Doc Rivers said.
How Joel Embiid helped silence him:
thepaintedlines.com/how-joel-embii… pic.twitter.com/wQE83l6Rze – 9:55 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
While wrapping up his rookie season with the Utah Jazz, affable big man Walker Kessler delves into his life off the court — including what he feared more than guarding Joel Embiid, and his love of Waffle House. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 9:33 AM
While wrapping up his rookie season with the Utah Jazz, affable big man Walker Kessler delves into his life off the court — including what he feared more than guarding Joel Embiid, and his love of Waffle House. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 9:33 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA awards 2023: Expert picks for MVP, Sixth Man, more; Embiid, Giannis, Jokic all get multiple votes
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-a… – 8:00 AM
NBA awards 2023: Expert picks for MVP, Sixth Man, more; Embiid, Giannis, Jokic all get multiple votes
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-a… – 8:00 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets know they can’t rely on refs when defending #76ers star Joel Embiid: ‘Not going to be called’ #nba #sixers nypost.com/2023/04/17/net… via @nypostsports – 1:59 AM
#Nets know they can’t rely on refs when defending #76ers star Joel Embiid: ‘Not going to be called’ #nba #sixers nypost.com/2023/04/17/net… via @nypostsports – 1:59 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets need to counter #76ers‘ Joel Embiid adjustment in Game 2: ‘No excuses’ nypost.com/2023/04/16/net… via @nypostsports – 10:16 PM
#Nets need to counter #76ers‘ Joel Embiid adjustment in Game 2: ‘No excuses’ nypost.com/2023/04/16/net… via @nypostsports – 10:16 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
This was about the non Embiid minutes in case that wasn’t totally clear * – 8:15 PM
This was about the non Embiid minutes in case that wasn’t totally clear * – 8:15 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
After Game 1 vs. the Nets, James Harden noted he’s “on the same page” with Doc Rivers about who plays next to him when Joel Embiid sits.
Asked Rivers today about that, and he had an interesting answer:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 8:09 PM
After Game 1 vs. the Nets, James Harden noted he’s “on the same page” with Doc Rivers about who plays next to him when Joel Embiid sits.
Asked Rivers today about that, and he had an interesting answer:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 8:09 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
📝 NETS NOTES 📝
– #Nets want stricter officiating on Joel Embiid — but probably won’t get it
– Dorian Finney-Smith could see reduced workload vs. #Sixers
– Jacque Vaughn on Day’Ron Sharpe: “I thought he did some good things”
– And more for @NYDNSports
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 6:26 PM
📝 NETS NOTES 📝
– #Nets want stricter officiating on Joel Embiid — but probably won’t get it
– Dorian Finney-Smith could see reduced workload vs. #Sixers
– Jacque Vaughn on Day’Ron Sharpe: “I thought he did some good things”
– And more for @NYDNSports
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 6:26 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
New @SixersBeat! @DerekBodnerNBA and I talked about Game 1: What to make of the Nets doubling Embiid, Harden’s step-back 3s and some spirited Bball Paul Talk
Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/six…
Spotify: open.spotify.com/show/0nh7zAnoX…
The Athletic: theathletic.com/podcast/132-si… – 6:03 PM
New @SixersBeat! @DerekBodnerNBA and I talked about Game 1: What to make of the Nets doubling Embiid, Harden’s step-back 3s and some spirited Bball Paul Talk
Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/six…
Spotify: open.spotify.com/show/0nh7zAnoX…
The Athletic: theathletic.com/podcast/132-si… – 6:03 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Doc Rivers offered candid words on how analytics portray Joel Embiid’s defense on Sunday:
“I know analytics say he’s average. But, I think we’re smart enough to know analytics lie.”
What Embiid did to silence Mikal Bridges in the second half of Game 1:
thepaintedlines.com/how-joel-embii… pic.twitter.com/zI4LSkopYD – 5:17 PM
Doc Rivers offered candid words on how analytics portray Joel Embiid’s defense on Sunday:
“I know analytics say he’s average. But, I think we’re smart enough to know analytics lie.”
What Embiid did to silence Mikal Bridges in the second half of Game 1:
thepaintedlines.com/how-joel-embii… pic.twitter.com/zI4LSkopYD – 5:17 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
“I know analytics say he’s average. But, I think we’re smart enough to know analytics lie. You can use analytics any way you want to and every coach in the NBA knows that.”
What Joel Embiid did to help silence Mikal Bridges in the second half of Game 1:
thepaintedlines.com/how-joel-embii… – 5:11 PM
“I know analytics say he’s average. But, I think we’re smart enough to know analytics lie. You can use analytics any way you want to and every coach in the NBA knows that.”
What Joel Embiid did to help silence Mikal Bridges in the second half of Game 1:
thepaintedlines.com/how-joel-embii… – 5:11 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
How did the #Sixers succeed in the non-Embiid minutes in Game 1? Doc Rivers and James Harden continuing to have those conversations. sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/16/doc… via @SixersWire – 3:29 PM
How did the #Sixers succeed in the non-Embiid minutes in Game 1? Doc Rivers and James Harden continuing to have those conversations. sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/16/doc… via @SixersWire – 3:29 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Brooklyn Nets big man Nic Claxton was complimentary of what both Joel Embiid and James Harden bring to the table #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/16/net… via @SixersWire – 3:27 PM
Brooklyn Nets big man Nic Claxton was complimentary of what both Joel Embiid and James Harden bring to the table #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/16/net… via @SixersWire – 3:27 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
When the Nets double-teamed Joel Embiid in Game 1, the Sixers had an answer. But when the role was reversed and Philly doubled Mikal Bridges, Brooklyn struggled.
How the Nets plan to help Bridges, combat Embiid, and give themselves a chance in Game 2.
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 2:43 PM
When the Nets double-teamed Joel Embiid in Game 1, the Sixers had an answer. But when the role was reversed and Philly doubled Mikal Bridges, Brooklyn struggled.
How the Nets plan to help Bridges, combat Embiid, and give themselves a chance in Game 2.
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 2:43 PM
More on this storyline
Kevin Durant on Joel Embiid being his pick in the MVP race: “He’s just flat-out unstoppable…Joel’s my guy. He was my guy last year, too.” -via YouTube / April 19, 2023
Magic Johnson: I like the leadership of MVP Joel Embiid and his co-pilot James Harden. They are committed to trying to bring a championship to Philadelphia this season! -via Twitter @MagicJohnson / April 18, 2023
A few samplings from the Embiid supporters who were polled: “There’s not many people in the league you may fear, but I think he’s one of those few people that you have appropriate fear for every time you go out,” one player said. “Dominance,” another player said of Embiid. “He’s the hardest player to stop in the league, and his team is winning.” “I think he’s a clear-cut (No. 1), to be honest — and he plays defense,” said another player of Embiid. “When you’ve got a guy that plays both ends, like Joel Embiid, I think he’s just got to win.” -via The Athletic / April 18, 2023
But despite getting outplayed drastically, the Sixers only trailed 49-44 going into locker room at the half. This feels like the right series to lose focus. The Sixers’ margin for error against Brooklyn seems to be quite high. So, what happened after the timeout? The Sixers began to remember that this first-round series will likely be won with ball movement, not individual brilliance. On the first possession, Embiid got the ball at the nail, accepted the double-team and found Tyrese Maxey for a wide-open 3-point attempt. P.J. Tucker corralled Maxey’s miss, got the ball right back to him and Maxey canned a corner 3. -via The Athletic / April 18, 2023
Through two games, Embiid and the concept of “trust” is the series’ key storyline. Embiid led the league in scoring this season, but Brooklyn head coach Jacque Vaughn is not going to let him get 40. So, the man who made “Trust The Process” famous has to follow his own advice. Against Brooklyn, Embiid has to accept the double, get off the ball quickly and trust his teammates to make plays, and eventually, shots. Here is another set in which Embiid gets doubled at the nail and has the vision to find Tucker open in the corner. When the defense rotates back to Tucker, Harris shows why it’s called the “dunker spot.” -via The Athletic / April 18, 2023
Dinwiddie shot 5 of 14 from the field and didn’t get to the basket the way he usually does, limiting his offense as the Sixers dared him to shoot 3s. He took just three and hit one. Both Vaughn and Finney-Smith said the Nets need to get downhill more. After limiting the Sixers’ open 3s in the first half, the Nets regressed as their opponents moved the ball and Embiid found the open shooters, usually Maxey in the corner. Maxey had 18 of his 33 points in the second half. “He was the beneficiary of a lot of our rotations,” Johnson said of Maxey. “He was in that corner kinda just waiting on those 3s, and those ones are tough to give up man because he’s just teeing ’em off, making ’em, and he’s a guy that is capable, shoots a high percentage — has been shooting a high percentage — so it’s nothing that we should be surprised by. But man, they were finding him and they kinda stretched our rotations a little bit. It’s another thing that we’ve gotta go back and try to clean up.” -via The Athletic / April 18, 2023