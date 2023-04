Warriors 'livid' with NBA for Draymond Green suspension

Green’s history — including 162 career technical fouls, 17 ejections and now four suspensions — played a significant part in the decision. Asked about the gravity of the circumstances surrounding the decision — the Warriors trailing 2-0 in the best-of-seven series to the Kings — Dumars told ESPN: “You know what the situation is, but you have to set that aside and look at the facts in front of you. … Repeat offender weighs as heavy as anything.” -via ESPN / April 19, 2023