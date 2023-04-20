Live stream: 76ers 40, Nets 36

The Philadelphia 76ers (2-0) play against the Brooklyn Nets (0-2) at Barclays Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Thursday April 20, 2023
Philadelphia 76ers 40, Brooklyn Nets 36 (Q2 07:36)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Philly’s strategy with Cam Thomas in the game: put Cam in the pick-and-roll with James Harden.
Nets are doubling on that right now. – 8:14 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Melton’s had the ball in his hands more during this Harden/bench shift. He missed at the rim a bit ago, but drew a foul this time. – 8:12 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Sixers-Nets has been the slowest-paced series of the 1st round & remains so. Only 22 possessions each in the 1st quarter. – 8:06 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
All of that drama and the Sixers are up 4 after one.
Big plot lines at the moment:
—Maxey foul trouble
—Nets mixing it up with Embiid (and Embiid getting sucked into it) – 8:06 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers end the first quarter on a 21-9 run, take a 32-28 lead into the second quarter. Tyrese Maxey led the way with 12 points on 5-7 shooting. Harris and Harden both have 5 each. Embiid with just 2 on 1-3 shooting.
Sixers shot 59.1% from the field and had just 1 TO in the 1st. – 8:05 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Gotta be first non garbage time minutes for Cam Thomas in this series – 8:05 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Cam Thomas in for 1 on 1 offense. Tries to take Niang–TO. Appears to have no idea what they’re doing on screens for Harden, then misses a step in jumper. – 8:04 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Sixers lead the Nets 32-28. A lot of drama (haven’t typed that since before the trade deadline), but strong starts from Clax, Dinwiddie and Bridges. Nets could use some offense from the Cams and DFS. – 8:04 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Paul Reed said recently that you always need to be ready for a James Harden pass, even if it doesn’t feel like there’s a lane. Good example of that there. – 8:04 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Embiid walked to the locker room, I think he was holding that lower back. We saw him holding it a couple times the last two games, both on called fouls against Claxton. – 8:04 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Straight back to the locker room for Joel Embiid after that latest substitution.
Not completely uncommon for him, but perhaps something to monitor. – 8:02 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
I respect Brooklyn’s strategy of just trying to piss off the Sixers. Pulled out some classics already: Step over, holding the ball after the whistle for no reason. Just need a good ole’ fashioned clap in the face after a foul. – 8:02 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
These Harden finishes. I mean, that’s a wide open righty layup that he just airmailed over the entire rim with the left. – 8:02 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid checked out of the game late in the first quarter and headed straight back to the locker room area. – 8:02 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid is heading to the locker room after checking out late in the first quarter. – 8:02 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid goes back to the locker room after Paul Reed subs in #Sixers – 8:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Cam Thomas checks in with 1:39 left in the first quarter to an ovation. – 8:01 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Joel Embiid gets flagrant 1 in Game 3 of Sixers-Nets after kicking Nic Claxton
cbssports.com/nba/news/joel-… – 8:01 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Smart game plan by Brooklyn to step over, shove, and scrap with Embiid. Vaugh has used a bunch of ring, hitting and octagon metaphors throughout games 1-2. Surprised Sixers weren’t a little more prepared for the scrappy underdog tactics. – 8:01 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Now would be the time for the leadership and maturity Embiid’s teammates have have praised him for to come through. Can’t take the bait – 7:58 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Pretty obvious Brooklyn’s whole game plan is to get Embiid to get himself in trouble. It’s their last resort. – 7:57 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Looked like Sharpe was looking to draw another reaction from Embiid after that play.
Sure feels like Brooklyn has been so much better than the Sixers… and they’re up one. – 7:57 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Nets are closing out way heavy on the shooters like Maxey/Melton. Letting them attack and get easy penetration into the lane on offense. Can’t do that against especially Maxey. He might be on his way to a big one tonight with how aggressively they’re pushing out onto shooters. – 7:57 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Now Day’Ron Sharpe is getting into it with Embiid. Why can’t we all just get along? – 7:56 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Nets going back to a traditional backup center this game, as Day’Ron Sharpe checks in. The Nets went small in Game 2 when Claxton was on the bench. – 7:55 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
It’s not the hardest matchup for him defensively, but man the Nets have no answers for Joel Embiid’s defense in this series. – 7:55 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Day’Ron Sharpe in for Claxton. He did not play in Game 2. Vaughn going a little deeper into the bench today it appears. O’Neale was his first sub. – 7:55 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Spencer Dinwiddie has to improve reading Joel Embiid in drop coverage.
Embiid just shaded heavily to Claxton, Dinwiddie had a layup but still threw it. Can’t have that. – 7:55 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Awesome start for @TyreseMaxey (the game’s leading scorer thus far) tonight:
12 PTS / 5-6 fg / 2-2 3fg – 7:54 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
It looked like Mikal Bridges aimed his three-point celebration at Damian Lillard, who is sitting courtside.
Lillard recently named Bridges as one of his two favorite players to watch. – 7:49 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
I’ll never see Nic Claxton and not think of him nearly knocking himself out cold when he tried to put a hard foul on Ben Simmons – 7:49 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
In addition to Embiid not getting ejected, he only has one personal foul after that play. – 7:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets lead the Sixers 19-11 with 7:07 left in the first quarter. Good start for Claxton, Dinwiddie and Mikal Bridges, who just sank his second 3, prompting Doc Rivers to call timeout. Nets are 6-for-9 from the floor. – 7:48 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Nets up 19-11 five minutes into this one, as they’re shooting 6-9 from the field, with Bridges (8) and Claxton (7) leading the way.
For the Sixers, Tyrese Maxey has 7 on 3-4 shooting, the rest of his teammates are just 1-4 from the field. – 7:47 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
If I’m the Nets I’m tempted to just take a flagrant or tech tussling with Joel. Might get a real quick ejection based on how tense this game started. – 7:47 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Nets are 6-of-9 from the floor to build this early 19-11 lead. Bridges just hit a pair of 3s and has eight points, while Claxton has 7 points on 3-of-3 shooting. – 7:47 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges connects on back-to-back threes and he’s fired up.
Nets lead 19-11. Timeout Sixers. – 7:46 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
The Nets are definitely listing Nic Claxton as questionable tomorrow. – 7:46 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Clearly Claxton did not sell that properly. Not enough writhing, or lamentation. #nets #76ers – 7:46 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nic Claxton didn’t score a single point in Game 2. Already has seven points four minutes in. – 7:45 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
So, does Embiid not get ejected because the contact wasn’t to the groin?? Or was he not ejected because of the name on the back of the jersey he was pointing to? – 7:45 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Looked like an extremely straight forward flagrant two call. Bizarre stuff that Embiid stays in the game after intentionally kicking a guy in the wallabies. – 7:44 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
I’m sure Embiid only wanted to hit Nic in the leg just like Rudy Gobert only wanted to punch Kyle Anderson’s neck😂😂😂 – 7:44 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Joel Embiid gets a flagrant 1 for kicking Nic Claxton after Claxton stood over him after an alley oop. Claxton received a tech as well pic.twitter.com/ZT8GLlG5J5 – 7:43 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Claxton received a technical foul for stepping over Embiid. Embiid, in turn, received a Flagrant foul 1. He remains in the game. Doc Rivers and the Sixers be …. pic.twitter.com/paTucfovFC – 7:43 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
To recap:
Tech on Claxton for stepping over Embiid
Flagrant 1 on Embiid (but no ejection) for kicking Claxton – 7:43 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Flagrant 1 for Embiid. Technical for Claxton. Sixers dodge a bullet with no ejection there. – 7:42 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Embiid gets hit with a Flagrant 1 while Claxton gets hit with a T. – 7:42 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Joel Embiid just kicked Nic Claxton after Claxton stood over him after an alley oop dunk. Nets and 76ers get into it a little afterwards. They’re reviewing whether it’s a flagrant on Embiid pic.twitter.com/5erGmFgma0 – 7:41 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
James Harden just shot his first FTs of the series in Game 3 👀 pic.twitter.com/LPcrmco1FT – 7:41 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The Nets connect on their one of their few (second?) lobs of the series, Claxton stared down Embiid a little too long, and Embiid retaliated with a kick to the groin. They’re reviewing the play. Embiid can’t lose his cool like that. – 7:40 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
We’re two minutes into G3 at Barclays, and Joel Embiid just gave Nic Claxton the…uh…business down low after Claxton’s alley-oop dunk. Wow. – 7:40 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid appeared to kick Claxton in the groin area after the Nets center stood over him after a dunk. – 7:40 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nic Claxton just finished an and-one over Joel Embiid and was kicked by Embiid in the groin as it looked like he stepped over him
Refs going to the monitors to check. Clear content there. This could a significant penalty. – 7:40 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nic Claxton steps over a prone Joel Embiid, who proceeds to kick the #Nets center in the nether regions. #76ers – 7:39 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Nic Claxton fouled Joel Embiid and then stepped over him and then Embiid kicked up into his midsection, and now it’s being reviewed by the officials to see what the punishments will be. – 7:39 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Nic Claxton stepped over Joel Embiid a la Iverson, but Embiid kicked him.
Will be very curious to see what this ruling is. – 7:39 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Claxton just dunked over Embiid and stepped over him. Embiid went for the family jewels. They had to be separated. – 7:39 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
James Harden free throws:
Game 1 — None
Game 2 — None
Already made 2 in the first 30 seconds of Game 3. pic.twitter.com/lzZv0Dfhqz – 7:36 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers say Danuel House Jr. is now out tonight with a non-COVID illness. He was in the locker room during the pregame period open to media. – 7:36 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Sixers say Danuel House Jr. is out tonight with a non-COVID illness – 7:36 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Danuel House Jr will not play tonight because of a non-covid illness. – 7:36 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Danuel House Jr. (non-COVID illness) is out tonight, per Sixers official. – 7:36 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Danuel House Jr. is out tonight with a non-Covid illness, Sixers say. – 7:35 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After not taking a free throw in either of the first two games of this series, James Harden opens Game 3 with a pair of them. – 7:34 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Harden must have read the 54 blogs about his inside the arc percentage – 7:34 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Our national nightmare is over – James Harden gets his first free throws of the series 28 seconds into Game 3 – 7:34 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
It took 28 seconds for James Harden to get his first free throws of the series. – 7:34 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
On the very first Sixers possession of Game 3, James Harden draws his first foul shots of the series. – 7:33 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Damian Lillard is sitting courtside for Sixers vs. Nets at Barclays Center tonight. – 7:33 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Taking in today’s Nets-Sixers game courtside: Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard. – 7:30 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
That’s one way to keep your James Harden Nets jersey. pic.twitter.com/MaRGN3LpHs – 7:28 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Good evening from Barclays Center. Game 3 is upon us. Can the Nets get one? Barclays Center is starting to fill in. Let’s see what the Nets have. Updates to come. – 7:27 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Coming up on Game 3 between the 76ers and Nets. You know it’s a big game in Brooklyn when the black and white M&Ms come out. pic.twitter.com/axa37phFQH – 7:12 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Same Sixers starters for Game 3 in Brooklyn:
Maxey-Harden-Harris-Tucker-Embiid – 7:02 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Usual starting five tonight for the Nets against the Sixers: Dinwiddie, Bridges, Johnson, Finney-Smith and Claxton. – 7:02 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @James Harden
🔔 @Tyrese Maxey
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/7duBxqac4O – 7:00 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
The 76ers are looking to put a stranglehold on this series and go up 3-0 tonight.
@jshector and @David Thorpe discuss.
Full episode: https://t.co/9QGJS9vRn0 pic.twitter.com/cgoUI3dFCV – 6:58 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Key players and All-Stars missing from playoff games this week: Giannis, Kawhi, Paul George, Ja Morant, Draymond Green, Tyler Herro, Steven Adams, Ben Simmons (lol),
Today is the first day of Game 3s – 6:57 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid and James Harden getting warm before Sixers-Nets Game 3: pic.twitter.com/RaBn7JqHB5 – 6:46 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
James Harden back at Barclays for just the second time since forcing a trade at last year’s deadline. pic.twitter.com/jQtj6C7sUi – 6:39 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn on Nets’ rebounding:
“If there’s one possession where you don’t have a hand or a hip or something on somebody, you’re doing your teammate a disservice. That’s what it’s gonna take. That mentality, that mindshift… We’re getting outrebounded, we showed it to them.… https://t.co/szMcql0SrT pic.twitter.com/cnldt6h70t – 6:26 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Yuta Watanabe 🤝 Shohei Ohtani
(via @Brooklyn Nets) pic.twitter.com/m6TCviVQUf – 6:25 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Doc Rivers on officiating of James Harden and Joel Embiid:
“I don’t wanna sound like I’m campaigning, but I am. James and Joel do lead the league in missed calls as far as fouls. They get fouled the most, and that’s not a Sixers stat by the way.”
Asked where that stat is from:… https://t.co/ap5rstaxxm pic.twitter.com/XSY8nfXpzY – 6:21 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Doc Rivers said James Harden and Joel Embiid lead the league in missed calls on them. Adds “it’s not a Sixers’ stat, too.” Asked where he got it from, he didn’t give us a specific source. – 6:09 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Vaughn: “I think we’re the only team in the playoffs that doesn’t have an All-Star or former All-Star on the roster, of all the teams that’s playing the playoffs. This team is doing a hell of a job & trying to get a win tonight.” (BTW, Ben Simmons has 3 berths, but is out). #Nets – 5:56 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said everyone who played in Game 2 has extensive playoff experience. Points to it as a reason why he’s stuck with Royce O’Neale despite his shooting woes in the series. – 5:56 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets coach Jacque Vaughn on facing the #76ers down 0-2: “We’re getting out rebounded, we showed it to him. It’s been a strategy of Philadelphia, 39-3 in second chance points. You gotta hit somebody. If you want to win you’ll hit somebody tonight.” #Sixers #NBA – 5:54 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
“You got to hit somebody. If you want to win, you’ll hit somebody,” Nets coach Jacque Vaughn on his team being dominated on the boards. – 5:52 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn points out the Nets are the only team in the playoffs without a current or former All Star on the roster. – 5:52 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
“If you want to win you’ll hit somebody tonight.”-Jacque Vaughn on the Nets’ rebounding woes. – 5:51 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
James Harden in his last 3 playoff games:
127 minutes
43 FG attempts
42 points
29 assists
0 free throw attempts pic.twitter.com/m5MRULpBrZ – 3:30 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
A fresh round of James Harden to Houston discussion/reporting/rumors has popped up.
To which I say this — yes, there is a ton riding on this playoff run for Philly. And that’s something the Sixers have known from the very first day of the season
phillyvoice.com/sixers-news-ru… – 3:26 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Every account with a check mark is now Tobias Funke. pic.twitter.com/3Uw91wNzKA – 2:51 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Woj does not believe any team has more at stake this postseason than the Sixers.
“There may be change (even) if they go to the Finals. James Harden’s future is very unclear in Philadelphia. Houston is very much in play for him.” pic.twitter.com/2dOsZLDzmT – 2:21 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Brooklyn has gone to more five-out against the Sixers, which should give them a preview for Boston (should they advance). Embiid makes a great rotation below, but he gives up a goaltend because Harden gets beat.
More on Sixers-Nets through two games here: https://t.co/XjgmlUaO1x pic.twitter.com/guhSwrOosa – 2:07 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
2,062 total assists dropped this season, bringing @LendingTree’s donation total to @RoofAbove to $41,240‼️
#LetsFly | @LendingTree pic.twitter.com/2Nxcte1twt – 1:46 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers-Nets notes from New York: Jalen McDaniels the cutter and closer, Tobias Harris never not locked in, more
Sixers-Nets notes from New York: Jalen McDaniels the cutter and closer, Tobias Harris never not locked in, more
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#DidYouKnowFlow?
The Sixers head into Game 3 with a 5-0 all-time record in road playoff games against the Nets. – 1:38 PM
