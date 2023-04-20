76ers vs. Nets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Philadelphia 76ers play against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center
The Philadelphia 76ers are spending $75,248,456 per win while the Brooklyn Nets have not won any games
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Thursday April 20, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: TNT
Home TV: YES2
Away TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Home Radio: 101.9 FM / 660 AM
Away Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!