76ers vs. Nets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Philadelphia 76ers play against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center

The Philadelphia 76ers are spending $75,248,456 per win while the Brooklyn Nets have not won any games

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Thursday April 20, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: TNT

Home TV: YES2

Away TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Home Radio: 101.9 FM / 660 AM

Away Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!