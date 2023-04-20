Bucks trounce Miami without Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks handled the Miami Heat in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series Wednesday, winning 138-122 to even the series. Here’s what you need to know: The Bucks were without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was ruled out with a lower back contusion ahead of the contest. He suffered the injury in the first quarter of Game 1. Brook Lopez led Milwaukee with 25 points in 12-of-17 shooting, but he was one of seven Bucks to score in double figures as the team drained 25 3-pointers — tying the playoff record. Jrue Holiday had 24 points and Pat Connaughton scored 22 off the bench (going 6-of-10 from 3). Milwaukee led by as many as 36 points. Jimmy Butler paced Miami with 25 points, shooting 8-of-12 from the field. The Heat and Bucks shot a nearly identical 53.6 percent and 53.5 percent from the field, respectively.
Bucks convert 25 3-pointers to match NBA playoff record in Game 2 win over Heat, without Giannis Antetokounmpo
Postgame Locked on Bucks w/@Frank Madden
🏀 Brook establishes dominance in the paint
🏀 Bucks catch fire from the outside
🏀 Pat Connaughton back?
🏀 Bobby Portis typifies energy shift
🏀 Giannis watch continues
Bucks rain 25 3-pointers on Heat, win despite Antetokounmpo sitting out
Bucks destroy the Heat without Giannis making 25 three-pointers
No Giannis, no problem for Bucks in 138-122 thrashing of Heat that evens series 1-1.
Bobby Portis tonight:
13 PTS
15 REB
5 AST
5-9 FG
3-4 3P
One game, small sample, etc, but in a playoff setting, are we sure the Bucks aren't better without Giannis?
Another double-double for Bobby Portis when he starts for Giannis Antetokounmpo – dunk gives him 10 points to go with his 14 rebounds.
#Bucks lead 112-78
Game 1: Heat put up 130 points in a road win despite missing Tyler Herro in the second half.
Game 2: Bucks, without Giannis Antetokounmpo and Wes Matthews, sitting on 107 points with 4:23 left in the third.
Heat-Bucks at the half 😳
The Bucks — without Giannis — are nine points away from the Knicks total in Game 2. It's halftime.
Halftime: Bucks 81, Heat 55. Bucks shooting 60 percent from the field and 12 of 21 (57.1 percent) on threes. Jrue Holiday with 21 points. Giannis isn't playing.
For them to be embarrassed like this without Giannis is so demoralizing. And it has happened twice now in two months
With Bam efficiency numbers down since mid February, two years of fans calling for aggressive Bam has been muted. Butler with 2 of first 15 Heat shot; that must change. And Bucks with 12-6 edge on boards even with no Giannis
The Bucks might be without Giannis and the Heat will be without Herro.
@coachthorpe tells @jshector despite the injuries the Bucks are still the better team.
Bobby Portis will start tonight in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo
For the Bucks: Bobby Portis getting the start in place of Giannis.
Bucks' Antetokounmpo out for Game 2 vs. Heat with back injury
If Bucks go down 0-2, I wouldn't panic, but it opens the door to more going wrong and costing them. Milwaukee has been good this year when they know Giannis is out entering a game. Worst news is that this injury could cost Giannis time & the ability to play at his best.
At @TheAthletic:
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is out vs. Heat tonight
🚨 Giannis (back) is OUT for tonight's Game 2 between the Bucks and Heat.
No Giannis. I am absolutely stunned. It's not like he doesn't play through stuff, because he does, so his back must be seriously hurting.
Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update: Bucks star out for Game 2 vs. Heat with back contusion
With all that said, Heat better not come out like they’re playing the Bucks without Giannis
Budenholzer said Giannis had been upgraded to questionable to follow NBA guidelines if there was a chance for him to play.
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for Game 2 against the Miami Heat.
Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play in tonight's Game 2 against Miami, Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play in Game 2 vs. Heat.
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Giannis will not play tonight.
Well, then.
5:30 injury report still has Giannis listed as Questionable – however he wasn't on the floor at his usual time with Khris Middleton
Giannis Antetokounmpo remains questionable for tonight's game on the 6:30 p.m. injury report. But yeah, you know where things seem to be trending.
NBA 5:30 p.m. injury report still has Giannis as questionable for tonight vs. Heat. Only three more injury reports at the bottom of the hours to go before 9 p.m. game.
Will Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo play in Game 2 vs. Heat? The latest on his status
NEW: Will Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo play in Game 2 vs. Heat? Well, he's been upgraded from doubtful to questionable
At @TheAthletic: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo upgraded to questionable for Game 2 vs. Heat with lower back contusion
The Bucks have upgraded Giannis Antetokounmpo (lower back contusion) from doubtful to questionable for tonight's Game 2 against Miami.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been upgraded to questionable on new injury report; What we know ahead of Game 2 of the NBA playoff series vs. Heat
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been upgraded to questionable for Game 2 on the Bucks latest injury report
After both Giannis and Ja left Sunday's Game 1s with injuries on plays where defenders tried to take charges against them, wrote about how we could modify the rule to prevent those midair falls:
Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update: Bucks star's status upgraded ahead of Game 2 vs. Heat
Giannis upgraded from doubtful to questionable for Game 2. Tip at 9 ET.
Giannis upgraded from doubtful to questionable for tonight's game. So things trending toward him playing, but we'll see.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable for tonight vs. Heat.
So Giannis still doubtful at the moment for game 2
I don’t believe him playing or not playing changes the Heat’s starting lineup idea tonight, but it does shift the defensive structure obviously
Heat preparing for a barrage of three-point attempts from Bucks, especially if Giannis is out tonight.
Spoelstra's says preparing for both scenarios with Giannis, who remains listed as doubtful due to back contusion.
The Bucks may need to play Game 2 tonight vs. the Heat without Giannis. The latest on his status
NBA Playoffs 2023:
Giannis doesn't practice, listed as doubtful for game 2
🏀Draymond Green suspended
🏀Last night’s action
🏀Latest on Giannis & Ja Morant’s injuries
The Starting Lineup begins now!
Devin Booker's 14th 30-point game in the postseason tonight ties him for the second most in the NBA since his playoff debut in 2021, per @Stathead. Luka Doncic also has 14. Giannis Antetokounmpo is at 20 (!)
