Clippers not as worried about Kawhi Leonard injury now compared to injury in 2021 playoffs?

It is an abrupt deactivation, one that leaves the team much less time to prepare. While I am told by team sources that there is not the same level of concern for Leonard now as there was when Leonard was injured in the 2021 postseason, that doesn’t mean much for this series.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Well then.
Another preview for Game 3, this time going over the impact of Kawhi Leonard’s absence, what changes with him out and who needs to step up for the Clippers against the Suns tonight: arizonasports.com/story/3520884/… – 6:23 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Part of being an all-time great is showing up”
🏀 @TermineRadio has had enough of Kawhi Leonard missing games when he’s needed the most…⬇️ pic.twitter.com/yU3PLF1iSB – 6:07 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Paul George — aka Podcast P — says he’s been enjoying his front-row seat for the Kawhi Leonard-Kevin Durant duel (below).
Goes on to say on the pod preview he’s “working his ass off” to get out there … and to discuss Kawhi’s not-a-travel step-thru. “I’m adding it to my game.” pic.twitter.com/bvYw9e1gAm – 5:56 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
It’s hard to overstate the void created by Kawhi’s injury: Points he scored or assisted on accounted on 45% of the Clippers’ offense in Games 1 and 2; he’s also guarded KD a team-high 53 possessions.
latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 5:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
📰 @TheAthletic
Kawhi Leonard ruled out for Game 3 tonight due to a right knee sprain.
More here on how the LA Clippers have (unfortunately) been here before and who could have to step up against the Phoenix Suns.
theathletic.com/4433919/2023/0… – 5:36 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Worth noting with the Kawhi news that it’s a quick turnaround to Game 4. 12:30p start on Saturday. – 5:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Suns vs. Clippers NBA playoffs news, notes: Kawhi Leonard ruled out for Game 3 #Suns #Clippers #NBAPlayoffs https://t.co/IS6Piy4ZBV via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/Tuss30NB2P – 5:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
OFFICIAL: Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (knee) OUT Game 3 vs. Suns in Los Angeles. #Clippers #Suns #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/aqKh7Zupq4 – 5:04 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kawhi Leonard out for Clippers’ Game 3 vs. Suns with knee sprain nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/20/kaw… – 4:58 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Couple Kawhi Leonard thoughts:
1) This really sucks. Even without PG, we were finally getting healthy Kawhi vs. healthy KD again
2) In the only game the Clippers have played without both Kawhi/PG since Russell Westbrook joined, Russ had a season-high 36 points and LA hit 22 3s – 4:55 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clippers rule Kawhi Leonard out for Game 3 vs. Suns espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:40 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Wrote this last week about why a playoff matchup between KD and Kawhi, playing at the levels they did this season, shouldn’t be taken for granted. We got two games of it — the question is, will there be more? latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 4:36 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
We got 12 minutes of KD vs Kawhi in 2019. We might only get two games of KD vs Kawhi in 2023. Be better, basketball gods. – 4:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The LA Clippers have played one game this season without both of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George but with Russell Westbrook
This is that one game: Westbrook going for season-high 36 points in a 141-132 win at Memphis last month. Clippers hit 22 3s that night.
That’s the blueprint pic.twitter.com/0NtZZuMMBu – 4:15 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Kawhi’s knee sprain is the same one that in 2021 was surgically repaired.
Clippers fans can’t get a break. – 4:06 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The challenging part about Kawhi Leonard being out tonight and having his status be up in the air for Game 4
Is that at THIS time in 48 hours, Game 4 will be nearing the end of the first quarter. – 4:05 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
The Clippers have been the poster child for the “regular season doesn’t matter” discourse for the entire Kawhi era but they’re the team in this series with *more* chemistry and continuity. The team they’re playing got KD midseason and played eight (8) games with him. – 4:05 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
So Kawhi was out here doing this to KD on a bad knee. Someone please find the Wizard of Oz and get this man some health.
pic.twitter.com/R8NEwqIawK – 4:04 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Clippers win% this season:
.367 — Without Kawhi
.635 — With Kawhi pic.twitter.com/GHmRy7glSc – 4:02 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Now this…Kawhi Leonard will not play Game 3 because of a right knee sprain. – 4:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
When I wrote the final part of this story @TheAthletic earlier this week, I noted this play in the second half of Game 1.
Not sure if this is the reason Kawhi Leonard is injured now, but this was a lot of tension on that right knee.
https://t.co/eAZK65M2bT pic.twitter.com/und7a9mHmz – 3:58 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Per source: Kawhi Leonard’s knee sprain isn’t related to his previous ACL injury. He sprained the knee in Game 1 vs. Phoenix. He’s essentially being considered day to day, with his availability for Game 4 not yet known. – 3:58 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kawhi Leonard injury update: Clippers star surprisingly ruled out for Game 3 vs. Suns with knee sprain
cbssports.com/nba/news/kawhi… – 3:57 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
so against a team that has kevin durant, devin booker, and chris paul, kawhi nearly carried the paul george-less clippers to a 2-0 series lead, on the road, with a hurt knee. kind of incredible! – 3:50 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers rule out Kawhi Leonard for Game 3 tonight vs Suns because of a right knee sprain. H/T to @NotoriousOHM for first reporting – 3:47 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Los Angeles Clippers have ruled Kawhi Leonard out of tonight’s Game 3 matchup against the Phoenix Suns due to a right knee sprain. – 3:46 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Clippers make it official and say Kawhi Leonard is out for Game 3 tonight against Phoenix with a right knee sprain. – 3:46 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Kawhi Leonard ruled out with a knee sprain, source confirms to @YahooSports. ESPN’s Ohm with it first – 3:45 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out for Game 3 because of a right knee sprain. – 3:42 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out for tonight with a right knee sprain according to source. – 3:41 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On areas for improvement for the Suns in Game 3, including the defensive glass, playing Deandre Ayton higher up in PNR coverage, and building on Game 2 with more effective traps on Kawhi Leonard: bit.ly/41oX834 pic.twitter.com/qVysw9ssOb – 3:09 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kawhi Leonard vs. Kevin Durant is historic matchup, and Clippers star can join Kobe in exclusive company
(By @doug_clawson)
cbssports.com/nba/news/kawhi… – 12:47 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
From trapping Kawhi Leonard to their midrange-heavy approach, the Suns still have some things to improve after Game 2. For @PHNX_Suns, I wrote about 5 areas to keep an eye on in Game 3: bit.ly/41oX834 pic.twitter.com/ao87yLlkbL – 11:03 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points in the playoffs this year:
69 — Kawhi Leonard
64 — Booker, Murray
62 — De’Aaron Fox
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“I just think it’s respect — mutual respect for one another that’s based off of work ethic you hear for one another.”
I asked Kevin Durant whether he feels a certain kinship with Kawhi Leonard given their playoff battles and their journeys to work their way back from injury: pic.twitter.com/jxvV4wxxO0 – 7:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Development.
Work Ethic.
Superstar.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Suns’ Kevin Durant on the respect he has for Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard pic.twitter.com/PpG2TidCaU – 6:48 PM
Magic Johnson: I am looking forward to the outcome of the Warriors vs. Kings game but the biggest game of the night is Suns vs. the Clippers. The best player on the floor for the first two games, Kawhi Leonard, can’t play tonight. What a big break for the Suns! -via Twitter @MagicJohnson / April 20, 2023
Law Murray: The Clippers have officially ruled out Kawhi Leonard due to a right knee sprain. It’s the same knee that was surgically repaired in July 2021. -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / April 20, 2023