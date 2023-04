Dillon Brooks on his interactions with LeBron James: 'I don't care, he's old'

Apparently it took four titles for players (not named Dillon Brooks) to finally stop questioning Draymond Green’s greatness. He shared this unwelcome distinction with Russell Westbrook in 2019 by earning 17.0 percent of the vote, but slid down to 3.7 percent in this edition. (Westbrook received no votes.) As for Young, it should surprise no one that even his fellow players are somewhat skeptical of him these days. He’s the Atlanta Hawks franchise centerpiece player during this time of great tumult and organizational transition, which means the spotlight will fall mostly on him. Just as it did in a much more flattering way years ago when the Hawks made their unexpected run to the East Finals. -via The Athletic / April 18, 2023