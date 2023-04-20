Dillon Brooks on his interactions with LeBron James: 'I don't care, he's old'

The Grizzlies guard kept the trash-talking coming during his postgame interview when asked about the interactions with LeBron. “I don’t care, he’s old, Brooks said. “I was waiting for that. I was expecting him to do that Game 4, Game 5. He wanted to say something when I got my fourth foul. “I poke bears, I don’t respect anyone until they come and give me 40. I pride myself on what I do, defense and taking on any challenge that’s on the board.”
Source: Benyam Kidane @ Sporting News
StatMuse @statmuse
21-year-olds with a 40-point playoff game:
21-year-olds with a 40-point playoff game:
Joe Vardon @joevardon
No NBA player has said about LeBron James what Dillon Brooks said last night — not in one sitting. Will James pay him back in this Lakers-Grizzlies series? @The Athletic theathletic.com/4431577/2023/0… – 12:44 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Following a Game 2 win, Three Days Grace’s “Animal I have Become” blasted in the locker room. Memphis was loose.
Desmond Bane predicted the series emotions would pick up “by the end of it.”
Then Dillon Brooks dumped kerosine on that fire minutes later. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 12:42 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
LeBron noted at the end of his postgame interview that Saturday will be the Lakers first postseason home game since he signed there. LA, of course, won the 2020 title in the bubble. “I’m excited for that,” James said. – 12:03 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks says “I poke bears” and then takes some shots at LeBron James.
He will be well received in Los Angeles, I’m sure.
“It just goes to show that people know the name, and they have to boo the name — Dillon Brooks.”
dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 12:01 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks had a lot to say about LeBron James after Game 2, including James can’t take him 1on1.
Oh,and he’s not worried about what James will do when he sees these comments.
“I poke bears. I don’t respect no one until they come and give me 40.”
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 11:57 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Dillon playing chess
Bron had more points and shots than anyone on the Lakers today … you see what that got the Lakers… and Brooks is asking for MORE of that 👁️ – 11:47 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
“I don’t care, he’s old,” Brooks said on LeBron. “I was waiting for that. I was expecting him to do that in Game 4 or Game 5. He wanted to say something when I got my fourth foul. He should have been saying that earlier on.
“I poke bears. I don’t respect no one until they come… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… – 11:29 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks: “I don’t respect anyone until they come and give me 40.” – 11:28 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
I just witnessed Dillon Brooks call Lebron James old. Game 3 can’t get here fast enough. – 11:24 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Dillon Brooks on his exchange with LeBron: “I don’t care. He’s old. I was waiting for that … He wanted to say something when I got my 4th foul … I poke bears. I don’t respect anybody until they come and give me 40.”
And a lot more spiciness where that came from – 11:24 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Classic Dillon Brooks on his confrontation with LeBron James: “I don’t care. He’s old. … I poke bears. I don’t respect someone until he gives me 40.”
And Brooks had plenty more to say. pic.twitter.com/uWLONrubPZ – 11:24 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Dillon Brooks on whether he should chirp LeBron James: “I don’t care, he’s old.” – 11:23 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Story coming, but Dillon Brooks went off on LeBron, calling him “old.” – 11:21 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks is on a heater in tonight’s postgame interview. Stay tuned. – 11:17 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis (4 for 14) took responsibility for his tough offensive day, where he didn’t hit many shots he said he liked, but vowed he’d be better in Game 3, saying he wishes it was tomorrow.
LeBron added: “This is our first postseason game in front of our fans … I’m excited.” – 10:52 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
In two games, the Lakers are now -17 with Anthony Davis on the bench.
I can’t say I have a good solution for them, but these small lineups with LeBron at center aren’t working. – 10:34 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
These shooting numbers…
LeBron: 1-for-8 from 3
DLo: 2-for-11, 1-for-5 from 3
AD: 4-for-14
Reaves: 5-for-12
As a team: 7-for-26 (26.9%) from 3
Did they all go out drinking last night in Memphis or something?
BRUTAL! – 10:25 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Is Dillion Brooks the new Bron instigator? 👀 🍿 pic.twitter.com/730bvRp8GW – 10:15 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James 28 points, 12 rebounds and Rui Hachimura 20 points and 5 rebounds for Lakers – 10:05 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Tough loss for LeBron and co, but now the series shifts to LA for the next two. Gotta forget about this. – 10:04 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 25/10 games in the playoffs all-time:
88 — LeBron
88 — Shaq
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Lakers rebuilt their supporting cast around the idea that LeBron James—especially in Year 20—needed shooting around him.
If that’s going to be the theory of your team, the non-Bron Lakers can’t combine to attempt 18 3’s. I don’t care if they’re missing, you have to take them – 10:00 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
I get the game plan is to let Brooks shoot, but with like 3 on the shot clock maybe even a token contest there by LeBron? – 9:55 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL are as close as they’ve been since early in the 3rd Q, down 6 with 3:28 to play after a nice ATO got LeBron a paint bucket.
LeBron has 24, the game high. – 9:50 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Beautiful work in the post by Bane, forcing LeBron’s catch near the baseline, then knowing he had to turn back right shoulder – 9:32 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
That might’ve been the best skyhook LeBron has ever taken and it didn’t even count lol. – 9:29 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
That LeBron hook reminds me of the video of Wilt messing around tossing in 20 foot hooks over and over again – 9:28 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron, Hachimura, Vanderbilt, Beasley and Schröder start the 4th Q. JJJ is in, having played 28 minutes. Davis is sitting, having played 29. – 9:27 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Grizzlies 83, Lakers 71
The Lakers cut the Grizzlies’ 20-point lead to as few as six points, but couldn’t get any closer. LeBron James and Rui Hachimura each have 20 points. No other Laker has more than 9. AD and DLo are a combined 3-for-19. – 9:24 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My biggest complaint about LeBron these past few seasons is now that you know for the entire possession when he’s going to settle for a 3. I get it. He’s in Year 20. Can’t get to the rim every single time. But it makes things so much easier on the defense. – 9:24 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers, once down 20 in third, end it down 83-71 to Memphis. AD just 2-for-12 from the field. LeBron James and Rui Hachimura both have 20 points. – 9:24 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
LeBron James intentando acercar a sus @Los Angeles Lakers…. pic.twitter.com/3YZQKklYMa – 9:15 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Terrific shift from LeBron, who’s up to a game-high 20 points, with 10 boards. – 9:10 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Taylor Jenkins took Dillon Brooks out of the game. Feels intentional after he yapped at LeBron James heading into the timeout. James is trying to take over right now. Big stretch here for the Grizzlies. – 9:06 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Godzilla could stub his toe and Dillon Brooks would still be there to clap in his ear. – 9:03 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Dillon Brooks has been barking at LeBron a lot this 3rd Q in particular, and scored B2B buckets in the paint after backing Brooks in.
LAL, who trailed by 20 moments ago, are down 14 (Reaves added a 2) into a MEM time out with 8:06 left in the 3rd. – 9:01 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Oh my. LeBron James just hit a jumper over Dillon Brooks and was just talking to Brooks the entire time back up the floor. As the two teams were going back to their benches, James said a few more words, and Brooks just clapped in his face. Here we go. – 9:01 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Back-to-back LeBron bully-ball buckets and a Grizzlies timeout. LeBron and Dillon nose to nose. Feels like the intensity is about to pick up. – 9:01 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks starts chirping LeBron James right in front of the Lakers bench.
LA not happy with that choice. – 9:01 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Confusing Lakers half. Doesn’t feel like LeBron is nearly involved enough. Grizz bricked a bunch of 3s and they’re up 15? – 8:41 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
AD on Jackson because LeBron can’t guard him in the post is messing up the Lakers’ overall defense. – 8:36 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Rough close to the half for LAL.
Schröder double dribbled in transition with a 2-on-1 and LeBron on his right, and JJJ hit a transition 3 on the other end to put MEM up 16.
Davis was called for an offensive foul, and Reaves didn’t get a call on the next trip. – 8:35 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
LeBron James is currently the only Laker shooting above 50% from the floor. – 8:25 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies are putting on a defensive clinic right now. Dillon Brooks is guarding everyone in sight, John Konchar just blocked Anthony Davis and Memphis is controlling the glass. All momentum is in favor of Memphis.
47-32 Grizzlies lead with 5:34 left on the first half. – 8:24 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
AD gets his fourth block, which sets off LeBron in transition and a layup the other way. The Lakers have trimmed the deficit to seven points, 39-32, with 7:36 left in the second quarter. – 8:17 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
For most of my time covering the Lakers, the LeBron-bench minutes were the most terrifying stretches of every game.
This year, that has shifted. Now the Anthony Davis-bench minutes after the scary stretches. – 8:13 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Dillon Brooks, who just left the game with a 2nd foul, is 1-6. The rest of the Grizzlies are 8-12 after that Luke Kennard special. – 7:53 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Lakers are leaving Dillon Brooks wide open.
He picks up his second and has to come out. – 7:51 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Davis drew the first JJJ foul at the 8:02 mark of the 1st Q. They’ve been on one another more in this game than last. Lakers started AD on JJJ, while last game it was LeBron, and Davis just swatted JJJ for his 2nd block already. – 7:42 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
We won’t stop hearing from Dillon Brooks for the rest of his career after that dunk on LeBron. – 7:40 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
That’s the first time I can recall LeBron going right at Brooks and getting by him in the halfcourt – 7:38 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers say Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury), LeBron James (right foot soreness) and Dennis Schröder (right Achilles soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at Memphis. – 6:42 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The Lakers listed as probable (LeBron, AD and Schröder) are all officially available for Game 2. – 6:42 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I just grabbed Under 224 in Grizzlies-Lakers Game 2.
Jarred Vanderbilt can defend Jaren Jackson Jr. now that Ja Morant out, which frees LeBron up to play help defense off of Dillon Brooks. Laker offense tends to come out sloppy when they underestimate opponents. – 6:37 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland did something last night that only two other players — LeBron and Kyrie — have done for the Cavs in the playoffs in the last 25 years. His spectacular playoff breakout stemmed from three days of being pissed off about his Game 1.
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/04/i… – 5:26 PM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Tonight’s 3-leg parlay: LeBron triple-double; Jrue Holiday double-double; Michael Porter Jr. double-double. $10 to win $4,721.50. – 2:41 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Austin Reaves and the Lakers took what the Grizzlies gave them down the stretch in Game 1, choosing to attack Memphis’ drop coverage rather than the switching LeBron-AD pick-and-rolls received.
Sometimes simple offense is all it takes.
Video from Beyond The Arc on @FanDuelTV: pic.twitter.com/7i76xOCxfl – 2:15 PM
Austin Reaves and the Lakers took what the Grizzlies gave them down the stretch in Game 1, choosing to attack Memphis’ drop coverage rather than the switching LeBron-AD pick-and-rolls received.
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Should Draymond have been suspended? Is it time to worry about the Warriors? Will future generations think LeBron > Jordan? & more! Guests: @EphraimSalaam @anthonyVslater @martinweiss
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 1:12 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
My weekly #samegameparlay jumps on the new Jordan/Pippen duo that we never knew we needed
—Lakers win Game 2
—6+ assists for LeBron
—15+ points for Austin Reaves
That’s +345 on @FDSportsbook pic.twitter.com/4gG0H8SLMT – 12:07 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, w/guest @Howard Beck! We talk Lakers-Grizzlies Game 2, Ja’s hand, Austin Reaves’ future $, Anthony Davis’ reputation, Dillon Brooks’ antics, and more! @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/can… – 12:05 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Most 25-point games in NBA playoff history:
1. LeBron James (183)
2. Michael Jordan (152)
3. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (126)
4. Kobe Bryant (123)
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Desmond Bane has a medical reason to violate an unwritten rule, wearing LeBron XXs against the Lakers.
Bane: “I got to leave my pride to the side and do what’s best for my body and my career.”
ESPN story with assists from @NickDePaula and @mcten: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:17 AM
Desmond Bane has a medical reason to violate an unwritten rule, wearing LeBron XXs against the Lakers.
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Draymond Green was wrong to stomp on Sabonis and he needs to stop the antics, but it is wild to me Draymond got the same punishment as Dillon Brooks for breaking Gary Payton II’s elbow in the Western semis, forcing him to miss a month. #dubnation – 12:55 AM
Draymond Green was wrong to stomp on Sabonis and he needs to stop the antics, but it is wild to me Draymond got the same punishment as Dillon Brooks for breaking Gary Payton II’s elbow in the Western semis, forcing him to miss a month. #dubnation – 12:55 AM
Chris Mannix: LeBron noted at the end of his postgame interview that Saturday will be the Lakers first playoff home game with full fan access since he signed there. LA, of course, won the 2020 title in the bubble and were allowed limited attendance in ’21. “I’m excited for that,” James said. -via Twitter @SIChrisMannix / April 20, 2023
Damichael Cole: Dillon Brooks says he wish he would’ve gotten a chance to guard Miami or Cleveland LeBron James. “It would’ve been a harder task.” -via Twitter @DamichaelC / April 20, 2023
Jovan Buha: Game 2: Grizzlies 103, Lakers 93 The Grizzlies even the series 1-1. LeBron James had 28 points and 12 rebounds. Rui Hachimura had 20 points off the bench. AD (4-14) and DLo (2-11) both struggled offensively. There will be a Game 5 back in Memphis. Up next: Game 3 in LA on Sat. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / April 19, 2023
Apparently it took four titles for players (not named Dillon Brooks) to finally stop questioning Draymond Green’s greatness. He shared this unwelcome distinction with Russell Westbrook in 2019 by earning 17.0 percent of the vote, but slid down to 3.7 percent in this edition. (Westbrook received no votes.) As for Young, it should surprise no one that even his fellow players are somewhat skeptical of him these days. He’s the Atlanta Hawks franchise centerpiece player during this time of great tumult and organizational transition, which means the spotlight will fall mostly on him. Just as it did in a much more flattering way years ago when the Hawks made their unexpected run to the East Finals. -via The Athletic / April 18, 2023