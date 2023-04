Dirk Nowitzki on Kobe Bryant recruiting him to Lakers: That felt super cool to get that call from him

Pierce’s peak in the NBA coincided with that of Kobe. During that time, they were two of the top superstars in the league. This only meant that there were going to be fireworks whenever they faced each other on the court. Apparently, this personal rivalry spilled over outside the four corners of the hardcourt — at least from Kobe’s perspective: “In the commercial … you are supposed to fake it,” Pierce said on a recent episode of the i am athlete podcast as he told his experience of shooting a commercial alongside Bryant. “So I’m going to make a move and he knocks the ball out my hand. … He really trying to play defense. I’m like ‘Dawg, I didn’t come up here for this.’ … I was tripping off of that. I was like, ‘Damn, you really gotta go hard everywhere.’ That’s how hard he went every time.” -via MSN / April 14, 2023