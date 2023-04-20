Dirk Nowitzki told NBA to give 2007 MVP award 'to somebody else': I was embarrassed, I let the city and my team down

Dirk Nowitzki told NBA to give 2007 MVP award 'to somebody else': I was embarrassed, I let the city and my team down

Main Rumors

Dirk Nowitzki told NBA to give 2007 MVP award 'to somebody else': I was embarrassed, I let the city and my team down

April 20, 2023- by

By |

Dirk Nowitzki on initially telling the NBA he didn’t want the MVP Award… “I was embarrassed. I let the city and my team down and all I wanted to do was go somewhere where nobody knew me and go on vacation or something. And then sure enough, I got the call from the NBA, ‘You cannot leave yet, or not quite yet. There is a chance you might get the MVP.’ And I remember saying, ‘Just give it to somebody else.’”
Source: YouTube

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
De’Aaron Fox scored 35 more clutch time points than the next closest player in DeMar DeRozan.
That is the largest difference in the top-2 players in total clutch time points in a season since 2009-10 when LeBron James had 40 more clutch time points than Dirk Nowitzki. – 7:18 PM

More on this storyline

The Mavericks finished with the best record in the NBA that season by some margin, with a record of 67-15 earning them the number one seed in the Western Conference. Despite that regular season dominance, however, they were unable to get past the Golden State Warriors in the opening round of the playoffs, losing that series 4-2. The San Antonio Spurs went on to win the championship. In a recent interview with Rachel Nichols, Nowitzki said that he was “embarrassed. All I wanted to do was go somewhere where nobody knew me.” Unfortunately for Nowitzki, the NBA had other plans. According to the Mavs legend, he received a call from the league telling him to stay where he was as “there is a chance you might get the MVP.” Nowitzki’s response to learning he might receive the prestigious award, however, was “just give it to somewhere else.” -via Clutch Points / April 20, 2023

, Main Rumors

, , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home