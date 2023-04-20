Dirk Nowitzki told NBA to give 2007 MVP award 'to somebody else': I was embarrassed, I let the city and my team down

Dirk Nowitzki on initially telling the NBA he didn’t want the MVP Award… “I was embarrassed. I let the city and my team down and all I wanted to do was go somewhere where nobody knew me and go on vacation or something. And then sure enough, I got the call from the NBA, ‘You cannot leave yet, or not quite yet. There is a chance you might get the MVP.’ And I remember saying, ‘Just give it to somebody else.’”
De’Aaron Fox scored 35 more clutch time points than the next closest player in DeMar DeRozan.
That is the largest difference in the top-2 players in total clutch time points in a season since 2009-10 when LeBron James had 40 more clutch time points than Dirk Nowitzki. – 7:18 PM
Dirk Nowitzki on Kobe recruiting him to join the Lakers… “That felt super cool to get that call from him, but I think he respected me almost more when I said, ‘Listen, I’ve been here in Dallas so long; I want to finish my career here.’” -via YouTube / April 20, 2023
Dirk Nowitzki on debating never coming to the NBA in the first place… I remember sitting by the pool on some sleepless nights, ‘Do I feel ready for this or should I stay in Europe?’ And then I was like, ‘I’m going to try it.’ In the back of my mind I was thinking, ‘Listen, I signed a rookie deal, after two or three years doesn’t work out at all, I can always go back to Europe, go back to Germany and play.’” -via YouTube / April 20, 2023
The Mavericks finished with the best record in the NBA that season by some margin, with a record of 67-15 earning them the number one seed in the Western Conference. Despite that regular season dominance, however, they were unable to get past the Golden State Warriors in the opening round of the playoffs, losing that series 4-2. The San Antonio Spurs went on to win the championship. In a recent interview with Rachel Nichols, Nowitzki said that he was “embarrassed. All I wanted to do was go somewhere where nobody knew me.” Unfortunately for Nowitzki, the NBA had other plans. According to the Mavs legend, he received a call from the league telling him to stay where he was as “there is a chance you might get the MVP.” Nowitzki’s response to learning he might receive the prestigious award, however, was “just give it to somewhere else.” -via Clutch Points / April 20, 2023