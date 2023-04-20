Harrison Barnes on Kings: 'We feel like we are better than everybody'

Barnes’ message to his young Kings teammates is “continue to not be complacent.” “Continue to do all the little things,” Barnes said. “Setting screens. Executing. When you play a team five, six, seven times, you can relax and let your guard down. You can think, ‘Oh, this is just another game.’ But the same energy we had the first quarter of Game 1 when everyone is going crazy, you still need that in Game 3 and down the stretch in Game 4, 5 and 6. “The whole time this season when we talked about the playoffs, we didn’t want to be seen as a team that is just happy to be here. Obviously, this is a special moment for the fan base and organization to be in the playoffs. But at the same time, we feel like we are better than everybody.”
Source: Marc J. Spears @ Andscape
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Kings forward Harrison Barnes is back in the Bay Area playing his old Warriors squad in the postseason at Chase Center, but still yearns for the days across the Bay Bridge at Oracle Arena. bit.ly/41LoAIo #nba #NBAPlayoffs – 11:20 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes on poise, pulling the team together during a chaotic moment and the vibe around the team. pic.twitter.com/r0NwXUR57G – 4:37 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Harrison Barnes on heading into Game 3 against the Warriors with the suspension to Draymond Green after the altercation in Game 2 and addresses the physicality of the series. pic.twitter.com/lMI0iTZBvC – 4:03 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
The history between Harrison Barnes and Draymond Green is a fascinating subplot to this series. So naturally, I asked Barnes if he cared to unpack it all.
“Maybe I’ll be a guest on the podcast, and maybe, maybe, him and I can just talk it out.”
The history between Harrison Barnes and Draymond Green is a fascinating subplot to this series. So naturally, I asked Barnes if he cared to unpack it all.
“Maybe I’ll be a guest on the podcast, and maybe, maybe, him and I can just talk it out.”
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Harrison Barnes unplugged: On this Warriors reunion series, Draymond Green, the Kings’ mission and more at @TheAthletic
Harrison Barnes unplugged: On this Warriors reunion series, Draymond Green, the Kings’ mission and more at @TheAthletic
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Harrison Barnes with some HUGE plays on both ends of the court down the stretch to help Sacramento close it out and go up 2-0 in the series. – 12:44 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
man how many big plays has harrison barnes made? huge performance from him – 12:42 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Four fouls on Draymond Green with 10:56 left in the third quarter. Picked up his latest personal contesting a Harrison Barnes 3-pointer. – 11:36 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Harrison Barnes is dunking tonight like he’s been waiting 7 years to prove it wasnt his fault. – 11:17 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
This Sacramento crowd is ALIVE 🗣️
Harrison Barnes ignites Golden 1 Center with this HAMMER.
This Sacramento crowd is ALIVE 🗣️
Harrison Barnes ignites Golden 1 Center with this HAMMER.
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Watch De’Aaron Fox sneak up on Klay Thompson, and Harrison Barnes gets a bit of revenge on his former team with the slam. pic.twitter.com/E0YlEdeNmW – 10:24 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
HARRISON BARNES THROWS IT DOWN ON KLAY 💥
HARRISON BARNES THROWS IT DOWN ON KLAY 💥
Dan Favale @danfavale
harrison barnes dunking on klay thompson
harrison barnes dunking on klay thompson
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Look out below. Hammer jam by Harrison Barnes. pic.twitter.com/a7a9D9QXGx – 10:18 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Warriors are out of sync to start out. Five turnovers already, two of which have been swipes from Harrison Barnes leading to dunks. – 10:16 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings defense leading to offense, Harrison Barnes with the outlet to De’Aaron Fox for the dunk here in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/cn35y7uat6 – 10:16 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Good read from @annkillion on Harrison Barnes, who’s pretty familiar with Stephen Curry and Co. sfchronicle.com/sports/annkill… – 10:05 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Keegan Murray and Harrison Barnes getting ready for Game 2 vs. the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/ejJvNxg3W9 – 8:07 PM
Noel Harris @NorCalNoel916
“He was one of the foundational figures that started all of this, this run. … I think Harrison really helped establish who this team would become,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said about Kings forward Harrison Barnes.
“He was one of the foundational figures that started all of this, this run. … I think Harrison really helped establish who this team would become,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said about Kings forward Harrison Barnes.
Read more from @annkillion here: sfchronicle.com/sports/annkill… – 5:49 PM
Barnes averaged just nine points on 38.5% shooting during the 2016 NBA playoffs, including a 35.2 field goal percentage in the 2016 NBA Finals. Barnes’ struggles in the 2016 playoffs frustrated Warriors fans looking for a scapegoat after the team blew a 3-1 lead in the Finals to the Cleveland Cavaliers. “He is forever a champion with what he did for us and with us,” Curry told Andscape about Barnes. “In 2015, it was a moment in time in which he made his presence felt in terms of a player and high character person. He gets a lot of mixed love in terms of how it ended and the 2016 [Finals] series and then him getting his bag in Dallas. But he is still doing amazing things because he is a solid pro. He handles everything the right way. He’s a true professional and it was the same way when he was here with us. -via Andscape / April 20, 2023
Do you have any hard feelings from trade rumors of the past, or do you let those go? Harrison Barnes: Not at all. The trade rumors in the past, I think you fully accept those because of (the struggles) of the team. You look at it, and you say “OK, having three years of being here, three rounds of lottery picks, disappointment, where every trade deadline, you’re revamping the team.” You know what I mean? It makes sense. Two front offices (he came in under former Kings GM Vlade Divac). Joerger leaves. Alvin (Gentry was the head coach). Mike (Brown). There’s so much turnover that at that point, you’re just like, “I can’t expect to not be in those (trade) discussions.” -via The Athletic / April 20, 2023
“It’s all a matter of being grateful,” he told The Athletic on Sunday while reflecting on his speech. “I think that a lot of guys assume that getting to the playoffs may be easy. Things come together. You’re gonna have all of these years to do all these different things. But I think every year is unique. The health that we’ve had — knock on wood. The season that we’ve had. Guys being able to play at a high level. That stuff doesn’t happen often, and in a playoff series, everyone’s start to a championship is even. -via The Athletic / April 20, 2023