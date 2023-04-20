Julius Randle when asked on if Jarrett Allen foul was dirty: Does it matter? My a** and elbow hurt, I'm ready to go

Steve Popper: Julius Randle when asked if he thought the Jarrett Allen flagrant was dirty: “Does it even matter at this point? I got, my a** hurts, my elbow hurts, and I’ve got to get ready to play for tomorrow. So it don’t matter at this point. I’m ready to go.”
Julius Randle when asked if he thought the Jarrett Allen flagrant was dirty: “Does it even matter at this point? I got, my ass hurts, my elbow hurts, and I’ve got to get ready to play for tomorrow. So it don’t matter at this point. I’m ready to go.” – 2:05 PM
Knicks need offensive help for Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle as Game 3 vs. Cavaliers looms newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 7:51 AM
“I don’t think it’s a dirty play.”
@Scalabrine tells @TheFrankIsola why Jarrett Allen’s history suggests the flagrant foul on Julius Randle was not intentional in last night’s Cavs win
#LetEmKnow | #NewYorkForever | #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/1rE1ymHWpz – 5:30 PM
Today’s pod is live:
@EJ_Stewart and I discuss the Knicks Game 2 loss in Cleveland…. Should Randle have been on the floor late in the 4th… How will NY bounce back in Game 3 … and, out in a Golden State, should Draymond Green have been suspended??
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ora… – 3:00 PM
Knicks need offensive help for Brunson and Randle as Game 3 vs. Cavs looms
RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes have not provided the necessary offense to aid the Knicks’ stars. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 2:24 PM
Was thinking the same thing as @JCMacriNBA, in terms of Thibs saying he kept Randle on the court late in the game because Randle asked to keep playing:
knicksfilmschool.substack.com/p/whooped?utm_… pic.twitter.com/OMely9XGbo – 10:33 AM
“I’m still turning the ball over way, way, way too much. And I’ll adjust and correct that.”
After blowout Game 2 loss, Julius Randle & Knicks seemed confident that they can correct their mistakes ahead of this weekend’s games at MSG: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 9:56 AM
Julius Randle on Jarrett Allen’s contact: I thought it was a little unnecessary…
sportando.basketball/en/julius-rand… – 9:46 AM
Julius Randle says Jarrett Allen flagrant foul was ‘a little unnecessary’ nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:16 AM
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff on Jarrett Allen’s late foul: “It was a contest of a dunk. If you’re going to get a steal, and they kept playing hard, they kept running through passing lanes, why would one team play hard and the other one not? There was nothing dirty about the play.” – 11:43 PM
Julius Randle on Jarrett Allen’s foul:
“Thought it was a little unnecessary. …Typically when you make those type of plays you go across their body, not through them. But it’s fine. It’s irrelevant. We’ll go back to the Garden, and see him there.” – 11:01 PM
Julius Randle said his back is fine. He said he asked to stay in the game late in the 4th quarter to get his legs/rhythm after missing two weeks due to ankle injury. – 10:50 PM
Tom Thibodeau was asked what the thinking was in having Julius Randle on the floor down 20 late in 4th when Randle went down hard after a Jarrett Allen foul. Thibodeau said he was going to sub Randle out a few possessions earlier but Randle had asked to stay in to get more rhythm – 10:25 PM
Nah Jarrett Allen saying that’s a hustle play up 30 late in the fourth quarter is CRAZY – 9:58 PM
Whatever Thibodeau was hoping to get out of having three starters on the floor playing hard with 3 min left in a blowout wasn’t worth it. Lucky if Randle is anywhere near 100 percent Friday. – 9:58 PM
Wonder how Derrick Rose feels watching first-hand the coach who altered his career not learn from his past mistakes as Randle gets hurt in a game that has been over since the middle of the third quarter. – 9:56 PM
julius randle, who should not have been in the game, gets comforted by a fan pic.twitter.com/Q35YmrhGDs – 9:56 PM
Refs rule that Jarrett Allen committed a Flagrant 1 when he contested a Julius Randle dunk on a fast break, which caused Randle to land hard on his back. Randle’s in discomfort, upset with Allen and has words for JB Bickerstaff. His dunk & FT cut Cavs lead to 20 w/2 min to play. – 9:55 PM
Randle hits the flagrant free throw and heads straight to the locker room. – 9:54 PM
Why the hell is Julius Randle in the game?? Thibs being way too much Thibs right now – 9:54 PM
Thibs leaving Randle and Brunson in til the bitter end of a game that’s been over for at least an hour is just too classic. – 9:53 PM
Flagrant 1 on Jarrett Allen contesting a Julius Randle dunk in garbage time. Randle took a nasty fall under the hoop. – 9:53 PM
I always thought Thibs didn’t deserve the criticism for the Rose injury back in 2012. Having an injured Randle in this game down 21 with 2 minutes left is absolutely absurd. – 9:53 PM
Knicks have brought Randle and Brunson back out on the floor while down 26 in the fourth. I don’t know about this one. – 9:39 PM
Randle 5/15, 5 TOs. Knicks had more success with him as a roll man. Having him iso on Mobley hasn’t been successful in the 2 games. – 9:03 PM
Can’t remember a time when #Cavs Jarrett Allen played with this much force. He was EVERYWHERE in that first half. – 8:50 PM
Major point of emphasis for Cavs: They are outrebounding Knicks at halftime, 21-20. Evan Mobley has game-high 6 rebounds, Jarrett Allen 5. – 8:41 PM
Julius Randle accidentally hit Jalen Brunson in the face 🤕 pic.twitter.com/Jt1romh3Jw – 8:36 PM
julius randle accidentally smacking jalen brunson in the face is the perfect encapsulation of this game for the knicks – 8:34 PM
This might be a night where the Knicks will have to determine if Randle just doesn’t have enough to give them and rest might be better. He’s definitely not himself tonight. – 8:27 PM
Brunson and Randle were both down on opposite ends of the court just now at the same time. Allen seemed to apologize for hitting Brunson — no call though. Might get wild here. – 8:21 PM
Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson both looked to be shaken up on the same possession. It ends in a Darius Garland 3-pointer. #Cavs up 9. – 8:21 PM
Cavs making a very concerted effort to find Jarrett Allen off penetration, which they weren’t able to do enough on Saturday. But they’ve got a couple turnovers trying that now. – 7:57 PM
Little has changed in the opening minutes of Game 2. Julius Randle is still beating up the Cavs and Knicks are still getting hands on all the rebounds. – 7:43 PM
NYK’s Jalen Brunson finished 4th in voting for NBA’s first ever Clutch Player award. Julius Randle received a third-place vote: pic.twitter.com/nV1QNP6ZdK – 7:32 PM
NYK’s Jalen Brunson finished 3rd in voting for NBA’s first ever Clutch Player award. Julius Randle received a third-place vote: pic.twitter.com/PocbIJ9kuI – 7:29 PM
Jalen Brunson finished fourth in Clutch Player of the Year voting. Received a first-place vote, 17 second-place votes and 20 third-place votes. Julius Randle also received a third-place vote.
Here are the full results: pic.twitter.com/iJ9weyxvDs – 7:21 PM
Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson are the driving force behind the Knicks’ success, but the young core might be the key to the team’s playoff aspirations.
@dchin25: theringer.com/nba/2023/4/18/… pic.twitter.com/uoXaxCzHyD – 12:36 PM
Julius Randle says his ankle is feeling fine after returning in Game 1. He says it’s his conditioning that still feels off —but he’s confident he can get back in rhythm during the series. – 10:55 AM
Just watched #Cavs & #Knicks Game 1 again. There were 4 plays from Julius Randle that could’ve been viewed as crossing the line of usual playoff physicality. Wouldn’t be surprised if Cavs submitted them to NBA to make them aware. Three elbows. And a foot to Cedi Osman’s head – 11:38 PM
Cam Johnson is 2 more makes in a row from being physical altercation with Julius Randle hot – 8:12 PM
Fred Katz: Julius Randle was nothing short of giddy doing media today. Said he’s having more fun playing ball now than ever before in his career. “My mental is just in a great place,” he said. Says of the playoffs, “I just enjoy it. I enjoy the challenge. I look forward to it. I’m excited.” -via Twitter @FredKatz / April 20, 2023
New York Knicks star Julius Randle took issue with contact he received from Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen late in the fourth quarter of Game 2 of the teams’ first-round series Tuesday night in Cleveland. With the Knicks down by 23, Randle went in for a breakaway dunk and was hit by Allen, causing New York’s All-Star forward to fall awkwardly out of bounds. Randle was upset by the contact and exchanged words with several Cavs players and coach J.B. Bickerstaff. “I thought it was a little unnecessary … typically when you make those kind of plays, you run across their body, not through them,” Randle said. “But it’s fine, it’s irrelevant. We get to go back to the Garden and we’ll see them there.” -via ESPN / April 19, 2023
Allen was called for a flagrant foul, which Bickerstaff felt was undeserved. “They kept playing hard. They kept running through passing lanes. Why would one team play hard and not the other?” he said. “There was nothing dirty about the play. It wasn’t a flagrant foul. He contested a shot at the rim. It’s that simple.” Randle scored 22 points in the 107-90 loss, which tied the series at 1. It was his second game since returning from a left ankle sprain that had sidelined him since March 29. -via ESPN / April 19, 2023
Danny Cunningham: #Cavs big man Jarrett Allen on the team’s mindset today: “Today, I wouldn’t say it was a looser practice, but we weren’t so bogged down by the loss of three days ago. We came in here and ready for tomorrow, ready for another chance at the New York Knicks.” -via Twitter @RealDCunningham / April 17, 2023