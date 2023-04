Julius Randle when asked on if Jarrett Allen foul was dirty: Does it matter? My a** and elbow hurt, I'm ready to go

New York Knicks star Julius Randle took issue with contact he received from Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen late in the fourth quarter of Game 2 of the teams’ first-round series Tuesday night in Cleveland. With the Knicks down by 23, Randle went in for a breakaway dunk and was hit by Allen, causing New York’s All-Star forward to fall awkwardly out of bounds. Randle was upset by the contact and exchanged words with several Cavs players and coach J.B. Bickerstaff. “I thought it was a little unnecessary … typically when you make those kind of plays, you run across their body, not through them,” Randle said. “But it’s fine, it’s irrelevant. We get to go back to the Garden and we’ll see them there.” -via ESPN / April 19, 2023