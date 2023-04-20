Kawhi Leonard aggravated injury at end of Game 1

Law Murray: Lawrence Frank says that Kawhi Leonard aggravated injury at the end of Game 1 and played through injury in Game 2. pic.twitter.com/Sk4xemqc6j
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Norman Powell is replacing Kawhi Leonard in starting lineup tonight.
Leaves a second unit of Bones Hyland, Terance Mann, Robert Covington, Marcus Morris Sr., Mason Plumlee.
Same starters for Suns. Cameron Payne still inactive. – 10:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“There is a level of urgency for every playoff game.”
Monty Williams on #Clippers playing without Kawhi Leonard and the idea of this being a trap game for #Suns. pic.twitter.com/5EqXfYqjBG – 9:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams on Kawhi Leonard being out: “I think we had to do what we do on a daily basis as far as making adjustments on the fly.” – 9:06 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Kawhi headed to locker room and greeted a couple of reporters with “What’s up? What’s up?” – 8:58 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue said he found out last night that Kawhi Leonard had aggravated his right knee. Lue said he learned before shootaround that he would not have Kawhi. – 8:55 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Ty Lue said last night is when he found out that Kawhi Leonard had injured his knee. Shootaround is when they found out he was out. – 8:55 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue not certain if Kawhi Leonard he will play in Game 4. But Ty said, “I’m optimistic anything can happen.” – 8:52 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue expressed confidence in the Clippers who are available, saying the team had a good shootaround. Lue added that Kawhi Leonard is feeling down. – 8:52 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue on playing Game 3 without Kawhi Leonard pic.twitter.com/P3aSR5rGwY – 8:51 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
T Lue on level of optimism of Kawhi coming back: “I don’t know much about it.” – 8:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I feel bad for Kawhi.”
Ty Lue on Kawhi Leonard (knee) being out Game 3. #Suns #ClipperNation #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/pr0McjVAZF – 8:50 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Clippers coach Ty Lue said he found out Kawhi Leonard wouldn’t be available “right before shootaround”. The knee was aggravated in Game 1, worsened in Game 2. – 8:50 PM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
Ty Lue said he found out Kawhi Leonard (knee) was not going to be able to play tonight right before shootaround this morning. That is not a lot of time to change up a game plan. – 8:50 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Tyronn Lue on the knee sprain that Kawhi Leonard is dealing with. “Feel sorry for Kawhi because he works so hard to get to this point. All the guys gotta step up.” – 8:49 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Tyronn Lue said he found out before today’s shootaround that the Clippers would not have Kawhi Leonard for Game 3. He said he feels sorry for Leonard but that the Clippers have been here before, compensating for a hurt player. – 8:49 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Ty found out about Kawhi’s availability “right before shootaround.
“I feel sorry Kawhi” – 8:49 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Tyronn Lue said the Clippers found out Kawhi Leonard would be out at shootaround today.
“Feel sorry for Kawhi, because he worked so hard to get to this point.” – 8:49 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue says that he had to change gameplan based on Kawhi Leonard’s injury “right before shootaround.” – 8:48 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lawrence Frank on load management Kawhi question: “He didn’t mean to land on Amir Coffey’s ankle. He didn’t mean to tear his ACL.” pic.twitter.com/14SCyUQqbo – 8:47 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
When asked about what Kawhi Leonard’s benchmarks are to get cleared, Lawrence Frank says that he will defer to the medical staff and doctors and “kind of how he responds to treatment without, out of respect to privacy, exactly what the specific benchmarks are.” – 8:42 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Lawrence Frank says Paul George continues “to work his butt off” and makes progress but that Kawhi Leonard’s injury has no impact on George’s return timetable. – 8:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lawrence Frank says that Kawhi Leonard is day-to-day, and declined to elaborate on specifics on degree of severity of Leonard’s knee sprain in regards to Paul George’s knee sprain last month. pic.twitter.com/SBjtdHglFl – 8:36 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Asked about Paul George’s recovery, Lawrence Frank said that Kawhi’s injury won’t affect the timeline of George’s rehab. – 8:25 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
L Frank on Kawhi: “He desperately, desperately wants to play. This is the playoffs. This is what these guys live for. And especially him, where he takes his game and he is one of the few players in the history of this game at the highest level.” – 8:24 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
No matter how much Kawhi wanted to play, he’s “not cleared to play.” – 8:24 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Lawrence Frank on Kawhi: “He desperately desperately wants to play.” He says Leonard is extremely frustrated. – 8:23 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Lawrence Frank on Kawhi: “He desperately, desperately wants to play. … He’s extremely disappointed. Everything he puts into the game I’ve never seen a player put this much into his craft.” – 8:23 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Lawrence Frank won’t go into the details of the knee sprain, nor what Kawhi would need to do to be cleared to play. – 8:22 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Lawrence Frank discusses timeline of Kawhi Leonard being ruled out. pic.twitter.com/aZjWo4EAMG – 8:21 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
L Frank: “I feel horrible for Kawhi that he can’t play tonight” – 8:20 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Lawrence Frank says Kawhi Leonard aggravated his right knee sprain at the end of Game 1, wanted to play through it in Game 2. After Game 2, Kawhi’s injury worsened to the point that he is out. Frank says Clippers will take it day to day and see how he responds to treatment. – 8:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lawrence Frank says that Kawhi Leonard aggravated injury at the end of Game 1 and played through injury in Game 2. pic.twitter.com/Sk4xemqc6j – 8:20 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank is here talking with reporters. He said Kawhi Leonard aggravated the injury at the end of Game 1, and that after Game 2, the symptoms of the injury didn’t get better, which led to him being ruled out for Game 2. – 8:19 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Kawhi Leonard trapping stuff is less relevant now, but there are still a few other areas of improvement for the Suns in Game 3 tonight, including the need to generate more 3s (via @PHNX_Suns): https://t.co/x92IP6q2Ec pic.twitter.com/kOH5fH1Xon – 8:02 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
And they do mean ALL hands, ’cause without Kawhi and PG… pic.twitter.com/WKbimzfR7Q – 7:55 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The Clippers’ T-Shirts for the fans watching Game 3 vs Suns without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George pic.twitter.com/93qffvYwHQ – 7:41 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Russell Westbrook starting his pregame routine. Clippers will need a a huge game from Russ without Kawhi. pic.twitter.com/AOFrNvMhuI – 7:27 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
What’s the most surprised you’ve ever been by an NBA award winner?
I’m not talking about preseason surprises. I’m talking about, the season has ended, you felt certain one guy would win, and then it’s announced and it’s someone else.
Kawhi over Draymond for 2015 DPOY is mine. – 7:10 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Key players and All-Stars missing from playoff games this week: Giannis, Kawhi, Paul George, Ja Morant, Draymond Green, Tyler Herro, Steven Adams, Ben Simmons (lol),
Today is the first day of Game 3s – 6:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
How will Suns strategy change against Clippers with Kawhi Leonard out for Game 3? (w/videos) #Suns #Clippers #NBAPlayoffs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:54 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Just talked last night about how much I’m savoring and appreciating every moment we get healthy Kawhi Leonard in this playoffs because we just never know how long it’ll last. News today really just sucks.
FULL EP: https://t.co/hIOdTG6pmm
FULL WATCH: https://t.co/Inbe6kWrOt pic.twitter.com/DQfr7vK7ld – 6:52 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Well then.
Another preview for Game 3, this time going over the impact of Kawhi Leonard’s absence, what changes with him out and who needs to step up for the Clippers against the Suns tonight: arizonasports.com/story/3520884/… – 6:23 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Part of being an all-time great is showing up”
🏀 @TermineRadio has had enough of Kawhi Leonard missing games when he’s needed the most…⬇️ pic.twitter.com/yU3PLF1iSB – 6:07 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Paul George — aka Podcast P — says he’s been enjoying his front-row seat for the Kawhi Leonard-Kevin Durant duel (below).
Goes on to say on the pod preview he’s “working his ass off” to get out there … and to discuss Kawhi’s not-a-travel step-thru. “I’m adding it to my game.” pic.twitter.com/bvYw9e1gAm – 5:56 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
It’s hard to overstate the void created by Kawhi’s injury: Points he scored or assisted on accounted on 45% of the Clippers’ offense in Games 1 and 2; he’s also guarded KD a team-high 53 possessions.
latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 5:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
📰 @TheAthletic
Kawhi Leonard ruled out for Game 3 tonight due to a right knee sprain.
More here on how the LA Clippers have (unfortunately) been here before and who could have to step up against the Phoenix Suns.
theathletic.com/4433919/2023/0… – 5:36 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Worth noting with the Kawhi news that it’s a quick turnaround to Game 4. 12:30p start on Saturday. – 5:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Suns vs. Clippers NBA playoffs news, notes: Kawhi Leonard ruled out for Game 3 #Suns #Clippers #NBAPlayoffs https://t.co/IS6Piy4ZBV via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/Tuss30NB2P – 5:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
OFFICIAL: Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (knee) OUT Game 3 vs. Suns in Los Angeles. #Clippers #Suns #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/aqKh7Zupq4 – 5:04 PM
OFFICIAL: Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (knee) OUT Game 3 vs. Suns in Los Angeles. #Clippers #Suns #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/aqKh7Zupq4 – 5:04 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kawhi Leonard out for Clippers’ Game 3 vs. Suns with knee sprain nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/20/kaw… – 4:58 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Couple Kawhi Leonard thoughts:
1) This really sucks. Even without PG, we were finally getting healthy Kawhi vs. healthy KD again
2) In the only game the Clippers have played without both Kawhi/PG since Russell Westbrook joined, Russ had a season-high 36 points and LA hit 22 3s – 4:55 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clippers rule Kawhi Leonard out for Game 3 vs. Suns espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:40 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Wrote this last week about why a playoff matchup between KD and Kawhi, playing at the levels they did this season, shouldn’t be taken for granted. We got two games of it — the question is, will there be more? latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 4:36 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
We got 12 minutes of KD vs Kawhi in 2019. We might only get two games of KD vs Kawhi in 2023. Be better, basketball gods. – 4:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The LA Clippers have played one game this season without both of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George but with Russell Westbrook
This is that one game: Westbrook going for season-high 36 points in a 141-132 win at Memphis last month. Clippers hit 22 3s that night.
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Kawhi’s knee sprain is the same one that in 2021 was surgically repaired.
Clippers fans can’t get a break. – 4:06 PM
Kawhi’s knee sprain is the same one that in 2021 was surgically repaired.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The challenging part about Kawhi Leonard being out tonight and having his status be up in the air for Game 4
Is that at THIS time in 48 hours, Game 4 will be nearing the end of the first quarter. – 4:05 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
The Clippers have been the poster child for the “regular season doesn’t matter” discourse for the entire Kawhi era but they’re the team in this series with *more* chemistry and continuity. The team they’re playing got KD midseason and played eight (8) games with him. – 4:05 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
So Kawhi was out here doing this to KD on a bad knee. Someone please find the Wizard of Oz and get this man some health.
pic.twitter.com/R8NEwqIawK – 4:04 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Clippers win% this season:
.367 — Without Kawhi
.635 — With Kawhi pic.twitter.com/GHmRy7glSc – 4:02 PM
Clippers win% this season:
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Now this…Kawhi Leonard will not play Game 3 because of a right knee sprain. – 4:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
When I wrote the final part of this story @TheAthletic earlier this week, I noted this play in the second half of Game 1.
Not sure if this is the reason Kawhi Leonard is injured now, but this was a lot of tension on that right knee.
https://t.co/eAZK65M2bT pic.twitter.com/und7a9mHmz – 3:58 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Per source: Kawhi Leonard’s knee sprain isn’t related to his previous ACL injury. He sprained the knee in Game 1 vs. Phoenix. He’s essentially being considered day to day, with his availability for Game 4 not yet known. – 3:58 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kawhi Leonard injury update: Clippers star surprisingly ruled out for Game 3 vs. Suns with knee sprain
Kawhi Leonard injury update: Clippers star surprisingly ruled out for Game 3 vs. Suns with knee sprain
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
so against a team that has kevin durant, devin booker, and chris paul, kawhi nearly carried the paul george-less clippers to a 2-0 series lead, on the road, with a hurt knee. kind of incredible! – 3:50 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers rule out Kawhi Leonard for Game 3 tonight vs Suns because of a right knee sprain. H/T to @NotoriousOHM for first reporting – 3:47 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Clippers have officially ruled out Kawhi Leonard due to a right knee sprain.
It’s the same knee that was surgically repaired in July 2021. – 3:46 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Los Angeles Clippers have ruled Kawhi Leonard out of tonight’s Game 3 matchup against the Phoenix Suns due to a right knee sprain. – 3:46 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Clippers make it official and say Kawhi Leonard is out for Game 3 tonight against Phoenix with a right knee sprain. – 3:46 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Kawhi Leonard ruled out with a knee sprain, source confirms to @YahooSports. ESPN’s Ohm with it first – 3:45 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out for Game 3 because of a right knee sprain. – 3:42 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out for tonight with a right knee sprain according to source. – 3:41 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On areas for improvement for the Suns in Game 3, including the defensive glass, playing Deandre Ayton higher up in PNR coverage, and building on Game 2 with more effective traps on Kawhi Leonard: bit.ly/41oX834 pic.twitter.com/qVysw9ssOb – 3:09 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kawhi Leonard vs. Kevin Durant is historic matchup, and Clippers star can join Kobe in exclusive company
(By @doug_clawson)
cbssports.com/nba/news/kawhi… – 12:47 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
From trapping Kawhi Leonard to their midrange-heavy approach, the Suns still have some things to improve after Game 2. For @PHNX_Suns, I wrote about 5 areas to keep an eye on in Game 3: bit.ly/41oX834 pic.twitter.com/ao87yLlkbL – 11:03 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points in the playoffs this year:
69 — Kawhi Leonard
64 — Booker, Murray
62 — De’Aaron Fox
60 — Jimmy Butler pic.twitter.com/HFCZxsKMG5 – 10:58 AM
Most points in the playoffs this year:
69 — Kawhi Leonard
Ohm Youngmisuk: Lawrence Frank says Kawhi Leonard is “extremely disappointed he can’t play.” Frank says it is a knee sprain but won’t go into anymore detail. He adds that medical will see how he responds to treatment. “I feel horrible for Kawhi that he can’t play tonight.” -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / April 20, 2023
It is an abrupt deactivation, one that leaves the team much less time to prepare. While I am told by team sources that there is not the same level of concern for Leonard now as there was when Leonard was injured in the 2021 postseason, that doesn’t mean much for this series. -via The Athletic / April 20, 2023
Magic Johnson: I am looking forward to the outcome of the Warriors vs. Kings game but the biggest game of the night is Suns vs. the Clippers. The best player on the floor for the first two games, Kawhi Leonard, can’t play tonight. What a big break for the Suns! -via Twitter @MagicJohnson / April 20, 2023