Kawhi Leonard ruled out for Game 3 due to knee sprain

Ohm Youngmisuk: Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out for tonight with a right knee sprain according to source.
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Kawhi’s knee sprain is the same one that in 2021 was surgically repaired.
Clippers fans can’t get a break. – 4:06 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The challenging part about Kawhi Leonard being out tonight and having his status be up in the air for Game 4
Is that at THIS time in 48 hours, Game 4 will be nearing the end of the first quarter. – 4:05 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
The Clippers have been the poster child for the “regular season doesn’t matter” discourse for the entire Kawhi era but they’re the team in this series with *more* chemistry and continuity. The team they’re playing got KD midseason and played eight (8) games with him. – 4:05 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
So Kawhi was out here doing this to KD on a bad knee. Someone please find the Wizard of Oz and get this man some health.
pic.twitter.com/R8NEwqIawK – 4:04 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Clippers win% this season:
.367 — Without Kawhi
.635 — With Kawhi pic.twitter.com/GHmRy7glSc – 4:02 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Now this…Kawhi Leonard will not play Game 3 because of a right knee sprain. – 4:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
When I wrote the final part of this story @TheAthletic earlier this week, I noted this play in the second half of Game 1.
Not sure if this is the reason Kawhi Leonard is injured now, but this was a lot of tension on that right knee.
https://t.co/eAZK65M2bT pic.twitter.com/und7a9mHmz – 3:58 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Per source: Kawhi Leonard’s knee sprain isn’t related to his previous ACL injury. He sprained the knee in Game 1 vs. Phoenix. He’s essentially being considered day to day, with his availability for Game 4 not yet known. – 3:58 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kawhi Leonard injury update: Clippers star surprisingly ruled out for Game 3 vs. Suns with knee sprain
cbssports.com/nba/news/kawhi… – 3:57 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
so against a team that has kevin durant, devin booker, and chris paul, kawhi nearly carried the paul george-less clippers to a 2-0 series lead, on the road, with a hurt knee. kind of incredible! – 3:50 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers rule out Kawhi Leonard for Game 3 tonight vs Suns because of a right knee sprain. H/T to @NotoriousOHM for first reporting – 3:47 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Los Angeles Clippers have ruled Kawhi Leonard out of tonight’s Game 3 matchup against the Phoenix Suns due to a right knee sprain. – 3:46 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Clippers make it official and say Kawhi Leonard is out for Game 3 tonight against Phoenix with a right knee sprain. – 3:46 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Kawhi Leonard ruled out with a knee sprain, source confirms to @YahooSports. ESPN’s Ohm with it first – 3:45 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out for Game 3 because of a right knee sprain. – 3:42 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out for tonight with a right knee sprain according to source. – 3:41 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On areas for improvement for the Suns in Game 3, including the defensive glass, playing Deandre Ayton higher up in PNR coverage, and building on Game 2 with more effective traps on Kawhi Leonard: bit.ly/41oX834 pic.twitter.com/qVysw9ssOb – 3:09 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kawhi Leonard vs. Kevin Durant is historic matchup, and Clippers star can join Kobe in exclusive company
(By @doug_clawson)
cbssports.com/nba/news/kawhi… – 12:47 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
From trapping Kawhi Leonard to their midrange-heavy approach, the Suns still have some things to improve after Game 2. For @PHNX_Suns, I wrote about 5 areas to keep an eye on in Game 3: bit.ly/41oX834 pic.twitter.com/ao87yLlkbL – 11:03 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points in the playoffs this year:
69 — Kawhi Leonard
64 — Booker, Murray
62 — De’Aaron Fox
60 — Jimmy Butler pic.twitter.com/HFCZxsKMG5 – 10:58 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“I just think it’s respect — mutual respect for one another that’s based off of work ethic you hear for one another.”
I asked Kevin Durant whether he feels a certain kinship with Kawhi Leonard given their playoff battles and their journeys to work their way back from injury: pic.twitter.com/jxvV4wxxO0 – 7:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Development.
Work Ethic.
Superstar.
Kevin Durant describing Kawhi Leonard’s #NBA journey. #Suns #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/49pwW5zDfV – 7:44 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Suns’ Kevin Durant on the respect he has for Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard pic.twitter.com/PpG2TidCaU – 6:48 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Phoenix has had Torrey Craig and Deandre Ayton in the floor together for 47 minutes in this series
Suns have outscored Clippers 133-100 in those minutes.
Torrey Craig has made more 3s (7/12) in this series than every Clipper not named Kawhi, Russ, or EG combined (5/26) – 4:02 PM
Law Murray: The Clippers have officially ruled out Kawhi Leonard due to a right knee sprain. It’s the same knee that was surgically repaired in July 2021. -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / April 20, 2023
StatMuse: Kevin Durant tonight: 25 PTS 6 REB 5 AST 2 BLK 10-19 FG The only player with 500+ points against Kawhi Leonard in the playoffs… Durant has 600. pic.twitter.com/d1K3COR82H -via Twitter @statmuse / April 19, 2023