Live stream: Kings 0, Warriors 2

The Sacramento Kings (2-0) play against the Golden State Warriors (0-2) at Chase Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Thursday April 20, 2023
Sacramento Kings 0, Golden State Warriors 2 (Q1 09:48)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
This Warriors court is so much better than the mostly yellow one. – 10:14 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Was just going to comment on how not loud it was in here … then Sabonis got the ball – 10:13 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Pretty loud boos for Domantas Sabonis first time he touched the ball. – 10:13 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Domantas Sabonis is hearing it from the crowd on his first couple of touches. – 10:13 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Kings win the tip. Game 3 is underway inside Chase Center. Home crowd is loud early. Dubs force a turnover on Sacramento’s first possession. – 10:13 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Loud boos for Domantas Sabonis the first time he touches the ball – 10:13 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Juuust a slight difference in pregame atmosphere between Sacramento and San Francisco – 10:09 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
the pregame atmosphere in Sacramento compared at Chase Center is … a bit different – 10:05 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Gary Payton II had the Warriors’ best defensive rating in Game 1, and their second-best in Game 2 – 10:03 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
The Warriors are down 2-0 for the first time in the Steph Curry era.
@jshector tells @coachthorpe that the Kings, Draymond’s stomp and everything the Dubs are doing points to vulnerability.
The Warriors are down 2-0 for the first time in the Steph Curry era.
@jshector tells @coachthorpe that the Kings, Draymond’s stomp and everything the Dubs are doing points to vulnerability.
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings been putting out good vibes all day. Feeling good about this one tonight. – 9:58 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Warriors take the floor for Game 3. pic.twitter.com/8bFGAJKoym – 9:52 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings come out to a chorus of boos for Game 3 at Chase Center. pic.twitter.com/mqigOQb6yy – 9:49 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors-Kings starters and NBA refs pic.twitter.com/g9ro1jNo0s – 9:49 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I’m old enough to remember when Clippers and Warriors couldn’t even do chapel together during 2013-14 season/playoffs
Not case in this series. Russell Westbrook, Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Josh Okogie, Damion Lee, Darius Bazley among players to do pregame chapel here in LA – 9:45 PM
I’m old enough to remember when Clippers and Warriors couldn’t even do chapel together during 2013-14 season/playoffs
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Can De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings slow down Stephen Curry enough to take a 3-0 lead? – 9:45 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Your quick newser on Gary Payton II being ruled OUT for Game 3 with an illness
No Draymond Green, no GP2 with the Warriors already down 0-2 to the Kings in the first round nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 9:45 PM
Your quick newser on Gary Payton II being ruled OUT for Game 3 with an illness
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Let’s rock.
Stream the game LIVE on @NBCSAuthentic » https://t.co/DxITZqkQ1u pic.twitter.com/w88ffrSLf3 – 9:45 PM
Let’s rock.
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/Pf4cZXQ0oI – 9:40 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Warriors will start Jordan Poole with Draymond Green out of the lineup tonight. pic.twitter.com/aGI6Y0XEyo – 9:37 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Tonight’s starters:
Steph Curry
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Tonight’s starters:
Steph Curry
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors starters for Game 3 vs. the Kings
Steph Curry
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Warriors starters for Game 3 vs. the Kings
Steph Curry
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Golden State Warriors @warriors
The first five on #WarriorsGround. pic.twitter.com/9irbDhJG8a – 9:31 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s game is also being broadcast on NBC Sports California! Pregame Live starts NOW!
nbcsports.app.link/stream_Sacrame… – 9:30 PM
Tonight’s game is also being broadcast on NBC Sports California! Pregame Live starts NOW!
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Golden State Warriors will start Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney tonight against Sacramento Kings. – 9:30 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Draymond Green observando en casa los cobros por violencia excesiva en el partido de @Philadelphia 76ers y @Brooklyn Nets… pic.twitter.com/Q2Tcq5mLSu – 9:30 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
heck of a szn from @Malik Monk 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GfDGxhA2VC – 9:29 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
30 plays the game with JOY 💥
30 plays the game with JOY 💥
Mark Kreidler @MarkKreidler
Draymond overplayed his hand absurdly. But it’s remarkable how many times the Warriors have bet on him, antics and all, and wound up right in the long run. This time? We’ll see.
Draymond overplayed his hand absurdly. But it’s remarkable how many times the Warriors have bet on him, antics and all, and wound up right in the long run. This time? We’ll see.
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
The Warriors are down arguably their two-best defenders against the NBA’s best offense.
The Warriors are down arguably their two-best defenders against the NBA’s best offense.
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Gary Payton II (illness) is OUT for tonight’s Game 3 vs. Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/A23bjHyHax – 9:16 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Warriors are starting Jordan Poole in place of suspended Draymond Green for Game 3 vs. Kings, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. – 9:16 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Clean Kobe 6 PEs for Sabonis tonight 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/CbNTRm4vTq – 9:15 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Bad news for the start GPII crowd – he’s now reportedly OUT due to illness. Tough break for the Dubs who are without Draymond Green. Jordan Poole, Donte DiVincenzo, and Jonathan Kuminga are the likely candidates to start. #dubnation – 9:13 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Gary Payton II is officially OUT tonight with an illness. Another huge loss for the Warriors against the Kings ahead of Game 3 – 9:13 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The Golden State Warriors will be without Draymond Green and Gary Payton II tonight. – 9:12 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Gary Payton II (Illness) is out for tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings. – 9:12 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Gary Payton II won’t play tonight. He missed practice yesterday and is out sick. – 9:11 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @swipathefox
👑 @kevinhuerter
👑 @hbarnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Dsabonis11
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @swipathefox
👑 @kevinhuerter
👑 @hbarnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Dsabonis11
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Warriors guard Gary Payton II (illness) has been ruled out for Game 3 vs. the Kings. – 9:10 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Gary Payton II is out tonight vs Kings. Missed practice yesterday. He’s sick. – 9:09 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Domantas Sabonis warming up ahead of game 3 – the Kings announced on Tuesday that Sabonis was questionable due to a sternum contusion. #dubnation pic.twitter.com/XcDpBL7yuu – 9:08 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
The meaning of the 4 sign from the Kings when posing with the defensive player of the game originated with Trey Lyles. He told me it dates back to high school & he’d do it with his friends. Kings teammates have kept it alive. (📸 @SacramentoKings) pic.twitter.com/gKksv7L8e9 – 9:03 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings center Domantas Sabonis confirms he will play tonight vs. the Warriors. – 9:03 PM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
Should also be noted that Clippers-Suns schedule is clearly affected by Lakers and Kings (NHL) also being in the playoffs at the same time, in the same building. Lakers don’t play their Game 3 until Saturday night. Clippers have less than 36 hours between Game 3 & 4. – 8:58 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
reps
on reps
on reps
reps
on reps
on reps
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Doors open in 10 for the Game 3 Watch Party 👀 pic.twitter.com/D8WV1nEHQ0 – 8:51 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Mike Brown said that Harrison Barnes has been “irreplaceable” for the Kings this season. He was pretty clear that he would like him back next year, but said that is a Monte McNair/Wes Wilcox decision. – 8:44 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
So boom: Cam Thomas played 11 first-half minutes — over Joe Harris and Seth Curry, both DNPs. Thomas had six points in 11 minutes. Nets trail 58-47 at the half. Dinwiddie has 15 and Bridges has 13. Nets 4/11 from downtown. Important half loading in Brooklyn. – 8:41 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
GOLD BLOODED
GOLD BLOODED
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Mike Brown on defending Steph Curry: “You don’t stop a Hall of Famer like Steph, you just hope to make him work a little bit.” – 8:37 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Early work.
Early work.
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
When asked about E-40, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr called him “E.” Sounds like they are homies. pic.twitter.com/BjsYzJuFqk – 8:22 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins will play tonight. Gary Payton II remains questionable. Kerr said Poole’s ankle has improved. pic.twitter.com/cG9vUsayi6 – 8:18 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Warriors coach Steve Kerr says Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole will play vs. the Kings in Game 3 tonight. Gary Payton II is still questionable. – 8:17 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green will watch the game tonight from home, Kerr says. – 8:17 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr said Poole and Wiggins are good to play tonight. GP2 is still questionable. – 8:17 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole will play tonight. Gary Payton II (illness) remains questionable – 8:17 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole are “definitely playing” tonight, Steve Kerr says. Wiggins was questionable with shoulder soreness and Poole was questionable with an ankle sprain.
Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole are “definitely playing” tonight, Steve Kerr says. Wiggins was questionable with shoulder soreness and Poole was questionable with an ankle sprain.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole will play tonight in Game 3. Both were questionable. Warriors coach Steve Kerr says Gary Payton II is still questionable. – 8:17 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole are definitely play, Kerr said. Poole is doing much better now.
Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole are definitely play, Kerr said. Poole is doing much better now.
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr says Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole will play in Game 3. Gary Payton II remains questionable. – 8:16 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Wiggins and Poole are definitely playing tonight. GP2 is still questionable. – 8:16 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Nightly questionable decisions on the way for tonight’s Prize Picks partnership. Kings vs. Warriors…more, more, more, more, more. It’s going to a barnburner.
Nightly questionable decisions on the way for tonight’s Prize Picks partnership. Kings vs. Warriors…more, more, more, more, more. It’s going to a barnburner.
Kyle Draper @KyleDraperTV
Game 3 tonight. Watch all the coverage of #Kings #Warriors on @NBCSAuthentic beginning at 6:30 pic.twitter.com/djFBl2dqg7 – 8:12 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Keegan Murray and Harrison Barnes getting loose for Kings-Warriors Game 3. pic.twitter.com/MWCL2dyT2S – 8:11 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Kevon Looney’s early foul trouble hurt the Warriors big time in Game 2, and helped the Kings in their 41-point second quarter
Kevon Looney’s early foul trouble hurt the Warriors big time in Game 2, and helped the Kings in their 41-point second quarter
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Draymond certainly would get tossed for that. Other players wouldn’t. Kinda like Rodman toward the end. No benefit of doubt to fall on – 7:50 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“The mental toughness for sure.”
🎙 Malik reveals what he’s been most impressed by during the Kings first two playoff games.
“The mental toughness for sure.”
🎙 Malik reveals what he’s been most impressed by during the Kings first two playoff games.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Kings-Warriors series update from @FDSportsbook with Domantas Sabonis set to play in Game 3 tonight and Draymond Green suspended: pic.twitter.com/1riZHjoEBk – 7:48 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Malik Monk before tonight’s Game 3 vs. Warriors on the confidence of his Kings heading into Chase Center, says strategy won’t change.
“We’re not changing anything…we’re gonna continue to prove everybody wrong.”
Malik Monk before tonight’s Game 3 vs. Warriors on the confidence of his Kings heading into Chase Center, says strategy won’t change.
“We’re not changing anything…we’re gonna continue to prove everybody wrong.”
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Dubs in the building.
Dubs in the building.
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Wherever you fall on the Draymond Green suspension, can we just all agree that the idea I’ve seen that the league is colluding in favor of the Kings is maybe the craziest thing people have ever said?
FULL EP: https://t.co/hIOdTG6pmm
Wherever you fall on the Draymond Green suspension, can we just all agree that the idea I’ve seen that the league is colluding in favor of the Kings is maybe the craziest thing people have ever said?
FULL EP: https://t.co/hIOdTG6pmm
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“We’re always confident coming into a basketball game because we know we can beat anybody.” 😤
“We’re always confident coming into a basketball game because we know we can beat anybody.” 😤
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“It’s going to be the toughest game of the series, and we have to be prepared for that.”
“It’s going to be the toughest game of the series, and we have to be prepared for that.”
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Norman Powell finished 4th in Sixth Man of the Year voting behind President Brogdan 🏆, Immanuel Quickley, Bobby Portis.
Norman Powell finished 4th in Sixth Man of the Year voting behind President Brogdan 🏆, Immanuel Quickley, Bobby Portis.
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Arriving in style 😎
Arriving in style 😎
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“You guys know me — I’m definitely going to play. Been playing 80% of the season with a broken thumb, so I’m definitely going to be there for my teammates.”
“You guys know me — I’m definitely going to play. Been playing 80% of the season with a broken thumb, so I’m definitely going to be there for my teammates.”
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
What’s the most surprised you’ve ever been by an NBA award winner?
I’m not talking about preseason surprises. I’m talking about, the season has ended, you felt certain one guy would win, and then it’s announced and it’s someone else.
What’s the most surprised you’ve ever been by an NBA award winner?
I’m not talking about preseason surprises. I’m talking about, the season has ended, you felt certain one guy would win, and then it’s announced and it’s someone else.
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Home sweet home.
Home sweet home.
Dan Favale @danfavale
my latest unoriginal draymond green take it that, regardless of what the dubs do tonight, he’s going have an epic game 4 – 7:00 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Tonight, the series moves to The Bay.
Tonight, the series moves to The Bay.
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Key players and All-Stars missing from playoff games this week: Giannis, Kawhi, Paul George, Ja Morant, Draymond Green, Tyler Herro, Steven Adams, Ben Simmons (lol),
Key players and All-Stars missing from playoff games this week: Giannis, Kawhi, Paul George, Ja Morant, Draymond Green, Tyler Herro, Steven Adams, Ben Simmons (lol),
Chiney Ogwumike @chiney
Tonight is a Golden opportunity for this Warriors player to step up when his team needs him the most, especially with Draymond out. 👀 pic.twitter.com/3mvACq2CMh – 6:46 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
The #BeamTeam on the road this season ⤵️
👑 25-16 record (T-2nd)
👑 59.4 TS% (6th)
👑 115.7 OffRTG (2nd)
👑 113.8 DefRTG (8th)
👑 1.91 AST/TO (4th)
The #BeamTeam on the road this season ⤵️
👑 25-16 record (T-2nd)
👑 59.4 TS% (6th)
👑 115.7 OffRTG (2nd)
👑 113.8 DefRTG (8th)
👑 1.91 AST/TO (4th)
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
‘Lik was a little too excited after his first DPOG Chain 😬
‘Lik was a little too excited after his first DPOG Chain 😬
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
❌ Blocks for Bucks ❌
As of April 17th, 141 home blocks by the Kings have resulted in $14,200 for ARI! pic.twitter.com/FZzaEGr9qh – 5:00 PM
❌ Blocks for Bucks ❌
For every Kings block at home this season, @PhoongLawCorp will donate $100 to Asian Resources, Inc.
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Taking the show on the road for Game 3️⃣
Taking the show on the road for Game 3️⃣
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After the news broke of Draymond Green being suspended for Game 3 against the Kings, NBA Twitter erupted with a wave of must-see reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 4:00 PM
